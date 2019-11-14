Jim Jordan Discusses the Collapsing Impeachment Scheme…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) was moved to the House Intelligence Committee because the HPSCI has become the impeachment committee. Mr. Jordan is an articulate representative with a unique skillset in his ability to boil down issues to their essential elements, and then drill home the key point. Jordan thinks fast and can respond quickly during congressional hearings.
Yesterday, as Jordan questioned the witnesses, the value of moving him to the impeachment committee was evident. Mr. Jordan was excellent.
Today Mr. Jordan shares his perspective of the hearing during a media interview:
We need many more like him.
GLENN BECK on Twitter has twitted what I have have espoused for a long time , our foreign aid has been
corrupted and stolen for multiple decades by sorosclintonspodestaskerrysbidensrodhamshugh&tonysentaorsandgovernorsandusrepssthechineseislamistspakistaniscanadaians , so so many….taking it like drinking from a fire hose , no one really overseeing the dolement. Folks please listen to his show or read his tweets. it is the truth of the wickedness and evil that these “things” do.
I clearly remember my farmer father (who never raised his voice for any reason) making quiet comments about the corruption and waste of foreign aid – – -in the early 1950s.
I am writing a history of a small East Tennessee town where my Dad was born. Have recently been studying 1933, which was the year of FDR’s inauguration and the beginnings of the CCC and TVA. It is so fascinating to read national and international news reports of the day. So many people expressing dire concerns about things we have seen come to pass. Like Hitler rising and the first effects of the New Deal. Very thought-provoking.
What town in East TN? I am from that area.
My father was also from East Tennessee. I love the fact that locals write the history of their families and the towns where they live. The local library in the small town where my family was from had many books written by locals that contained the history of families in the area. I recommend visiting such places for anyone interested in genealogy or family history.
So am I.
Lone Mountain. Near Tazewell in Claiborne County.
Born and raised in Hamblen County and spent 7years in Lee County, VA.
My 2-G grandfather was ambushed by bushwackers in Blackwater, Lee County, VA in 1865. He was tracking them after they stole some of his horses. My mother was born in St. Charles. Her father was a coal miner.
I have driven through Morristown and over Clinch Mountain countless times. That entire area has a rich history. Did you know the first place American born people wrote their own constitution was in East Tennessee? Wautauga Association. 1772. Predated US Constitution by seventeen years.
I don’t give a flying you-know-what about what Glenn Beck has to say. He’s dead to me. Second time in as many days I’ve seen him mentioned here.
Isn’t it amazing that Glenn Beck comes out with guns blazing, after the fact?
We all know this already. Have known it for years.
Absolutely. And I’ve been noticing all the comments suddenly promoting Beck also. Can’t that guy afford regular advertising?
Andrew Breitbart made it clear how Beck steals other people’s work and takes credit for it. Why would anyone want to get their info second-hand?
I am not crazy about Beck either, but if he can get valuable information out better than someone else – more power to him.
Beck spoke to God and after telling him that Ted Cruz is the Chosen One, he’s been ordered to promote his new self here.
Anyway, Jim Jordan is just sharp on his feet and did great for America again yesterday.
God bless him!
The “big one” is the $4.5 BILLION in cash stacked high on pallets, flown to Iran in the dead of night by obama-kerry, in unmarked airplanes. The NSA/CIA know how much of this cash went back to US crooks, how much went to european “leaders”, and how much went to finance terrorism.
At one recent point, Iran threatened to reveal this info – I wonder what Iran got to stop this threat? more cash?
Obama and his husband Big Mike have been picking up their cut of that Iran pallet along the trail on their speaking tour stops around the globe all nice and washed and blessed by Allah
This is over!!!
CNN is pulling all the impeachment stories off it’s headline stories. Their own pundits were gobsmacked. It was worse than Mueller. Jordan’s— I heard it from Friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from another you’ve been messing around has gone viral. All of cocaine Mitch trial balloons deflated. Jeff flake. Romney, Lindsey, the secret ballot scheme, restrictions on a Senate trial, not letting Trump go into Ukrainian corruption, blocking Trump from calling the whistle blower or the bidens. Nope. That has all blown up in Mitchs face. He knows the Teflon Don wins again. $1 billion in campaign funds, cash flowing into the RNC, and a man who can sell out any hockey arena in this country faster than Springsteen. Mitch can count. Trump ain’t going nowhere. This bleep show has ended. The Rino’s will never make a move on Trump. And the boomerang is heading Ruth bader Ginsburg way very soon. Trump beat Mitch like he beat Comey Brennan McCabe Mueller and rosenstein. Just another day at the beach for POTUS 45 b1tches!!! And now Mitch calls up Nancy and they never take the vote. She will make something up. But the uniparty will never allow a Senate trial. Trump has them. That’s why the man ain’t sweating and his hair is still blonde. You walk that aisle like the player you are!!!! Donald Trump is the world champion!
