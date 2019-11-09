BIG CHEERS for President Trump and Melania Trump in Alabama…

A crowd of more than 100,000 football fans give a warm greeting to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the start of the Alabama -vs- LSU football game in Tuscaloosa.
The President and First Lady stand waving from a luxury box near midfield. Fans cheered loudly, some chanting “USA”. WATCH:
.
Another angle:
.
President Trump sings the national anthem:
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
-snipped-
12:33pm
Trump’s arrival has not been announced but there was a rolling of cheers when people began to realize he was here. Lots of people turned toward his box, pointing and taking pictures. Paul Gattis
12:50pm
Overwhelming cheers as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shown on video screen just now during timeout in the game. Paul Gattis
2:37pm
Alabama’s Million Dollar Band has performed its Veterans Day halftime show facing President Trump’s box at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Typically, the band performs facing the opposite direction. Applause from the president’s contingent as the show concludes. Paul Gattis
https://www.al.com/news/1feb01-president-donald-trump-at-alabama-crimson-tide-vs-lsu-tigers-football-game-in-tuscaloosa.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=aldotcom_sf&utm_medium=social
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like a MAGA Rally!! Too bad POTUS didnt say a few words..
LikeLike
“Too bad POTUS didnt say a few words..“ Maybe not ? That would have made it about him. Today was about the two teams and everything that had built up to today’s game. I feel like PT, while he could usurp the spotlight from (most) everywhere he appears, he knows when to step back and let others have their spotlight
LikeLike
Indeed…soooo unlike Jug Ears!
LikeLike
You may want to make sure nobody is chopping onions when you watch this video. https://youtu.be/42nK8wo_fwE
LikeLike
This was from when they visited the White House.
LikeLike
This phenomenon that is unfolding in our country is so much more than a political upheaval. It is a global cultural sea change driven by spiritual forces in the ultimate battle for universal good defeating evil. Do not doubt this. It is very real and we are all players. That is why you are seeing things like this. We are being brought together for one goal, and it is HIS PLAN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
101,821 in attendance?….that’s his biggest rally so far LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder why no camera shots of POTUS and Melania during the game . . . . always camera shots of high profile folks during important games. Maybe the ovation and USA,USA cheers ticked off CBS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most Alabama fans in attendance to watch them lose in history of their program!!! Geaux Tigers!!!
LikeLike
There’s the liberal enclave on the coasts — and then there’s the friggin’ UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!
LikeLike
High five from flyover country. 🙂
LikeLike
I am fortunate enough to have degrees from both universities and this is exactly the kind of reception and behavior I expected today and I appreciate it greatly. I also appreciate the diplomatic comment Nick Saban made about being honored to have the POTUS show interest in the football game. (I do not know if Orgeron had any comments – not showing favoritism.) God bless those patriots students and fans as well as Donald Trump & Melania.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now thats more like it!!! Wonderful!!
LikeLike