Trump Family Moves to Florida…

Tonight President Trump has announced via twitter that he and Melania Trump have moved their official legal residence from New York, NY, to Palm Beach, Florida:
The Demi rats have made a very big mistake , I have sadness in my heart for what they are doing to this great man and his family .. we will win over this evil .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
Have sadness and understanding. They’ve enslaved our brothers and sisters.
Yes to all of your comment, pucecatt.
Hi neighbor…
There’s gonna be an endless stream of ‘Florida Man’ jokes now, isn’t there?
To remove himself from the jurisdiction of the corrupt United States District Court for the Southern District of New York?
I think the site of the ‘crime’ determines jurisdiction, not the residency of the accused.
If he stays they will continuously try to find or fabricate one. Or worse.
He’ll save quite a bit on taxes alone.
I was anticipating something like this. Why stay and let yourself be a target of SDNY? Smart move….
As a Floridian, I am pleased to see our president make the great state of Florida his home. New York City has become a communist crap hole.
Sobering reality…..
Florida is going to have to annex Georgia to ha e enough room for all those leaving high tax states seeking relief in Florida. And…your home is protected.
Welcome home Sir.
I am so happy for them! Probably more safe than the White House since there is nobody to be trusted in DC!
God Bless President Trump and his family. This is wonderful news, we needed some good news today😃👍👍👍🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸 Trump🇺🇸2020🇺🇸👍👍👍
Swing State! Shrewd move.
Why announce this now? I should hope he realizes there are more pressing matters.
Pfffftt
Oh boy, here we go. Why should you care? It affects you not-at-all, and the President is still working hard and accomplishing all that he can.
Or are you one of those who has no concept of a mobile office and the ability to multi-task?
Cy Vance has no pull or influence in Florida.
The Sunshine State will now have more sunshine with Trump and his family moving there. Lucky Florida.
I just went to check Wikipedia to see if there has ever been a president from Florida. Someone already edited the list of president home states to put Trump in Florida. He is the only one.
Smart move on his part. Better financially and socially for the whole family.
If Reagan were still among us I cant help thinking he’d be looking for another home on the range too.
My guess is we’re headed for civil war. New York is going to give the UN troops free reign. DeSantis will oppose it, and hopefully Kemp will here in Georgia. I’m off work tomorrow and will start doing some prepping. You can pray, but I’m sure millions of Russians who were murdered by the Bolsheviks did too.
Fantastic, lets secede again and keep him as President. The states on both coasts are never going to get right….the fly over states are the only states that haven’t lost their collective minds! I’ so sorry for him, because he truly does love NY, but there is no way in hell he should stay there. I wouldn’t, they act like they are soooo sofisticated, they are literally over run with rats (both animal and human) and who knows what else. I’ve often wondered if he would go back to a place where he is so hated. I also wonder if the rest of the family like Ivanka sees the light……..Florida, you are lucky to have this great man!
Simply awful, I really do HATE ALL Democrats. TRUMP 2020 Amen
