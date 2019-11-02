Devin Nunes Discusses Origin of Protodossiers and Media Assistance for DOJ/FBI “Spygate” Effort…

Posted on November 2, 2019 by

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes discusses the new Lee Smith book “The Plot Against The President” and how Fusion-GPS used distribution of protodossiers to the media prior to the assembly by Fusion contractor Christopher Steele.

One of the more remarkable aspects to the political weaponization of the intelligence apparatus was the complicity of specific journalists and specific outlets to advance the Russian collusion-conspiracy narrative.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses Origin of Protodossiers and Media Assistance for DOJ/FBI “Spygate” Effort…

  1. Sentient says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Isikoff still has no shame.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    If we don’t get justice we are gonna live through 5 more years of this. I love the winning, hate the noise.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      November 2, 2019 at 9:24 pm

      Judge Jeanine basically just told Steve Scalise that the American people are sick and tired of spineless Republican’s not taking the fight to Demorats and why is it that you don’t.

      Instead of holding his feet to the fire and letting him answer she immediately changed the subject.

      She just another Fox News uniparty lemming.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        November 2, 2019 at 9:45 pm

        I think Judge Jeanine does as much as she can. I would bet there are probably clear groundrules that we will never hear about in her contract.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Sherri Young says:
          November 2, 2019 at 10:56 pm

          She probably has the voice in her ear telling her to move on.

          Like

          Reply
          • Jan says:
            November 2, 2019 at 11:25 pm

            FOX is going to the dark side . Judge Jeanine got her comeuppance when she took on Rep. Omar. She went as far as she could go tonight. She’s chipping where she can.

            Why did Catherine Herridge up & leave all of a sudden?? I don’t care why Shep left.

            The media, which now includes FOX, wants to take down our president. WHY IS THIS OK WITH Y’ALL??

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
      • rightmover says:
        November 2, 2019 at 11:23 pm

        Watch out there. I called out Devin Nunes the other day for his anti-Trump vote on the Syria withdrawal, and a flock of commenters descended on me calling me a “Rolcon” for daring to criticize Devin Nunes.
        They may do the same now that you have crossed Judge Jeannine.

        Like

        Reply
        • Jan says:
          November 2, 2019 at 11:28 pm

          We have a Congress that tajes on the oresident for sport w/ no information. Your point that Nunes jumped in dismays me. He’s one of the few I trust.

          Like

          Reply
  3. tav144 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    “…complicity of specific journalists and specific outlets to advance the Russian collusion-conspiracy narrative.”

    Co-conspirators.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      November 3, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Every story is something that they were paid to promote. Impossible burger! Free taco! Look at this innovative new company buy their stock! Or else it’s an opinion piece paid to promote a certain narrative. Vaping is deadly! MS13 is just teens with jobs! Stats show eat broccoli! All paid ads disguised as stories. All the time. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Carrie says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Did we ever get to see the complete list of the media players that Fusion GPS was paying? It was mentioned several times, but I don’t remember it being unredacted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    “Protodossiers” … Stay tuned for much, much more!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      November 2, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      aka each piece of the lie , spit into parts to later being supporting info supporting each of themselves.

      Insurance plan flipped already. they are making Hillary announce to SOON – and she cannot campaign with her Health.

      Cant TRump the Trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      November 2, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      One of those “proto-dossiers” was Sidney Blumenthal’s lengthy article on the Trump family published in the LRB in Feb. 2017.

      I posted it here in 2017, 2018, and again this year. It was the source for numerous MSM articles and fed into the Mueller investigation and most likely the crossfire hurricane.

      https://www.lrb.co.uk/v39/n04/sidney-blumenthal/a-short-history-of-the-trump-family

      Clinton bagman, the Lunatic’s secret server unofficial foreign affairs confidant on classified info, and Cody Shearer coordinator of other dossiers.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        November 2, 2019 at 9:47 pm

        Thanks!

        Like

        Reply
      • Jim in TN says:
        November 2, 2019 at 10:51 pm

        The concept here is that there were prior dossiers that were used to build the Steele Dossier.

        Haven’t read the book yet, and this doesn’t rule out Blumenthal as a contributor to Steele, but 2017 is too late. By Feb 2017, Steele’s Piss Dossier was all public. Comey’s briefing, Clapper’s leak of the briefing, had allowed the press to say it existed, which allowed other press to publish it. All before the President took office.