Now if we can only get the Barr/Durham indictments along with FISA Abuse Horowitz report!
Oh God I hope so!
I am rooting for Judge Sullivan to rule in favor of Flynn/Powell’s motions. I believe that will happen before the FISA report or any indictments, but will have a huge impact.
Hope you are right! Sounds too perfect! Deep state will never quit! I just can not trust graham or mitch! They are the protegees of the corrupt mccaine!
Chances are they won’t quit and might have a trick or two yet to try, but….once again, they’ve overplayed their hand. They led with what was supposed to be nuclear testimony from Frick and Frack yesterday but, what?! It was a complete disaster.
I agree with BD, it’s over but the Dims might not quite understand how over it is. Yet.
It won’t ever be “over”……but it will begin to be brought under control when Clinton, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Yates, Strzok, Page, Priestap, Baker, Kortan, Rybicki, McCord, Boente, Carlin, the Ohrs, Downer, Steele, Mifsud, Halper, Rosenstein, Mueller, Ciaramella, Atkinson, Vindman, Obama and most of his staff, et al are arrested and charged with sedition/treason, perjury, corruption, etc, etc, This is defined as draining the swamp. Until that happens, it’s the same old shiff, different day.
Permanent exile to Venezuela would be appropriate for the entire disgusting lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No we can not shirk our responsibility for these people.
Think of it this way, if you are breeding dogs, intending them to be wonderful companions, and for the most part they are, but one comes along that is a vicious, nasty tempered, aggressive throw-back .
That dog is your responsibility, you must do the right thing and destroy it. No passing the problem on to us-suspecting innocents. What if you gave the nasty animal to your neighbor who has always wanted one of your wonderful dogs for his family and the minute that dog gets a chance it attacks and kills their 2 year old toddler.
These rabid beast need to be imprisoned permanently or put down, they have not only harmed us they have caused chaos in the whole world just to make their theft easier.
For everyone’s sake of they must be caged or killed.
What do you think about that Brennan? My rabid beast has a first name, its J O H N, my rabid beast has a second name, it B R E N N A N.
I love the way you’re thinking. Very encouraging.
Bravo Bill,
sending this to my liberal kids and others.
Bill D.
That Post is one for the ages.
How on earth can what you write not be accurate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome post. I read here still but seldom post because WordPress has made posting really hard for me since March. But I needed to tell you what a great post this is, Cheers!
This morning the Gateway Pundit got part of the Ukrainian AG report that shows Kerry, his sons, and Hunter Biden got another $15 million on top of the over $3 million the Bidens have received.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/huge-exclusive-bombshell-documents-released-by-ukrainian-general-prosecutors-office-reveal-millions-funneled-to-hunter-biden-and-the-john-kerry-family/
Now, commence legal proceedings to charge these persons with defamation. Do not let them get away with this.
Yes. In normal countries justice & counterintelligence protect the integrity of the political system and enforce intell security. Not here!
Under Wray, & Liu at DoJ, character smears are A OK.
I read, Kavanuagh’s accuser teams Included serving Justice personnel & Lawfare’s cabel.
Close the Bureau!!! Vital, critical tasks are withheld. Left undone. ,
No more Kow towing to an agency that wastes p, no. Blocks, the critical role of LE & Counter intell .
Remove them, substitute a parallel agency of clean recruits from outside the Beltway Clan
The state is dangerous, must be put back under control.
Bureau inaction abets this ongoing corruption & ensures an ignorant public is vulnerable to manipulation & exploitive policies
. 🙈🙉🙊
DC, NY, Virginia, Maryland, NJ offices are deaf, dumb and blind!
Matter of fact, their tip top best in the world counterintell & DSI inaction creates an echo chamber for cheap shot propaganda in Resist’s psyc warfare campaign.
