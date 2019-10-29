Scalise and Jordan React to House Resolution Rules for Impeachment – Schiff Instructs Witnesses Not to Answer Questions…

The Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Lawfare impeachment scheme was further evidenced today with Lawfare lawyers Barry Berke and Norm Eisen participating in the construction of one-sided and heavily scripted rules for an ongoing ‘impeachment inquiry’.
After Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise had their first opportunity to review the rules, they held a brief presser outlining some of the ongoing manipulation by Chairman Schiff. Jordan notes that Schiff is instructing witnesses not to answer questions put forth by minority members of the inquisition.
Lawfare lawyers Barry Berke (left) and Norm Eisen (right) appear today in the basement of the House with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler as they assist in constructing the impeachment rules. Berke and Eisen will be part of the contracted staff team questioning witnesses in the upcoming ‘public’ hearings.
The questions that Schiff shut down went to who the witness told about the phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy.
Catherine Herridge was reporting some potential nexus to 18 USC 798 criminal laeking law.
The title of this article contains an important phrase: “REACT TO”.
It’s time to try something different. I’m on board for a proactive approach.
We need a 10 million person march on DC. All the media would be forced to cover it. Stand up for the President we voted for.
We need to stop paying for this kindergarten class.
AND for the integrity of the three branches of gov and the Constitution.
How about a 50 State March. I realize the radical states won’t have as many people but DC is too hard for some of us to maneuver. My heart is there. I am just not physically able to walk miles to get there or get around during the march.
Sundance pick a date for the March on DC, and I’ll be there.
They completely ignored glen beck when he had over a million people show up in Washington a number of years ago. Not a peep. The New York Times reported it on a deeply buried page and claimed it was a small group.
Exactly as I posted about the double agent posing as a decorated war hero. He admitted he passed classified intel to someone else. His clearances will be jerked immediately and he’s going to club Leavenworth. Mark my words.
If we had equal justice you would be right but the Deep State will protect him.
I can easily think of several retired general officers and at least one admiral who ought be recalled to duty and reduced in rank (possibly in the Oval Office) at the very least – cashiered even better!
Who the h e double el do these jerks think they are anyway?
The NSC IG needs to be all over the disclosure of the classified material ny Vidman and he should be referred for prosecution.
We will have to wait. So far the Justice Department and the Office of Legal Counsel have both said this does not fit the whistleblower statutes ….not sure how they work around this fact, but after an impeachment acquittal, they have some legal problems ahead.
IC IG Atkinson? LOL. He’s part of this scam.
People are going to be going to jail, and, removed from their posts!
If ever a picture of the DC swamp. Those two definitely look like scum!
In the words of Al Swearengen, “Cocksuckers!”
We need some Al Swearengens about right now. Eff em all.
AND some Seth Bullocks “Montana”! Beat or shoot ’em all lol.
Where was the fellow hiding who follows them around to clean up the slippery, oily slick they leave behind?
“Jordan notes that Schiff is instructing witnesses not to answer questions put forth by minority members of the inquisition.”
You might have to appear before those committees, but who says that you have to say anything?
Everyone should go by the playbook used in the Whitewater hearings held before Sen. Alfonse D’Amato (R-NY)
“I do not recall, Senator”
The whole lot of them had memories so bad that I don’t know how they graduated High School, much less College!
Which should qualify them for immediate dismissal. They are using the Hillary playbook.
Secession by the flyover states. Look at the Trump map 2016. The majority of the states are with him. If the Dems get away with this, they will rewrite the Constitution to give us a DemDictatorship.
The democratic party was taken over by communists starting in Hawaii in the 1960’s. The Soviet Union funded a number of American communists to successfully run for office. Today the takeover of the democratic party is complete. The communists are now infiltrating the republican party. Aside from this, communists are embedded in every single one of our government agencies. They have also taken over education and there is a dangerously high number of communist judges. If the democrats plans work they will give us a lot more than a dictatorship, they will give us full blown communism. We badly need another Joe McCarthy. Communism cannot coexist with freedom.
Those two guys with the smug smirks are LOSERS…think way too much of themselves …Lawyers who are really sharp never mug like that to a camera
Where is a cold fish when you need it?
I’m thinking stallion’s head
They look like they belong to the “Better Call Saul” group, they are the sleaziest of the sleazy…
Two of the most punchable faces I’ve ever seen; pukeworthy.
I expect nothing less from this crowd.
I’ve been staying as informed as I can on this and a big thanks to Sundance and crew.
Soon enough we get to one simple fact, the Ukrainian President never did what the President is being accused of asking for….