        Like

        Reply
        • WhiteBoard says:
          November 2, 2019 at 11:02 pm

          “published” in feb 2017

          the better use of the ‘not yet published story solicited to a media outlet’ would be that surveillance would pick of a reporter talkign of it – that could be electronic communicated back to intel – fbi – contractor access.

          the key to all intel is CHATTER (recording of all devices with mic and audio capability and stored for future review – and based on the storage systems it gets recorded over)

          illegally reviewing CHATTER via subcontrator memo

          footnote 69 Collyler Report FISA – The improper access granted to the ___ contractors was apparently in place _____ ___ and seems to have been the result of deliberate decision making. ________ Compliance Report at 92-93 ____ access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understantding entered into _____ ……”no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016.

          the ABOUT legal loophole in the FISA law – means u can PUT IN A HEADLINE OSAMA – and spy on every reader that MENTIONED that ARTICLE to a person on a phone or by a tv, or near a computer.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • A2 says:
          November 2, 2019 at 11:02 pm

          Looking backwards, much of the information in the article maybe directly from Simpson, Ohr and the other person I don’t remember who were digging this stuff up before 2017.

          Also the actual research and writing was done way prior to the LRB publishing date. It is a book review journal, not a newspaper. It can take up to six months to be published or more as it goes through editorial review.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      November 2, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      Are you sure? Why 3 years to bring out this book? One of the MSM’s favorite excuses not to cover a story is too much time has passed. So everybody stalls, everybody (right, Lindsey?) then they just drop it. Ukraine is the story now, except for Republican cranks trying to change the subject.

      Tick tock? Hardly.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rhi says:
      November 2, 2019 at 11:15 pm

      “Protodossiers” – didn’t we learn long ago the Simpson GPS ‘Steel dossier’ was basically a cut and paste job that was going to be used against McCain? Ad a whole bunch of bs – Cohen in Ukraine, pings, Trump tower meeting etc and spread it throughout their media accomplices and viola! Russians everywhere!

      C’mon Devin, you can say it…. COUP! “Inquisition cult” doesn’t quite cut it.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Elric VIII says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    No mercy. They have shown no mercy to the Electorate. They have pushed outright lies and sedition. Nail their hides to the barn.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. IGiveUp says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Why not just skip the prosecutions and go directly to the movie version of the coup. Spacey can play Schiff.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. 2Alpha says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I’m getting antsy sitting here sharpening and polishing my pitchfork… (Fingers tapping on desk…)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Seneca the Elder says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    God bless Devin Nunes for having the absolute courage of his convictions and his tenacity and patriotism. He is a true American hero who has never wavered in his support of our President Trump and the American people.. Can you even imagine what would have happened if Devin was not on the case?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      November 2, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      👍👍

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      November 2, 2019 at 9:51 pm

      Has he explained (or apologized for) his vote to condemn the President on Syria? That one still puzzles me…

      Like

      Reply
      • L4grasshopper says:
        November 2, 2019 at 10:01 pm

        Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the very good.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • vikingmom says:
          November 2, 2019 at 10:08 pm

          I’m not – I was just asking if he had made any statement on that vote since it was clearly designed to embarrass President Trump and I was surprised that Congressman Nunes took the bait….

          Like

          Reply
          • BitterC says:
            November 2, 2019 at 10:33 pm

            Maybe Nunes disagreed with removing those troops. Nothing to apologize for

            We are the party of diversity of thought, unlike the left

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • WhiteBoard says:
            November 2, 2019 at 10:39 pm

            Its simple, because Trump wants to stay in Syria – for the RIGHT, COMPENSATED, REASON.
            and his buddy Nunes did exactly what he should of done.

            Trump got EVERYTHING HE WANTED.

            Credit for keeping a PROMISE, and FORCED TO STAY there, BUT ON HIS TERMS (COMPENSATION and an AMERICA FIRST REASON)

            ding ding ding! you are seeing the strategy, i know u ARE! you are smart! thats why you are here!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • oldumb says:
        November 2, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        He doesn’t have to explain OR apologize. He is a man not a toady. He can think, act and vote with his conscious. POTUS doesn’t begrudge anyone feeling differently on an issue here or there. I would imagine he expects it.
        No yes men.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
          November 2, 2019 at 10:47 pm

          Of course he can vote how he wants, and hopefully it is representative of the wishes of a majority of his constituents. (Remember that old canard?)
          But he isn’t absolved from providing his reasons for the vote either.
          As are all who voted against the president. There’s more to that thread, and no one is tugging on it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • rightmover says:
        November 2, 2019 at 11:29 pm

        Vikingmom, Shh about Devin Nunes’ vote to condemn Trump on Syria. I brought that up the other day and you’d have thought I desecrated the cross the way a coordinated group of commenters descended on me for even bringing it up (even though Sundance criticized Nunes over same just 2 weeks before).
        We are just supposed to shrug off Devin Nunes’ betrayal of the President on that vote, forget it, move on and trust him.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Bird Watcher says:
        November 2, 2019 at 11:46 pm

