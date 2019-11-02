Limo-Left Turn to Buttigieg to Save Them…

The clock is ticking faster now. Beto crashed miserably; Kamala’s giggling high-school schtick is embarrassing herself and others; the DNC has run out of handlers for Biden’s frequent episodes; Bernie is still yelling at trees; and now Warren has outed her plan to tax everyone into oblivion to fund her $52 trillion, yes TRILLION, healthcare scheme.
Hence, the New York Times jumps into action… Buttigieg is now their latest hope. Quick dispatch all immediate narrative engineers to the typeset:
[…] Ms. Warren appears to have solidified her gains in the first voting state while Mr. Buttigieg has climbed quickly to catch up with Mr. Sanders and overtake Mr. Biden, the onetime front-runner. Ms. Warren is drawing support from 22 percent of likely caucusgoers, while Mr. Sanders is at 19 percent, followed by Mr. Buttigieg at 18 percent and Mr. Biden at 17 percent.
The survey is full of alarming signs for Mr. Biden, who entered the race in April at the top of the polls in Iowa and nationally. He is still in the lead in most national polls, but his comparatively weak position in the earliest primary and caucus states now presents a serious threat to his candidacy.
With the Iowa caucuses just three months away, Mr. Biden’s unsteadiness appears to have opened a path in the race for other Democrats closer to the political middle, particularly Mr. Buttigieg. (read more)
Watch how this pro-Buttigieg narrative evolves.
The DNC relies on Wall Street/Hollywood donor funding. Warren is a non-starter, and Sanders is ‘all-in’ for socialism. Even Teh One, Obama, is warning about the political nonsense behind the woke movement from his new $15 mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.
By the end of the month they’ll have a bumbling Biden eating baby food through a straw as he’s wheeled on stage with a lanyard full of pyrex reminder cards: “Joe, you’re in Iowa”…
The club is now moving to Buttigieg.
If famously horrible Amy Klobuchar can quit cursing and screaming at her staff over their forgetting to pre-open the 42.5° Perrier bottles, she might stand a chance next.
This joke cannot run a lousy city let alone the country. I can imagine POTUS citing the murder and crime rate, the homeless problem, lack of high school proficiency scores at the majority of the high schools in his city and on and on and on. This guy will be nothing but a Target should he go up against the Donald.
I accidentally saw a photo of Buttigieg with his … homosexual partner … kissing. It was gross and I couldn’t look away fast enough. (So much for just want to do what they want to do in the privacy of their own home.)
He is vile to profess to be a Christian while persecuting Christians (hateful and slanderous treatment of VPOTUS Mike Pence: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/mike-pompeo-blasts-pete-buttigieg-for-slanderous-attack-on-mike-pence)
Buttigieg is another candidate who tries to boost himself by using his “soft” military experience, for lack of a better way to put it, and those who hear him refer to it believe he served in actual combat.
Buttigieg’s political experience consists of serving as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. His tenure as mayor is NOT marked by raving success:
https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/13/politics/pete-buttigieg-south-bend-record/index.html
FTA:
Around South Bend, the effects of the demolition program are impossible to miss. Semi-urban blocks that were once packed with homes, particularly on the city’s west side, now look more sparsely populated, with multiple lots in between remaining homes. The need for less housing was a byproduct of economic contraction in the city — something that many similar municipalities have experienced — but it has left a visible hole in certain neighborhoods.
People close to Buttigieg say the urban blight project was a learning experience for him. In his pre-campaign memoir, “Shortest Way Home,” Buttigieg touted the project as a win for “data-driven management.” But even he has recently admitted that it wasn’t flawless.
And government executives who worked closely with Buttigieg admit that the program did impact communities of color more directly, even though that wasn’t the intention.
“It has had some disproportionate impact” on minority communities, Gary Gilot, the president of Buttigieg’s Board of Public Works, said in an interview. “But the decision was color-blind. … It was the right thing to do to deal with the blight. You have to remove it. If you have a cancer, you have to deal with it.”
The complaints about the program from neighborhoods outside South Bend’s city center were compounded by Buttigieg pouring resources and time into stimulating downtown, which created a sense that the mayor was focused on downtown at the expense of nearby communities.
“More resources could flow out into neighborhoods now that the downtown is becoming more vital,” said Steve Fredman, a retired English professor who was close with the Buttigieg family long before the mayor was even born. “And that is a campaign issue for people who are running (for mayor) right now.”
