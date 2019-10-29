DC Court of Appeals Issues Emergency Stay Blocking Release of Grand Jury Material to HJC…

Posted on October 29, 2019 by

It’s a good thing the DOJ did not wait for a ruling from Judge Howell.  Instead, a three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an emergency administrative stay; blocking the release of the Mueller grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee pending the court review of the appeal from the DOJ.

The ‘stay’ suspends implementation of Judge Howell’s ruling last week until the court has the opportunity for review, and further formal motions are filed to appeal the decision.

In my humble opinion, activist judge Howell was going to wait to rule on the stay motion until after the House voted on their resolution creating the framework for their ‘impeachment inquiry. With that vote, Howell would likely have ruled against the ‘stay’ motion.   The direct move to the appeals court impedes Howell’s judicial agenda.

The appellate court ruling avoids Howell’s outcome.  Additionally, the undisclosed motive behind the House vote; to conjoin the HJC’s newly gained judicial enforcement authority, and judicial recognition of an official impeachment investigation; is somewhat softened.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

170 Responses to DC Court of Appeals Issues Emergency Stay Blocking Release of Grand Jury Material to HJC…

  1. California Joe says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Perfect decision and very fast, too! Maybe that’s why Steny the Hoe is having second thoughts on this impeachment vote tomorrow! One thing I have noticed about Obama judges is they aren’t the least bit concerned about being reversed on appeal. In the past, judges especially federal judges were insane about their rulings being overturned but not these Leftist clowns. The humiliation rolls off them like water off a duck’s back!

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  2. Jimmy says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. lieutenantm says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    these LAWFARE boys need to be dealt with

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      October 29, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Liked by 28 people

      Reply
        • A2 says:
          October 29, 2019 at 9:37 pm

          I’ve posting on this for at least a year. Most recently,
          28 October

          “The PRC also kicked off two conferences ‘Understanding China’ and the pics are priceless. A rogues gallery of those on the #GreatChinaPayroll. Li Cheng, is there smiling, He’s the Brookings Institute resident mole funnelling PRC Command and Control dollars into the US mainstream.”

          Li Cheng heads their China Policy project and he hired Xi Jinping’s nephew.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
      • steph_gray says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:09 pm

        Way to nail it, sundance!

        Seems like every time the surface of this entire conspiracy is clawed back to reveal something under the fabric, it’s almost always a pair of panda eyes looking at us…

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • NJF says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:11 pm

        Oh Lordy.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm

        hence why california is so involved

        dianne feinstein – chinese spy
        pelosi ( millions as she lets California Burn under her family member Newsom to displace Americans for some reason)
        shiff ( no need to define )
        swallwell ( Mr we got nukes to addres the 2nd amendment — Who’s nukes ? chinas?)
        kamala (fake Lynching Jussie Smollet – MAGA country Hoax)

        Once Flynn is freed – we have to figure out how to demand the Muslim Brotherhood, China, etc , financing is publically presented to the entire country somehow.

        in Courts in Media.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • billrla says:
          October 29, 2019 at 8:38 pm

          NJF: Yes, all of a sudden, DiFiChiSpy re-engages, with her letter to Barr, requesting on all-things Ukraine. I called her LA Office this afternoon and gave her staffer an earful. I live near the recent fire on the Westside of Los Angeles and could see the sky ablaze outside my window the other night. What does DiFiChiSpi do in response to California’s fires? Send a letter to Barr about Ukraine. Despicable.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:14 pm

        If so Trump should do a massive tweet flaming Lawfare for enabling foreign interference in an election, just to start.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:14 pm

        No surprise there. But admittedly, only because of being well-read on all of SD’s (now background) articles about….every entity, foreign and domestic, that is motivated by the statement “there are trillions at stake.”

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Yippeekiyay says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:20 pm

        Would RICO laws apply here?

        Like

        Reply
        • WhiteBoard says:
          October 29, 2019 at 8:49 pm

          conspiracy to regain power of the PURSE through sedition of the country – and on behalf of other countries FLEECING this country’s graciousness in FOREIGN AID.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:36 pm

        POTUS – time to decouple the friendship too.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • One Voice says:
        October 29, 2019 at 9:08 pm

        Sundance is correct. You only have to ask who would have the most to gain from impeachment.