My comment will probably get deleted but here goes anyway.
God bless you Mr President ! We support you 1000%. Please let us know when you would like us to march on DC in your support.
Please take this sham impeachment to the Supreme Court so that they can rule it unconstitutional.
Our rights and our votes are being trampled on.
Why would your comment get deleted? By the way, there is a march reported for nov 29 in DC.
Look at the smirks of Berke and Eisen. One day those smirks will be wiped off their faces. God is not mocked….
Good to pray for people to see the light
And pride goeth before a fall.
From your keyboard …
And of course–they are both HARVARD LAW
I’m sure those are the same smirks they had on Election night 2016, prior to about 11pm.
I asked this question in the prior post but it got buried.
QUESTION:
Are there any trained GOP lawyers that are employed by the Permanent Select Committee? Or are they all Democrat Lawfare types? If Schiff and Nunes both get 90 minutes, that will basically be the “show.” Schiff is a lawyer and he will get help from staff lawyers, whereas Nunes is a well-intentioned dairy farmer. It will not really be a fair fight unless Nunes also has staff lawyers to hand off questioning to.
“The time available for each period of questioning under this paragraph shall be equal for the chair and the ranking minority member. The chair may confer recognition for multiple periods of such questioning, but each period of questioning shall not exceed 90 minutes in the aggregate. Only the chair and ranking minority member, or a Permanent Select Committee employee if yielded to by the chair or ranking minority member, may question witnesses during such periods of questioning.”
In the Kavanaugh hearing, all of the Republicans handed their time off to the mild mannered woman who was so polite many people, myself included, wondered what she was doing…but after a few minutes it became clear that she knew EXACTLY what she was doing and “Baby Doll” Blasey was no match for her. The Republicans need to find someone like that to question witnesses in this charade!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jay Sekulow would be good. He knows the constitution!
I would send copies of this directly to the supreme court. With one question: Is this not a direct effort to validate the separation of power?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Violate the Separation of Power not validate the separation of power
we have the transcript of the call. Everything else is rumors and heresay, just interpretations, which we don’t need since we have the exact words. It’s nuts.
I listened to Jordan and scaliness speaking of the process, and they are right, but why just argue process, when their is no legitimacy to this inquisition at all?
This appears treasonous to me. Literally trying to overthrow our CIC.
WE have the transcript – THERE IS NO CRIME. President is entitled to dictate Foreign policy any way he wants — HE WON! Just because a bunch of non elected political resistors have jobs for a President they disagree with does not mean they are there to look over his shoulder 24/7 in search of a “crime”. This insanity needs to stop! Our media is totally corrupt and is in on this coup.
Agree. “There … Is … An … Official … Transcript.”
What part of “transcript” don’t you understand? Why do you hide behind a “secret witness (sic),” when the United States Constitution … for this exact reason … declares the right to “confront your accuser?” Why do you dismiss the statements made by the other party to this call?
Well, the true answer is quite simple: “there is no ‘whistleblower(s).'” There is only Adam Schiff.
For many decades, “the Swamp” was utterly confident that it could practice high crime throughout the planet, knowing that the POTUS would always be covering their back. Ukraine was their favorite playground … but “the Ukranians know it, and they have recently elected a ‘drain the swamp’ President of their own!” 😱
Pelosi … Schiff … Nadler … Biden … Obama … yes, the list goes on and on and on. Every single one of them now stands to be exposed.
This is how r3volutions start.
God forgive me.
I keep expecting a grandfather with 29 grandchildren who just found out he has two weeks left to inject some reality into the dimms.
Is it weird that I think that is an optimistic outlook?
It may come to that.
I have always wonder when I get the death sentence who would I want to take with me.
Well I found out. I am so incapacitated these past six week the answer is no one.
They think they are clever. They have a weak position. They will go down.
A counter investigation into the origins of this issue by the Senate would certainly provide some counterweight to this sham coup device, wouldn’t it? Haul in the show “general” in his uniform that is never worn while at the NSC, and ask him questions under oath. Unfortunately we have the uniparty pukes of McTurtle-On-The-China-Take and the scummy Lind-“say anything to stay popular” Graham in charge.
Shiff for brains is getting very close to a cliff he won’t survive the fall.
What right do they have to the grand jury material, it is secret to protect the innocent, no one on Trumps’s team was indicted.
None, since they are after the Obstruction of justice material left behind for them or should I say Dossier 3.
Thank God.
