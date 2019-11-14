Jim Jordan Discusses the Collapsing Impeachment Scheme…

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) was moved to the House Intelligence Committee because the HPSCI has become the impeachment committee.  Mr. Jordan is an articulate representative with a unique skillset in his ability to boil down issues to their essential elements, and then drill home the key point.  Jordan thinks fast and can respond quickly during congressional hearings.

Yesterday, as Jordan questioned the witnesses, the value of moving him to the impeachment committee was evident.  Mr. Jordan was excellent.

Today Mr. Jordan shares his perspective of the hearing during a media interview:

  1. tax2much says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    We need many more like him.

    • fhb says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      GLENN BECK on Twitter has twitted what I have have espoused for a long time , our foreign aid has been
      corrupted and stolen for multiple decades by sorosclintonspodestaskerrysbidensrodhamshugh&tonysentaorsandgovernorsandusrepssthechineseislamistspakistaniscanadaians , so so many….taking it like drinking from a fire hose , no one really overseeing the dolement. Folks please listen to his show or read his tweets. it is the truth of the wickedness and evil that these “things” do.

      • Sharon says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        I clearly remember my farmer father (who never raised his voice for any reason) making quiet comments about the corruption and waste of foreign aid – – -in the early 1950s.

        • coolmamie says:
          November 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

          I am writing a history of a small East Tennessee town where my Dad was born. Have recently been studying 1933, which was the year of FDR’s inauguration and the beginnings of the CCC and TVA. It is so fascinating to read national and international news reports of the day. So many people expressing dire concerns about things we have seen come to pass. Like Hitler rising and the first effects of the New Deal. Very thought-provoking.

          • MAGADJT says:
            November 14, 2019 at 4:47 pm

            What town in East TN? I am from that area.

            • Bec74 says:
              November 14, 2019 at 4:56 pm

              My father was also from East Tennessee. I love the fact that locals write the history of their families and the towns where they live. The local library in the small town where my family was from had many books written by locals that contained the history of families in the area. I recommend visiting such places for anyone interested in genealogy or family history.

            • Rami says:
              November 14, 2019 at 6:14 pm

              So am I.

            • coolmamie says:
              November 14, 2019 at 6:26 pm

              Lone Mountain. Near Tazewell in Claiborne County.

              • Rami says:
                November 14, 2019 at 6:39 pm

                Born and raised in Hamblen County and spent 7years in Lee County, VA.

                • coolmamie says:
                  November 14, 2019 at 6:43 pm

                  My 2-G grandfather was ambushed by bushwackers in Blackwater, Lee County, VA in 1865. He was tracking them after they stole some of his horses. My mother was born in St. Charles. Her father was a coal miner.

                  November 14, 2019 at 6:50 pm

                  I have driven through Morristown and over Clinch Mountain countless times. That entire area has a rich history. Did you know the first place American born people wrote their own constitution was in East Tennessee? Wautauga Association. 1772. Predated US Constitution by seventeen years.

      • mamajen says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:15 pm

        I don’t give a flying you-know-what about what Glenn Beck has to say. He’s dead to me. Second time in as many days I’ve seen him mentioned here.

        • amjean says:
          November 14, 2019 at 5:38 pm

          Isn’t it amazing that Glenn Beck comes out with guns blazing, after the fact?
          We all know this already. Have known it for years.

          • Peoria Jones says:
            November 14, 2019 at 5:51 pm

            Absolutely. And I’ve been noticing all the comments suddenly promoting Beck also. Can’t that guy afford regular advertising?

            Andrew Breitbart made it clear how Beck steals other people’s work and takes credit for it. Why would anyone want to get their info second-hand?

            • coolmamie says:
              November 14, 2019 at 6:38 pm

              I am not crazy about Beck either, but if he can get valuable information out better than someone else – more power to him.

            • smartyjones1 says:
              November 14, 2019 at 6:46 pm

              Beck spoke to God and after telling him that Ted Cruz is the Chosen One, he’s been ordered to promote his new self here.

              Anyway, Jim Jordan is just sharp on his feet and did great for America again yesterday.
              God bless him!

      • Beau Geste says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm

        The “big one” is the $4.5 BILLION in cash stacked high on pallets, flown to Iran in the dead of night by obama-kerry, in unmarked airplanes. The NSA/CIA know how much of this cash went back to US crooks, how much went to european “leaders”, and how much went to finance terrorism.
        At one recent point, Iran threatened to reveal this info – I wonder what Iran got to stop this threat? more cash?

