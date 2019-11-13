House Impeachment Public Hearings – Day One – William B. Taylor and George Kent – 10:00am Livestream…

The House Intelligence Committee will begin holding public hearings to impeach President Donald Trump today at 10:00am EDT. The hearings are carefully scripted, organized and planned. Day One begins with Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent. To support the Democrat impeachment effort all major media networks are carrying the event live, and promoting their anticipation of drama.

Impeachment Chairman Adam Schiff has threatened severe punishment if any member of congress speaks publicly about the CIA helping to organize the ‘whistleblower‘ effort.

Mr. Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Mr. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State. Both State Dept. officials disagree with President Trump’s foreign policy which they hope will lead to his removal from office.

Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – CSPAN Livestream – HPSCI Livestream

.

.

.

Advertisements