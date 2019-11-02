Devin Nunes Discusses Origin of Protodossiers and Media Assistance for DOJ/FBI “Spygate” Effort…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes discusses the new Lee Smith book “The Plot Against The President” and how Fusion-GPS used distribution of protodossiers to the media prior to the assembly by Fusion contractor Christopher Steele.
One of the more remarkable aspects to the political weaponization of the intelligence apparatus was the complicity of specific journalists and specific outlets to advance the Russian collusion-conspiracy narrative.
Isikoff still has no shame.
Rumor is the whistleblower was already being reviewed (april 2019) and the july 25th act led to criminal investigation (Oct 2019)…
more rope, more rope, more rope.
Where did you hear/read this?
I like your rumor……but remember, it is still just a rumor.
im so desperate it is true … =]
if not, we are screwed.
Greg Jarett has been a good conduit so far =]
more popcorn!
Low life,scums have no shame.
If we don’t get justice we are gonna live through 5 more years of this. I love the winning, hate the noise.
Judge Jeanine basically just told Steve Scalise that the American people are sick and tired of spineless Republican’s not taking the fight to Demorats and why is it that you don’t.
Instead of holding his feet to the fire and letting him answer she immediately changed the subject.
She just another Fox News uniparty lemming.
I think Judge Jeanine does as much as she can. I would bet there are probably clear groundrules that we will never hear about in her contract.
She probably has the voice in her ear telling her to move on.
FOX is going to the dark side . Judge Jeanine got her comeuppance when she took on Rep. Omar. She went as far as she could go tonight. She’s chipping where she can.
Why did Catherine Herridge up & leave all of a sudden?? I don’t care why Shep left.
The media, which now includes FOX, wants to take down our president. WHY IS THIS OK WITH Y’ALL??
Watch out there. I called out Devin Nunes the other day for his anti-Trump vote on the Syria withdrawal, and a flock of commenters descended on me calling me a “Rolcon” for daring to criticize Devin Nunes.
They may do the same now that you have crossed Judge Jeannine.
We have a Congress that tajes on the oresident for sport w/ no information. Your point that Nunes jumped in dismays me. He’s one of the few I trust.
“…complicity of specific journalists and specific outlets to advance the Russian collusion-conspiracy narrative.”
Co-conspirators.
Every story is something that they were paid to promote. Impossible burger! Free taco! Look at this innovative new company buy their stock! Or else it’s an opinion piece paid to promote a certain narrative. Vaping is deadly! MS13 is just teens with jobs! Stats show eat broccoli! All paid ads disguised as stories. All the time. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.
Did we ever get to see the complete list of the media players that Fusion GPS was paying? It was mentioned several times, but I don’t remember it being unredacted.
PS- I sent this book to my friend (Democrat, but reasonable and with a good sense of humor) and signed it- with love, Sidney Blumenthal
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sidney’s son, Max Blumenthal, is a lefty, but he’s a journalist who somehow missed the sociopath gene that his father has.
Disagree. Max is a sociopathic Jew-hater.
Isn’t Max the kind hearted SJW who repeatedly kicked a Venezuelan anti Maduro woman in DC?
“Protodossiers” … Stay tuned for much, much more!
aka each piece of the lie , spit into parts to later being supporting info supporting each of themselves.
Insurance plan flipped already. they are making Hillary announce to SOON – and she cannot campaign with her Health.
Cant TRump the Trump.
One of those “proto-dossiers” was Sidney Blumenthal’s lengthy article on the Trump family published in the LRB in Feb. 2017.
I posted it here in 2017, 2018, and again this year. It was the source for numerous MSM articles and fed into the Mueller investigation and most likely the crossfire hurricane.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v39/n04/sidney-blumenthal/a-short-history-of-the-trump-family
Clinton bagman, the Lunatic’s secret server unofficial foreign affairs confidant on classified info, and Cody Shearer coordinator of other dossiers.
Thanks!
like
The concept here is that there were prior dossiers that were used to build the Steele Dossier.
Haven’t read the book yet, and this doesn’t rule out Blumenthal as a contributor to Steele, but 2017 is too late. By Feb 2017, Steele’s Piss Dossier was all public. Comey’s briefing, Clapper’s leak of the briefing, had allowed the press to say it existed, which allowed other press to publish it. All before the President took office.
