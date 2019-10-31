White House Responds To Successful Passage of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution…

Posted on October 31, 2019 by

The White House responds to Pelosi’s successful House vote authorizing rules of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

[White House] The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people.

Instead of focusing on pressing issues that impact real families, like reducing gun violence, passing the USMCA, improving healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, securing our southern border, and modernizing our aging infrastructure, the Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment—a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President.

With today’s vote, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules. Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats conducted secret, behind-closed-door meetings, blocked the Administration from participating, and have now voted to authorize a second round of hearings that still fails to provide any due process whatsoever to the Administration.

The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American. (LINK)

 

78 Responses to White House Responds To Successful Passage of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution…

  1. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    Hope AG Barr is watching and is disgusted and really brings the pain to the Democrats!!!

    • juridicus2016 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      And this is how the wheels come off–taking action to merely cause pain to the other side. Punishing your opposition for the sake of political revenge is not the answer. The United States is a Constitutional Republic in which the rule of law is supposed to matter. The answer is not to punish our opposition but instead to uphold and enforce the rule of law, blindly, fairly and without partiality.

  2. mazziflol says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Democrats continue moving their agenda forward by holding votes…White House responds with a ‘thats not fair letter’. No wonder the American people keep getting gut punched.

    • redthunder238 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      It seems cat lovers are almost exclusively Leftists.

    • IGiveUp says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:39 pm

      I’m not so sure. I think their agenda, at this point now that the coup has failed, is character assassination to hurt Trump in the election. I don’t think they even intend or expect to see him removed, perhaps not even formally impeached. I think their goal is now more modest and they’re not really moving ahead much at all. They get confronted and ridiculed more and more at each turn. I think a WH letter and statements referencing the anti-American nature of this political lynching is precisely what’s needed to turn the character assassination back on the Dems–and I think it’s working. And at the same time, WE are moving ahead, behind the scenes, with coming indictments. Very lately, I’ve begun to see a tsunami pointed at the Dems and all their ridiculous unlawful behavior and outright lies seems perfectly understandable. It’s a sign of utter panic. And please also do not forget that they can’t seem to find a viable candidate for 2020!

      • Perot Conservative says:
        October 31, 2019 at 3:46 pm

        A top goal may be stopping USMCA, and slowing the economy is certain.

        I say “may” regarding USMCA bc I think this might be the icing on the cake for a political bloodbath. Imagine the commercials…

        – No to a bipartisan infrastructure deal
        – No to border security
        – No to USMCA, which will create over 200,000 jobs, rebuff illegal Chinese trade practices, and help build a middle class for Mexico!

        Pelosi did mumble something recently about she was ‘working on trade’. … if they brought USMCA to a vote, they could claim bipartisan motives.

  3. Don McAro says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Tim Morrison Just handed Schiff a hot potato

  4. William Dorritt says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Beria 1930……Schiff 2019

    “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime”
    ………………………….Lavrentiy Beria NKVD-KGB

    “Let our enemies know that anyone who attempts to raise a hand against the will of our people, against the will of the party of Lenin and Stalin, will be mercilessly crushed and destroyed”
    …………………………Lavrentiy Beria

    Lavrentiy Beria

    He attended the Yalta Conference with Stalin, who introduced him to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt as “our Himmler”

    Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria was a Soviet politician, Marshal of the Soviet Union and state security administrator, chief of the Soviet security and secret police apparatus under Joseph Stalin during World War II, and promoted to deputy premier under Stalin from 1941. He later officially joined the Politburo in 1946.Wikipedia
    https://www.quoteikon.com/lavrentiy-beria-quotes.html

  5. frances says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    I think the WH should point out that Peloci and Schiff owe it to the people of California to spend more time on issues that will help their state especially in its time of crisis rather than playing Judge Judy in the basement.

  6. Dazza says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Democrats of completely lost their minds.\
    It’s going to be a landslide for VSG POTUS next year. 42-45 States.
    Similar to Reagan in 1984.
    Strong economy, weak opponent and with the added anger of everyone at the Democrats for 4 years of nothing.

    • Zachary Navarre says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      Take *nothing* for granted.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      And if POTUS waits 2 years to pass USMCA, we’re screwed.

      His last 3 years are Lame Duck, and it takes business a year or so to react to major changes.

    • coloradochloe says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      Good points Dazza.

      The Democrat party, the ones who had a Congresswoman sans clothing sitting in a hotel chair grooming her young aid.

      Same Congresswoman without clothes again swanning around with her own bong.