Praise God
From your Mouth to God’s Ears🙏
From your keyboard to God’s eyes! But I have to say over here in Philadelphia I’m not seeing things the same way. I know so many people afflicted with TDS that it’s hard for me to imagine any lib conceding the 2020 race at this point. In truth, when I meet someone new, I just assume they’re afflicted with TDS and most of the time I’ll hear something slip out of their mouths that confirms my diagnosis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tess, I’m in West Chester, PA and yup, it’s a typical college town so we have our share of TDS clientele. However, there are many pockets of Patriots looming in the suburbs, even some in the alleys. I listen to conversations in the pubs (not like Ovomit’s high tech ease dropping on our VSGPDJT) and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with what I’ve heard, especially since the D.C. Witch Trials have begun.
Philly gonna do what Philly does best…..sink further into the abyss. It’s a darn shame cuz it is a beautiful Colonial city with so much Patriotic history.
Take solace in knowing that our President is not going to let this sh*t take either him or us out. He has a plan and we have a backup plan so let’s see how this all plays out.
#Trump2020
Imagine Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House. That would do as much for MAGA as Trump himself. Talk about a dynamic pairing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely needed that in your face pep talk! Big thanks!
The case was so weak to START with and got worse every day. Originally it was EIGHT times Trump was to have demanded Zelinsky investigate Biden. lol.
I contended right from the beginning that this could not POSSIBLY go to the senate because it would be a titanic disaster for Pelosi in every way, shape and form.
It was like putting jello on the wall with a nail. When I heard that Durham’s investigation went criminal besides, I knew that was the death blow. Now it turns out the “whistleblower” and his attorney likely committed felonies with illegal GoFundME solicitations.
Pencil Neck Schiff is going to end up an international joke. He stepped in it even deeper now yesterday by saying he didn’t know who Charmarella was–the prick that he handpicked and conspired with for his frantic 3rd frameup attempt to throw Trump out.
I’m actually enjoying this. It’s stupidity to the 10th power.
I love this post by Bill Durham !!!
What a blessing it was to read your comment Mr. Durham. I have watched those sneaks in the Senate lulling everyone but moving ever closer to betrayal of us and our President.
Yes, McConnell has been duct taped, next Lady Lindsay 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“Shif and Nancy hanging from a tree, K I SS ING “
LikeLiked by 3 people
First came the coup
Then came the hearings
Now there they dangle
Like a pair of cheap earrings.
OMG!! That is great!!!!! Sorry, but I’m using that one a lot!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Go for it!
Just remember where ya got it. : )
Outstanding, Ma!
Jordan has made a name for himself. The leftists have begun slandering him with fake controversies and have even given him what’s supposed to be a derogatory name (Gym Jordan), but may one day end up being proudly boasted by conservatives as the guy who puts Democrats into sleeper holds.
Arnold the Pig
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cheap laugh.
Looks like arnold’s best days are behind him..
It’s true.
BEST. STING. EVER.
Who’s tom arnold?
LikeLiked by 1 person
heh heh…good luck to them with that. ~ spit ~ They tried that a year or so ago by coming at him with bogus accusations they later had to eat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is effective, which is why they are trying to resurrect the (debunked) smear campaign against him. This too will fail. The arrogance of the two witnesses was unbearable. THEY do not set foreign policy.
https://politichicks.com/2014/03/john-mccain-helping-promote-neo-nazi-party-uprising-ukraine/
it’s clear that once again, the US under Obama has stepped in to actively aid in the overthrow of a sovereign government, just as they are doing by aiding terrorists in Syria, just as they have done in Libya and Egypt. With the appearance once again of John McCain, is it any wonder why our Senate and congress is not willing to charge anyone in the Obama administration with acts of treason, and now, with direct involvement in the overthrow of a democratically elected government, which may require our already overtaxed military to intervene?
2014
I suggest his “nom de guerre” be “Tap out Jim”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Cha-ching! 🇺🇸💰🇺🇸💰🇺🇸
Everyday the circus (hearings) is on TV we should all make a small donation to PDJT reelection campaign.. Let them see the number of people not buying this farce!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
As did I…at about 10:39AM ET, right after the text message from 88022 came in.
#metoo
I bought a KAG 2020 Hat on Wednesday and donated $150 yesterday!! Go PDJT
LikeLiked by 5 people
We need to pressure McCarthy to get Mark Meadows, Lee Zeldin, and Matt Gaetz on this Committee now.
