Louisiana Governors Race – Election Results – Open Discussion Thread

Tonight is the last governors race of the year. Democrat Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is facing off against a Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman who emerged as the winner in last month’s nonpartisan primary.

President Trump is very popular in Louisiana and has supported Mr. Rispone in his challenge. It is expected to be a very close race, and the media is hoping for an opportunity to frame President Trump’s reelection outcome with a loss for Mr. Rispone.

If John Bel Edwards wins, the media will joyfully proclaim the victory as overwhelming evidence of President Trump’s weakness. If Eddie Rispone wins the media will play it down and say it means nothing.

Louisiana Secretary of State – Election Results Here

New York Times – Election Results Here