      Same Congresswoman only in office a short time and was so offensive she had to resign.

      Joe Biden now talking about his parents sex lives on the campaign trail.

      This really says Vote For Me.

      • Ackman419 says:
        October 31, 2019 at 3:53 pm

        I’m really not seeing the bong as a problem. Though ,it’s been thrown around here a lot as part of damning her.
        I don’t use a bong, haven’t in a loooong time. But she’s within her rights to smoke her pot however she wants, IMO.
        I get that conservatives are generally against drugs. But we at TCTH often post about our drinks. Alcohol is a drug too.
        Not trying to start a fight, just pointing out what appears to be a bit of hypocrisy.
        She’s an easy target. She’s a disgusting liberal. I can’t stand her and her own hypocrisy.
        I’m happy she is resigning.
        But using a bong isn’t shameful, imo.

  7. everywhereguyy says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Boy, if this backfires on the Dems they are gonna be crying for years. Five more years of “Orange Man Bad” to whine about.

  8. Mikgen says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    No, nothing wrong.
    This story by John Solomon should be spread far and wide. Lots of supporting documents on Biden etc.
    https://johnsolomonreports.com/debunking-some-of-the-ukraine-scandal-myths-about-biden-and-election-interference/

  9. archie says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    To solve the Trump-dem problem we have to solve the Trump-GOP problem first.

  10. Colorado Rich says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Unleash the hounds of hell on them mr. President we the people stand with you

  12. 804hokie says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    45 States carried in 2020 for the 45th POTUS

  13. WRB says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    It is lucky for Schiff I am not a rep in the House, because from this day forward, I and any other like-minded reps would follow Schiff every waking hour, literally screaming at him “No Justice, No Peace!” Nothing would stop me until he broke.

  14. Sentient says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Only 2 Dems voted against this POS. Republican challengers in Trump-won districts should use Dems’ votes to raise money. That’ll put fear into some Dems (including in the senate) as well as remind Republican senators that Trump is NOT losing his base.

  15. Dazza says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Schiff is going to end up as the Congressional version of Avennatti – lying aggressively and he will be exposed and ruined. Just watch.

  16. Deplorab;e_Vespucciland says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    This “Impeachment Inquiry” is also an in-your-face attack on the tens of millions of good and decent Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump and continue to support him as president. The Deplorables are not afraid of the progressive mainstream media and will push back against their lies and innuendoes every chance they get.

    ~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~

  17. Perot Conservative says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Maybe someone in WH Comms read my posts!

    Now if POTUS would just add USMCA (jobs), infrastructure (jobs), and border security to HIS “Do Nothing Democrats” tweets.

  18. Reserved55 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Today is just another in the continuum.

  19. amwick says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    A sad day, but hardly unexpected. A vote like this along party lines is nor for an impeachment, it is for a coup. Plain and simple.

  20. Shark24 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Stay strong!

  21. jus wundrin says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    The lawfare lawyas have started their judge shopping move:

    Democrats ask judge to force McGahn to comply with subpoena

    https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/468376-democrats-ask-judge-to-force-mcgahn-to-comply-with-subpoena

    Misleading header.

    SD, you called this……time to buckle up.

  22. frank field says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    IF. If an impeachment vote passes in the House, is Trump lawfully able to nominate a SCOTUS person?

    Trump for Rushmore

    • coloradochloe says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:46 pm

      I agree frank field, but I wonder if Pres Trump should get his own mountain range.

      Rushmore is not big enough.

    • Reserved55 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      The SINO has to convict before removal from office.

    • ZurichMike says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      He’s still the President until the Senate convicts him. So yes, he carries on with his duties as President, including nominating judges and justices.

    • jrapdx says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      AFAIK there’s nothing in the Constitution forbidding such nomination. Whether the Senate would act on the nomination is another question. OTOH if the House votes to impeach, the Senate would then have to decide how to conduct a “trial”. I assume the Senate wouldn’t consider a SCOTUS nominee until the outcome of the trial was determined.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      A House impeachment means very little without a Senate conviction. In this case it would be basically Democrat losers venting, nothing more. So no, no effect on Supreme Court nominations.

  23. Worsel says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Declassify everything.
    Kick Barr in the A$$.

    Lets get this war started.

  24. USA First! says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    This nonsense will only stop once the ring leaders of the coupe are arrested and charged.

    They are emboldened to do this because there has been no justice meted out to them and they truly do feel they are all above the law.

    • ALEX says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      The ones I know think this way….the ends justify the means. They aren’t losing any sleep and thinking otherwise is odd to me. It’s who they are.

