President Trump Presents Presidential Citizens Medal – 6:00pm ET Livestream…

After meeting with victims of communism earlier today in the White House, at 6:00pm ET President Trump will participate in a posthumous presentation ceremony for the Presidential Citizens medal.

President Trump will be presenting the Presidential Citizens Medal posthumously to veteran Rick Rescorla. Rescorla, who was head of security at Morgan Stanley, is credited with saving thousands of lives when he implemented emergency evacuation procedures during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    November 7, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    This President is like none other and has seemingly unlimited energy. The right man at the right time, against all odds. Ok, yes, this smacks of FanGirl-ism. More than fine with me. 😉🇺🇸

  2. Bendix says:
    November 7, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    How long had citizen Trump waited, for a moment like this?