        • Bubba Hubba says:
          November 14, 2019 at 5:15 pm

          Obama and his husband Big Mike have been picking up their cut of that Iran pallet along the trail on their speaking tour stops around the globe all nice and washed and blessed by Allah

    • Bill Durham says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      This is over!!!
      CNN is pulling all the impeachment stories off it’s headline stories. Their own pundits were gobsmacked. It was worse than Mueller. Jordan’s— I heard it from Friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from another you’ve been messing around has gone viral. All of cocaine Mitch trial balloons deflated. Jeff flake. Romney, Lindsey, the secret ballot scheme, restrictions on a Senate trial, not letting Trump go into Ukrainian corruption, blocking Trump from calling the whistle blower or the bidens. Nope. That has all blown up in Mitchs face. He knows the Teflon Don wins again. $1 billion in campaign funds, cash flowing into the RNC, and a man who can sell out any hockey arena in this country faster than Springsteen. Mitch can count. Trump ain’t going nowhere. This bleep show has ended. The Rino’s will never make a move on Trump. And the boomerang is heading Ruth bader Ginsburg way very soon. Trump beat Mitch like he beat Comey Brennan McCabe Mueller and rosenstein. Just another day at the beach for POTUS 45 b1tches!!! And now Mitch calls up Nancy and they never take the vote. She will make something up. But the uniparty will never allow a Senate trial. Trump has them. That’s why the man ain’t sweating and his hair is still blonde. You walk that aisle like the player you are!!!! Donald Trump is the world champion!

      • fanbeav says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:36 pm

        Now if we can only get the Barr/Durham indictments along with FISA Abuse Horowitz report!

      • codasouthtexas says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:46 pm

        Hope you are right! Sounds too perfect! Deep state will never quit! I just can not trust graham or mitch! They are the protegees of the corrupt mccaine!

        • delighteddeplorable says:
          November 14, 2019 at 4:02 pm

          Chances are they won’t quit and might have a trick or two yet to try, but….once again, they’ve overplayed their hand. They led with what was supposed to be nuclear testimony from Frick and Frack yesterday but, what?! It was a complete disaster.

          I agree with BD, it’s over but the Dims might not quite understand how over it is. Yet.

          • billinlv says:
            November 14, 2019 at 5:03 pm

            It won’t ever be “over”……but it will begin to be brought under control when Clinton, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Yates, Strzok, Page, Priestap, Baker, Kortan, Rybicki, McCord, Boente, Carlin, the Ohrs, Downer, Steele, Mifsud, Halper, Rosenstein, Mueller, Ciaramella, Atkinson, Vindman, Obama and most of his staff, et al are arrested and charged with sedition/treason, perjury, corruption, etc, etc, This is defined as draining the swamp. Until that happens, it’s the same old shiff, different day.

            • delighteddeplorable says:
              November 14, 2019 at 5:16 pm

              Permanent exile to Venezuela would be appropriate for the entire disgusting lot.

              • Betty says:
                November 14, 2019 at 7:29 pm

                No we can not shirk our responsibility for these people.
                Think of it this way, if you are breeding dogs, intending them to be wonderful companions, and for the most part they are, but one comes along that is a vicious, nasty tempered, aggressive throw-back .
                That dog is your responsibility, you must do the right thing and destroy it. No passing the problem on to us-suspecting innocents. What if you gave the nasty animal to your neighbor who has always wanted one of your wonderful dogs for his family and the minute that dog gets a chance it attacks and kills their 2 year old toddler.

                These rabid beast need to be imprisoned permanently or put down, they have not only harmed us they have caused chaos in the whole world just to make their theft easier.

                For everyone’s sake of they must be caged or killed.

                What do you think about that Brennan? My rabid beast has a first name, its J O H N, my rabid beast has a second name, it B R E N N A N.

      • Mars says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:48 pm

        I love the way you’re thinking. Very encouraging.

      • Dennis Leonard says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:54 pm

        Bravo Bill,
        sending this to my liberal kids and others.

      • Dekester says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:57 pm

        Bill D.

        That Post is one for the ages.

        How on earth can what you write not be accurate.

        Cheers, and God bless PDJT.

      • graciegram says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:57 pm

        Awesome post. I read here still but seldom post because WordPress has made posting really hard for me since March. But I needed to tell you what a great post this is, Cheers!