        Like

        Reply
      • noswamp says:
        October 29, 2019 at 9:09 pm

        CHINA? If a fellow Treeper could source this I would be ecstatic! I thought it was Soros.

        Like

        Reply
  4. L4grasshopper says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    An indication that Trump’s DOJ has at least same fighters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. dufrst says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Take courage, the GOP May not be as clueless as we assumed. Why? Because Donald J. Trump is at the helm. He will win! MAGA!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. vikingmom says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    And situations like this are exactly why the Senate needs to get as many judges confirmed as possible ASAP!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. MikeN says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    You mean conjoin, not enjoin.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Ono says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Another blow to the body of the democrat party.

    Fights are not one with one punch…one after another will send them down for the count!

    Our President has sparred with far tougher opponents in his business life.

    He is wearing them out, waiting for them to drop their guard: and when they do..go in for the knockout!

    MAGA/KAG

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    WARNING: Don’t get too excited. After the House votes to authorize the ‘impeachment inquiry’, I think the appeal will fail. Lawfare has the DOJ beat on this one.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Carly says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      How can you leave us hanging? Beat on this one? Based on what rationale? When is it legal or appropriate to release GJ material? I’m confused – please help.

      Like

      Reply
      • Payday says:
        October 29, 2019 at 9:15 pm

        Three Obama appointed appeals judges rationale…

        Like

        Reply
      • Joshua2415 says:
        October 29, 2019 at 9:26 pm

        I’m not a lawyer, but I find it hard to believe that the court will allow the release of ALL of the Mueller grand jury material unless the House declares that their “Impeachment Inquiry” scope now includes a complete rehash of everything in the 2-year “Muh, Russia” investigation. If they announce that, they will lose 80% of the American public. I kinda hope they go for it.

        Like

        Reply
        • A2 says:
          October 29, 2019 at 9:59 pm

          They will not. Read the judgement Howell handed down. Only specific information related to the filing, not everything. Now it is under appeal at the appellate court.

          Like

          Reply
      • tav144 says:
        October 29, 2019 at 10:22 pm

        I think the way the tea leaves are being read is that the purpose in doing this vote tomorrow and releasing these new rules is to give just enough to satisfy the judge in agreeing that it’s an official inquiry. Official inquiry = access to grand jury material, etc.

        Like

        Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Actually, Sundance, I don’t share your uncertainty on this matter.

      I don’t believe that “Lawfare is invincible.” Instead, I sincerely think that they will go down in American History as a group of very-unscrupulous lawyers who found themselves in the right place at the right time. Realizing that the Democrats were stunned that PDJT “might win” and then “did win,” they promptly turned “telling gullible Politicians whatever they wanted to hear” into tens of millions of dollars in cash … at least $40 million of which was paid-for by the American taxpayer. (P.S.: I want our money back …)

      “Was their legal advice actually ever valid?” No. Bill Barr actually said as much … over the course of nineteen pages … before he returned(!) to office. Then, he dismissed it officially…

      … but the Democrats continue to be suckers, and the cagey Lawfare attorneys continue to be milking them.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • cboldt says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        I think you’d be surprised at how many lawyers are “lawfare like.” The majority of lawyers are liberal, living-constitution, anything-goes stripe.
        I’d guess at least 2/3rds support the impeachment of Trump, notwithstanding absence of cause. As long as a BS argument exists, that’s good enough. Totally outcome-driven people.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • LKAinLA says:
          October 29, 2019 at 9:10 pm

          The lawyers rely on taxpayer dime to survive. The disability cases, the defense cost for the indigent, the illegal immigration is big business. They love dems because more crime is in progress when they are in power. The lawyers benefit from the crime.

          Like

          Reply
    • California Joe says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      SunDance! Durham can transfer the Mueller grand jury evidence into the new grand jury. It’s relevant and done all the time. The prior grand jury evidence is clearly fabricated and false for the most part and clearly shows the origin of Russian collusion hoax both by witnesses and documents. Otherwise, how could Mueller have started the investigation! This would derail Lawfare!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • cboldt says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Absence of House-authorized impeachment inquiry is not the only basis DOJ is arguing protects the 6(e) material.
      https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.209590/gov.uscourts.dcd.209590.20.0.pdf

      Like

      Reply
    • David says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      The appeal will succeed. Howell’s ruling is riddled with errors. The three most glaring are as follows:
      1. Howell’s treatment of the Mueller report runs afoul of and disregards the findings and conclusions of the report.
      2. Howell’s ruling disregards the removal of congress interest in the Special Counsel investigations which was a core change between the independent counsel statute and the special counsel statute.
      3. Howell makes a false equivalence between in the impeachment and removal of a low level Article 3 District Court Judge and the impeachment and removal of the head of an entire co-equal branch of government. Those two things are not the same nor are they equivalent.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Shyster says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      SO WHAT HAS CHANGED?
      Previously we were told of the slick trick of the house speaker calling for the house to affirm an impeachment inquiry by the speaker that the house never voted on! Given that there has still been no vote of the house in total to begin an impeachment inquiry whereby the legislative branch can pierce through the co-equal executive branch firewall, why is it now your opinion that the lawfare argument will be the winning argument on appeal? Especially given the fact that only a full house vote can breach the firewall.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • FrogTongue says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      No amount of funding from ChiComs or anyone else is going to put legitimacy, sufficient to give stomach to enough aye voters, into this Pelosi impeachment fiat.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:22 pm

      I respectfully disagree. I don’t think the house vote is legally sufficient. It’s a vote for what the rules will be if they do vote for an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi is saying straight out that it’s not an impeachment inquiry. I don’t believe that the courts are going to let her split the baby. And if they do it goes straight to SCOTUS, and they get their hands slapped. Again. Perhaps my faith is misplaced, but so far it’s happening the way I thought it would. They’re never going to get it. And they’re never going to get the tax returns either. And they’re going to get riled and play right into the hands of President Trump, politically speaking. Because they’re that dumb.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. adam says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    A trial in the senate is a near certainty. All of this is just them buying time and working their spin.

    I only worry about what they are threatening Senators’ families right now … Seriously, they don’t have 2/3 any other way.

    I’m not religious, so I’ll leave the praying for those GOP senators and their families to those better qualified.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Disagree. There is nothing of substance to put into Articles of Impeachment. No collusion, no obstruction, no Schiff imagined bad Ukraine call. There are at least 20 Dems in Trump won districts who would be imperiled, plus others like the NJ Dem rep just on his conscience. Pelosi will not have the votes on an actual Articles, and she cannot risk a lost vote, so there will not in the end be one.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:06 pm

        Ristvan, how do you feel the DC Circuit will rule? Do you agree w/ Sundance that the grand jury testimony will be handed over to the Dems?

        Like

        Reply
        • A2 says:
          October 29, 2019 at 10:16 pm

          it will not be just Ukraine, as that has been covered by the WH releases. Expect the Turkey/Syria issues to be part of the package. The House just passed bi-partisan legislation on sanctioning and condemning Turkey and it looks like it will pass the Senate.

          Generally speaking from what I have read from a multitude of sources, many OSINT and military blogs that the President’s withdrawal from Syria, the deal with Erdogan, the Kurds, the oil and so on has not been well received.

          Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m only reporting.

          Bipartisan House OKs bill hitting Turkey for Syria incursion

          Excerpt:

          “ WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill punishing Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria and illustrating both parties’ dismay with President Donald Trump’s retreat from the region sailed easily through the House on Tuesday.

          The bill marks both parties’ latest show of disapproval for Trump’s decision this month to abandon the United States’ longtime Kurdish allies against Islamic State fighters by pulling American forces away from northern Syria.

          The measure also underscores lawmakers’ wariness of the cease-fire that Vice President Mike Pence struck with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and of the subsequent agreement between Turkey and Russia splitting control of the territory.

          Despite Congress’ acrimonious partisan divisions over Democrats’ impeachment investigation of Trump, lawmakers approved the Syria sanctions by a lopsided 403-16. Republicans supported the measure 176-15, while the only voting Democrat to oppose the measure was Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.”

          https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2019/10/29/bipartisan-house-oks-bill-hitting-turkey-for-syria-incursion/

          Like

          Reply
      • NJMAGA says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:25 pm

        Don’t believe the NJ Dem Rep is voting no because he has a conscience. I’m sure he’s in a conservative district and is getting hell from voters. Unfortunately, many long time Republican districts voted in Dems during the last elections. I guess conservatives just didn’t come out to vote. I hope voters don’t believe these fools and throw them out this time. NJ sucks.