        He is entitled to his opinion. I have no problem with him not voting in lock-step with POTUS. President Trump doesn’t need yes men. He needs patriots, and Devin is one of the few around.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • J Gottfred says:
      November 2, 2019 at 10:49 pm

      I drove through Nunes’ district on 99 just prior to the 2018 election and the left had rented every bill board on both sides of the highway to place anti Nunes political ads. We are so lucky he won reelection.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        November 2, 2019 at 11:07 pm

        His margin of victory came way down. I was worried until I saw a federally funded water project. That probably helped fend off the usual people who will howl about not representing the district.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Zorro says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Not only is Nunes the MVP but he also had to operate while the smell of Schitt filled the committee room,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. need24give says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Covfefe.

    ;~)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. CM-TX says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    In the (Fake) DNC “hack” by Guccifer2.0, amid the docs he “leaked”– there was a Trump Dossier containing supposed dirt on PDJT & the Trump Family.

    G2’s (likely a D-insider) said his reason for doing so, was to show he was “bi-partisan,” & had no loyalty to either candidate. Never-mind it was Dem political opposition research, & they’d been distributing it to all their operatives with instructions to use that info. IIRC, This was back in May/June 2016.

    It’d be really interesting to see how much of the content parallels with the “Steele Dossier.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      November 2, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      It has been said that G2 mapped back to Warren Flood, a techie Biden staffer while Biden was VP.

      He now works at — ta da! — Microsoft.

      Like

      Reply
  13. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    I bought the book. It was the last one in my local Barnes and Nobel. The cashier, an “old white male”, a Trump supporter, told me to take my blood pressure medicine before I read it. I haven’t started it yet but I will tomorrow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Old School says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Good thing they have the impeachment sideshow running or many more people might actually know about this stuff

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    For all those attorneys out there swinging in the tree:

    Is there any culpability for any of these complicit print media hacks who knowingly and willingly spread lies and innuendo as they facilitated this travesty?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Frbrdskmi says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Sorry, I hear a lot of talk but no action. Our President Donald J. Trump hit the ground running the day he was inaugurated, he has not stopped! Discussions, talk, opinions, by those who should have had his back from day one are not enough. I’ve lost all respect for my Republican Senators, Congressmen and Representatives. The day you stop talking and DO SOMETHING to help our President then you just might have my respect again. Until that time, you’re all a waste of my tax dollars!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Lawrence says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    I could not put the book down. Fascinating read. branches of intel community plant press leaks then use the leaks to interview people.

    But its also scary as hell.

    To me , he last 3 years show that we can’t re-elect Trump and capture control of the Senate and House what is left of the supposed rule by “we the people” will be gone forever.

    The read reinforced that –

    I am coffing up as much money as I can in support of Trump and Repubs running for Senate and House. Have former high ranking military officers and vets running for both here.

    Seem to be people of courage and integrity. More people like Nunes – who displayed both in spades. We need many more people like that in Washington – only hope I can see. That and more outlets like this one.

    I am also trying to email all Repub Senators listed on this link:

    https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm

    I am copying the same message to all of them:

    “I just finished reading The Plot Against the President by Lee Smith. Also am following the info that is coming from Flynn’s lawyer on how he was set up by the US Intel Community.

    Considering how Schiff has proven to be a zealot who will stop at nothing to impeach Trump and his many past lies it seems logical to believe this latest bid to impeach Trump is also an Intel Community connected set up.

    Therefore it is imperative that either the case gets dismissed out of hand by the Senate as the evidence being too tainted or failing that- that the trial be delayed until the DOJOG report is issued and Durham’s criminal investigation is complete.

    Unless and until the case against Trump is made openly and with truly verified facts from truly reliable and verified sources it is logical and reasonable to assume that Trump is being set up AGAIN.

    The Senate must act as a check on the rogue House and its coup attempt.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      November 2, 2019 at 11:27 pm

      Lawrence, may I suggest that some of that money you are so kindly donating might find good use and help at least as much to achieve the desired result by redirecting some here to water and fertilize the treehouse?

      Thank you for taking an active role. This cannot be the government of “we the people” if we the people try to turn governance into a spectator sport.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Deplorable Canuck says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Headed to the US in a few weeks for a conference. This book is on my list to get for sure!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    This isn’t a protodossier, but it definitely fits into the early Anti-Trump / Deep State / Media narrative and contains most of the now hackneyed templates still used by the media today.