Mark Meadows was on Steve Bannon and Jason Miller’s podcast WarRoom Impeachment, and told them that there were probably around “a half dozen” members on the Republican side in Congress who have read all the transcripts (as of Tuesday I believe). Pathetic. We need the ones who actually give a damn on this committee.
Lee Zeldin, Mark Meadows, Matt Gaetz, alongside Jordan, Radcliffe, & Nunes would make Nancy Pelosi and Adam Shiff’s life much much harder.
McCarthy needs to get off his ass and get these 3 on the Committee ASAP.
I’m leary of McCarthy. I hope I’m wrong, but I think if we ever win the House back, McCarthy will be Paul Ryan 2.0
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jim Jordan should be Speaker of the House, but in class MSM/Democrat/Establishment/Uniparty fashion, they trotted out made up, phony sexual harassment cover-up allegations against Jordan, just as he was ramping up his “campaign” for House Leader.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deepdivemaga, no, you had it right the first time; he SHOULD be Speaker of the House! If the DemoKKKrats keep wasting the American public’s valuable time and money with hoaxes designed to Kover up their extensive Krime and Korruption we WILL win back the house, increase the majority in the Senate and institute reforms to prevent the stealing of taxpayer moneys by Krooked politicians and bureaucrats during President Trump’s second term in office. Or at least that is what I pray for, in addition to a 0.5 MOA!
GP: McCarthy is from my state and I’ve been leery of him ever since. He may not be IN the swamp but, imo, he is sitting very close to its edge. Wasn’t he friendly with Ryan, kind of like McCain and Graham? If I am wrong on that I would feel better about him.
This will move to judiciary, we need to make sure we retain an A team there. How often can members switch around? I know Pelosi can deny changes. If we need to shuffle judiciary members, McCarthy needs to do that now.
Jordan and Ratcliffe are on judiciary, don’t know if they retain those positions while on intelligence. Gaetz is on judiciary, neither Zeldin or Meadows are on either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
If he allows that to happen, the GOP wont be the only thing that ceases to exist.
As Sundance has pointed out – they dont care if the GOP ceases to exist. There are no parties in DC – only positions of greater financial benefit
They’d rather there be no GOP at all than one which is compromised of a significant number of tea partiers and Trump supporters
” They’d rather there be no GOP at all than one which is compromised of a significant number of tea partiers and Trump supporters ”
Yep.
Oh yes they do. Without the Republican Party they have no power base which to function from. They may not be MAGA people, but they certainly prefer that to a future with AOC types in control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had the honor to meet and shake Jim Jordan’s hand at a DeSantis event in Pensacola, FL. He’s a great guy and the real deal!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
> unique skillset
Sounds like Liam Neeson: “Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.” 🙂
Yes, Jim Jordan IS THE BEST! And don’t forget Devin Nunes! He’s made of the SAME STUFF ALSO!
And Lee Zeldin and Mark Meadows.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Also must include John Ratcliffe!!! Elise Stefanik was pretty amazing too!
Chris Stewart has been solid too.
If you want a good TV show here is a fun idea to get out the transcript with visual & audio punch:
Film look-a-like doubles – President Trump in the Oval Office, President Zelensky in his office – in a split screen, reading the transcript verbatim. Even better, in bed, ala Doris Day & Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk!
I bet people would watch…
So, judging by the title, it seems sundance thinks the “impeachment scheme” is “collapsing”. Well, I do too, and it makes me feel better to think that he(she?) also does!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
There’s a pattern here. Everything Schiff says is a lie and when he tries to prove it, he fails. Here’s the problem. The Republican senate is still prepared to play the game. I have to wonder why? Perhaps it’s simply best to let this predestined-to-fail scam fail slowly rather than quickly. As soon as this one fails, they will do something ELSE. Let this one die slowly and they will be hard pressed to start off another round of this crap.
The fact that the Republican Senate is prepared to play the game is precisely what makes me want it to end promptly.
These swamp creatures like McConnell, Linda etc, no matter R or D, are no different than Kent and Taylor yesterday. The facts are irrelevant, it’s the process that matters. The process is the only thing they can comprehend.
I understand the skepticism about the Senate, and motives of the Republican (Rino) leaders, especially when they say there WILL be a trial, they can’t IGNORE Articles of Impeachment, and that the trial would last 6-8 weeks. It would be easy to say, “What the hell! Show some backbone, denounce this farce!”
