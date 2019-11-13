House Impeachment Public Hearings – Day One – William B. Taylor and George Kent – 10:00am Livestream…

The House Intelligence Committee will begin holding public hearings to impeach President Donald Trump today at 10:00am EDT. The hearings are carefully scripted, organized and planned. Day One begins with Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent. To support the Democrat impeachment effort all major media networks are carrying the event live, and promoting their anticipation of drama.
Impeachment Chairman Adam Schiff has threatened severe punishment if any member of congress speaks publicly about the CIA helping to organize the ‘whistleblower‘ effort.
Mr. Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Mr. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State. Both State Dept. officials disagree with President Trump’s foreign policy which they hope will lead to his removal from office.
Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – CSPAN Livestream – HPSCI Livestream
Trumps got this.
Excuse me very stable genius President Donald J Trump has this. ☝🏼
Excuse me! You forgot ‘prescient’ b/c our President is a very stable prescient genius, so…VSPGPDJT!
Eric Swallows has said that President Trump will be afforded the opportunity to prove his innocence. You cannot make this up. And with that in mind, I will probably get a haircut.
Prove innocence? We’re supposed to do that?
Exactly!!!!… They played that clip on the Ingraham Angle, and everyone was ripping him apart…
Your hair cut is actually more important than this overhyped fake impeachment nonsense. 🙂 Perhaps you should live stream your haircut, you’d probably have more viewers.
Eric “for the most part, they’ve not
been coordinating or talking to each
other” Swalwell … he’s a real genius.
He already did. Just read the transcript again. Nothing in it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup!! He is just demonstrating how totally ignorant those people are…
Mr. Swalloswell is not the only Rep to say that. I remember someone said it back in Oct but couldn’t remember who it was so had to look it up. Seems it was a nobody who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, Max Rose. He lied about his support for impeachment while campaigning but one elected said it was President Trump’s fault for ‘making’ the Dims impeach him. Here’s a link:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/11/rep-max-rose-perverts-american-justice-system-democrat-claims-trump-must-prove-he-innocent-impeachment/
SMH
I keep asking myself how these people get elected… You don’t need a law degree to understand basic concepts…
Getting ready for work today, I realize I have this horrible pit swirling in my stomach.
Dam them for putting us all through this.
I pray, President Trump, you have a planned response to this corrupt overthrow attempt.
I won’t watch today but will check in with the treehouse to see if there is a call for the deplorable to come out fighting.
Dam them all.
House can do this anytime all day…Question is Institutional…Where is Senate? Senate can call each “witness” right after House and allow for questions unlike this Star Chamber!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course he has. He’s doing this all his life and is at the peak. He’s plotting all day with much more vigor and cleverness than all of his enemy together.
I don’t believe in fairies but I believe in what President Trump communicates to us daily..
And remember the good WH doc that said: “President Trump, like no one he has seen before, is starting every day refreshed with the same high energy as the one before”
Let’s try(!) to mimic our President.
Be still, and know that I am God Ps. 46:10
The key phrase here is getting ready for work. I dare venture that most everyday Cth readers spend the majority of their time in productive pursuits, outside of government or law.
What really frosts me is how profitable this whole coup has become for dems and repubs alike.
It’s a growth industry for them. That’s why every time doj refuses to prosecute one of their own, they make more money.
They could just refer to the whistleblower/disgruntled employee as Charlie.
I think you mean ‘Adam?’
Sunlight! let them “premiere” their Star Chamber!!
Only takes one Congressman or Congresswoman to ask for a “point of order” ad nauseum!!!
Then Supreme Socialist Schiff will ban points of order.
I fear that this is preparing us to be comfortable with their new judicial system if we dissent, which are soon to follow if Pelosi and Schiff win.
Are they going to have disco balls hanging from the ceiling?
TO ARMS!! TO ARMS!! EVERY MAN TO ARMS!!
Think people, think, and understand! THIS impeachment farce, this partisan frame up and show trial with foregone conviction is EXACTLY why the SECOND AMENDMENT was put in place! If this were 1795, 10,000 armed militiamen would surround and camp on the Capitol throughout the trial. If there were a conviction, those militiamen would use their rifles, pistols, swords, bayonets, and knives to overturn the conviction. Blood would flow and not stop until the conspirators were all dead, wounded, or surrendered. And after THAT, their political party would be forever banned under penalty of death. Not death after 20 years on death row. But death immediately from the end of a rope and the riding off of a horse.
NOW DO YOU SEE WHY THE GOVERNMENT WANTS MORE AND MORE GUN CONTROL? It’s NOT to stop crime. Was NEVER about stopping crime. Gun control has ONE PURPOSE ONLY:
>>>>> To STOP YOU FROM STOPPING THEM from taking over the country and forming a more despotic government. <<<<<
Can you imagine the police, national guard, government response if 10,000 citizens armed with AR15’s were heading to the Capitol? There’d be cops and NG troops along every mile entering DC. With shoot to kill orders! And 98% of them would shoot to kill! Kill you, your sons, brothers, women, family, friends.
