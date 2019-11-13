Senator Graham on Impeachment: “I Will Not Allow Hearsay Evidence During Senate Trial”…

An impeachment trial in the senate would presumably be run through the Senate Judiciary Committee (presiding judge John Roberts), unless there are constitutionally permitted process rule changes.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham begins to get specific about what he will and will-not allow as part of the senate trial. Graham notes the ‘hearsay rule’ will be applied to the House evidence within the article(s) as presented. Additionally, Graham notes that anonymous witnesses (ie. “whistleblower”) will not be permitted.
More importantly, there will be due process and representation of the accused. I assume key members of the administration would testify (as long as there is due process), which would take away the Dems’ phony arguments for the need of hearsay.
Oh oh… this one came out of nowhere!
Deep State had it’s tentacles around the world.
Who knew, the Turkish President was a victim of the criminal cabal and he is now opening his yapper and giving POTUS docs????
Erdogan flew to the United States with documents for the President and Attorney General William Barr
The failed coup in Turkey was orchestrated by the same elements behind the Yanukovych coup in Ukraine
Who is this guy and is he reliable? What documents is he talking about?
Go to his Twitter page and he posted the video of today’s press conference’s part ( Trump and Erdogan) where Erdogan talked about that.
Barr’s going to need more help if this keeps up
Translation: I will play my appointed role in perpetuating this garbage, the better to flap my jowls on Fox.
Dr. Trumpstumper prescribes Growacet across the board for all Republican congresscritters.
Now take yer medicine!
Based on what Senator Graham just told Pelosi and Schiff there’s no reason to continue the Democrat impeachment dumpster fire tomorrow! If Graham is not gaslighting us this incredible farce is all but dead! McConnell should have done this sooner but after today’s House testimony putting Schiff’s best witnesses first it’s obvious even to a RINO like McConnell that Schiff was turning the United States political system into a ridiculous circus complete with the clowns!
Graham must not have checked in and got it Ok’d by King McConnell before he made that statement.
There’s no way he came out with this unless McConnell gave him the okay. I think that after today’s circus that even McConnell realized that Schiff needed to be crushed like a roach and that’s what Lindsey Graham just did!
After all these years, Lindsey Graham finally tells Hannity to be quiet for five seconds.
Why the hell would the Senate take up a trial based on hearsay to begin with? Deliberative body my ass. These thieves are all tied together one way or another. Drop the bomb Mr. President.
IMO it is time MAGA supporters come together and sacrifice McConnell’s seat and vote Democrat for his seat ONLY in Nov 2020 to send a message and regain control of our party.
PT will most likely pick up 2-4 seats so I would gladly trade McConnell now and be done with him.
He is a Democrat plant. I don’t trust him. AT ALL
Graham claims he’ll write the former Ukraine president and ask if he received a call from Biden telling him to “call off the dogs investigating the gas company”. Can’t he just subpoena the records of all Biden’s Ukraine calls? What a treasure trove that could be!
SCOTUS Roberts is the Presiding Judge at the Senate trial.
The judge rules on evidentiary objections, such as hearsay, not Senate members.
Trusting graham is an oxymorons, oxymoron.
“Let the chips fall where they may” Bill Barr.
Ciaramella — misnomered ‘the whistleblower’ — has served his purpose of entryway deceit and has been cast aside by the Dimms. Everything they proceed with, from here on out, will ignore his participation (including any possible Senate proceedings). They know an ‘outed’ Ciaramella, under oath, opens up a whole bucket of evidentiary worms of criminality — against them, not Trump.