      • snellvillebob says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:25 pm

        This morning the Gateway Pundit got part of the Ukrainian AG report that shows Kerry, his sons, and Hunter Biden got another $15 million on top of the over $3 million the Bidens have received.
        https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/huge-exclusive-bombshell-documents-released-by-ukrainian-general-prosecutors-office-reveal-millions-funneled-to-hunter-biden-and-the-john-kerry-family/

      • Silent Entity says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:26 pm

        Now, commence legal proceedings to charge these persons with defamation. Do not let them get away with this.

        • ann says:
          November 14, 2019 at 5:49 pm

          Yes. In normal countries justice & counterintelligence protect the integrity of the political system and enforce intell security. Not here!

          Under Wray, & Liu at DoJ, character smears are A OK.

          I read, Kavanuagh’s accuser teams Included serving Justice personnel & Lawfare’s cabel.

          Close the Bureau!!! Vital, critical tasks are withheld. Left undone. ,

          No more Kow towing to an agency that wastes p, no. Blocks, the critical role of LE & Counter intell .
          Remove them, substitute a parallel agency of clean recruits from outside the Beltway Clan
          The state is dangerous, must be put back under control.

          Bureau inaction abets this ongoing corruption & ensures an ignorant public is vulnerable to manipulation & exploitive policies

          . 🙈🙉🙊
          DC, NY, Virginia, Maryland, NJ offices are deaf, dumb and blind!

          Matter of fact, their tip top best in the world counterintell & DSI inaction creates an echo chamber for cheap shot propaganda in Resist’s psyc warfare campaign.

      • melanieheavlin2736 says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:27 pm

        Praise God
        From your Mouth to God’s Ears🙏

      • Tess from Philly says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:44 pm

        From your keyboard to God’s eyes! But I have to say over here in Philadelphia I’m not seeing things the same way. I know so many people afflicted with TDS that it’s hard for me to imagine any lib conceding the 2020 race at this point. In truth, when I meet someone new, I just assume they’re afflicted with TDS and most of the time I’ll hear something slip out of their mouths that confirms my diagnosis.

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          November 14, 2019 at 6:57 pm

          Tess, I’m in West Chester, PA and yup, it’s a typical college town so we have our share of TDS clientele. However, there are many pockets of Patriots looming in the suburbs, even some in the alleys. I listen to conversations in the pubs (not like Ovomit’s high tech ease dropping on our VSGPDJT) and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with what I’ve heard, especially since the D.C. Witch Trials have begun.

          Philly gonna do what Philly does best…..sink further into the abyss. It’s a darn shame cuz it is a beautiful Colonial city with so much Patriotic history.

          Take solace in knowing that our President is not going to let this sh*t take either him or us out. He has a plan and we have a backup plan so let’s see how this all plays out.

          #Trump2020

      • Mike says:
        November 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm

        Imagine Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House. That would do as much for MAGA as Trump himself. Talk about a dynamic pairing.

      • Janice says:
        November 14, 2019 at 5:38 pm

        Absolutely needed that in your face pep talk! Big thanks!

      • ChampagneReady says:
        November 14, 2019 at 5:38 pm

        The case was so weak to START with and got worse every day. Originally it was EIGHT times Trump was to have demanded Zelinsky investigate Biden. lol.

        I contended right from the beginning that this could not POSSIBLY go to the senate because it would be a titanic disaster for Pelosi in every way, shape and form.

        It was like putting jello on the wall with a nail. When I heard that Durham’s investigation went criminal besides, I knew that was the death blow. Now it turns out the “whistleblower” and his attorney likely committed felonies with illegal GoFundME solicitations.

        Pencil Neck Schiff is going to end up an international joke. He stepped in it even deeper now yesterday by saying he didn’t know who Charmarella was–the prick that he handpicked and conspired with for his frantic 3rd frameup attempt to throw Trump out.

        I’m actually enjoying this. It’s stupidity to the 10th power.

      • srmikeinohio says:
        November 14, 2019 at 5:40 pm

        I love this post by Bill Durham !!!

      • Betty says:
        November 14, 2019 at 7:35 pm

        What a blessing it was to read your comment Mr. Durham. I have watched those sneaks in the Senate lulling everyone but moving ever closer to betrayal of us and our President.

