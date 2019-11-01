President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video…

Posted on November 1, 2019 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  Earlier this evening President Trump stopped to deliver remarks and answer questions from the press pool as he departed the White House for Mississippi.  [Video Below, Transcript will follow]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Deep State, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House – Video…

  1. California Joe says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    Absolutely great performance by President Trump! In fact, the news media buzzards didn’t seem as hostile to him as they have been!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Paul says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    “Mr. President, how do you like being put on trial and not able to defend yourself?”
    Answer; “How would any of you like that setup?”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s