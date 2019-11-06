Sidney Powell Responds to Prosecution “Mistake”…

Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, appears on Fox Late Night to discuss the stunning letter from the DOJ that for the past two years they have attributed the wrong notes to the wrong FBI agent. What a mess.
Thanks to General Flynn, I now know never to talk to an FBI agent without an attorney and a tape recorder.
Are you sure you should even talk to them then?
Maybe with a (good!) Angel present, with quill, ink, and vellum. 😀
“Nevermind.”
[h/t Emily Litella]
Boy oh boy. Several times in the interview there was an opening where Sidney could have said the case should be dismissed because of all this egregious mishandling. But, she didn’t. She remains laser-focused on uncovering the whole, stinking mess, from top to bottom. Lt. General Flynn will not be the only grateful recipient of Sidney’s legal genius.
Excellent point… that is how I see it..General Flynn and Ms. Powell are both patriots.
Where’s the FBI? I would think Wray would show an unbiased response to these embarrassing revelations, the exposure of blatant malfeasance amongst his agent pool.
A decent man would design immediately so trump can clean house, fix this mess. Get out of the way, Wray.
#draintheswamp
He is probably designing a new ethics briefing about the inadvisability of leaving a trail when changing 302s.
IIRC Strzok got caught destroying evidence prior to being fired (sting operation against him?) What was that evidence?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Link?
https://www.myzipmail.com/enote/Details/True_Pundit__McCabe_and_Strzok_Caught_Destroying_Evidence_at_FBI____Huber_is_Running_a_Grand_Jury__e84137e7-6207-41d4-9f50-f64f915fc22a
I’ve never seen or heard this before. EXCELLENT! TY, that is delicious! Made my day. But the last line is most important: Time will tell.
It’s been over a year, but I feel we are very, very close.
I wrote this over two years ago, and I still believe it is true:
The new FBI / DoJ Oath of Office:
I solemnly swear to defend the Democrat Party from all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I shall destroy all evidence I find that may hurt a Democrat or that party.
I also solemnly swear to invent charges and manufacture evidence to incriminate all Republicans, even if they have done nothing to or against a Democrat. I will prosecute and imprison every Republican that I can, even if I have to intimidate defense witnesses into silence.
Spot on Newt 🇺🇸
This is a disgrace what they did to Flynn
Is criminal. All to get Trump someone needs to go
To jail starting with Comey and Strokz
Godspeed Sidney, our prayers are with you and General Fkynn.
LikeLiked by 8 people
AMEN!
Few people know about the bad blood between Sydney Powell and Andy Weissman. You can read about in her book: “LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice.” The chief villain in the book is Andy Weissman.
Weissman was the architect of the Flynn case, and Powell, who knows all of Weissman’s tricks is eager to (partially) settle that historic battle between them.
Newt, yes there is history. ✅We are harvesting the fruits of transparency: a blighted orchard filled with rotten apples.
A bitter yield for our investment of trust, authority and funds.
Comey, McCabe & Strouck’s , “contemporaneous notes” & , page-strouck textsDoJ institutional culture sunk so far below impartial the Bureau & Wray’s announcements are risible.
I’ve read Sidney’s book. We share her determination re federal prosecutorial overeach & ignores unethical, criminal and dishonourable conduct.
Sidney’s book and career attest she understands this is our fight too.
The gravity of a dirty DoJ rises far above personal vendettas.
Horrible situation to know our highest civilians entrusted to guard our country harbour treason within their ranks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s got to be frustrating for Powell that people in the news business don’t read anything.
They know, they just lie, to protect the Democrat Party.
Michael Flynn was targeted and taken out because he posed an existential threat to the Deep State– as TRUMP’s newly appointed National Security Advisor (NSA) he planned an audit which would have exposed their subterfuge.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/did-michael-flynns-investigation-of-deep-state
When Flynn is exonerated, TRUMP should reappoint him NSA, Who better to clean that house?
Yes, but, Flynn would need approval from a corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee. They’re protecting their own in the Deep State.
“LOL JK” – the entire corrupt bureaucracy
Nothing makes me crazier than an interviewer who interrupts the guest in the middle of a thought and tries to finish the thought with something that’s completely unrelated to what the guest was in the middle of saying. The fact that Sidney didn’t flat out deck Shannon should win her some sort of award.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doing these interviews is a skill,,,, absolutely… and she is an expert.
That Fox reporter sounds like an idiot. She does bare minimum research before the interview to imply Ms Powell doesn’t have much of a case based on someone’s ill-informed opinion, instead of reading the source material? Her questions were so disingenuous. My 2 cents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be nice if Shannon Bream would read the applicable court filings prior to the interview with Mrs Powell.
The original 302 can not be found, therefor the charges against General Flynn can not exist.
The government’s case :
“We don’t need to show you no stinkin’ evidence.”