      • litlbit2 says:
        November 14, 2019 at 7:39 pm

        Reply
  2. coveyouthband says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    “Shif and Nancy hanging from a tree, K I SS ING “

  3. J.Thomas says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Jordan has made a name for himself. The leftists have begun slandering him with fake controversies and have even given him what’s supposed to be a derogatory name (Gym Jordan), but may one day end up being proudly boasted by conservatives as the guy who puts Democrats into sleeper holds.

  4. zurizara says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    He is effective, which is why they are trying to resurrect the (debunked) smear campaign against him. This too will fail. The arrogance of the two witnesses was unbearable. THEY do not set foreign policy.

  5. 13wasylyna says:
    November 14, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    https://politichicks.com/2014/03/john-mccain-helping-promote-neo-nazi-party-uprising-ukraine/

    it’s clear that once again, the US under Obama has stepped in to actively aid in the overthrow of a sovereign government, just as they are doing by aiding terrorists in Syria, just as they have done in Libya and Egypt. With the appearance once again of John McCain, is it any wonder why our Senate and congress is not willing to charge anyone in the Obama administration with acts of treason, and now, with direct involvement in the overthrow of a democratically elected government, which may require our already overtaxed military to intervene?

    2014

  6. Tuduri says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    I suggest his “nom de guerre” be “Tap out Jim”

  8. patti says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:04 pm

  9. deepdivemaga says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    We need to add the other “killers” to the House Intelligence Committee, AND FAST.

    We need to pressure McCarthy to get Mark Meadows, Lee Zeldin, and Matt Gaetz on this Committee now.

    Mark Meadows was on Steve Bannon and Jason Miller’s podcast WarRoom Impeachment, and told them that there were probably around “a half dozen” members on the Republican side in Congress who have read all the transcripts (as of Tuesday I believe). Pathetic. We need the ones who actually give a damn on this committee.

    Lee Zeldin, Mark Meadows, Matt Gaetz, alongside Jordan, Radcliffe, & Nunes would make Nancy Pelosi and Adam Shiff’s life much much harder.

    McCarthy needs to get off his ass and get these 3 on the Committee ASAP.

    • GP says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:21 pm

      I’m leary of McCarthy. I hope I’m wrong, but I think if we ever win the House back, McCarthy will be Paul Ryan 2.0

      • deepdivemaga says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:23 pm

        As you should be, McCarthy & Ryan are cut from the same cloth.

        Jim Jordan should be Speaker of the House, but in class MSM/Democrat/Establishment/Uniparty fashion, they trotted out made up, phony sexual harassment cover-up allegations against Jordan, just as he was ramping up his “campaign” for House Leader.

        • deepdivemaga says:
          November 14, 2019 at 3:25 pm

          Excuse me, Jordan should be Minority Leader, I’m getting ahead of myself 🙂

          • Abolition Man says:
            November 14, 2019 at 4:01 pm

            Deepdivemaga, no, you had it right the first time; he SHOULD be Speaker of the House! If the DemoKKKrats keep wasting the American public’s valuable time and money with hoaxes designed to Kover up their extensive Krime and Korruption we WILL win back the house, increase the majority in the Senate and institute reforms to prevent the stealing of taxpayer moneys by Krooked politicians and bureaucrats during President Trump’s second term in office. Or at least that is what I pray for, in addition to a 0.5 MOA!

      • swissik says:
        November 14, 2019 at 5:50 pm

        GP: McCarthy is from my state and I’ve been leery of him ever since. He may not be IN the swamp but, imo, he is sitting very close to its edge. Wasn’t he friendly with Ryan, kind of like McCain and Graham? If I am wrong on that I would feel better about him.

    • Somebody says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      This will move to judiciary, we need to make sure we retain an A team there. How often can members switch around? I know Pelosi can deny changes. If we need to shuffle judiciary members, McCarthy needs to do that now.

      Jordan and Ratcliffe are on judiciary, don’t know if they retain those positions while on intelligence. Gaetz is on judiciary, neither Zeldin or Meadows are on either.

  10. magatrump says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Email McConnell. If he allows the senate to convict and remove President Trump then the GOP will cease to exist.

    • dawg says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      If he allows that to happen, the GOP wont be the only thing that ceases to exist.

    • mallardcove says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:28 pm

      As Sundance has pointed out – they dont care if the GOP ceases to exist. There are no parties in DC – only positions of greater financial benefit

      They’d rather there be no GOP at all than one which is compromised of a significant number of tea partiers and Trump supporters

      • Ma McGriz says:
        November 14, 2019 at 3:48 pm

        ” They’d rather there be no GOP at all than one which is compromised of a significant number of tea partiers and Trump supporters ”

        Yep.

