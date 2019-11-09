BIG CHEERS for President Trump and Melania Trump in Alabama…

A crowd of more than 100,000 football fans give a warm greeting to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the start of the Alabama -vs- LSU football game in Tuscaloosa.

The President and First Lady stand waving from a luxury box near midfield. Fans cheered loudly, some chanting “USA”. WATCH:

Another angle:

President Trump sings the national anthem:

