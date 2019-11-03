Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Representative Jim Jordan discusses the current status of the Democrat impeachment plan with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. Mr. Jordan breaks down the Democrat resolution that was passed last Thursday and highlights the ridiculous nature of the Dem Scheme.
Advertisements
Trump is the outsider
Insiders want him gone
Is that fair?
Talk so American voters not paying attention can relate. We are depending on you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can the Republicans have their own public, televised inquiry? Call all the witnesses that the Democrats did, and then ask their own questions? Would they be able to find a way to get subpoena power?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d have McCarthy call the “Schiff witnesses” and let the news be who doesn’t show up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Early on one of the “experts” said yes, this is exactly what they should do. Now, would the media cover it? Who knows. However I believe that C-SPAN would almost be required to. I would imagine that Right Side Broadcasting might.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Fake News would never cover a majority of it. They are as complicit in this charade as Schitt. The reputation of CBS news increased exponentially with the addition of Catherine Herridge unless they reduce her to nothing stories. Sheryl Atkinson tried to speak truth and they fed her to the Corruptocrat wolves. Herridge never got out in front of a story, never injected her politics (honestly I don’t know her political leanings) and always presented the facts. I hope she makes a positive change on CBS News and doesn’t become a victim of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knew nothing about her leaving. I’m stunned. She is a great loss and CBS will grind her to the bone.
Oh well. She should know better.
LikeLike
Its up to Senator Graham – as soon as he grows a set of balls…..ain’t gonna happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The times Representative Jim Jordan adds substance to the current narratives are few and far between.
But God Bless him he’s out there keeping the known. top of mind, while refusing to yield an inch to the corrupt bast*rds. Really proud of the him and the few others in the House willing to take on the Democratic machine by doing the dirty grunt work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a nutshell, they don’t like Trump. They never liked Trump. When he started saying “Drain the Swamp”, they knew they not only hated him but they despised him and nothing would do but that they eliminate him and eliminate all who support him. I don’t think they have any idea how much effort it will take. I don’t think they have any idea how much resistance we will give. I don’t think they have any idea how much fury they will have reign down on them. All because their anointed one couldn’t run a guaranteed campaign.
Divine intervention. For the ignorant DemocRATs, Divine intervention is the interference of God in human life, popularly extended to any miraculous-seeming turn of events. This is on our behalf. This is because it is right for the country. He sent Donald John Trump to run for us, the deplorable. The Bible-toters. Those that have been condemned by Obama, Clinton, Pelosi and, most recently, the Squad. We endured 8 years of Obama because we were honorable people and respected the will of the people. We didn’t like it but we did the right thing as prescribed by the vote of the people. We had honor. DemoncRATs have no honor, no sense of country, no sense of decency. We didn’t weaponize the IC to remove the traitorous man who gave Iran millions in cash, entered into agreements for them to develop nukes, waited for them to destroy us. Why? Now, we have a House majority exposing their Communist roots and Nazi tactics. I would laugh at them calling Trump “Hitler” except they are actually playing the part of Hitler in their misguided belief that they are the superior race. Nothing, nothing, nothing could be farther from the truth!
We need to be steadfast. We need to spread the good work done by Sundance and others to expose the coup. We need to be diligent in watching the election process next year. The DemoncRATs will use every evil method possible to steal the election. They know that We the People are dedicated to the good things President Trump is doing, even in the face of massive acts of evil, embedded traitors left over in government positions and coup supporters in the House of Representatives (the 115th Congress is no longer recognized as those in the people’s house because they are doing their best to overrule the will of the people).
Pray for our President. Pray for our country. Pray for honesty, decency and integrity to return to our government (FBI, DoJ, the House, etc). I won’t say that the foundation of our nation was undone in 8 years but it took a severe hit. It is time to move to support our President and do what it takes to Drain the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the transcript available of the phone conversation between President Trump and the Ukrainian President, I can’t believe anyone is taking this so called whistle blower seriously…..Just read the transcript!
LikeLike