“Lawfare lawyers Barry Berke (left) and Norm Eisen (right) “. Putting it out there for the public record. Ban me if you will Sundance. THIS IS THE REASON they shut down 8chan. The smoke screen is that it’s a hateful message board where killers posted their manifestos! etc etc etc. But the real reason, 8chan was shut down was because any time names of import were mentioned, thousands upon thousands of people researched, digging into court records and cases, digging into background check material, digging into every available open source record to discover exactly WHO (like the lawyers above) these people are. All the material would be posted for everyone to see, download, copy, and pass along. Yeah, there were some kooks on the board (free speech), but I have never seen anything like the research that was done and published, than I saw on 8chan. I am not an ignorant fool and have multiple advanced degrees in, yes, Science. These two Lawfare shysters would have had their dirty laundry aired within hours. The users of 8chan came from all walks of life, all genders, all races, all religions from all over the world, and 100% anonymous. That was the beauty of 8chan. When I saw their names, I thought wow, I’m going to have to do this research all on my own without the aid of the other anonymous contributors. 8chan was a powerful tool in the hands of the People. Putting this out there for anyone who believed what they read about 8chan. May 8chan renew itself stronger than ever and may free speech live forever.
Kind of noticing that most of these Lawfare traitors are Jewish Harvard or Columbia grads. Really sick of these guys ruling this country.
Oh no, not “it’sthejewsitsthejews!”
Stow it.
The Ivy’s need to be shut down. They are all communists and Islamic terrorists.
Somebody’s G, I suspect some of the most outrageous stuff on 8chan was put on there by comrades of the same ones screeching about how evil 8chan was.
Those two a$$hats in the elevator know PT didn’t commit any impeachable acts. They KNOW this and can continue this charade because they (like obama) believe in BAMN.
As long as Rs view the coup plotters as normal peeps they will remain in the butt hurt mode, whining and complaining about the “unfairness” of the BAMN mindset.
there is a time when meek turn the other cheek just will not do….heck there was a time time Jesus even said to sell your cloak and buy a sword..
Oh quit your sniveling. There are no rules any longer. It is official anarchy in the House of Representatives.
So, issue your own minority pseudo “subpoenas” to the same people, demand that they show up at your own minority hearings that you exclude democrats from, issue pseudo “subpoenas” to members of Schiff’s staff and demand THEY show up to your minority hearings. Burn the House down.
yep. Our side will still be whining in the re-education camps.
also, we the people don’t know anything about what’s really going on. We don’t know which Repubs have made deals with Dems. We don”t know who the white hats/black hats are. We don’t know what the Senate will do. We don’t know what Trump knows. We the people are kept in the total dark. So we freak out while our masters go about their business. I guess it’s not our turn to speak,yet.
It is painful to witness the Dems indecently destroying the rule of law. They’ve been doing it for 100 years and it has become excruciating now that it has become a veritable coup d’etat.
However, assuming that the Senate will not convict, let alone remove DT, all that matters is Barr, Durham, Horowitz, and Huber’s investigations. If they do justice, then Nancy and Schiff’s shenanigans cease to have any effect. Moreover, DT will be re-elected in a landslide as voters watch the trials and convictions on TV.
I assume that the Senate does not convict and Barr et al are just. Given those assumptions, there is nothing to worry about. Still, it is excruciating for patriots to witness.
Flood airways with nonstop interviews with people in California telling Pelosi, Schiff, and Swalwell what they think about them spending their time on “fake impeachment” instead of home, helping their state that is BURNING!!!
Repubs should be asking, every time they are in front of a mic/camera, “People of CA, why aren’t Pelosi, Schiff, and Swalwell home? Wouldn’t one think they should be home, helping their state/people? Instead of being here, taking a “Fake-Vote” on a “Fake Impeachment” of a president that has/will do more for Californians than they ever will! It’s as if they are taking you for granted or don’t care. Don’t you think?
“You, either go home and help your state/people, or Newson will not get one penny of taxpayer money!” Now, there’s you a Quid pro quo ; )
We cannot..I repeat..cannot…control any of these shenanigans. What can we control? Simple…”Lock and Load.”
Just when are the Democrats going to answer for their actions? All we see are the media asking the questions to the Conservatives! When are the likes of Jim Jordan going to ask the media to get the facts before asking the questions?
I think the smart play here for the House Rep. is to publicly state that if this impeachment resolution passes they will impeach the next Democrat president whenever they get the WH back….hopefully never. By declaring publicly they will impeach no matter what, is something media will go bananas over and then we can begin to message to the American voters on why this process is dangerous for our country. It will be a constant state of impeachment whenever the house is of a different party than the WH.
