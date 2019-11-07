President Trump Presents Presidential Citizens Medal – 6:00pm ET Livestream…

After meeting with victims of communism earlier today in the White House, at 6:00pm ET President Trump will participate in a posthumous presentation ceremony for the Presidential Citizens medal.

President Trump will be presenting the Presidential Citizens Medal posthumously to veteran Rick Rescorla. Rescorla, who was head of security at Morgan Stanley, is credited with saving thousands of lives when he implemented emergency evacuation procedures during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

