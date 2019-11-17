Sunday Talks – John Ratcliffe: “The Inspector General is going to have to find that there were things that were done wrong”…

As a reminder John Ratcliffe is one of only four members of congress who has reviewed all of the classified documents that surrounds the current background for the Inspector General report on FISA abuse. That said, the quoted comment from Ratcliffe, while it will be overlooked by most, is the first visible sign reconciling a fundamental challenge previously highlighted.
In the 2018 IG report on FBI conduct in the 2016 election, the IG stated there was no evidence of any FBI activity being taken for political intents. Yes, there was a tremendous amount of politically motivated evidence noted within the report; but the top-line statement by Horowitz was counter to the underlying evidence.
A year ago that led us to ask: how could the IG outline political motives in the FISA investigation, if he previously stated there was no politically motivated action by the FBI?
The statement today by Rep. John Ratcliffe seems to speak to this issue. The implication within the words is that the evidence is so overwhelming the IG has few options.
From your lips to GOD’s ear.
Will it ever happen??
Something is going to happen. One way or the other.
I’m with you Gary something has to give lol. The damn can only withstand so much pressure. I am confused about the 2018 IG report. How is it they are re releasing it; I guess maybe this one is strictly for the FISA aspect only?
SD mentioned Ratcliffe as 1 of 4. I suppose another one would have to be Schiff. If that be the case then that clearly tells me what this whole Schiff Show is about. He knows the hammer is about to drop and he’s doing his damndest to muddy the waters before it does. When you live in a tangled web of lies and deceit like the left does it’s really the only defense you have.
(1) John Ratcliffe
(2) Former Rep. Trey Gowdy
(3) Former HJC Chair Bob Goodlatte
and
(4) HJC David Cicilline (Democrat)
None of the HPSCI Democrats wanted to see *all* the evidence. However, some of them did preview the Nunes memo content which was written by Gowdy and Ratcliffe’s review.
If you’re not part of future then GET OUT OF THE WAY!
The way I see it from a patriotic standpoint on “idle”. Patiently idling folks…
davidberetta: “The way I see it from a patriotic standpoint on “idle”. Patiently idling folks…”
Nicely put, David. I’m ready to stomp the petal to the metal as the Christmas tree cycles down from red, through yellow, to green. That is GO! time.
Meanwhile, I’ll keep the front brakes locked and the RPMs at maximum torque level. That’s ‘Cold Anger’… ready to dump the clutch when the light hits green.
Back to what I said back then.
There is much wiggle room when the investigative issue is prosecutorial discretion, but this FISA thing has “bright line” barriers that were crossed. Big difference, IMO.
Especially when you consider Sundance’s article today about the database abuse continued on with the Mueller investigation.
People have to be held accountable no matter which party they claim to be.
True, the IG has no options since Durham is following in his footsteps and both Horowitz and Durham answer to AG Barr. If Horowitz takes dive on this round like he did on the others he completed he’d be outed as a fraud and looking for a job with CNN!
LOL
Yeah, that’s what we thought would happen to HRC until James Comey gave us all the middle finger and let her off the hook.
Horowitz doesn’t HAVE to do anything. Once Comey shafted us and walked away Scot-Free, it became obvious that the DC Swamp is SO DEEP that only a fearless rogue like Trump will dare to fight them.
Fearless rogues aren’t forced into doing something out of guilt, or outside pressure. They either do it, or they don’t. It’s just that simple.
Horowitz may decide to screw us again, or he may press forward.
Question:
What is the best predictor of future behavior?
There is one way to conclusively prove the political motive. Determine whether any of the FISA 702 abuse documented by Admiral Rogers and Judge Colyer surveilled Republican presidential candidates other that Donald Trump. If so, the entire Russian asset construct goes up in flames and, if Fusion GPS or Mrs. Ohr was a surveilling subcontractor, it will conclusively prove the surveillance was political, not a matter of national security. Unfortunately, it will also demonstrate that no segment of the intelligence community can be trusted with that type of intrusive authority. That’s why the reauthorization is so timing sensitive.
Mongo: “[…] or Mrs. Ohr […]”
That should read, “the lovely Mrs. Ohr.” You must respect the assessment of the Office of The President.
;o)
Sundance, I’ve followed your amazing bread crumbs for several years. There is a coup. PDJT is amazing. And I hate about 30 million obtuse Americans(AINO). I’m going to cut down on how often I come here. Call it personal sanity hygiene.
Thank you for all you do.
I appreciate this site immensely for speaking actual truth to the actual power (unlike our media once did), but I’ve also been travelling for a couple weeks for work now. I just want to caution you that this echo chamber operates no differently than any other chambers out there, guys. Perception is reality, and right now, we are not even remotely winning the perception war. If you think the volume is at 11, there is a lash-out coming that we will not believe, IMO. Even if at the end of the day, the only thing coming from all this chaos is a 1% sway in voter opinion – combined with all the mass fraud we all know is being prepared that we did NOTHING to stamp out when we had the chance… its not a good sign.
Now I will sit back while you all lecture me about not paying attention or all the winning or how great Elise is doing its obvious they are toast or all the closet supporters, etc…. It gives me no pleasure and I am not even an overly pessimistic guy. I’m just saying that something more drastic than bitching on a blog where everyone agrees with you is the only thing that will turn this ship, right now. There is no tick tock magic plan its all going to come together and everyone bad will go to jail and the double secret IG indictments will save us and make all the evil collapse overnight.
ITS. NOT. HAPPENING.
