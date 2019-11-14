Jim Jordan Discusses the Collapsing Impeachment Scheme…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) was moved to the House Intelligence Committee because the HPSCI has become the impeachment committee. Mr. Jordan is an articulate representative with a unique skillset in his ability to boil down issues to their essential elements, and then drill home the key point. Jordan thinks fast and can respond quickly during congressional hearings.

Yesterday, as Jordan questioned the witnesses, the value of moving him to the impeachment committee was evident. Mr. Jordan was excellent.

Today Mr. Jordan shares his perspective of the hearing during a media interview:

