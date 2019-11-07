Pam Bondi Says She Might Be Joining White House…

Oh noes… Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News to discuss the likelihood of her joining the White House team in some capacity.
A mechanic is changing the car oil; you walk up to him and hand him a pair o snorkeling fins to complete the job; that look on his face is the same as mine.
Dude she’s hot tho
This is along the same line of hiring as HR McMaster.
Not just no but hell no!!! Nothing good can come of it!
Does anyone know who recommended her for a position in the WH?
Did she lobby for it herself?
Inquiring minds….
OMG while searching for something regarding Bondi I came across this recent article dated Oct 1 2019: https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/hillary-clinton-and-cory-booker-endorse-sybrina-fulton-for-miami-dade-county-commission-11279704
The endorsements for Sybrina Fulton’s campaign for Miami-Dade County commissioner keep rolling in. Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin and founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation, picked up several major endorsements from members of the Democratic Party this week. Friday, former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton encouraged her social media followers to donate to Fulton’s campaign. Fulton campaigned for Clinton in 2016 and spoke at the Democratic National Convention that year as one of the Mothers of the Movement — African-American mothers who have lost children to gun violence or police brutality. New Jersey Sen. and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker followed with his own endorsement of Fulton’s campaign yesterday.
Please make it stop. I feel like puking right now. This is a woman who with her Traythug winnings bought a condo-house and then never paid the monthly assessment.
“So like, they’re super busy so I’m gonna like help and stuff.”, – Pam Bondi
Rumor has it, Sarah Palin is being interviewed too.
I would suggest that Pam Bondi would be well qualified to be the Presidential whistle blower, but this isn’t the Clinton administration and Trump is married to Melania.
A president looking for a victory in Jesus should know Pam is working for the other guy.
