President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Monroe Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Monroe, Louisiana for a Keep America Great Rally at the Monroe Civic Center to support gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.  The anticipated start time for President Trump remarks 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream Link

91 Responses to President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Monroe Louisiana – 8:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Bree says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Go get um Lion!!!!!!!

    • bambamtakethat says:
      November 6, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      Early voted yesterday, central Gulf Coast. Busy for a Tuesday mid morn. Fast moving line.

      Family early voted monday, early morn, near Texas State line. They said a long line. Apparently the chatter was for Rispone.

      Go Rispone!!
      Vote JB Edwards O-U-T!!!!

  2. Katie says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I’m so depressed about Virginia – and I don’t even LIVE in Virginia. It’s just coming at all sides and thank God for President Trump, but the GOP and Mitt Romney’s niece are actively doing everything to destroy him – and us, his supporters – not to mention the swamp, the courts, the insane Left, etc.

    Only one thing can pull me from this dark place right now. A PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY!! Thank you, Mr. President, for not giving up on us and for fighting for us and loving us like we love you.

    • Nigella says:
      November 6, 2019 at 6:50 pm

      Virginia is just a suburb of DC… It is NOT a red or even a purple State

    • rich hahn says:
      November 6, 2019 at 7:25 pm

      The Republican Party of Virginia is worthless. They didn’t even run candidates in some of the urban areas and Republicans are not winning by as large a margin as usual in the more rural areas.

      GOTV seems to be nonexistent and didn’t see a single Republican ad on cable. Heck, I didn’t even know elections were being held in Virginia until that morning when I drove past a polling station.

    • tailgunner2121 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      do you know that 50,000 more republicans than democrats voted in virginia yesterday? look at a map, 95% of thecounties in virginia are red

    • Yy4u says:
      November 6, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      Katie…I live in Virginia. VA is gone and had nothing to do with President Trump in my view. Here is what is going on here. Other Virginians wade in and tell me where I am wrong.

      VA is as much a blue state as CA is and in the same way…cities are blue, suburbs of cities are SJWs who escaped the cities so have the luxury of being PC. Brural areas are red.

      Northern VA is a suburb of DC. Full of gov workers who sure as hell don’t want to live in DC. but from the safety of Arlington, Fairfax County, Maclean, etc with their great schools and upper middle class gov salaries can behave like residents of Beverly Hills and Malibu. How they vote doesnt really affect THEM.

      Then there are the Come Heres..damn Yankees who screwed up their own states so come to VA to get away from the mess they made up nawth.. We have a couple of come heres across the street..Their yard signs are always for the lefty candidate.

      In southeastern VA are Norfolk (pronounced ” Nawfuk”) is as blue as LA. As are Portsmouth and Newport News. No Repub is going to win in these minority heavy cities.

      Three or four decades ago the middle class started moving ftom Norfolk where schools were a mess to VA Beach (now about 500k in population).. As the city grew so came big city problems. Oceanftont hotels needed cheap immigrant labor. Builders tore down single family modest homes snd put up duplex boxes. Taxes jncreased. Middle class left for Chesapeake now 300k and growing so fast they cant build schools fast enough. VAB once solid red is turning blue as always happens when a city loses middle class fsmilies with school age children. Add in a HUGE home school population and a couple of large private schools and you can see the problem with funding the schools and/or parent involvement.

      VAB is turning blue, middle class Chesapeake is solid red right now. West of I 95 is red, but doesn’t have the population.Charlottesville west of I 95 where UVA academics have the ,luxury of being socialist.

      VA GOP is Bush Romney Ryan establishment and works against any non establishment candidate…after all VA is next to DC and most of them ate come heres too. I dont know for a fact but I betcha Paul Rysn lives jn Northern VA

      Sorry for the ,ong post but this is one of my soapboxes

      • tuskyou says:
        November 6, 2019 at 7:52 pm

        No need to apologize. I learned a lot from your post. Thank you.

      • Katie says:
        November 6, 2019 at 8:12 pm

        Don’t apologize! THANK YOU for this post. I obviously had no idea and this was definitely informative.

      • All Too Much says:
        November 6, 2019 at 8:13 pm

        “VA is as much a blue state as CA is and in the same way…cities are blue, suburbs of cities are SJWs who escaped the cities so have the luxury of being PC. Brural areas are red.”

        Another similarity with California, Virginia Democrats now control the assembly, the senate, and the governor’s office. Its a disaster here in California, but, hey, best of luck, Virginia.

      • Gunner says:
        November 6, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        You’re not wrong, Y. The Old Dominion was already polluted when a certain NY real estate mogul was adding to the skyline there. The invasion within has hurt the birthplace of presidents as much as any. I have watched with anger as each election cycle showed possible R wins until the numbers were counted in the DC suburbs. And, just like that, more losses.

