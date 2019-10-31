Trump Family Moves to Florida…

Tonight President Trump has announced via twitter that he and Melania Trump have moved their official legal residence from New York, NY, to Palm Beach, Florida:

  1. pucecatt says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    The Demi rats have made a very big mistake , I have sadness in my heart for what they are doing to this great man and his family .. we will win over this evil .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

  2. retiredseabee says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Hi neighbor…

  3. justlizzyp says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    There’s gonna be an endless stream of ‘Florida Man’ jokes now, isn’t there?

  4. Will says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    To remove himself from the jurisdiction of the corrupt United States District Court for the Southern District of New York?

  5. dcnnc says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I was anticipating something like this. Why stay and let yourself be a target of SDNY? Smart move….

  6. The Devilbat says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    As a Floridian, I am pleased to see our president make the great state of Florida his home. New York City has become a communist crap hole.

  8. TrumpPatriot says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Florida is going to have to annex Georgia to ha e enough room for all those leaving high tax states seeking relief in Florida. And…your home is protected.

  9. UncleGrumpy says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Welcome home Sir.

  10. Jenny says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    I am so happy for them! Probably more safe than the White House since there is nobody to be trusted in DC!

  11. maggiemoowho says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    God Bless President Trump and his family. This is wonderful news, we needed some good news today😃👍👍👍🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸 Trump🇺🇸2020🇺🇸👍👍👍

  12. UberRight says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Swing State! Shrewd move.

  13. Johnny Boost says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Why announce this now? I should hope he realizes there are more pressing matters.

  14. James Alan Groome says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Cy Vance has no pull or influence in Florida.

  15. peace says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    The Sunshine State will now have more sunshine with Trump and his family moving there. Lucky Florida.

  16. Mark1971 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    I just went to check Wikipedia to see if there has ever been a president from Florida. Someone already edited the list of president home states to put Trump in Florida. He is the only one.

  17. NC Mom says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Smart move on his part. Better financially and socially for the whole family.

  18. beachbum31 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    If Reagan were still among us I cant help thinking he’d be looking for another home on the range too.

  19. Free Speech says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    My guess is we’re headed for civil war. New York is going to give the UN troops free reign. DeSantis will oppose it, and hopefully Kemp will here in Georgia. I’m off work tomorrow and will start doing some prepping. You can pray, but I’m sure millions of Russians who were murdered by the Bolsheviks did too.

  20. Red says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Fantastic, lets secede again and keep him as President. The states on both coasts are never going to get right….the fly over states are the only states that haven’t lost their collective minds! I’ so sorry for him, because he truly does love NY, but there is no way in hell he should stay there. I wouldn’t, they act like they are soooo sofisticated, they are literally over run with rats (both animal and human) and who knows what else. I’ve often wondered if he would go back to a place where he is so hated. I also wonder if the rest of the family like Ivanka sees the light……..Florida, you are lucky to have this great man!

  21. Right to reply says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Simply awful, I really do HATE ALL Democrats. TRUMP 2020 Amen