  25. ALEX says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    The democrats have dug a deep hole. I don’t do the twitter or much if any broadcast soap opera ‘news’, so I’m not in the outrage games.

    The fact the fake whistleblower was intimately involved in the 2016 Ukraine interference, but also leaker on the NSC only furthers the deep state narrative, which leads directly to Biden and his work in Ukraine.

    Bring on the Senate

    • jus wundrin says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Bring on the Senate…..

      …..filled with repubs who are comfortable sitting on their hands. My confidence for them doing the right thing is low. Lindy should have been calling for investigations years ago into this evil.

      The man is all hat on a quarter acre ranch.

  26. Squirrel Doc says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    A question for the legal eagles that roost here: Would it be possible to ask the Supreme Court to issue an injunction that compels the congress to act lawfully?

    • bluenova1971 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      They are acting “lawfully”.

      As Sundance has pointed out many times, the House sets their own rules, and they set this all up immediately upon Pelosi taking the Speaker’s gavel.

  27. The Admiral says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    If this President is deposed under a wave of corruption, fraud and abuse… the prospect of what comes next should terrify thinking Americans everywhere… and we won’t recover during my lifetime.

    There are multiple facets of this entire moment in time, including the reality of it being Spiritual Warfare.

    Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to William S. Smith, in November of 1787, in which he referenced care for the Tree of Liberty (…which I will NOT speak of further, in deference to Sundance’s TOS).

    If we go there… we may end up losing the Republic anyway as a result.

    I pray, and please join me in prayer, May Almighty God save the Republic as it comports with His Will, Amen.

  28. Bubby says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    The White House response was measured and appropriate. To me it was too weak. At some point the Democrats need to be rocked on their heals with something more than a nicely crafted worded press release from the White House press secretary. I want something like “Speaker Pelosi I am sending my special guard Marines to arrest your ass and Rep Schiff for treason. Further gallows are being constructed on the National Mall for use after your trial. Sincerely yours!” If this is inappropriate Admin please delete. Frustrated poster signed Bubby!

  29. mg says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    I demand to see – The United States against James Comey The United States against Peter Strzok.
    Barr should get off his obese azz and charge these traitorous pos.

  30. Nicole says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    “The devil ALWAYS overplays his hand”

  31. cja (@AmmenheuserC) says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    This investigation/impeachment says a great deal more about the ethics and foreign policy actions of the impeachers than it says about Trump.

    Someone- anyone– hopefully soon- needs to be assertive, turn the tables around and demand to know why not one of these guys thought it was important to know if Biden’s actions were a quid pro quo. They need to be hammered with questions: Don’t they want to know if Ukraine has cleaned up its corruption, or are the Democrats pro- corruption now? Are they pro-Russia these days?

    Trump did the right thing, for the good of the country. He needs to say it every day. Loudly. And often.

    At this point the Democrats come across as being pro- corruption if it helps them. They need to eat that.

  32. Johnny Boost says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Trump usually counterattacks in 24 hours or so. I’m expecting something tomorrow afternoon, though not necessarily indictments.

  33. jf86 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Squealing about the unfairness of it all seems pointless. Make the obligatory statements about how unfair it is, but move on to countering the pending impeachment vote – it is coming.
    Do we believe the House vote to impeach can be stopped at this point? If so, I’m all for it, but I think it’s a fait-accompli. Perhaps the better focus of time and energy is on “helping” the Senate counter/minimize this House scam. Their rejection of this impeachment is not automatic, and I suspect the Dems/Uniparty have tricks up their sleeves to seriously threaten the removal of POTUS.

  34. citizen817 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:50 pm

  35. ZurichMike says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    So when will the Senate pass a resolution that says: “We will not vote on any articles of impeachment unless the vote was based on information gathered in open hearings consistent with due process, fairness, and full transparency. Accordingly, the Senate rejects the House’s Soviet-style kangaroo court clown show vote.”

  36. wwwrobotC says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Sun Tzu:”Lifting a rock and licking your own feet”.

  37. RedWhiteandBlueblood says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Where’s Mitch? This should be DOA in the Senate. #WhereisMitch

  38. Barry from Victoria says:
    October 31, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    If I could draw I would draw a cartoon showing a wagon loaded up with all these miscreants rolling up to a scaffold with a guillotine placed so everyone can see, and another wagon pulling away with the heads of Pelosi, Brennan, Schiff, and other prominent conspirators. Barring that, how about congress passing a law that would allow stripping of their citizenship rights… using, of course, the new rules that Schiff And Pelosi have put into place.