The battle would begin when the first vehicle carrying patriots was stopped. That’s how it would HAVE to be. The forces of evil would have to be shown immediately, right off, that patriots mean business and will use violent, ruthless, force of arms to stop this tyrannical takeover. The closer to DC, the more heavy and severe the fighting. And that’s OKAY. WHY?
Because this is a battle to death. If Americans don’t resort to a show of arms, backed by the willingness and convictions to use them, during the Stalin Show Trial of Trump, then all is lost. Forever and ever, never to return. This will be our new reality:
They will tax us50% to 75% of your income. Take over our health "care" and decide if we should live or die. Pass laws requiring doctors to ask, and us to answer truthfully under penalty of 'law', if we own guns. They'll penalize Christianity and drive it underground. They'll import tens of millions of Muslim scum who'll rape our daughters, wives, and sisters; and get away with it because it's a "cultural difference". Our entire existence will be miserable from morning to evening.
When it's morning we'll say "I wish it were night time!". When night comes we'll say "I wish it were morning!". Day after day after day we'll be surrounded by the evil, filth, scum, and perversion the new dictators will joyfully and willingly pollute our neighborhood and our airwaves with. We'll be as Lot in Sodom, but worse, because we'll know we're in Sodom and we'll know everything about it is wrong.
The prevention of all that is what the Second Amendment was intended to accomplish. Before there was ever a 2A, ever a Constitution, private arms in citizen's hands were used to protect and defend personal liberty, freedom, and life. It started on Lexington and Concord greens in 1775. Continued on to Breed's Hill, the Battle of Long Island, and ended at Yorktown.
The past is prologue! The next Revolution is here now, at our gates, in our faces! Our cause is just! There is no lawful government! The only government is of liars, usurpers, traitors, setitionists, intent on subjugating you and I and every American under the boot heels of their tyranny! The rule of law is dead! There is no Department of Justice, only Department of Injustice, Lies, and Framings! The only law is the law of the jungle!
The enemy is in the wire! Let through the gates by treacherous traitors, intent on our death and destruction! Let the fighting begin! Let the battles rage! Let the blood water the Tree of Liberty! Let every man bear arms for defense of family, freedom, home and country! Let our voices ring strong, clear and loud:
“Freedom for Americans!!!! Death to tyrants!!!!!”
Call down
Enjoy your chains….may posterity forget, etc….
Brewer bear
Why? Boots is right.
Saying what many are thinking.
Do republicans have the ability to hire outside council and cross examine these witnesses?
I think not until it goes to the Senate. Which is why I’m not sure I want this summarily dismissed. A real trial in the Senate to present the truth and tie up the presidential candidates would benefit us twice over!
The attorney for the Republicans is Steve Castor. Some info about him.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/steve-castor-and-daniel-goldman-meet-the-inquisitors-about-to-rule-the-impeachment-hearing
I am really getting tired of this. After over 3 years, when does our side finally start hitting back and hitting back hard and for real???? No more playing nicey nice with these people. If the liberal uniparty gets away with what they did under obama and what they have done to President Trump, there will be nothing they will be afraid to do opening the next time they take power and we will possibly never have another real election in our lifetimes. This is real, fate of the republic type stuff and there seem to be so few on our side who are seriously fighting.
Is it lack of leadership or is the corruption simply too deep? Did we allow too much money and power to flow to a national capital?
How do those of us who care organize enough to be able to vote out the republicans who are members of the lib uniparty? How do we focus on a challenger in the upcoming primaries and get the word out to vote for that person and keep the libs from doing all of their little tricks (stealing votes, running splitter candidates, smearing our candidates, etc)? It is now or never to get real conservatives into power.
Calm down
Did we allow too much money and power to flow to a national capital?
Yes, we allowed this all to happen. We didn’t vote carefully enough. We have to fix our problem, otherwise we’ll never see improvement. It’s going to take decades. Vote smartly, run for office yourself.
Also keep in mind that the current situation probably isn’t any worse than all of the stuff that has happened in prior decades. We’re just more aware of it now thanks to the internet. Imagine how horrible it would be if we were in pre-internet days and all we knew was what the propaganda media delivered to us. Be happy that we have some sunlight.
I suppose I should watch this but I’m not going to. Trump will never be removed from office.
I wonder if CNN or MSNBC or any of the other propaganda media are going to air it? They know it’s a loser for them. Very few people will watch. But the propaganda media has to hype it up like it’s the end of Trump. 🙂
They’ve made a mockery of our Republic. They’ve denigrated all those who’ve fought for freedom. What a travesty that we’ve just spent Veteran’s Day remembering those who gave their all as these traitors demean their sacrifice with their altogether selfish plot to save their money and their asses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen TI Howard. 👍
I get it that these people think they are smarter and better than Trump (and us). What I don’t understand is, after his removal, then what? How are they improving our system by flooring the gas into the post-Constitutional age? Are there any adults on their side? Or in the “diplomatic corps?” How disgusting.
