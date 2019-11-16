Louisiana Governors Race – Election Results – Open Discussion Thread

Tonight is the last governors race of the year. Democrat Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is facing off against a Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman who emerged as the winner in last month’s nonpartisan primary.

President Trump is very popular in Louisiana and has supported Mr. Rispone in his challenge.  It is expected to be a very close race, and the media is hoping for an opportunity to frame President Trump’s reelection outcome with a loss for Mr. Rispone.

If John Bel Edwards wins, the media will joyfully proclaim the victory as overwhelming evidence of President Trump’s weakness.  If Eddie Rispone wins the media will play it down and say it means nothing.

Louisiana Secretary of State – Election Results Here

New York Times – Election Results Here

114 Responses to Louisiana Governors Race – Election Results – Open Discussion Thread

  1. gueppebarre says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Not going to happen for Eddie this time around – too much voter corruption.

  2. LKAinLA says:
    November 16, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Republicans have no one to blame but themselves. Abrahams and Rispones kept them from making a deal and as a result split the vote in the original election. That gave the corrupt time to regroup. Abrahams was already in the House in Washington. He could have just let Rispone run and not split the vote. JBE gives the lousy teachers here raises and allows trial lawyers unfettered reign. New Orleans and Baton Rouge vote for a living, parasites. The rest of the good natured state pays the price for the corrupt. Believe me NO and BR are happy with crappy. I can’t wait to get out of here. Large portions here can’t even read or write, but they vote.

    • LKAinLA says:
      November 16, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      And btw, it is a shame President Trump has to come here twice and beg republicans to vote when so much is at stake. I feel bad for him that he works so hard and republicans can’t even go vote. He even told how bad his family had been hurt at the last rally yet the republicans still didn’t bother to vote. But I bet they watched LSU football and consumed adult beverages all day. Pathetic.

      • treehouseron says:
        November 16, 2019 at 11:16 pm

        I agree, it’s pretty shameful. The guy puts it all on the line for us everyday and people just sit on their butt and can’t be bothered to go vote. One of the byproducts of really toxic politics is people tune out and just avoid it, and in the process sacrifice their civic duty and sell their progeny down the river.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      November 16, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      You got it. These 2 are to blame. Stupid R’s.
      Rispone lost votes in precincts Abarahms did good in.
      Then of course voters aren’t bright either.

  3. 335blues says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Congratulations Louisiana,
    you re-elected a marxist Governor who will make sure the murder rate stays high
    and the economic growth stays low.

  4. Tl Howard says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Can someone explain to this Californian why LA goes big for Romney over Obama, big for Trump over Clinton in POTUS elections yet elects a Dem over a R for governor?

  5. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Hope to get back to winning soon

  6. PInky1920 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Wtf is the matter with these people, go live in Mexico if you love communism and corruption so much.

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Too bad.

    Dear Fake News, hold your anti-Trump gloating. We were trying to flip a seat here.

  8. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    300K voted for a GOP SOS but a Dem Gov?!
    Wow! just shame on GOP voters in LA

  9. jessetmims says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Democrat controlled precincts are always the last to report; which, is understandable since they usually count each vote for their candidate as two votes…

  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:11 pm

  11. treehouseron says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    The democrat governor ran as a republican. I know it seems discouraging when things like this happen, but when the democrats can only win in these areas by lying and saying they’re pretty much a republican, saying they’ll support the President, saying they’re middle of the road….

    That’s progress. The media now will go into full on spin mode, trying to convince you that it’s all over. Democrats are defeating Trump left and right, etc.

    If that is so, why are they running as if they’re republicans? it’s because it’s not true. Republicans and in particular Trump supporting Republicans are doing very well all over the place, and the only democrats who can win in middle America are shape shifters who claim they support the President. This is a long war with lots of nuance and many battles.

    Remember: The only power the media have over you is to discourage you, and convince you that you should give up. This is their only purpose, and their only goal. Do not let them lie to you about this. Step back and think about it.

  12. Magabear says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    On the bright side, Republicans are winning 4 of the 5 legislative races tonight plus the SofS race. Little comfort though. 😕

    Fact is, we needed a better candidate than Rispone. Add in the usual GOP voters who pout because their candidate lost in the primary and you get tonights result. Without PDJT doing what he did to help Rispone out, this would’ve been a rout.

    • treehouseron says:
      November 16, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      I can’t see why anybody would sit out an election because their candidate lost, I proudly voted for Thom damn Tillis last election because he was certainly better than the crazy democrat that was running against him! Hell I’d crawl across glass to vote for sneaky, snakelike spineless Thom Tillis before I’d let a democrat have 1 more vote against President Trump. At least Thom half ass supports the President.

      Liked by 1 person

  13. Sherri Young says:
    November 16, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Heard on the Shreveport radio station a couple of weeks ago that Dimm turnout was higher than Republican. Also, there was an undercurrent of Ralph Abraham Republicans who were not going to the polls because of the tenor of the primary. They did not want to vote for Eddie Rispone after that. Maybe getting out THAT vote could have been the impetus behind PDJT’s rally in Bossier.

