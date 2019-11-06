President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Monroe Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Monroe, Louisiana for a Keep America Great Rally at the Monroe Civic Center to support gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone. The anticipated start time for President Trump remarks 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.
RSBN Livestream Link – GST livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
Go get um Lion!!!!!!!
Early voted yesterday, central Gulf Coast. Busy for a Tuesday mid morn. Fast moving line.
Family early voted monday, early morn, near Texas State line. They said a long line. Apparently the chatter was for Rispone.
Go Rispone!!
Vote JB Edwards O-U-T!!!!
I’m so depressed about Virginia – and I don’t even LIVE in Virginia. It’s just coming at all sides and thank God for President Trump, but the GOP and Mitt Romney’s niece are actively doing everything to destroy him – and us, his supporters – not to mention the swamp, the courts, the insane Left, etc.
Only one thing can pull me from this dark place right now. A PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY!! Thank you, Mr. President, for not giving up on us and for fighting for us and loving us like we love you.
Virginia is just a suburb of DC… It is NOT a red or even a purple State
Swamp Drains Into Virginia….saw that somewhere today
Yes, it’s brown; sewer brown.
The Republican Party of Virginia is worthless. They didn’t even run candidates in some of the urban areas and Republicans are not winning by as large a margin as usual in the more rural areas.
GOTV seems to be nonexistent and didn’t see a single Republican ad on cable. Heck, I didn’t even know elections were being held in Virginia until that morning when I drove past a polling station.
do you know that 50,000 more republicans than democrats voted in virginia yesterday? look at a map, 95% of thecounties in virginia are red
Katie…I live in Virginia. VA is gone and had nothing to do with President Trump in my view. Here is what is going on here. Other Virginians wade in and tell me where I am wrong.
VA is as much a blue state as CA is and in the same way…cities are blue, suburbs of cities are SJWs who escaped the cities so have the luxury of being PC. Brural areas are red.
Northern VA is a suburb of DC. Full of gov workers who sure as hell don’t want to live in DC. but from the safety of Arlington, Fairfax County, Maclean, etc with their great schools and upper middle class gov salaries can behave like residents of Beverly Hills and Malibu. How they vote doesnt really affect THEM.
Then there are the Come Heres..damn Yankees who screwed up their own states so come to VA to get away from the mess they made up nawth.. We have a couple of come heres across the street..Their yard signs are always for the lefty candidate.
In southeastern VA are Norfolk (pronounced ” Nawfuk”) is as blue as LA. As are Portsmouth and Newport News. No Repub is going to win in these minority heavy cities.
Three or four decades ago the middle class started moving ftom Norfolk where schools were a mess to VA Beach (now about 500k in population).. As the city grew so came big city problems. Oceanftont hotels needed cheap immigrant labor. Builders tore down single family modest homes snd put up duplex boxes. Taxes jncreased. Middle class left for Chesapeake now 300k and growing so fast they cant build schools fast enough. VAB once solid red is turning blue as always happens when a city loses middle class fsmilies with school age children. Add in a HUGE home school population and a couple of large private schools and you can see the problem with funding the schools and/or parent involvement.
VAB is turning blue, middle class Chesapeake is solid red right now. West of I 95 is red, but doesn’t have the population.Charlottesville west of I 95 where UVA academics have the ,luxury of being socialist.
VA GOP is Bush Romney Ryan establishment and works against any non establishment candidate…after all VA is next to DC and most of them ate come heres too. I dont know for a fact but I betcha Paul Rysn lives jn Northern VA
Sorry for the ,ong post but this is one of my soapboxes
No need to apologize. I learned a lot from your post. Thank you.
Don’t apologize! THANK YOU for this post. I obviously had no idea and this was definitely informative.
“VA is as much a blue state as CA is and in the same way…cities are blue, suburbs of cities are SJWs who escaped the cities so have the luxury of being PC. Brural areas are red.”
Another similarity with California, Virginia Democrats now control the assembly, the senate, and the governor’s office. Its a disaster here in California, but, hey, best of luck, Virginia.
You’re not wrong, Y. The Old Dominion was already polluted when a certain NY real estate mogul was adding to the skyline there. The invasion within has hurt the birthplace of presidents as much as any. I have watched with anger as each election cycle showed possible R wins until the numbers were counted in the DC suburbs. And, just like that, more losses.
Now, redistricting and piss-poor GOP leadership has handed the left one of the most venerable state legislatures in the Republic. I’m embarrassed and sad for what was once a special state. Lots of restless graves tonight.
Please pray for the unborn, and if you’re a fellow resident, well, get ready. And, for those out there confused where the first shots will be heard in the second revolution/civil war, be confused no more.
How about the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Northampton and Accomack counties?
Well I’m happy
We turned 2 State Assembly Seats RED yesterday in New Jersey!
There may be hope for us after all 😉😉😉
and the state senate seat went from demorat to republican
I’m happy too 😃
Now we just got to get rid of Murphy!!! 😉✌😉
I lived in Jersey for 39 years! Exit 18!!😂Dems are brutal there!!
Good luck!!
I’m Italian Jersey Girl I fear not 💋
So am I! 👍
I’m 100%Sicilian! Fear was not why I left!!😂💙
Ok…don’t go all Tony Soprano on me now! 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎
Haha my husband does tell everyone that I sound just like Carmella when I tawk!😂😂
I try to stay away from the news during the day particularly an old fav The Drudge. Admittedly I sometimes slip and listen to Rush if time permits. But I always come to the Treehouse at night. When I saw that Trump was out there doing another rally, to hell with what happened, it is awe inspiring.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rantingly is Rush for M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
https://rantingly.com/
… like DRUDGE for M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Everything depends on Barr and Durham now. Everything. The republic is in intensive care and on life support, succumbing to a parasite. Without heroic intervention, it dies. Barr and Durham can save it. Or not. It’s up to them.