But what if they’re saying those things as a threat to Democrats? A 6-8 week trial during Presidential campaign where 4 of the Senators would be off the trail and stuck getting their butts kicked? Could be a good thing.
Lindsey saying he’ll call Schiff to testify, by way of legally enforced subpoena? Could be a good thing.
I know. I’m skeptical, too. Maybe the Republicans want him gone. I hope not. I pray not. My guess is that these are threats to Democrats, not to VSGPDJT.
Guess we’ll find out.
let the senate have a hearing, as that will out the nonsense to the public, like discovery does at a trial
They are trying to regroup. Counter attack now! Hit them hard. Charge Sally Yates with Sedition for her actions regarding President Trump’ s Executive Order. Sure, she was fired but that does not absolve her of sedition. They are backing up! Hit them NOW! HARD!
Grab ‘em by the nose and kick ‘em in the ass, Patton style.
Yes-I totally agree with SD that “jacketless” Jim Jordan has a unique and valuable skill set. JJ can boil down seemingly complex issues to a few main points, then articulate them in a manner that doesn’t seem vindictive or angry.
FTA – During a Wednesday appearance on Huntsville AL radio’s WVNN, Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter explained how Trump supporters were getting involved because of the impeachment efforts conducted by House Democrats.
“As we’ve seen from the campaign, it is absolutely, and it is unfortunate,” Lotter said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But it’s definitely having an impact. We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork. We’re raising record amounts of money. It is galvanizing people and even people in the middle who are seeing the Democrats are just consumed with impeachment.
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/11/14/trump-2020-spox-donors-coming-out-of-the-woodwork-100k-more-volunteers-because-of-impeachment/
While both obvious and true, there’s probably another angle to this.
We know Pelosi and others including Romney are in on this Ukraine scam where money is set to Ukraine and it ends up going to the children of powerful US politicians. Could it be they are keeping this nonsense going because for the DOJ to prosecute would seem like “obstruction”?
Imagine if Schiff were arrested and charged today. What would the narrative be? “Trump just arrested the man trying to impeach him! OBSTRUCTION!!” You and I all know it. And isn’t an “open investigation” just another shield against justice?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jordon takes politics out Politician. Jordon takes convolution out of what is political and makes it the simple reality for what it is. Bottom-line, Jim Jordon not only makes it what it really is, but makes it in a language the average American voter can easily understand. Jim Jordon take lawyer-speak out of lawyer.
. . . . . . . Meanwhile, back in flyover country, Joe Biden, the guy they were only two months ago touting as the only democrat who could beat President Trump, is sinking like a rock in the polls.
Nice work guys!
Tomorrow the witness is recalled Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch. Like Kent and Taylor, zero first hand knowledge. Will go worse for Schiff than yesterday, for two reasons.
1.Schiff changed the rules after the Dems asked many egregious leading questions to disallow them by the Repubs. He cannot change it back tomorrow without getting called out on visible proven unfairness by Ratcliffe.
2. She will whine about having been unfairly replaced by Orange Man Bad. Stupid Swalwell already gave a presser saying that act alone was abuse of power sufficient for impeachment. Allows Jordan and Ratcliffe to point out something NOT focused on yesterday, that POTUS makes foreign policy per A2§2.2 clause one, NOT ambassadors, and appoints ambassadors per A2§2.2 clause two.
LikeLiked by 15 people
” Schiff changed the rules after the Dems asked many egregious leading questions to disallow them by the Repubs. He cannot change it back tomorrow without getting called out on visible proven unfairness by Ratcliffe. ”
So it means if Schiff doesn’t renig, it means the dems will need to ask actual questions instead of endlessly editorializing and lying through their disproportionate time allowances.
That’s a lot of live air time to fill…….and not a lot of substance, so that’s another big move schiff made that might come back to bite him big time.
Those dead air moments scored by the Republicans yesterday were golden.
If Schiff has to honor his rule change, we should hear a lot more of those dead air moments as the dems are hoisted in their own petard.
Check this tweet out from a NYT and CNN contributor 😂😂😂
It sounds like he wants a Drag Queen Story Hour.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL! Nice.
Just head on down to your local library . . . .
The shortest distance between 2 points is Jim Jordan’s cross examination!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jordan on point yesterday was like Gallagher smashing the first watermelon in his act. The Dem’s in the front row were left in a mess. Priceless.
