Doug Collins: “A Dark Cloud Has Fallen on the House”…

Representative Doug Collins appears on Fox News with pumpkin-head for a Halloween interview about today’s impeachment inquiry vote.
Advertisements
Representative Doug Collins appears on Fox News with pumpkin-head for a Halloween interview about today’s impeachment inquiry vote.
The Spanish Inquisition were amateurs. Now we have the democrat inquisition.
You are guilty and there is no way you can prove yourself innocent!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wow. That dude does look like a pumpkin. Is that Bret Baier? (I don’t have cable.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I replied to you – at least, I thought I did, but It ‘s down below.
Must be losing it. This crap is getting to me, and I’m sure I’m not alone.
LikeLike
Yes it’s Brett Baier, a 100% anti-Trump biased activist. A rather slippery, sleazy and intellectually dishonest reporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did Collins find it so hard to say there’s no there there. And when he finally said that, he qualified it with, not at this time. Honest to God, these Republicans just make me want to grab them and shake them till their dumb heads fall off.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Hear Here!
LikeLike
Whatever it takes.
LikeLike
The main mission of the elected democrats is impeachment.
The main mission of the elected republicans is to con the voters into thinking that they’re against impeachment.
LikeLike
LikeLike
By the tone of his questions one gets the impression that Bret thinks that an actual Vote on Impeachment itself has taken place, and, unfortunately, Collins didn’t really correct him in this.
(Clyburn calling these crazies “Patriots,”; excuse me while I choke.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup. That’s him and megyn toasting in anticipation of taking Donald Trump out of contention during the primaries.
I still have that infamous Aug 6th debate on my dvr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was supposed to be a reply to Sentient above.
LikeLike
How the worm turns.
Saw her interview on Tucker, she admits she got put in her place.
Betcha Trump watched that sh!t from his sweet perch in the Oval.
GOOD TIMES
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched it too. Must’ve missed that part you mention about having been put in her place.
I saw the same hateful attitude towards POTUS as she had from the beginning. She may have tried to sound ‘fair and balanced’ but she didn’t fool me. Fairly unbalanced was more like it.
She seemed to cheer the pending impeachment as she defended cnn.
Her TDS has been her undoing.
I remember the before and after photos of her that Sundance used to post.
Talk about a thousand words…
LikeLike
The first debate July 15, Bent Bare, Butt Wallass and Meagin conspired with Bill Sammon to eliminate candidate Trump.
Sammon’s daughter worked for Lil Marco
Everything is laid out here if you search for it.
LikeLike
The August 6th one was when Megyn thought she was going for his jugular, and he brought the house down with his quick an short response:
“Only Rosy O’donnell.”
😆😄😂😂
LikeLike
When/How does the madness end? What is the endgame?…. gun confiscation? It seems the dems/rinos want our cold anger to be measured in lead. Hope that isn’t the case and this psychotic episode only serves to push logical people to the right.
LikeLike
Bent looked like he was sitting on something in her chair.
LikeLike
Brett Baier is a communist, just like Shep and Wallace. Socialist-Democrat at least!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why did Bret Baier look and act so sadly? He looked like he was about to cry.
LikeLike
His dreamed of a Communist Utopia is crumbling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What happened to everyone that used to post on this site? Am I the only one to notice a downfall of posts right when the enemy is at the gate?
LikeLike
SD has been putting up many posts one right after another…it takes awhile for people to make their way through them and not all have the time to comment….some people watch tv, go to other sites, have a life..etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never fear. I think it is just people having to find the time to keep up; what with children back to school, and now with Halloween which is a pretty big deal when you are little you know 🙂 My guess is they are all still here just dumbfounded by recent events.
LikeLike
Trump raised enough money the Republicrats don’t need him any more.
LikeLike
In the House? I suggest it’s a bit bigger than that when the Constitution is shredded, due process no longer exists, all in an effort to overturn the will of 63 million voters.
If any one of those pushing this nonsense had any minute care about this country, they would not participate in what is happening.
Disgraceful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Colins…”someday” they are going to be sorry….
He’s kidding right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t follow these arguments from the GOP.
Stop talking process.
“Consider if the house hadn’t elected republicans to the house in 2016.
No taxcuts would have been passed
No booming economy
No deregulation
No military expansion
Instead they would have impeached in 2017, sure as the rain.
Put the voter on the field, stop complaining about the house rules, no one knows what that means.
#war
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Is Bret Baier a dem?
LikeLike
Who cares, he certainly supports the DemonRATS with his spin and distortions every chance he gets.
LikeLike
This House and Media fiasco has one and only one purpose: to distract and deflect form what they know Durham will reveal.
The Democrats know what is coming, so one can gauge how damning Durham’s findings will be by how outrageous the they behave right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Suppose I was an utter disgrace to humanity. Then suppose that I was a democrat member of the house. But then I repeat myself.
LikeLike
Bret Beier is a pompous fat man who plays for the other team.
We, like Trump, are on our own to defend our Nation from Socialism. Donaldjtrump.com
LikeLike
Been waiting all day to get “filled in” on tg he goings on! We have Fox on monitors @work but in closed captioned w/subtext. At times subtexted can’t keep up nor can I watch like deer in the headlights. From my earlier perspective it seemed we were entering WW3 with the Democrats. After catching up here on my always “breaking quicker than FOX” CTH I am to the conclusion that nothing has changed today vs yesterday. This is beginning to grow very stale & I’m hoping the moderate dems are seeing the same (the hoax/sham). I think what is happening is uniting the Republican party & further dividing the democrats. I think even the far left dems know they are on a path to political suicide! Swalwell always looks like he’s on the verge of tears but today moreso than any other! They are taking a huge leap off a cliff & I think they know in the history books they will not come thru in the end as the hero’s but villains.
LikeLike
It’s not Impeachment.
It’s not even an Impeachment Investigation.
It’s an Impeachment “Inquiry”, a made-up farce that trashes all tradition, precedent and Due Process.
It allows Pelosi to keep Judicial review away. It allows the Democrats to conduct witness tampering, silence Republicans, deny cross-examination and the right to counsel.
Today, they are doing it to our President. But this is the legal system they want to use on 63 million Americans for the crime of voting for President Trump. it’s corrupt, it’s evil and it will not stand. These serpents must be crushed.
LikeLike
A dark cloud has fallen on this Country! When will Justice prevail?
LikeLike
Punkinhead’s ratings have taken a HUGE MAGA hit. Brett is infamous for having on every Never Trumper he can find whenever he thinks PDJT is in trouble. His establishment go to’s- Steven Hayes, Jonah Goldberg, Mara Liasson, AB Stoddard (my most hated) and so many other puke worthy holier than thou, smug arrogant Washington insiders. It’s so obvious it’s sickening.
President Trump has made all these asshats who made their living in think tanks, pontificating on foreign policy, etc etc etc…completely irrelevant to the American public (not that they ever were).
They are all angry about being irrelevant now. President Trump doesn’t care about their opinions or advice. He doesn’t need them for campaign advice. They want Pierre Delecto back…he needs them.
LikeLike
If you missed it from earlier, this is a list of previous votes for impeachment.
Not on the list, because a vote wasn’t taken, but Mad Max wanted Trump impeached for calling Crooked, Crooked Hillary.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1182308700427575296.html
LikeLike