    It was authored by Evelyn Farkas (yes, THAT Evelyn Farkas) in early April, 2016 – a full seven months before DJT’s election. A supposed “expert” on Russia, Farkas wrote this six months after leaving the 0bama administration due to his failure to take an aggressive stand against Putin. She was also reportedly slated to be the Assist. Sect. of Defense in Hillary’s administration.

    Of course today she is known for being the bug-eyed boob who was seen in a 2017 interview blabbing about the 0bama administration seeding the federal government with the garbage from the “dossier” prior to leaving office and gave us one of the earliest clues who was behind the pseudo-scandal.

    https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/04/donald-trump-2016-vladimir-putin-liars-213788

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. JohnCasper says:
    November 2, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    ” the political weaponization of the intelligence apparatus w”

    This is the equivalent of a dog having rabies and foaming at the mouth.

    What is usually done in this situation?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Jim in TN says:
    November 2, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Between 3:90 and 4:10, Nunes says something that sounds like, ‘people around here on the left and the right were all in on it.’ He started saying the Democrats funded and were all in on it. Then he said something about viewers, then the part I mentioned.

    Did he mean to say that?

    Sundance has shown that many Republican traitors were in on it. Senate Intelligence Committee, McCain, solid questions about McConnell and Ryan. To name a few.

    Yet is Nunes calling them out, or was that a misspeak?

    Like

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      November 2, 2019 at 11:23 pm

      What I recall hearing him say is that EVERYONE in DC knew about the dossier and attempts to frame/set up Trump.

      Of course, we’ve known that. The vast majority of them wanted to keep it all silent as their lives would have been easier. That Nunes was at one time a rather lonely, singular figure speaks to his fortitude, his courage.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        November 2, 2019 at 11:35 pm

        Remember that the not-so-great Congressman Mike Rogers was chairman of the HPSCI just before Nunes. Having to sit in committee and watch that guy in action must have been enlightening.

        Like

        Reply
    • Roni says:
      November 2, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      Jim TN He said the Dems knew it. When he said the people you can’t see, to the left and right….I think he may have been referring to the media.

      Like

      Reply
  22. zorrorides says:
    November 2, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    If POTUS keeps supporting the incumbent Republicans then we have, oh, half-a-chance of PTrump doing something great in his second term.

    If VSGPDJT releases his own agenda (our agenda too) for the 2020 Senate and House elections, then the incumbents can pledge to the agenda, or not pledge, as they see fit.

    If Repubs will not pledge their support then the local state parties can find an eager primary opponent who believes in MAGA. We’ll have a bunch of no-names without RNC money, but they can all run on one nationwide campaign:

    Vote for Me – I’m with Them – The People and Donald Trump !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. maggiemoowho says:
    November 2, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    Speaking of the media, there was a documentary series on Showtime that was filming the 2016 candidates titled “The Circus: The Greatest Political Show on Earth”, aired an episode before the election called, “With Love From Russia”. It was a strange episode and they really tried to plant the Trump Russia story at that time. Then they did a show after the 2016 election night and they claimed that Russia must have helped President Trump win, it was infuriating. Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon were the producers and hosts of the show, they were also the people who followed the candidates around.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Mark W says:
    November 2, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    FITTON: MASSIVE Coup Attack: House Resolution Endorses Corrupt Schiff Investigaton. Senate must build a firewall!
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-massive-coup-attack-house-resolution-endorses-corrupt-schiff-investigaton-senate-must-build-a-firewall/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. joeknuckles says:
    November 2, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Here’s fascinating episode of John Batchelor’s podcast. It’s an interview with Larry Johnson about Felix Sater. I don’t know why this aspect of Spygate hasn’t been made more of. IMO. This is huge.

    https://www.wabcradio.com/episode/the-many-faces-of-felix-sater-man-of-mystery-with-larry-johnson-sicsempertyrannis/

    Like

    Reply
  26. foodog says:
    November 3, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Hmm, good question. I’d missed Herridge going to CBS. Here is what Variety reports:

    Herridge’s move is said to have been in the works for several weeks, and is not tied to Smith’s exit. Her contract with Fox News lapsed this summer, and the network had been negotiating to get her to stay, according to a person familiar with the matter. She has not been known for jousting with the opinion programs, making frequent appearances on Fox News’ most-watched program, “Hannity.” The opportunity to move to CBS News was seen as one she could not turn down, this person said.

    https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/catherine-herridge-cbs-news-fox-news-channel-1203389192/

    Fox’ loss is CBS’ gain.
    I hope Herridge has read Atkisson’s book…

    Like

    Reply
  27. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    November 3, 2019 at 12:23 am

    I have never forgotten Nunes’ ashen face as he emerged from the scif that morning early in 2017…
    Thank God we have it ALL👍🇺🇸⏳🙏And we have our VSGPDJT and Patriots.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s