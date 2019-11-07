Pam Bondi Says She Might Be Joining White House…

Posted on November 7, 2019 by

Oh noes… Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News to discuss the likelihood of her joining the White House team in some capacity.

.

A mechanic is changing the car oil; you walk up to him and hand him a pair o snorkeling fins to complete the job; that look on his face is the same as mine.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Impeachment, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

119 Responses to Pam Bondi Says She Might Be Joining White House…

Older Comments
  1. Blase Bauer says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Dude she’s hot tho

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Blind no Longer says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    This is along the same line of hiring as HR McMaster.
    Not just no but hell no!!! Nothing good can come of it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. ezpz2 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Does anyone know who recommended her for a position in the WH?
    Did she lobby for it herself?

    Inquiring minds….

    Like

    Reply
  4. covfefe999 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    OMG while searching for something regarding Bondi I came across this recent article dated Oct 1 2019: https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/hillary-clinton-and-cory-booker-endorse-sybrina-fulton-for-miami-dade-county-commission-11279704

    The endorsements for Sybrina Fulton’s campaign for Miami-Dade County commissioner keep rolling in. Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin and founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation, picked up several major endorsements from members of the Democratic Party this week. Friday, former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton encouraged her social media followers to donate to Fulton’s campaign. Fulton campaigned for Clinton in 2016 and spoke at the Democratic National Convention that year as one of the Mothers of the Movement — African-American mothers who have lost children to gun violence or police brutality. New Jersey Sen. and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker followed with his own endorsement of Fulton’s campaign yesterday.

    Please make it stop. I feel like puking right now. This is a woman who with her Traythug winnings bought a condo-house and then never paid the monthly assessment.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Dennis says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    “So like, they’re super busy so I’m gonna like help and stuff.”, – Pam Bondi

    Like

    Reply
  6. FrogTongue says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Rumor has it, Sarah Palin is being interviewed too.

    Like

    Reply
  7. FrogTongue says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Rumor has it, Sarah Palin is being interviewed too.

    Like

    Reply
  8. James W Crawford says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I would suggest that Pam Bondi would be well qualified to be the Presidential whistle blower, but this isn’t the Clinton administration and Trump is married to Melania.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Adios Traidora says:
    November 7, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    A president looking for a victory in Jesus should know Pam is working for the other guy.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s