Gradual decline since the early 20th C., a sharper slope downward beginning in 2008, and finally a precipitous drop beginning with Trump’s term and, as Zaid himself said, “#coup”.
The Riddle Lyrics from the Scarlet Pimpernel:
We all are caught in the middle
Of one long dangerous riddle
Of who trusts who
Maybe I’ll trust you
But can you trust me?
Wait and see!
I find myself trusting them to be honest. I don’t know why. Just a guess.
I do not trust them to be courageous and just. I fear reports of “The country has been through enough already,” “reforms so that this never happens again,” “at this point the treatment would be worse than the disease,” “time to move forward, rather than put the country through….,” etc.
Hi Jimmy-that’s exactly how it’s going to go down.
GP, we’ll congratulate each other if and when we’re proved wrong.
Nah we were on life support Nov 7 2016. We have since breathed life and have stabilized. Now do we continue our path of recovery or do we regress into submission? That is up to us the American People (thinking ones).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never Give Up
Never Back Down
Never Stop Doing What You Know Is Right
~ Donald J Trump ~
Never EVER Let UP!
What are the odds for the R in this race?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has been reported that JBEdwards support after primary remains the same. According to same reporting Abrahams supporters will vote for Rispone.
Supposedly close race.
I believe I read that at BB.
Some Abraham supporters are upset that Rispone broke a promise not to attack a fellow republican. He ran many ads, using Democrat talking points and lies, about a plane he bought for Med Flights.
Yes snarky, as were a lot of us. Our local political radio broadcaster, Moon Griffon, brought it up many times. I am still hopeful that bad taste can be rinsed out. JBE has been a disaster for our state.
if JBE gets reelected, he will kill the state.
I knew about all the races in Kentucky, but this is the first I heard about Mississippi except the Gov race. UNBELIVABLE, yet the Fake News is saying Trump was hurt last night. I think we all knew VA would go that way. By the way, Republicans I think won the popular vote in VA but redistricting is what hurt them.
That IS what seemed to be happening. Add a bunch of frauds to the mix who leave the R line blank as they did in my NY upstate town, and mix.
That’s where the Duck Dynasty family lives (W Monroe). Maybe Phil or Willie will be there.
according to my co-worker, Willie is there…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Willie has been shown several times on RSBN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
is the author (the true identity of the anonymous author) actually Eric Ciarmella?
It wouldn’t surprise me…
Energizer POTUS barnstorms the nation in large arenas and stadiums that dwarf the historic chautauqua tent tours of the past and the smaller present venues of his political competitors. He’s a trailblazer in many ways but its difficult to comprehend any other politician following him at this sustained level.
When Libertarians figure out what Aleppo is I’ll listen to what they have to say.
Josh Hawley speaking in the Senate in support of Hong Kong.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Whatever happens, we keep fighting, we never, ever give up. He won’t, we won’t!
Pray, Stand, Fight!
This is my new theme song for President Trump……….he says things how he truly feels…
My Way
Hoboken
If memory serves me, the POTUS and FLOTUS danced to this song at one of their Inauguration Balls.
Excerpt ….”There’s nobody in charge
At that we know, that we know about
There’s nobody in charge
Nobody seems to have any clout
And speculation across the nation
Media implantation rules the day
Brainwash is easy, if everybody’s lazy
Everything always looks so grey”
Van Morrison “Nobody in Charge” from New album “Three Chords & the Truth”
I turned to Fox to see if they’re broadcasting the rally and Carlson, after Don Jr. named Schiff’s blower, still says “we don’t have any idea who he or she is”.
Lawd, Eric likes Caramelas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know the idiots who wrote this script didn’t anticipate the President releasing the call
transcript right off the bat and I’ll bet they counted on never having to divulge the true identity of their “whistleblower” either. . . . I’m beginning to agree with those who say he 1) is a composite or 2) any one of several formerly inside resistance warriors who could be designated or employed depending on the circumstances.
Who was the person they were interrogating?
Earlier this afternoon. This was pretty funny.
A worm for the slug
Nice welcome, LA!
These 4 cover-alled people behind our President ….👀…..weird.
That does seem weird.
No cheering from them. Just chewing.
and fiddling with their shirt pockets and sleeves…
GET EM OUT …. seem very strange….
I feel better with them sitting down.
Maybe from a local factory? Mechanics? I hate when people behind POTUS sit down. Sorry just looks low energy to me.
They are oil field workers. My husband used to work in the oil fields and that’s what he wore. That’s their “uniform”.
They’re observers, not participants…
“Democrats must be accountable for their hoaxes and crimes”
Awesome! He’s reading quotes by Cuamerella’s lawyer!!! 🤣👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Sorry for misspelling
Yes he is reading it word for word. Good..
‘The whissle-blowers have disappeared”
Schifty Schiff is having a Schiffing fit.
“We have a country to run.”
Hahaha..how old is your son? 8. He’s 8. He knows more about energy than Joe Bidens son. Lol
The 8 yr old knows more about energy than Hunter!!…. funny.
I don’t think the people behind him realize they are “on TV”! Maybe 1st-timers…..good for them being there. (I’m watching on OAN)
No cheers. No enthousiasme, no participating in the rally really…. still very weird.
Probably the Greatest election in the history of our Country 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
“We caught them in the middle of a giant lie”.
LikeLike