“published” in feb 2017
the better use of the ‘not yet published story solicited to a media outlet’ would be that surveillance would pick of a reporter talkign of it – that could be electronic communicated back to intel – fbi – contractor access.
the key to all intel is CHATTER (recording of all devices with mic and audio capability and stored for future review – and based on the storage systems it gets recorded over)
illegally reviewing CHATTER via subcontrator memo
footnote 69 Collyler Report FISA – The improper access granted to the ___ contractors was apparently in place _____ ___ and seems to have been the result of deliberate decision making. ________ Compliance Report at 92-93 ____ access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understantding entered into _____ ……”no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016.
the ABOUT legal loophole in the FISA law – means u can PUT IN A HEADLINE OSAMA – and spy on every reader that MENTIONED that ARTICLE to a person on a phone or by a tv, or near a computer.
Looking backwards, much of the information in the article maybe directly from Simpson, Ohr and the other person I don’t remember who were digging this stuff up before 2017.
Also the actual research and writing was done way prior to the LRB publishing date. It is a book review journal, not a newspaper. It can take up to six months to be published or more as it goes through editorial review.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you sure? Why 3 years to bring out this book? One of the MSM’s favorite excuses not to cover a story is too much time has passed. So everybody stalls, everybody (right, Lindsey?) then they just drop it. Ukraine is the story now, except for Republican cranks trying to change the subject.
Tick tock? Hardly.
Stop whining.
I’ll put my trust in Devin Nunes.
Cold anger is getting froggy lol. almost GO time.
Andy Janz, how are you doing these days?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Protodossiers” – didn’t we learn long ago the Simpson GPS ‘Steel dossier’ was basically a cut and paste job that was going to be used against McCain? Ad a whole bunch of bs – Cohen in Ukraine, pings, Trump tower meeting etc and spread it throughout their media accomplices and viola! Russians everywhere!
C’mon Devin, you can say it…. COUP! “Inquisition cult” doesn’t quite cut it.
No mercy. They have shown no mercy to the Electorate. They have pushed outright lies and sedition. Nail their hides to the barn.
So we tanned his hide when he died, Clyde
And that’s it hangin’ on the shed!!
Why not just skip the prosecutions and go directly to the movie version of the coup. Spacey can play Schiff.
I am not sure I have ever seen those two together, just saying. ;-P
IGive: Spacey as Schiff is a terrific!!! casting idea.
Wouldn’t surprise me much if they were both friends of Ed Buck…..IYKWIMAITYD….
I was thinking more of Angel from the Rockford Files.
I’m getting antsy sitting here sharpening and polishing my pitchfork… (Fingers tapping on desk…)
…as am I (laying another completed torch in my stock pile)
Don’t sharpen it. Blunt points hurt more. And rusty ones are good at providing tetanus.
God bless Devin Nunes for having the absolute courage of his convictions and his tenacity and patriotism. He is a true American hero who has never wavered in his support of our President Trump and the American people.. Can you even imagine what would have happened if Devin was not on the case?
👍👍
Has he explained (or apologized for) his vote to condemn the President on Syria? That one still puzzles me…
Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the very good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Nunes disagreed with removing those troops. Nothing to apologize for
We are the party of diversity of thought, unlike the left
Its simple, because Trump wants to stay in Syria – for the RIGHT, COMPENSATED, REASON.
and his buddy Nunes did exactly what he should of done.
Trump got EVERYTHING HE WANTED.
Credit for keeping a PROMISE, and FORCED TO STAY there, BUT ON HIS TERMS (COMPENSATION and an AMERICA FIRST REASON)
ding ding ding! you are seeing the strategy, i know u ARE! you are smart! thats why you are here!
IE: We get to keep the oil this time.
He doesn’t have to explain OR apologize. He is a man not a toady. He can think, act and vote with his conscious. POTUS doesn’t begrudge anyone feeling differently on an issue here or there. I would imagine he expects it.
No yes men.
Of course he can vote how he wants, and hopefully it is representative of the wishes of a majority of his constituents. (Remember that old canard?)
But he isn’t absolved from providing his reasons for the vote either.
As are all who voted against the president. There’s more to that thread, and no one is tugging on it.
Sure, answerable to his constituents. And he doesn’t have to apologize for voting “against” POTUS.
