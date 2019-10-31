Doug Collins: “A Dark Cloud Has Fallen on the House”…

Representative Doug Collins appears on Fox News with pumpkin-head for a Halloween interview about today’s impeachment inquiry vote.

  1. Joemama says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    The Spanish Inquisition were amateurs. Now we have the democrat inquisition.

    You are guilty and there is no way you can prove yourself innocent!

  2. Sentient says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Wow. That dude does look like a pumpkin. Is that Bret Baier? (I don’t have cable.)

  3. littleflower481 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Why did Collins find it so hard to say there’s no there there. And when he finally said that, he qualified it with, not at this time. Honest to God, these Republicans just make me want to grab them and shake them till their dumb heads fall off.

  5. cheering4america says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    By the tone of his questions one gets the impression that Bret thinks that an actual Vote on Impeachment itself has taken place, and, unfortunately, Collins didn’t really correct him in this.

    (Clyburn calling these crazies “Patriots,”; excuse me while I choke.)

  6. ezpz2 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Yup. That’s him and megyn toasting in anticipation of taking Donald Trump out of contention during the primaries.

    I still have that infamous Aug 6th debate on my dvr.

    • ezpz2 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      That was supposed to be a reply to Sentient above.

    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      October 31, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      How the worm turns.

      Saw her interview on Tucker, she admits she got put in her place.

      Betcha Trump watched that sh!t from his sweet perch in the Oval.

      GOOD TIMES

      • ezpz2 says:
        October 31, 2019 at 10:00 pm

        I watched it too. Must’ve missed that part you mention about having been put in her place.

        I saw the same hateful attitude towards POTUS as she had from the beginning. She may have tried to sound ‘fair and balanced’ but she didn’t fool me. Fairly unbalanced was more like it.

        She seemed to cheer the pending impeachment as she defended cnn.

        Her TDS has been her undoing.

        I remember the before and after photos of her that Sundance used to post.

        Talk about a thousand words…

    • Reserved55 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      The first debate July 15, Bent Bare, Butt Wallass and Meagin conspired with Bill Sammon to eliminate candidate Trump.

      Sammon’s daughter worked for Lil Marco

      Everything is laid out here if you search for it.

      • ezpz2 says:
        October 31, 2019 at 10:04 pm

        The August 6th one was when Megyn thought she was going for his jugular, and he brought the house down with his quick an short response:

        “Only Rosy O’donnell.”
        😆😄😂😂

  7. Elliott says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    When/How does the madness end? What is the endgame?…. gun confiscation? It seems the dems/rinos want our cold anger to be measured in lead. Hope that isn’t the case and this psychotic episode only serves to push logical people to the right.

  8. Reserved55 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Bent looked like he was sitting on something in her chair.

  9. Newt Love says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Brett Baier is a communist, just like Shep and Wallace. Socialist-Democrat at least!

  10. The Devilbat says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Why did Bret Baier look and act so sadly? He looked like he was about to cry.

  11. todayistheday99 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    What happened to everyone that used to post on this site? Am I the only one to notice a downfall of posts right when the enemy is at the gate?

    • littleflower481 says:
      October 31, 2019 at 9:47 pm

      SD has been putting up many posts one right after another…it takes awhile for people to make their way through them and not all have the time to comment….some people watch tv, go to other sites, have a life..etc

    • frances says:
      October 31, 2019 at 9:48 pm

      Never fear. I think it is just people having to find the time to keep up; what with children back to school, and now with Halloween which is a pretty big deal when you are little you know 🙂 My guess is they are all still here just dumbfounded by recent events.

  12. WVNed says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Trump raised enough money the Republicrats don’t need him any more.

  13. Republicanvet91 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    In the House? I suggest it’s a bit bigger than that when the Constitution is shredded, due process no longer exists, all in an effort to overturn the will of 63 million voters.

    If any one of those pushing this nonsense had any minute care about this country, they would not participate in what is happening.

    Disgraceful.

  14. Don McAro says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Colins…”someday” they are going to be sorry….
    He’s kidding right?

  15. Bigly says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    I don’t follow these arguments from the GOP.

    Stop talking process.

    “Consider if the house hadn’t elected republicans to the house in 2016.

    No taxcuts would have been passed
    No booming economy
    No deregulation
    No military expansion

    Instead they would have impeached in 2017, sure as the rain.

    Put the voter on the field, stop complaining about the house rules, no one knows what that means.

    #war

  17. susandyer1962 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Is Bret Baier a dem?

  18. Gort says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    This House and Media fiasco has one and only one purpose: to distract and deflect form what they know Durham will reveal.

    The Democrats know what is coming, so one can gauge how damning Durham’s findings will be by how outrageous the they behave right now.

  20. JohnCasper says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Suppose I was an utter disgrace to humanity. Then suppose that I was a democrat member of the house. But then I repeat myself.

  21. US says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Bret Beier is a pompous fat man who plays for the other team.

    We, like Trump, are on our own to defend our Nation from Socialism. Donaldjtrump.com

  22. Jenny says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Been waiting all day to get “filled in” on tg he goings on! We have Fox on monitors @work but in closed captioned w/subtext. At times subtexted can’t keep up nor can I watch like deer in the headlights. From my earlier perspective it seemed we were entering WW3 with the Democrats. After catching up here on my always “breaking quicker than FOX” CTH I am to the conclusion that nothing has changed today vs yesterday. This is beginning to grow very stale & I’m hoping the moderate dems are seeing the same (the hoax/sham). I think what is happening is uniting the Republican party & further dividing the democrats. I think even the far left dems know they are on a path to political suicide! Swalwell always looks like he’s on the verge of tears but today moreso than any other! They are taking a huge leap off a cliff & I think they know in the history books they will not come thru in the end as the hero’s but villains.

  23. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    It’s not Impeachment.
    It’s not even an Impeachment Investigation.
    It’s an Impeachment “Inquiry”, a made-up farce that trashes all tradition, precedent and Due Process.

    It allows Pelosi to keep Judicial review away. It allows the Democrats to conduct witness tampering, silence Republicans, deny cross-examination and the right to counsel.

    Today, they are doing it to our President. But this is the legal system they want to use on 63 million Americans for the crime of voting for President Trump. it’s corrupt, it’s evil and it will not stand. These serpents must be crushed.

  24. Lion2017 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    A dark cloud has fallen on this Country! When will Justice prevail?

  25. Blind no Longer says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Punkinhead’s ratings have taken a HUGE MAGA hit. Brett is infamous for having on every Never Trumper he can find whenever he thinks PDJT is in trouble. His establishment go to’s- Steven Hayes, Jonah Goldberg, Mara Liasson, AB Stoddard (my most hated) and so many other puke worthy holier than thou, smug arrogant Washington insiders. It’s so obvious it’s sickening.

    President Trump has made all these asshats who made their living in think tanks, pontificating on foreign policy, etc etc etc…completely irrelevant to the American public (not that they ever were).
    They are all angry about being irrelevant now. President Trump doesn’t care about their opinions or advice. He doesn’t need them for campaign advice. They want Pierre Delecto back…he needs them.

  26. Reserved55 says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    If you missed it from earlier, this is a list of previous votes for impeachment.

    Not on the list, because a vote wasn’t taken, but Mad Max wanted Trump impeached for calling Crooked, Crooked Hillary.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1182308700427575296.html