You know? Let’s give thanks to Schiff. He’s so incredibly incompetent he will fail simply because he’s just not that smart. But there’s more. Lawfare is running this scam. How is it lawfare can’t pull something together?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outside counsel jumping into the impeachment hearing is for the same reason Deval Patrick is jumping into the Democrat primaries: the rest of them STINK.
Because being smart and being a lawyer can be mutually exclusive. Think about the fact that:
A) Al Green-is a lawyer
B) Sheila Jackson Lee-is a lawyer
C) Eric Swalwell- is a lawyer
D) Hank Johnson-is a lawyer
What does THAT tell you??
It tells me what I’ve observed and said for decades, failed lawyers go into politics or the general government bureaucracy. They are not people who want to work and accomplish something. We have attorneys in our immediate family and believe me they work hard for a living, solving problems for their clients. None of them would dream of a government job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Twenty Twenty Landslide
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they’re busy figuring out how to stay out of jail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because the truth is one big ole immovable object.
Jordan’s successful wrestling career gave him a unique skillset in dealing with the Schiff’s of the world: he’s not intimidated by them.
As a former Wrestler I can attest to the fact I never give up. This man was an NCAA Champion. You know they can’t beat him ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork.”
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/11/14/trump-2020-spox-donors-coming-out-of-the-woodwork-100k-more-volunteers-because-of-impeachment/
Trump Twenty Twenty Landslide
https://pjmedia.com/trending/conservative-street-artist-sabo-strikes-adam-schiffs-district/
Does it really matter that the House impeachment inquiry is a sham?
Nancy has the votes to impeach. She’s gone this far. Highly unlikely she’s gonna stop it. It will be a straight party line vote and the Dems have enough.
The only thing that matters is what the Senate Republicans do. Will they hold the trial or dismiss before the trial? If there is a trial how will the Republican senators vote? How many will abstain or vote to convict?
Shop, disagree. In theory she might because only takes 51% to impeach.
But there are about 31 Dems in Districts PDJT carried. Two already voted NOT even to have the inquiry. I think many more would NOT vote for sham Articles. And thats all there ever could be. Pelosi faces a Hobbson’s choice with no winning outcome, after PDJT released the transcript. She shuts it down after Schiff show and be for Nadler and looks very bad and pisses of AOC+3, Mad Maxine, Al Green, and that whole gang and maybe loses her Speakership. Or, she risks a floor vote on Nadler cooked up articles and likely loses. Don’t think Articles will ever get to the Senate. JMHO.
Same thoughts here. From the start I’ve been saying this WON’T get past the House, despite the numbers. The Dems know good and well how horribly it would go for them in a Senate “trial” — likely we’d see some big Lib/Dem names taken down in real-time on live TV — so they really don’t want it to get that far. But they DO very much want to be able to keep using “Impeached!” against Trump.
What I predict they’ll do is let the House vote fail, but BARELY. Nancy will calculate exactly how many they need, and tell the most vulnerable Dems they can vote NO. When the votes are tallied, it’ll be REAL close, but Trump prevails and it never makes it to the Senate. And then Nancy and all the other idiots can run around for the next several months going, “Ooh, we came THIS close to getting that Orange Man! Let the history books show that Trump only prevailed by one, single vote, and would most likely have been later convicted in the Senate had it gotten that far!”
If this gets to the Senate, then Schiff (and possibly other dems) would be in jeopardy, because they will be forced to testify under oath, and these guys can’t tell the truth if their life depended on it. Are these dems willing to go that far?
This short video clip should be looped 24/7. It is brilliant. It is concise. It DESTROYS the entire basis for the impeachment narrative.
Rep. Jim Jordan: “‘Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I convey this message to Mr. Yarmack on September 1, 2019 in connection with Vice President Pence’s meeting to Warsaw and a meeting with President Zelensky.’…I’ve seen Church prayer chains that are easier to understand than this.
The best part is that Jordan triggered the leftists by mentioning prayer chains – like the cherry on the sundae.
The best part was Taylor’s shit eating grin at the brilliance of his own statement. Totally out of touch with reality. Time to put him in the unemployment line.
I thought President Trump was going to release another call transcript? Maybe holding until after tomorrow?
Maybe he’ll read it at the Rally tonight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jim rocked. A true warrior. Thank you Jim Jordan.