      • Magabear says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:09 pm

        Oh yes they do. Without the Republican Party they have no power base which to function from. They may not be MAGA people, but they certainly prefer that to a future with AOC types in control.

    • sherryoftexas says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      magatrump, More important than emailing McConnell would be to let the GOP know your feeling so they could reign in McConnell. I know that when I told one of their phone solicitors that I would not give $$ to Cornyn they quit calling me and I no longer get his newsletter. So that is 2 big wins for me, now if we can get a real conservative to run against him then I will have someone to vote for in the primary here in March.

  11. FL_GUY says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Had the honor to meet and shake Jim Jordan’s hand at a DeSantis event in Pensacola, FL. He’s a great guy and the real deal!

  12. jx says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    > unique skillset

    Sounds like Liam Neeson: “Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.” 🙂

  13. Craig Furlong says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Yes, Jim Jordan IS THE BEST! And don’t forget Devin Nunes! He’s made of the SAME STUFF ALSO!

  14. ledygrey says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    If you want a good TV show here is a fun idea to get out the transcript with visual & audio punch:

    Film look-a-like doubles – President Trump in the Oval Office, President Zelensky in his office – in a split screen, reading the transcript verbatim. Even better, in bed, ala Doris Day & Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk!

    I bet people would watch…

  15. dawg says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    So, judging by the title, it seems sundance thinks the “impeachment scheme” is “collapsing”. Well, I do too, and it makes me feel better to think that he(she?) also does!

    • GP says:
      November 14, 2019 at 3:29 pm

      Hi Dawg-I hope SD is correct. My gut tells me otherwise.

    • Daniel says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      There’s a pattern here. Everything Schiff says is a lie and when he tries to prove it, he fails. Here’s the problem. The Republican senate is still prepared to play the game. I have to wonder why? Perhaps it’s simply best to let this predestined-to-fail scam fail slowly rather than quickly. As soon as this one fails, they will do something ELSE. Let this one die slowly and they will be hard pressed to start off another round of this crap.

      • dawg says:
        November 14, 2019 at 4:10 pm

        The fact that the Republican Senate is prepared to play the game is precisely what makes me want it to end promptly.

        • MILupper says:
          November 14, 2019 at 6:26 pm

          These swamp creatures like McConnell, Linda etc, no matter R or D, are no different than Kent and Taylor yesterday. The facts are irrelevant, it’s the process that matters. The process is the only thing they can comprehend.

        • trnathens says:
          November 14, 2019 at 6:35 pm

          I understand the skepticism about the Senate, and motives of the Republican (Rino) leaders, especially when they say there WILL be a trial, they can’t IGNORE Articles of Impeachment, and that the trial would last 6-8 weeks. It would be easy to say, “What the hell! Show some backbone, denounce this farce!”

          But what if they’re saying those things as a threat to Democrats? A 6-8 week trial during Presidential campaign where 4 of the Senators would be off the trail and stuck getting their butts kicked? Could be a good thing.

          Lindsey saying he’ll call Schiff to testify, by way of legally enforced subpoena? Could be a good thing.

          I know. I’m skeptical, too. Maybe the Republicans want him gone. I hope not. I pray not. My guess is that these are threats to Democrats, not to VSGPDJT.

          Guess we’ll find out.

      • NME666 says:
        November 14, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        let the senate have a hearing, as that will out the nonsense to the public, like discovery does at a trial

    • Silent Entity says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      They are trying to regroup. Counter attack now! Hit them hard. Charge Sally Yates with Sedition for her actions regarding President Trump’ s Executive Order. Sure, she was fired but that does not absolve her of sedition. They are backing up! Hit them NOW! HARD!

  16. GP says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Yes-I totally agree with SD that “jacketless” Jim Jordan has a unique and valuable skill set. JJ can boil down seemingly complex issues to a few main points, then articulate them in a manner that doesn’t seem vindictive or angry.

  17. getfitnow says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    FTA – During a Wednesday appearance on Huntsville AL radio’s WVNN, Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter explained how Trump supporters were getting involved because of the impeachment efforts conducted by House Democrats.

