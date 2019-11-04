Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for a MAGA-KAG rally in Kentucky the President stopped to answer questions from the press pool.
[Video below – transcript will follow]
.
Advertisements
Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for a MAGA-KAG rally in Kentucky the President stopped to answer questions from the press pool.
[Video below – transcript will follow]
.
SD wrote: … President stopped to answer questions from the press pool….
Whenever I see that phrase, my mind substitutes CESS POOL.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The Press Lice
LikeLiked by 2 people
You wouldn’t be that far off…they are a cess pool…did you see the interview w/Steve M on Fox 5 @ 5 and the blonde chick was defending what was done at State? She said: “I was there, there was nothing like this going on.” What a fool!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WATCH!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Did you hear what the question was? I couldn’t understand it.
LikeLike
I heard: “…at what point are sanctions not enough?” at the very end of the question
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Watch.”
LMA 😀
President Trump’s Top KeK, no one ever trolled from the highest office in the land before… because they couldn’t!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And then topped it off with that killer smile.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mark Knoller: As US imposed new sanctions today on Iranian officials, Pres was asked “at what point are sanctions not enough and where are we headed?” He replied with one word. “Watch.”
——————
I LOVE that President of Ours. He thrives on trolling the Fake media and we thrive on watching President Trump trolling the Fake Media….Lol
LikeLiked by 14 people
She was a fine ambassador who was doing fine wiretapping on fine reporters probing fine corruption.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wish he would start the presser by asking if any reporters have questions on subject matters that he quickly references in his opening remarks: (1) the Nationals visit to the White House, (2) the new record today with the stock market, (3) his upcoming rally in Kentucky…and then see if any of these POS reporters first have questions on something other than the crapola impeachment garbage; like some positive matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS said “Watch” in response to a question about sanctions on Iran And at what point those sanctions aren’t enough. Coincidentally, tomorrow is November 5th, the date on POTUS’ sanctions poster.
LikeLike
I clapped and laughed after the “watch”
LikeLiked by 2 people