Vikingmom, Shh about Devin Nunes’ vote to condemn Trump on Syria. I brought that up the other day and you’d have thought I desecrated the cross the way a coordinated group of commenters descended on me for even bringing it up (even though Sundance criticized Nunes over same just 2 weeks before).
We are just supposed to shrug off Devin Nunes’ betrayal of the President on that vote, forget it, move on and trust him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is entitled to his opinion. I have no problem with him not voting in lock-step with POTUS. President Trump doesn’t need yes men. He needs patriots, and Devin is one of the few around.
I drove through Nunes’ district on 99 just prior to the 2018 election and the left had rented every bill board on both sides of the highway to place anti Nunes political ads. We are so lucky he won reelection.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Not only is Nunes the MVP but he also had to operate while the smell of Schitt filled the committee room,
Covfefe.
;~)
In the (Fake) DNC “hack” by Guccifer2.0, amid the docs he “leaked”– there was a Trump Dossier containing supposed dirt on PDJT & the Trump Family.
G2’s (likely a D-insider) said his reason for doing so, was to show he was “bi-partisan,” & had no loyalty to either candidate. Never-mind it was Dem political opposition research, & they’d been distributing it to all their operatives with instructions to use that info. IIRC, This was back in May/June 2016.
It’d be really interesting to see how much of the content parallels with the “Steele Dossier.”
It has been said that G2 mapped back to Warren Flood, a techie Biden staffer while Biden was VP.
He now works at — ta da! — Microsoft.
I bought the book. It was the last one in my local Barnes and Nobel. The cashier, an “old white male”, a Trump supporter, told me to take my blood pressure medicine before I read it. I haven’t started it yet but I will tomorrow.
Good thing they have the impeachment sideshow running or many more people might actually know about this stuff
For all those attorneys out there swinging in the tree:
Is there any culpability for any of these complicit print media hacks who knowingly and willingly spread lies and innuendo as they facilitated this travesty?
Sorry, I hear a lot of talk but no action. Our President Donald J. Trump hit the ground running the day he was inaugurated, he has not stopped! Discussions, talk, opinions, by those who should have had his back from day one are not enough. I’ve lost all respect for my Republican Senators, Congressmen and Representatives. The day you stop talking and DO SOMETHING to help our President then you just might have my respect again. Until that time, you’re all a waste of my tax dollars!
I could not put the book down. Fascinating read. branches of intel community plant press leaks then use the leaks to interview people.
But its also scary as hell.
To me , he last 3 years show that we can’t re-elect Trump and capture control of the Senate and House what is left of the supposed rule by “we the people” will be gone forever.
The read reinforced that –
I am coffing up as much money as I can in support of Trump and Repubs running for Senate and House. Have former high ranking military officers and vets running for both here.
Seem to be people of courage and integrity. More people like Nunes – who displayed both in spades. We need many more people like that in Washington – only hope I can see. That and more outlets like this one.
I am also trying to email all Repub Senators listed on this link:
https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
I am copying the same message to all of them:
“I just finished reading The Plot Against the President by Lee Smith. Also am following the info that is coming from Flynn’s lawyer on how he was set up by the US Intel Community.
Considering how Schiff has proven to be a zealot who will stop at nothing to impeach Trump and his many past lies it seems logical to believe this latest bid to impeach Trump is also an Intel Community connected set up.
Therefore it is imperative that either the case gets dismissed out of hand by the Senate as the evidence being too tainted or failing that- that the trial be delayed until the DOJOG report is issued and Durham’s criminal investigation is complete.
Unless and until the case against Trump is made openly and with truly verified facts from truly reliable and verified sources it is logical and reasonable to assume that Trump is being set up AGAIN.
The Senate must act as a check on the rogue House and its coup attempt.”
Lawrence, may I suggest that some of that money you are so kindly donating might find good use and help at least as much to achieve the desired result by redirecting some here to water and fertilize the treehouse?
Thank you for taking an active role. This cannot be the government of “we the people” if we the people try to turn governance into a spectator sport.
Headed to the US in a few weeks for a conference. This book is on my list to get for sure!
This isn’t a protodossier, but it definitely fits into the early Anti-Trump / Deep State / Media narrative and contains most of the now hackneyed templates still used by the media today.