    “As we’ve seen from the campaign, it is absolutely, and it is unfortunate,” Lotter said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But it’s definitely having an impact. We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork. We’re raising record amounts of money. It is galvanizing people and even people in the middle who are seeing the Democrats are just consumed with impeachment.
    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/11/14/trump-2020-spox-donors-coming-out-of-the-woodwork-100k-more-volunteers-because-of-impeachment/

    • Daniel says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      While both obvious and true, there’s probably another angle to this.

      We know Pelosi and others including Romney are in on this Ukraine scam where money is set to Ukraine and it ends up going to the children of powerful US politicians. Could it be they are keeping this nonsense going because for the DOJ to prosecute would seem like “obstruction”?

      Imagine if Schiff were arrested and charged today. What would the narrative be? “Trump just arrested the man trying to impeach him! OBSTRUCTION!!” You and I all know it. And isn’t an “open investigation” just another shield against justice?

  18. fangdog says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Jordon takes politics out Politician. Jordon takes convolution out of what is political and makes it the simple reality for what it is. Bottom-line, Jim Jordon not only makes it what it really is, but makes it in a language the average American voter can easily understand. Jim Jordon take lawyer-speak out of lawyer.

  19. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    . . . . . . . Meanwhile, back in flyover country, Joe Biden, the guy they were only two months ago touting as the only democrat who could beat President Trump, is sinking like a rock in the polls.

    Nice work guys!

  20. ristvan says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Tomorrow the witness is recalled Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch. Like Kent and Taylor, zero first hand knowledge. Will go worse for Schiff than yesterday, for two reasons.

    1.Schiff changed the rules after the Dems asked many egregious leading questions to disallow them by the Repubs. He cannot change it back tomorrow without getting called out on visible proven unfairness by Ratcliffe.

    2. She will whine about having been unfairly replaced by Orange Man Bad. Stupid Swalwell already gave a presser saying that act alone was abuse of power sufficient for impeachment. Allows Jordan and Ratcliffe to point out something NOT focused on yesterday, that POTUS makes foreign policy per A2§2.2 clause one, NOT ambassadors, and appoints ambassadors per A2§2.2 clause two.

    • Ma McGriz says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      Some of yesterday’s best moments were when the witnesses were made to affirm the Presidential authorities wrt ambassadorial appointments and removals.

      ” Schiff changed the rules after the Dems asked many egregious leading questions to disallow them by the Repubs. He cannot change it back tomorrow without getting called out on visible proven unfairness by Ratcliffe. ”

      So it means if Schiff doesn’t renig, it means the dems will need to ask actual questions instead of endlessly editorializing and lying through their disproportionate time allowances.

      That’s a lot of live air time to fill…….and not a lot of substance, so that’s another big move schiff made that might come back to bite him big time.

      Those dead air moments scored by the Republicans yesterday were golden.

      If Schiff has to honor his rule change, we should hear a lot more of those dead air moments as the dems are hoisted in their own petard.

    • ParteaGirl says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Check this tweet out from a NYT and CNN contributor 😂😂😂

  21. Shyster says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    The shortest distance between 2 points is Jim Jordan’s cross examination!

  22. Raised on Reagan says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Jordan on point yesterday was like Gallagher smashing the first watermelon in his act. The Dem’s in the front row were left in a mess. Priceless.

  23. Daniel says:
    November 14, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    You know? Let’s give thanks to Schiff. He’s so incredibly incompetent he will fail simply because he’s just not that smart. But there’s more. Lawfare is running this scam. How is it lawfare can’t pull something together?

    • I Hear You Now says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    • III% says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      Because being smart and being a lawyer can be mutually exclusive. Think about the fact that:

      A) Al Green-is a lawyer
      B) Sheila Jackson Lee-is a lawyer
      C) Eric Swalwell- is a lawyer
      D) Hank Johnson-is a lawyer

      What does THAT tell you??

      • swissik says:
        November 14, 2019 at 6:07 pm

        It tells me what I’ve observed and said for decades, failed lawyers go into politics or the general government bureaucracy. They are not people who want to work and accomplish something. We have attorneys in our immediate family and believe me they work hard for a living, solving problems for their clients. None of them would dream of a government job.

    • trapper says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      Because there is nothing there to pull together. They are trying to concoct something out of thin air. Releasing the transcript derailed the entire narrative roll out. They’ve been scrambling ever since because they had this all planned out and had already launched it The election is going to be ugly. The democrats will be begging for a new slaughter amendment to be added to the constitution.