Here’s the funny thing … the Dems actually know they will never remove Trump from office. They’re just pandering to their base in a really spectacular fail kind of way, like all of their other attempts to oust him. But I maintain that they are actually doing more damage to their party, that there are sane Dem voters who have realized that the party is completely off the rails now and they are leaving, just like the great flood of 2008 (of which I was part). And when people leave the Dem party they probably never go back. I can say with 100% certainty I will never vote for a Dem candidate ever again, for any office.
Posting this from a site I’m not too familiar with, which seems to be left leaning, but doing so because I’m not familiar with this Republican Attorney at all….
Establishment hack?
___________________________
This Is the Lawyer Doing the Questioning for House Republicans in Public Impeachment Hearings
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/this-is-the-lawyer-doing-the-questioning-for-house-republicans-in-public-impeachment-hearings/
A DEM Congressman from Pennsylvania named Brendan Boyle was asked if any Republican witnesses should or will be called for Shifty Schiff’s Show Trial:
His response was: “In a word, no.”
It struck me that such high-handed arrogance for something unthinkable previously, i.e. the stripping of the right to defend oneself from the President of the United States – a right given to murderers and rapists, without which no one could say that any conviction of such a criminal was just – and the continuation of an unconstitutional, completely phony “impeachment,” may be the catalyst for the 2020 Crisis predicted by historians William Howe and Neil Strauss.
I wrote the following on October 24th:
In 1991 two historians named William Strauss and Neil Howe wrote a book called Generations: A History of America’s Future, 1584-2069, in which they postulate an analytical, mass-psychological theory of History. Given the facts of individual psychology, they assert with some convincing evidence that people can be grouped into one of four psychologically-typed generations, since at any given time members of four generations (born 20-25 years apart) are the majority of the population.
This psychological typing is combined with a cyclical view of History, not that it repeats, but, as someone once wrote, History can often rhyme.
I mention this because in 1991 they predicted a “Crisis of 2020.”
Allow me to quote from p.p. 381-383″
“…we project a crisis lasting from 2013 to 2024….What will precipitate this crisis? It could be almost anything, including incidents trumped up by a generation of elderly warrior priests, gripped with visions of moral triumph. The spark that catches fire may seem accidental, but – as with many past examples (…the Boston Tea Party, Lincoln’s election, Pearl Harbor) – old Idealists may have a hand in stirring events to maximum political effect, mobilizing younger generations into action….
The Crisis of 2020 will be a major turning point in American history and an adrenaline-filled moment of trial. At its climax, Americans will feel that the fate of posterity – for generations to come – hangs in the balance.…
…Three of the four antecedents (i.e. earlier crises) ended in triumph, the fourth (the Civil War) in a mixture of moral fatigue, vast human tragedy, and a weak and vengeful sense of victory.”
And from page 405 on “Boomers” in old age:
“By the 2010’s, this aging generation will feel its collective mortality, along with a sense of urgency about unsolved (and previously deferred) problems in the outer world. Events that earlier would have elicited compromise or stalemate will now bring aggressive action pursuant to Boom principle. The Crisis of 2020 – the Gray Champion’s hour of “darkness, adversity, and peril” – will be at hand.”
My emphasis above. Again, this was written in 1991.
The “elderly priests” right now are the Leftist Leaders of the Coup d’Etat Pelosi, Schiff, Comey, Brennan, McMaster, et al. who are evincing a great “sense of urgency” about removing President Donald Trump before he can be re-elected in a possible landslide.
Their next step will be to steal or somehow delegitimize the 2020 Election: they will cause the Crisis of 2020 right on schedule. It is not beyond any realm of fantasy – although it should be! – to see that they would find enough members of the military, law enforcement, and the spy apparatus to arrest President Trump and imprison him: anything will suffice for the charge, taxes, business dealings, the Ukraine, the Russians, etc.
They follow the philosophy of Stalin’s secret police chief Beria, whom I have also quoted recently (in disbelief that this is happening in our country):
“Show me the man, and I will find his crime.”
The “Impeachment Inquiry” is to enable the left to say that President Trump was impeached even if there is a vote to not impeach in the house. This will be in our history books forever.
Similar to President Bush only beat Al Gore by one vote in the Supreme Court.
FALSE NARRATIVES (Propaganda) is all that matters to the left.
This still isn’t an official impeachment process, right? They haven’t even advanced to that step. lol
“”intent on subjugating you and I and every American under the boot heels of their tyranny! The rule of law is dead! There is no Department of Justice, only Department of Injustice, Lies, and Framings!””
I do believe the time is upon us.
America has always been the greatest obstacle to the tyranny of global rule. They thought they had us – Hillary and the TPP to be the point of no return. Donald Trump stood in the gap, changed the course and has given us time.
The time may be up, within this course of impeachment. We soon will know. All chits and debts have been called in by the globalists. The House has complied with zeal. Traitor Burr has signaled his intent.
President Trump still stands. Barr remains an unknown. The signal will be clear and soon. We all must be prepared for the call to arms. America is liberty’s last stand
They will shut down our connectivity including this incredible website if/when they prevail. Their battlefield is the corrupted legal system. What if the battlefield shifts to a different format, a venue where they are uncomfortable and have no expertise? They’ll reveal themselves for the traitors and cowards they are.
