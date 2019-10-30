Doug Collins Reacts to Pelosi/Lawfare House Impeachment Inquiry Resolution…

Ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins, appears on Fox News with Laura Hannity to discuss the politically constructed House impeachment resolution.
Lol, Laura Hannity…
Laura Hannity fits because they don’t let their guest finish a thought. The talking over guest makes me turn the channel. Laura is not as bad as Hannity but the disease appears to be contagious.
I swear Fox has their producers screaming in their hosts ear piece “we need more conflict, talk over the guests…..cut ’em off!!!”. 😡
Question From a Smaller Limb.
Any thoughts on how this will play out in the off year elections next week? In which states are there real opportunities to get the actual pulse of the American voter?
Here in PA. we have all the county commisioner races up for the vote. Will be a decent reflection of where things are at in this state.
Technically SC has municipal elections but as a former election worker, far far fewer voters turn out for those (and we’re apparently a schizophrenic lot, anyway.)
Did see a dude in a Trump hat coming out the DMV today, though!
Do a sit-in, House Republicans!!!’ Fight this UNCONSTITUTIONAL farce!!!! It’s a political stunt and should be stopped immediately!!!
Doug and his Republican House colleagues need to give up on dealing with the Democrats and go knock some sense into Mitch and the Senate Republicans to end the dumpster fire by simply stating publicly and loudly to Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and the news media that any impeachment charge is DOA in the Senate so they are wasting their time and taxpayers $$$$. End it now, Doug!
Not Laura Hannity…
