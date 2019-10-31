White House Responds To Successful Passage of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution…

The White House responds to Pelosi’s successful House vote authorizing rules of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

[White House] The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people.

Instead of focusing on pressing issues that impact real families, like reducing gun violence, passing the USMCA, improving healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, securing our southern border, and modernizing our aging infrastructure, the Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment—a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President.