        Now, redistricting and piss-poor GOP leadership has handed the left one of the most venerable state legislatures in the Republic. I’m embarrassed and sad for what was once a special state. Lots of restless graves tonight.

        Please pray for the unborn, and if you’re a fellow resident, well, get ready. And, for those out there confused where the first shots will be heard in the second revolution/civil war, be confused no more.

      • listingstarboard says:
        November 6, 2019 at 9:12 pm

        How about the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Northampton and Accomack counties?

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      November 6, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Well I’m happy

      We turned 2 State Assembly Seats RED yesterday in New Jersey!

      There may be hope for us after all 😉😉😉

    • luke says:
      November 6, 2019 at 8:17 pm

      I try to stay away from the news during the day particularly an old fav The Drudge. Admittedly I sometimes slip and listen to Rush if time permits. But I always come to the Treehouse at night. When I saw that Trump was out there doing another rally, to hell with what happened, it is awe inspiring.

  3. Jimmy says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Everything depends on Barr and Durham now. Everything. The republic is in intensive care and on life support, succumbing to a parasite. Without heroic intervention, it dies. Barr and Durham can save it. Or not. It’s up to them.

    Gradual decline since the early 20th C., a sharper slope downward beginning in 2008, and finally a precipitous drop beginning with Trump’s term and, as Zaid himself said, “#coup”.

  4. WES says:
    November 6, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    What are the odds for the R in this race?

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    • FrankieZee says:
      November 6, 2019 at 7:31 pm

      I knew about all the races in Kentucky, but this is the first I heard about Mississippi except the Gov race. UNBELIVABLE, yet the Fake News is saying Trump was hurt last night. I think we all knew VA would go that way. By the way, Republicans I think won the popular vote in VA but redistricting is what hurt them.

  6. rich hahn says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    That’s where the Duck Dynasty family lives (W Monroe). Maybe Phil or Willie will be there.

  7. patti says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:23 pm

  8. hawkins6 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Energizer POTUS barnstorms the nation in large arenas and stadiums that dwarf the historic chautauqua tent tours of the past and the smaller present venues of his political competitors. He’s a trailblazer in many ways but its difficult to comprehend any other politician following him at this sustained level.

  9. Carson says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    When Libertarians figure out what Aleppo is I’ll listen to what they have to say.

  10. A2 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Josh Hawley speaking in the Senate in support of Hong Kong.

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

  11. Bunny or else it didn’t happen says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Whatever happens, we keep fighting, we never, ever give up. He won’t, we won’t!
    Pray, Stand, Fight!

  12. TeaForAll says:
    November 6, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    This is my new theme song for President Trump……….he says things how he truly feels…
    My Way

  13. highdezertgator says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Excerpt ….”There’s nobody in charge
    At that we know, that we know about
    There’s nobody in charge
    Nobody seems to have any clout

    And speculation across the nation
    Media implantation rules the day
    Brainwash is easy, if everybody’s lazy
    Everything always looks so grey”
    Van Morrison “Nobody in Charge” from New album “Three Chords & the Truth”

  14. gringz says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:10 pm

  15. gringz says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:17 pm

  16. Reserved55 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    I turned to Fox to see if they’re broadcasting the rally and Carlson, after Don Jr. named Schiff’s blower, still says “we don’t have any idea who he or she is”.

    Lawd, Eric likes Caramelas.

  17. patti says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    • Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
      November 6, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      We know the idiots who wrote this script didn’t anticipate the President releasing the call
      transcript right off the bat and I’ll bet they counted on never having to divulge the true identity of their “whistleblower” either. . . . I’m beginning to agree with those who say he 1) is a composite or 2) any one of several formerly inside resistance warriors who could be designated or employed depending on the circumstances.

    • FrankieZee says:
      November 6, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      Who was the person they were interrogating?

  18. gringz says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Earlier this afternoon. This was pretty funny.

  20. Kristin DeBacco says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    These 4 cover-alled people behind our President ….👀…..weird.

  21. patti says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    “Democrats must be accountable for their hoaxes and crimes”

  22. Landslide says:
    November 6, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Awesome! He’s reading quotes by Cuamerella’s lawyer!!! 🤣👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  23. patti says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    ‘The whissle-blowers have disappeared”

  24. bambamtakethat says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    “We have a country to run.”

  25. beach lover says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Hahaha..how old is your son? 8. He’s 8. He knows more about energy than Joe Bidens son. Lol

  26. Kristin DeBacco says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    The 8 yr old knows more about energy than Hunter!!…. funny.

  27. Landslide says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    I don’t think the people behind him realize they are “on TV”! Maybe 1st-timers…..good for them being there. (I’m watching on OAN)

  28. patti says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:10 pm

  29. tuskyou says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Probably the Greatest election in the history of our Country 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

  30. tuskyou says:
    November 6, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    “We caught them in the middle of a giant lie”.

