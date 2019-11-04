President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video

Posted on November 4, 2019 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  Departing the White House for a MAGA-KAG rally in Kentucky the President stopped to answer questions from the press pool.

[Video below – transcript will follow]

13 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video

  1. FL_GUY says:
    November 4, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    SD wrote: … President stopped to answer questions from the press pool….

    Whenever I see that phrase, my mind substitutes CESS POOL.

  2. paolo says:
    November 4, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    WATCH!!!

  3. TheHumanCondition says:
    November 4, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    “Watch.”

    LMA 😀

    President Trump’s Top KeK, no one ever trolled from the highest office in the land before… because they couldn’t!

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 4, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Mark Knoller: As US imposed new sanctions today on Iranian officials, Pres was asked “at what point are sanctions not enough and where are we headed?” He replied with one word. “Watch.”
    ——————
    I LOVE that President of Ours. He thrives on trolling the Fake media and we thrive on watching President Trump trolling the Fake Media….Lol

  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    November 4, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    She was a fine ambassador who was doing fine wiretapping on fine reporters probing fine corruption.

  6. toocoolus says:
    November 4, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    I wish he would start the presser by asking if any reporters have questions on subject matters that he quickly references in his opening remarks: (1) the Nationals visit to the White House, (2) the new record today with the stock market, (3) his upcoming rally in Kentucky…and then see if any of these POS reporters first have questions on something other than the crapola impeachment garbage; like some positive matters.

  7. Cowboyw2b says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    POTUS said “Watch” in response to a question about sanctions on Iran And at what point those sanctions aren’t enough. Coincidentally, tomorrow is November 5th, the date on POTUS’ sanctions poster.

  8. Alex Pazzo says:
    November 4, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I clapped and laughed after the “watch”