In total, Buttigieg touts $850 million in investments since he took office in 2012. But people, like Williams-Preston, who remain uneasy about the mayor say much of that money flowed everywhere but the most impoverished communities.
“Everybody wants a beautiful community,” she said, standing in LaSalle Park, the neighborhood that was changed by the program. “But how can we do that in a way that doesn’t push out poor people and people of color?”
And from July 1:
https://www.thenation.com/article/buttigieg-south-bend-shooting-eric-logan/
FTA
The New York Times reports that activists in South Bend “expressed frustration with a debate-night discourse that seemed far removed from their lived experience in South Bend, where they are part of a minority community with high poverty and violence, which has not been lifted by the economic development that Mr. Buttigieg boasts of bringing to the city.” One activist quoted by the newspaper said, “I go to the middle-class neighborhoods, I see people saying he’s done good things. But when I come back to where I live, in the Northwest, it’s the same old thing: broken-down housing, no businesses, shootings.”
Just as he’s alienated African Americans in his own city, Buttigieg has been unsuccessful in wooing black voters for his presidential run. According to a recent Morning Consult poll taken before the debates, Buttigieg had support from 9 percent of likely white Democratic primary voters but only 1 percent of support from their black counterparts. In effect, Buttigieg has the support of any Democrat considered a serious contender—a campaign as white as snow. By contrast, the same poll shows Bernie Sanders is building a genuinely cross-racial coalition, getting 18 percent of the white vote and 17 percent of the black vote.
Buttigieg’s technocratic politics—with its emphasis on his Ivy League education, polyglot speaking skills, and familiarity with the oeuvre of James Joyce—has an intense appeal to one narrow slice of the Democratic Party coalition: college-educated whites. He’s the ultimate wine-track candidate. Unfortunately for him, any conceivable path to victory in the Democratic primaries involves building a much broader coalition. Unless he can figure out how to solve his lack of appeal to black voters, as well as other voters outside the professional middle class, Buttigieg has no future as a presidential candidate.
I wonder what a suitable campaign slogan would be for Pete “Shake Your” Booty-gieg?
Mayor Pete “Shake Your” Booty-gieg. He F*cked up South Bend, IN.
Let’s let him F*ck up the whole country too!!
Or,
Bend over America and grab your ankles for Mayor Pete!!
(Vaseline available upon request)
Mayor Buttplug
And I completely forgot to mention his Gramscian-teaching/following Notre Dame professor Dad:
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/pete-buttigiegs-marxist-father
A founding member and president of the International Gramsci Society, Prof. Buttigieg edited and translated Antonio Gramsci’s Prison Notebooks, a manifesto on communist revolution. He was also appointed by the Italian minister of culture to a commission of experts supervising Gramsci’s complete works. His articles on Gramsci have been translated into multiple languages.
Professor Buttigieg sat on the advisory board of the journal “Rethinking Marxism,” and was an editor of “Boundary 2,” a journal that also promoted socialist thought. He also participated in the 150th anniversary of Karl Marx & Richard Engels’ Communist Manifesto, whose prose he lauded for its “poignancy.”
Father John Jenkins, controversial president of Notre Dame, praised Prof. Buttigieg after his passing.
Gramsci represent one of the more despicable aspects of the rotten Left. Burrow into the bureaucracy and use it to game the system. Of course you don’t acknowledge that you’re a Lefty pr!ck deadener when filling out your fed job app.
Why, because your a low life back stabbing sneak and gossiper. Once hired (and impossible to be fire) you abuse the system to support the “fundamental transformation.” EVERYTHING this “resistance” movement is a does is Gramsci inspired.
He certainly has all the hallmarks of another ‘manufactured’ candidate doesn’t he? Barry Soetero ver. 2.0
“Buttigieg was talent-spotted early and has moved in the top circles of the US national security establishment from the time he left college. From 2004 to 2005 (when he was 22 and 23), he worked as a conference director for the Cohen Group, a Washington-based consultancy that advises clients on international investment strategies.
This aspect of Buttigieg’s resumé closely resembles that of Barack Obama, who worked for CIA-connected Business International at age 21-22, making connections within the national security apparatus that stood him in good stead during his meteoric political rise.”
note: I can’t vouch for this article or its source, but the info sounds reasonably legit.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/07/15/butt-j15.html
If he were to get elected POTUS will that make his kissing part FAGOTUS (First American Gentleman of The United States)?
I was with you at “privacy of own home” but by the bottom of the third inning, you lost me. I couldn’t last through the other 6 and the extra innings. Did our team win?