It was authored by Evelyn Farkas (yes, THAT Evelyn Farkas) in early April, 2016 – a full seven months before DJT’s election. A supposed “expert” on Russia, Farkas wrote this six months after leaving the 0bama administration due to his failure to take an aggressive stand against Putin. She was also reportedly slated to be the Assist. Sect. of Defense in Hillary’s administration.
Of course today she is known for being the bug-eyed boob who was seen in a 2017 interview blabbing about the 0bama administration seeding the federal government with the garbage from the “dossier” prior to leaving office and gave us one of the earliest clues who was behind the pseudo-scandal.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/04/donald-trump-2016-vladimir-putin-liars-213788
Ok, I read it. Now I need to take a shower.
” the political weaponization of the intelligence apparatus w”
This is the equivalent of a dog having rabies and foaming at the mouth.
What is usually done in this situation?
Between 3:90 and 4:10, Nunes says something that sounds like, ‘people around here on the left and the right were all in on it.’ He started saying the Democrats funded and were all in on it. Then he said something about viewers, then the part I mentioned.
Did he mean to say that?
Sundance has shown that many Republican traitors were in on it. Senate Intelligence Committee, McCain, solid questions about McConnell and Ryan. To name a few.
Yet is Nunes calling them out, or was that a misspeak?
What I recall hearing him say is that EVERYONE in DC knew about the dossier and attempts to frame/set up Trump.
Of course, we’ve known that. The vast majority of them wanted to keep it all silent as their lives would have been easier. That Nunes was at one time a rather lonely, singular figure speaks to his fortitude, his courage.
Remember that the not-so-great Congressman Mike Rogers was chairman of the HPSCI just before Nunes. Having to sit in committee and watch that guy in action must have been enlightening.
Jim TN He said the Dems knew it. When he said the people you can’t see, to the left and right….I think he may have been referring to the media.
If POTUS keeps supporting the incumbent Republicans then we have, oh, half-a-chance of PTrump doing something great in his second term.
If VSGPDJT releases his own agenda (our agenda too) for the 2020 Senate and House elections, then the incumbents can pledge to the agenda, or not pledge, as they see fit.
If Repubs will not pledge their support then the local state parties can find an eager primary opponent who believes in MAGA. We’ll have a bunch of no-names without RNC money, but they can all run on one nationwide campaign:
Vote for Me – I’m with Them – The People and Donald Trump !
Speaking of the media, there was a documentary series on Showtime that was filming the 2016 candidates titled “The Circus: The Greatest Political Show on Earth”, aired an episode before the election called, “With Love From Russia”. It was a strange episode and they really tried to plant the Trump Russia story at that time. Then they did a show after the 2016 election night and they claimed that Russia must have helped President Trump win, it was infuriating. Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon were the producers and hosts of the show, they were also the people who followed the candidates around.
FITTON: MASSIVE Coup Attack: House Resolution Endorses Corrupt Schiff Investigaton. Senate must build a firewall!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-massive-coup-attack-house-resolution-endorses-corrupt-schiff-investigaton-senate-must-build-a-firewall/
Here’s fascinating episode of John Batchelor’s podcast. It’s an interview with Larry Johnson about Felix Sater. I don’t know why this aspect of Spygate hasn’t been made more of. IMO. This is huge.
https://www.wabcradio.com/episode/the-many-faces-of-felix-sater-man-of-mystery-with-larry-johnson-sicsempertyrannis/
Hmm, good question. I’d missed Herridge going to CBS. Here is what Variety reports:
Herridge’s move is said to have been in the works for several weeks, and is not tied to Smith’s exit. Her contract with Fox News lapsed this summer, and the network had been negotiating to get her to stay, according to a person familiar with the matter. She has not been known for jousting with the opinion programs, making frequent appearances on Fox News’ most-watched program, “Hannity.” The opportunity to move to CBS News was seen as one she could not turn down, this person said.
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/catherine-herridge-cbs-news-fox-news-channel-1203389192/
Fox’ loss is CBS’ gain.
I hope Herridge has read Atkisson’s book…
I have never forgotten Nunes’ ashen face as he emerged from the scif that morning early in 2017…
Thank God we have it ALL👍🇺🇸⏳🙏And we have our VSGPDJT and Patriots.