      Trump Twenty Twenty Landslide

    • Ma McGriz says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      ” How is it lawfare can’t pull something together? ”

      Maybe they’re busy figuring out how to stay out of jail.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      November 14, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Because God hears our prayers.

  24. Magabear says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Jordan’s successful wrestling career gave him a unique skillset in dealing with the Schiff’s of the world: he’s not intimidated by them.

  25. trapper says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Keep it going. Drag out this sham as long as possible. According to the Trump 2020 campaign $3.1 million in donations poured in during the hearings.

    “We’ve had 100,000 more volunteers. Donors are coming out of the woodwork.”

    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/11/14/trump-2020-spox-donors-coming-out-of-the-woodwork-100k-more-volunteers-because-of-impeachment/

    Trump Twenty Twenty Landslide

  27. Shop says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Does it really matter that the House impeachment inquiry is a sham?

    Nancy has the votes to impeach. She’s gone this far. Highly unlikely she’s gonna stop it. It will be a straight party line vote and the Dems have enough.

    The only thing that matters is what the Senate Republicans do. Will they hold the trial or dismiss before the trial? If there is a trial how will the Republican senators vote? How many will abstain or vote to convict?

    • ristvan says:
      November 14, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Shop, disagree. In theory she might because only takes 51% to impeach.

      But there are about 31 Dems in Districts PDJT carried. Two already voted NOT even to have the inquiry. I think many more would NOT vote for sham Articles. And thats all there ever could be. Pelosi faces a Hobbson’s choice with no winning outcome, after PDJT released the transcript. She shuts it down after Schiff show and be for Nadler and looks very bad and pisses of AOC+3, Mad Maxine, Al Green, and that whole gang and maybe loses her Speakership. Or, she risks a floor vote on Nadler cooked up articles and likely loses. Don’t think Articles will ever get to the Senate. JMHO.

      • jello333 says:
        November 14, 2019 at 6:37 pm

        Same thoughts here. From the start I’ve been saying this WON’T get past the House, despite the numbers. The Dems know good and well how horribly it would go for them in a Senate “trial” — likely we’d see some big Lib/Dem names taken down in real-time on live TV — so they really don’t want it to get that far. But they DO very much want to be able to keep using “Impeached!” against Trump.

        What I predict they’ll do is let the House vote fail, but BARELY. Nancy will calculate exactly how many they need, and tell the most vulnerable Dems they can vote NO. When the votes are tallied, it’ll be REAL close, but Trump prevails and it never makes it to the Senate. And then Nancy and all the other idiots can run around for the next several months going, “Ooh, we came THIS close to getting that Orange Man! Let the history books show that Trump only prevailed by one, single vote, and would most likely have been later convicted in the Senate had it gotten that far!”

      • WRB says:
        November 14, 2019 at 7:24 pm

        If this gets to the Senate, then Schiff (and possibly other dems) would be in jeopardy, because they will be forced to testify under oath, and these guys can’t tell the truth if their life depended on it. Are these dems willing to go that far?

  28. TEWS_Pilot says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    This short video clip should be looped 24/7. It is brilliant. It is concise. It DESTROYS the entire basis for the impeachment narrative.
    Rep. Jim Jordan: “‘Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I convey this message to Mr. Yarmack on September 1, 2019 in connection with Vice President Pence’s meeting to Warsaw and a meeting with President Zelensky.’…I’ve seen Church prayer chains that are easier to understand than this.

  29. fanbeav says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    I thought President Trump was going to release another call transcript? Maybe holding until after tomorrow?

  30. Elle says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Jim rocked. A true warrior. Thank you Jim Jordan.

  31. Abolition Man says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    The main reason they are making such a mess of everything is that they are DESPERATE!! They know the IG report is ready to drop and they don’t know how much of their criminal activity Durham has already uncovered! They are making a desperation play to force President Trump to resign or besmirch him so much that he unelectable. When this “shampeachment” falls apart even the MSM urinalists will have to start reporting some of the truth. They will have to, at minimum, throw Quid Pro Joe and Hunter under the bus. The IG report will, hopefully, force them to throw Brennan and Clapper there to; Comey will get a pass because he will play dumb and he is SO convincing! In fact, it could get quite crowded under there when Durham starts bringing forward indictments based on the IG report, the lies told to Congress and all of the Russiagate hoax conspiracy.
    But we CANNOT get complacent; the DemoKKKrats are going to pull out every trick in the book in 2020! They just stole the governorship of Kentucky and they have been pulling off massive voter fraud and ballot harvesting for years now! Maybe a major plank for conservatives in 2020 or 2022 should be a national voter ID law.
    THE DemoKKKratic Party; Krime, Korruption, Koverups and now, new, advanced VOTER FRAUD!