Sacrificial lamb, regardless who ends up with the nomination. They know they can’t beat POTUS at the ballot box and impeachment is not looking promising. Tsk tsk. 😆🇺🇸
The real, obvious news here is that — from the NYT quote above — the New York Times feels it has to address all of its candidates as “Mr.” and “Ms”. The heavy hand of cult propagandists, always childish in their ploys, jumps out here. They have probably noticed that Conservative Trump supporters insist everyone here always use “President Trump”, not such juvenile insults (bah, humbug) as “my guy Trump” (like we’re not allowed to feel affectionate and personal).
By the way…First chuckle of the day, the grinningTrump among the diminishing competition. This blog should be famous for its images.
Don’t think this will help Butman
Could only be in Portland…
Maybe Jimmy Carter wants another shot at a second term.
Other than being gay, Butt whatever has nothing that makes him stand out as a candidate.
Nothing to suggest he’s ready, willing, and able to do a good job.
Something we are forgetting, Bernie had issues he was running on, which captured the minds of voters.
Bernie was not allowed to be the candidate.
Why? Because Bernie had his negatives, plenty of them, but Bernie could not be trusted to keep quiet about any corruption he might learn of in the chief executive position.
That’s why we see all these decrepit old-timers desperately hanging on to power,
They can’t even trust another Democrat to keep quiet about their misdeeds.
Liz is unqualified, with her wacky ideas, she’s dishonest, but she is not rock-bottom corrupt.
There aren’t massive amounts of dirt on her which can be leveraged to keep her under control.
…liz is beyond corrupt…cfpb
https://scholars.unh.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1567&context=survey_center_polls cnn shows Sanders leading by 3 and on their TV news channel they put E Warren up by 3 on same poll. LOL. Bernie can never win even when he is leading. Link is to real poll vs TV
https://scholars.unh.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1567&context=survey_center_polls cnn shows Sanders leading by 3 and on their TV news channel they put E Warren up by 3 on same poll. LOL. Bernie can never win even when he is leading. Link is to real poll vs TV
Months ago I really thought Kamala Harris would be their candidate because she was female and a person of color. However, the more I saw and heard her the more I actually wondered how she ever got her current position.
Prostrate.That’s how.
Ha!
In CA you can get a Senate seat 1) if an old geezer finally decides to retire, which Babs Boxer did AND 2) the CA Dem party has decided you can have it because you’ve held a CA state office and it’s your turn (she was CA AG) and 3) you fit at least one major diversity box..
The law was changed a bit ago so two members of the same party can go up against one another in the Senate election. Harris beat Loretta Sanchez, another Dem.
It was very hard to even find what channel was carrying any debates the two had.
If you are a Dem and don’t actually tell your constituents to “Eff off,” you’ll keep your seat. You’re virtually anonymous.
Ask Willy Brown, I’m sure he can tell you… in graphic detail…
I think Biden will be the nominee. Warren and Buttiegeg both repel black voters which a Dem needs in the primary. They like Biden solely because he was Obama’s VP.
Biden was never a serious option. I’ve always laughed about his polling. He’s been running for president since I was a teenager back in 1988. Never won a primary, and if you look at his vote totals, they’re laughable. He’s behind in the first two contests, and his polling in South Carolina is dropping like a stone. I’ve said he wouldn’t make it out of February for months now, and that’s proving right. At some point the Dems are going to push him into the old folks home.
Warren is their best candidate which explains the phony impeachment. She might well win the nomination, but that bitter old scold will guarantee Trump increases his white male vote by 10%+, and you’ll see a LOT of minorities either stay home or vote for Trump. She’s a recipe for Trump to win 40 states.
Grandpa Simpson isn’t even worth mentioning except in the sense that if he somehow did survive to the convention, his VP pick would be important because that person would be president by 2021. He’s the Yuri Andropov of the field.
Buttigieg is the Dukakis of the race. Weird name, marginal accomplishments. Mayor of that town where Notre Dame plays football I think. The American people are not going to vote for a mayor for president.
Clinton’s re-emergence is bizarre, using her vastly diminished political capital to claim a low-level candidate is a Russian agent. Within days of that, people immediately started seeing stories about Bill Clinton the accused rapist and their close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. She was “asked” about it in a late night show “how did you kill Epstein”. That is not an accident. It was scripted so she could see how people would react. If you have to plant a friendly question about your role in the suspicious death of a rapist…well…there you go.
The current state of the Dem field perfectly explains impeachment.