The main reason they are making such a mess of everything is that they are DESPERATE!! They know the IG report is ready to drop and they don’t know how much of their criminal activity Durham has already uncovered! They are making a desperation play to force President Trump to resign or besmirch him so much that he unelectable. When this “shampeachment” falls apart even the MSM urinalists will have to start reporting some of the truth. They will have to, at minimum, throw Quid Pro Joe and Hunter under the bus. The IG report will, hopefully, force them to throw Brennan and Clapper there to; Comey will get a pass because he will play dumb and he is SO convincing! In fact, it could get quite crowded under there when Durham starts bringing forward indictments based on the IG report, the lies told to Congress and all of the Russiagate hoax conspiracy.
But we CANNOT get complacent; the DemoKKKrats are going to pull out every trick in the book in 2020! They just stole the governorship of Kentucky and they have been pulling off massive voter fraud and ballot harvesting for years now! Maybe a major plank for conservatives in 2020 or 2022 should be a national voter ID law.
THE DemoKKKratic Party; Krime, Korruption, Koverups and now, new, advanced VOTER FRAUD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Deep State tried to smear you too, didn’t work.
The Democrat Party reeks foulness, the stigma of evil.
Notice who’s got his six ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since 2016, it’s been worthwhile to assess strengths and weaknesses of those hellbent to destroy Trump. This proved to be especially fruitful because Trump has an extraordinary talent for converting their greatest strengths into devastating weakness.
He’s still cashing in on the Democrats’ previous ace-in-the-whole alliance with the media.
Trump has proved to be fearless which, in the end explains why they’re still trying to destroy him. He simply won’t become a figurehead at their mercy. If That’s The Way They Want It (another coup gambit), Then That’s The Way They’re Gonna Get It (escalation).
In the end, their Mueller ‘A Team,’ turned out to be an actual or pretending to be demented Mueller as the ball-carrier for Weissmann’s brilliant Innocent Until Proven Guilty gift to Democrats.
I didn’t think it possible but this Schiff nonsense is even more embarrassing — impeaching the duly elected president on secret testimony of an anonymous CIA-operative who cannot be cross-examined because then every Congressman would have to be killed. Or something like that.
Look, at I’ve pointed out to any Democrat who will listen, the Administrative State/Permanent Government filth are destroying their party. Pelosi has no one to blame but herself because she brought them in after the 2018 election. Now they’re working overtime to protect the malefactors without nary a concern for the effect it’s having on the Democrat Party.
The irony is that Pelosi has free rein to climb out of this tree because the Fake News will declare it Glorious Victory! and then shove it down the memory-hole, right next to the Mueller Report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republican attorney was outstanding and he really knew his Ukraine stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it when Sundance uses the phrase “Collapsing Impeachment Scheme…” It gives me hope. If I would believe anybody on this score it would be Sundance. Thanks for the lift in my Spirit!
Heard it from a friend who…. heard it from a Dem who….. overheard it on a phone call, ‘kraine’s not getting a dime.
Here’s the full video of Pelosi’s presser today:
I skipped over the first 18;40 minutes, her legislation jibber jabber. Though right before she claimed she was “most hated person in China.” Her lame, late in the day, attempt to walk back her and her party’s 25 years of Trade Patsy/Fifth Columnist role. This is an implicit admission that the POTUS owns the China issue on trade and everything else.
What immediately follows is her comments on USMCA. Yes, that’s a tell that she’s now calling it USMCA, not “NAFTA 2.0.” To my ear she’s preparing to give Trump a win on USMCA before the end of the year. This isn’t the first occasion that she’s claimed without providing any details whatsoever that she’s making the agreement better. Somehow. Maybe she’s got Obama’s magic wand.
The balance is on impeachment, of course. Again, reading between the lines — while she shouted for headline purposes about the President’s “crimes” (i.e. bribery and obstruction) she left herself full running room. She did a patented Democrat two-step, morphing her “Putin wins” into about foreign policy disagreements, retiring the wacky RussiaGate origins of the smear.
So we’ve got a lot coming to a head between now and the end of the year. Funding the government; USMCA; Horowitz/Barr/Durham; and, of course, the Schiff Show.
There’s an amusing exchange Pelosi has with a reporter about a funding agreement. At 35:40 a reporter asks about “whether the White House is going to sign off . . .” Pelosi interrupts with “When you say the Whi. . . you mean the administration. Well, the administration. Let’s just say the administration.” Old Nan is having a very hard time dealing with a real POTUS.
