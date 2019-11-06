Sidney Powell Responds to Prosecution “Mistake”…

Posted on November 6, 2019 by

Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, appears on Fox Late Night to discuss the stunning letter from the DOJ that for the past two years they have attributed the wrong notes to the wrong FBI agent.   What a mess.

  1. truthbomb says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Thanks to General Flynn, I now know never to talk to an FBI agent without an attorney and a tape recorder.

  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:02 am

    “Nevermind.”

    [h/t Emily Litella]

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Boy oh boy. Several times in the interview there was an opening where Sidney could have said the case should be dismissed because of all this egregious mishandling. But, she didn’t. She remains laser-focused on uncovering the whole, stinking mess, from top to bottom. Lt. General Flynn will not be the only grateful recipient of Sidney’s legal genius.

  4. Bigly says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:19 am

    Where’s the FBI? I would think Wray would show an unbiased response to these embarrassing revelations, the exposure of blatant malfeasance amongst his agent pool.

    A decent man would design immediately so trump can clean house, fix this mess. Get out of the way, Wray.
    #draintheswamp

  5. footballfan33 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:36 am

    IIRC Strzok got caught destroying evidence prior to being fired (sting operation against him?) What was that evidence?

  6. GAIL M. drake says:
    November 6, 2019 at 1:40 am

    This is a disgrace what they did to Flynn
    Is criminal. All to get Trump someone needs to go
    To jail starting with Comey and Strokz

  7. Maquis says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:35 am

    Godspeed Sidney, our prayers are with you and General Fkynn.

  8. Newt Love says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:37 am

    Few people know about the bad blood between Sydney Powell and Andy Weissman. You can read about in her book: “LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice.” The chief villain in the book is Andy Weissman.

    Weissman was the architect of the Flynn case, and Powell, who knows all of Weissman’s tricks is eager to (partially) settle that historic battle between them.

    • ann says:
      November 6, 2019 at 3:17 am

      Newt, yes there is history. ✅We are harvesting the fruits of transparency: a blighted orchard filled with rotten apples.
      A bitter yield for our investment of trust, authority and funds.
      Comey, McCabe & Strouck’s , “contemporaneous notes” & , page-strouck textsDoJ institutional culture sunk so far below impartial the Bureau & Wray’s announcements are risible.
      I’ve read Sidney’s book. We share her determination re federal prosecutorial overeach & ignores unethical, criminal and dishonourable conduct.

      Sidney’s book and career attest she understands this is our fight too.
      The gravity of a dirty DoJ rises far above personal vendettas.

  9. ann says:
    November 6, 2019 at 2:48 am

    Horrible situation to know our highest civilians entrusted to guard our country harbour treason within their ranks.

  10. Newhere says:
    November 6, 2019 at 3:19 am

    It’s got to be frustrating for Powell that people in the news business don’t read anything.

  11. Gort says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:08 am

    Michael Flynn was targeted and taken out because he posed an existential threat to the Deep State– as TRUMP’s newly appointed National Security Advisor (NSA) he planned an audit which would have exposed their subterfuge.

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/did-michael-flynns-investigation-of-deep-state

    When Flynn is exonerated, TRUMP should reappoint him NSA, Who better to clean that house?

    • iconoclast says:
      November 6, 2019 at 6:34 am

      Yes, but, Flynn would need approval from a corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee. They’re protecting their own in the Deep State.

  12. Takeo Ischi says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:09 am

    “LOL JK” – the entire corrupt bureaucracy

  13. armie says:
    November 6, 2019 at 4:35 am

    Nothing makes me crazier than an interviewer who interrupts the guest in the middle of a thought and tries to finish the thought with something that’s completely unrelated to what the guest was in the middle of saying. The fact that Sidney didn’t flat out deck Shannon should win her some sort of award.

  14. T2020 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:25 am

    That Fox reporter sounds like an idiot. She does bare minimum research before the interview to imply Ms Powell doesn’t have much of a case based on someone’s ill-informed opinion, instead of reading the source material? Her questions were so disingenuous. My 2 cents.

  17. Newpapa says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:31 am

    It would be nice if Shannon Bream would read the applicable court filings prior to the interview with Mrs Powell.

  18. Sharpshorts says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:39 am

    The original 302 can not be found, therefor the charges against General Flynn can not exist.
    The government’s case :
    “We don’t need to show you no stinkin’ evidence.”