The ‘body’ of the first IG report was devastating. It was the preface – that was a summary written by the DOJ – that was milk toast since it knew the summary would be used by the media for talking points. The DOJ is under new leadership and Barr has already proved he can write an accurate summary. Just reference the Mueller report summary.
I think folks are just not ready for what’s coming.
I think even we who are relativly tuned in may be shocked.
Worth repeating twice, worth liking twice.
Hey, I like that thought.
Under oath??? What is an oath???
Ah yes, the best of the best of the best…
John Ratcliffe would not answer Maria’s question whether Schiff IS ever under oath.
Which means no congressman IS ever under oath.
Bill Clinton’s best quote: “I guess it depends on what your definition IS is.”
and Hillary’s best quote: “.What difference…does it make”
None of these Congress critters are under the laws the peons must abide by. Don’t they also have their own healthcare so they don’t have to mingle with the Walmart shoppers at the local clinic?
Schiff would not be under oath during the hearing, but he is under his oath he swore when taking office, which is a waste of time since so many ignore it.
In addition to my enlistment oaths, I took an oath when I testified before Congress years ago. Back then, they seemed to take it more seriously since I got a transcript of my testimony about a week later, with a letter asking if I wanted to correct anything I said…under penalty of perjury for any false statements.
I sent it back without any corrections, and often wonder why they bothered since it seems clear Congress never cared about any false statements made to them until Roger Stone.
You might want to listen again, Sharps…..he does affirm that for her, and she makes use of it again at the end of the segment to pointedly call into question the truthfulness of schiff’s letter.
Good stuff.
Sure it will. Just like the Hillary IG report. And absolutely nothing will be done, nothing will change no one will be held accountable.
I expect nothing more than the previous report.
INTEGRITY — MORALS and CHARACTER —- are the fundamental requirements that must be at all times possessed as internal components of our elected representatives. no further explanation as to the relevance of these core characteristics —or the subversion of them —- is necessary
all that’s brought us to this point in history is because so many “statesmen” and employees of our federal leviathan …… lack mastery of them—or even a nodding acquaintance with their shadows….
It doesn’t pay as well.
Great points.
My favorite “tell” was the FBI folks leaking to the Washington Post about their alleged restrictions on the report review. That is not the leak of confident people who know the report is no big deal.
But, sigh, on to early December we go. The Democrats are rushing to impeach Trump before the report comes out. The Mueller investigation is a noose around their necks. The IG stands poised to say it was fraudulently initiated. Coup Plan A was an attempt to frame Trump as a Russian agent using a phony report (dossier, ICA) from the CIA. Coup Plan B is an attempt to frame Trump as attempting to blackmail Ukraine with military aid based on a phony whistleblower report (dossier) from the CIA.
And whose name appears in both Plan A’s Mueller report and Plan B’s whistleblower report? Eric Ciaramella.
We already know Durham’s scope was expanded into 2017’s coup activities and players. Based on what we know, he will need to expand his investigation to include Plan B’s 2019 activities and players.
Which would include the activities of Adam Schiff, who has a noose from both A and B around his pencil neck.
Wow, reading CTH and watching Levin with Devin Nunes. Breaking news, Pelosi wants Trump to speak to impeachment committee. Entrapment scheme and if he refuses to show more what’s he hiding.
He decide to retweet this NOW. (Article July 3, 2019)
IG report??? Impossible to reconcile something related to Misfud???
Well, I wish they’d hurry up. I’d like to see the report before the end of Trump’s second term.
At this rate, the FISA docs and JFK files won’t be released before next November, there will be no Trump second term, and the corruptocrats will continue to loot the American working class.
With FISA Warrant applications “mistakes” simply cannot be made….
unless you INTEND to make them..
So this should be a no brainer for Mike.
H/T Danang Dick for clarifying this with the experts. (at 1:03:00)
I’m really starting to be concerned about Sundance and his/her inaccurate predictions. Implication? No other choice? Bull****! Horowitz is an attorney living and working in D.C. He could easily write 499 pages outlining apparent criminal conduct yet on page 500 determine an absence of “intent”.
Expect nothing and trust nobody out of D.C. until you are given a good reason to trust them.
Sundance is not Making predictions, He is giving us the facts to the best of His/Her ability.
The Man is not Kreskin. Why are you here? Probably the same reason I am… To get some facts on the situation at hand. We can’t even trust fox news anymore….
No one os perfect… But this website is the best damn thing I have ever ran into
Congressman Schiff is a liar and thief. Liar to all America and theft of our time and money.
The first IG report was issued with Rosy in charge and Muller in full force. Maybe his report was influenced in some fashion by that.
If they are going to drop a MOAB or if they are going to lay an egg – they need to just do it. We the People need to know what we are really dealing with going forward.
We already know.
“The statement today by Rep. John Ratcliffe seems to speak to this issue. The implication within the words is that the evidence is so overwhelming the IG has few options.”
As Groucho said, “Who are you going to believe? Me or your own eyes?”
That speaking address to the federalist society by Attorney General Bill Barr the other day gave me great hope that people will go to jail.
I have to believe there are a handful of people in Washington representing us and that President Trump is not doing by himself.
Few? He only needs one. Likely he will take it?
Oh, I see. There only needs to be a hint of a crime with little-to-no-actual evidence for an ordinary American citizen to be jailed. But there MUST be OVERWHELMING, JAW-DROPPING, SERIOUS-AS-A-HEART-ATTACK-EVIDENCE for a lying POS alphabet agency government paid criminal to possibly or even remotely be accused and (“OMG”) indicted.
Slow Quid Pro Joe tweeted yesterday there were zero convictions during Obumbles reign of error.
Horowitz needs to show how badly that is a lie.