  32. MicD says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Thank you Jim !!
    The Deep State tried to smear you too, didn’t work.
    The Democrat Party reeks foulness, the stigma of evil.
    Notice who’s got his six ?

  33. BigTalkers says:
    November 14, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    As far as I’m concerned Mr Jordan would be an ideal candidate to follow up President Trump in 2024, should we be so Blessed. .

  34. MLK says:
    November 14, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Since 2016, it’s been worthwhile to assess strengths and weaknesses of those hellbent to destroy Trump. This proved to be especially fruitful because Trump has an extraordinary talent for converting their greatest strengths into devastating weakness.

    He’s still cashing in on the Democrats’ previous ace-in-the-whole alliance with the media.

    Trump has proved to be fearless which, in the end explains why they’re still trying to destroy him. He simply won’t become a figurehead at their mercy. If That’s The Way They Want It (another coup gambit), Then That’s The Way They’re Gonna Get It (escalation).

    In the end, their Mueller ‘A Team,’ turned out to be an actual or pretending to be demented Mueller as the ball-carrier for Weissmann’s brilliant Innocent Until Proven Guilty gift to Democrats.

    I didn’t think it possible but this Schiff nonsense is even more embarrassing — impeaching the duly elected president on secret testimony of an anonymous CIA-operative who cannot be cross-examined because then every Congressman would have to be killed. Or something like that.

    Look, at I’ve pointed out to any Democrat who will listen, the Administrative State/Permanent Government filth are destroying their party. Pelosi has no one to blame but herself because she brought them in after the 2018 election. Now they’re working overtime to protect the malefactors without nary a concern for the effect it’s having on the Democrat Party.

    The irony is that Pelosi has free rein to climb out of this tree because the Fake News will declare it Glorious Victory! and then shove it down the memory-hole, right next to the Mueller Report.

  35. ChampagneReady says:
    November 14, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    I thought all the Repub members on the committee did great in the questioning. All of them made different critical points demolishing both witnessess.

    The Republican attorney was outstanding and he really knew his Ukraine stuff.

  36. ezgoer says:
    November 14, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    The Biden’s are pikers in extorting bribes from foreign governments. Imagine how much Hillary got away with as Sec of State.

  37. Deplorable Canuck says:
    November 14, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    I love it when Sundance uses the phrase “Collapsing Impeachment Scheme…” It gives me hope. If I would believe anybody on this score it would be Sundance. Thanks for the lift in my Spirit!

  38. paul_in_stl says:
    November 14, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Heard it from a friend who…. heard it from a Dem who….. overheard it on a phone call, ‘kraine’s not getting a dime.

  39. MLK says:
    November 14, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Here’s the full video of Pelosi’s presser today:

    I skipped over the first 18;40 minutes, her legislation jibber jabber. Though right before she claimed she was “most hated person in China.” Her lame, late in the day, attempt to walk back her and her party’s 25 years of Trade Patsy/Fifth Columnist role. This is an implicit admission that the POTUS owns the China issue on trade and everything else.

    What immediately follows is her comments on USMCA. Yes, that’s a tell that she’s now calling it USMCA, not “NAFTA 2.0.” To my ear she’s preparing to give Trump a win on USMCA before the end of the year. This isn’t the first occasion that she’s claimed without providing any details whatsoever that she’s making the agreement better. Somehow. Maybe she’s got Obama’s magic wand.

    The balance is on impeachment, of course. Again, reading between the lines — while she shouted for headline purposes about the President’s “crimes” (i.e. bribery and obstruction) she left herself full running room. She did a patented Democrat two-step, morphing her “Putin wins” into about foreign policy disagreements, retiring the wacky RussiaGate origins of the smear.

    So we’ve got a lot coming to a head between now and the end of the year. Funding the government; USMCA; Horowitz/Barr/Durham; and, of course, the Schiff Show.

    There’s an amusing exchange Pelosi has with a reporter about a funding agreement. At 35:40 a reporter asks about “whether the White House is going to sign off . . .” Pelosi interrupts with “When you say the Whi. . . you mean the administration. Well, the administration. Let’s just say the administration.” Old Nan is having a very hard time dealing with a real POTUS.