“Clinton’s re-emergence is bizarre, using her vastly diminished political capital to claim a low-level candidate is a Russian agent.”
____________________________________
Hillary is telegraphing how she is going to campaign. Simply put, she’s going to take over Gabbard’s positions so as to appear the least radical of a group of radicals. To do that, Gabbard has to be removed. That’s what that was all about. Hillary 3.01….the moderate.
But she’s still hrc, and an apple of Buttigigs tree.
The other thing is how are they going to manage to ignore the revelations (should Barr actually refer ANYBODY for indictment) that will identify positive links to her/her campaign and the PT attempted coup?
Good analysis, Hok! I just can’t see the Hag being able to pull it off – despite what is likely her access to extraordinary drugs for her Parkinson’s not otherwise available, she just doesn’t have the stamina.
“That is not an accident. It was scripted so she could see how people would react. If you have to plant a friendly question about your role in the suspicious death of a rapist…well…there you go.”
Exactly!! A classic trick from the Clinton playbook…bring up issues that could be raised against the candidate before your opponent does it. Then, you either make jokes about it so as to diminish it’s seriousness OR, when your opponent does bring it up, you scoff and say, “That is old news that has already been thoroughly investigated and debunked. Can we talk about issues that matter to the voters?” It’s a win-win either way for Team Clinton and they have done it, for effectively, for decades!!
Remember her famous line on Benghazi? “At this point, what difference does it make?” (The fact that a completely complicit media allows them to get away with it rather than pushing back and asking follow up questions certainly helps though!)
Do you really think the “Squad” will let HRC did the nod? I see that party fracturing id the nominee isn’t to the left of Marx.
Hillary took control of the democratic party before the 2016 election. She did so by paying the bills of the party that Obama had bankrupted. That is why they let her run. Today the democratic party is likely still broke. My guess is that George Soros is funding (and pretty much running the party) on condition they go down the path to impeach the president.
Still think Hillary isn’t going to give it a go? It’s opening up for her…and I’m not convinced that it is serendipity. I’d love to know who convinced Warren to present that piece of excrement of a healthcare “plan.” Likely the same person who discretely dumped a copy of Warren’s Texas Bar application into the public domain. Biden was likely a concern, but he’s a walking liability. If Mayor Pete has something drop on him in the next few days, Hillary will enter the race…and she’ll want to get in before the IG report comes out for political cover (which she doesn’t have at the moment).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clinton will use the chaos to rake in money from suckers. She’s not healthy, and pretty clearly had a nervous breakdown on election night 2016. This Epstein thing ain’t going away for her and Bill. A lot of people who voted for her hate her now for giving them Trump. Oh and she’s looking at the possibility of being a witness in a criminal probe since her campaign hired all the con men who worked with the dirty cops at FBI and DOJ to frame Trump. That’s not going away…the checks had her name on them.
The Clintons will try to monetize this.
oMg…Crooked is laughing…they have no one but BUTT??? Bernie is black balled for some reason…
I prefer the term Narrative Imagineers.
Feel free to use it.
I think in a fair primary, it would be Warren – Buttigieg, but the DNC doesn’t do fair primaries. Neither does the NYT think what the voters prefer is how politics works. So the political operative arm of the deep state is now deep in thought. It was at this point in (December) in 2015 that John Podesta got that email saying “Best strategy is to slaughter Donald for his bromance with Putin.”
I think the strategies they’re now considering likely include third-party runs, that could peel off enough more votes from Trump than whoever the Dem ticket is. Remember, third party candidates (Ross Perot for Clinton and Ralph Nader for W Bush) pulled away the margin of victory during the early years of most of today’s Deep State political operatives. Hence Romney as favored Republic Trump critic, and Tulsi (who polls very high on Drudge Report polls) as Hillary’s chosen target for Russian agent.
But don’t rule out shenanigans that would impeach or otherwise take out both Trump and Pence, put Pelosi in place, who could then appoint as VP the Deep State’s favorite, and resign so that the Dems had the incumbency. I don’t recall what approval she would need to put a new veep in place, but expect it would be either the Senate or the full Congress. Does anyone recall?
They tried that with the Johnson/Weld ticket in 2016. The NeverTrump allies of Clinton were behind that.
It’s time for Michelle to swoop in and save them.
She can borrow Hilldog’s broom.
I think that is why Obama just sent up that, “You all need to calm down” speech this week. To test the waters and see if his name has any power left. Problem is, it doesn’t. He crapped on the party when he was in office, didn’t help Dims run for office or raise money, and the Squad has driven it so far to the left that he seems old fashioned to them now. oh, they will laud him as a hero, being the first black president, but he has no power there now. And his wife has less.
Bottoms up! Bootygag!
Yuk
… Obama, is warning about the political nonsense behind the woke movement from his new $15 mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.
Sundance, I’m a major fan of yours, so it pains me to have to refer to the Style Guide. It’s Obama’s 15 million dollar sea-level mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. That’s the official description.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary, is perhaps, the most despised politician on planet earth. The Democrats would be insane to run her again. Joe is lost. Bernie is a Commie. Elizabeth is just flat out stupid scary with her $25T healthcare plan – won’t work after we’ve experienced MAGAnomics. LOL. Butti… I don’t think America is ready for a gay mayor to run for President. Kamala and whatshername, the office staff abuser, are not appealing in the least. Tulsi is appealing. They might throw her in front of the Trump bus. I’ve been trying to think what their end game is… they know Trump gets re-elected, so this will be about testing the public sentiment on a number of issues to see what they can get away with in the future. It will just be a big experiment while they try to take down our President legally or illegally. All they are trying to do right now is avoid going to prison themselves, protect their Ruling Class positions with all the illegal perks and slush funds and guaranteed fat cat jobs after leaving office. There is no one running who can win against Trump and Us. My two cents.
P.S. Can someone, PLEASE, get rid of Soros the troublemaker. That guy is a traitor from his head to his toes. He just sits back there with evil gleaming in his eyes, throwing money at anything he thinks will subvert the American idea. I can’t stand that guy.
“He is still in the lead in most national polls, but his comparatively weak position in the earliest primary and caucus states now presents a…” PDJT’s economy is so good, even President Hillary’s pollsters have found work.
Doesn’t Mayor McCheese have a Sewer Board meeting to attend?
Hello? Hello? Hello? Quid Pro Joe
Is there anybody in there?
Just nod if you can hear me
Is there anyone at home?
That someone like mayor Alfred E. Neuman could be considered in the middle to the left tells you how insane they are. They may have to turn to madame Hillary just so they can get 40% of the vote a year from now. 🤣
IMO I stll think they will push Biden over the finish line, he is the only one, they think, who can win and get the Obama vote.
My apologies for those who have eaten dinner, you may want to be sure the rest room is clear. Look up the 1963 Movie “Cleopatra”, with Richard Burton and Liz Taylor, for the scene where Liz Taylor makes her grand entrance into Rome, complete with slaves. That will be Hillary at the Democrat Convention, she is going to be ‘drafted” as the savior and make her grand entrance, with the Obamas as slaves throwing rose pedals along the path.
JOE BIDEN IS LOST ON STAGE CANT FIND THE AUDIENCE
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/joe-biden-is-lost-on-stage-cant-find-the-audience/
Democrats have nothing but voter fraud and a few million retards on their side…..especially voter fraud…
Within a couple of days after Warren released her $52 Trillion Healthcare plan it was revealed that Warren did not include healthcare costs for illegal immigrants.
Warren came up with her imaginary numbers by using a very outdated 2013 CBO study during Obama’s weaponized Administration.
Warren’s healthcare plan would cost at least:
Of course the perennial liar about her heritage has since claimed:
Warren, publicly claims she is going to use the current medicare/medicaid funds plus a few taxes on employers, financial transactions and taxes on the rich. Warren’s peachy keen claims are based upon fantasies and absurdities.
Buttegg is worse.
As a preliminary to upcoming elections this Tuesday, November 5th; there is good news! Louisiana’s elections were held last week:
In Louisiana, certain races like Governor require at least 50% or higher vote ratio.
The top two candidates must enter a runoff election.
None of the Louisiana Governor candidates pulled over 50% of the vote. Two Republican candidates pulled a combined 51%.
The runoff race for Governor will be the democrat and the top Republican.
I’m ROFLMAO! SD’s intro is priceless! Who’s next? Scooby Doo?
Buttplug~Buttigieg is all I’ve gotta say..
ENTER the Evil Witch Hillary..
By pushing the unlikely and ultimately doomed candidacy of “Mr. Peter,” the DEM media is actually pushing either Shrillary or MAOChelle MAObama. When it becomes obvious that many DEMS will have nothing to do with him, especially minorities who find homosexuality unsettling, and that therefore he is a loser, one of those two women will come to the fore, probably the latter, but it is not impossible the Corrupt Clinton Coin will be used to bring Shrillary back from Zombieland.