        Like

        Reply
        • California Joe says:
          October 29, 2019 at 10:45 pm

          We lost all those Republican suburban districts around New York City and Southern California because Ryan convinced President Trump to cap/eliminate the SALT deduction on state and local taxes. It was a gift to the Democrats and hurt only Republicans!

          Like

          Reply
      • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:26 pm

        I am not so confident……but as usual, respect your opinion.

        Like

        Reply
      • evergreen says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:30 pm

        Not to get too far over the skis, but, if Trump were tossed out prior to November 2020, why would any calculus about Trump districts remain valid? Sure, if Trump is the candidate, there is that draw to the polls. Pence? Romney? Ryan? Who Else GOP? No one comes within a mile of Trump as a GOP candidate. So, if they can remove Trump within the next 12 months, they have pretty much cratered the GOP.

        Now, can an impeached and removed President Trump further run as private citizen Trump and get elected in his own right come next November?

        Like

        Reply
        • Chick-fil-A Traffic Jam says:
          October 29, 2019 at 8:55 pm

          As to your last question: I believe (but not 100% sure) there is an optional vote to bar the impeached from further office. I’d assume if they can pull off a full Brutus 2/3rds vote for removal tacking that on shouldn’t be a problem.

          Like

          Reply
          • Cetera says:
            October 29, 2019 at 8:57 pm

            When it doubt, check the regs. They are short and succinct.

            Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.

            Like

            Reply
      • Bucknutguy says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:32 pm

        Disagree. See Stupack, Bart in re: Obamacare. They will fall on their swords and be rewarded down the road.

        Like

        Reply
      • Cetera says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:32 pm

        Nothing of substance needs to be put in the Articles of Impeachment. The House is the only body with authority to determine what is a high crime or a misdemeanor. They can file an Article of Impeachment saying nothing more than “Orange Man Bad.”

        If it passes it goes to a Senate trial. Period. There is no appeal. It works a lot like Jury Nullification does, but in reverse

        Like

        Reply
      • JohnCasper says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:47 pm

        Your analysis is sane when dealing with sane people, but they are not sane..

        Like

        Reply
      • Joshua2415 says:
        October 29, 2019 at 9:37 pm

        “an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.” – Gerald Ford.
        They know they don’t have a crime, they just want dirt. They thought that Mueller would give it to them and he didn’t. All of this is faux impeachment nonsense is just to get access to the grand jury material so that they can prowl through that and dig out nuggets on Trump and his team that they can use in campaign adds. They were hoping to get it without having to make vulnerable dems go on the record with a vote. Right now Nancy and Steny are deciding who they can release and still get to 218.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Ellis says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      A senate trial would bring them all down. Imagine Obama on the witness stand under oath being interrogated by Trump’s lawyers on live tv.

      Trump doesn’t need DC the way these people do. He has nothing to lose.

      I don’t think this ever reaches the senate.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    I might just be blowing bagpipes in the wind but this seems like an outcome AG Barr had a hand in.

    Like

    Reply
  12. L4grasshopper says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Re: Sidney Powell appearance on Dobbs…..she said she expects either “a real god sense for where this is going”….OR…..dismissal by the end of the year.

    Reading between the lines when she “requested” DOJ to step up and dismiss this “travesty”, she seemed to be encouraging Barr to finally step in and call off the dogs, because she has shown clear and voluminous evidence of malfeasance on part of the Flynn prosecutors in this thing.

    My inexpert 2 cents: given that clear evidence exists for prosecutorial abuse in this case; given that Flynn committed no crime; given that it is clear he pled under severe pressure (his son being targeted); and given the complete collapse of the whole Russian collusion lies…….

    …..why is the DOJ so committed to this case?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      It isn’t, and Barr should not interfere. It is between corrupt prosecutor Van Grack Of Mueller’s former SC office, and Powell for Flynn, in front of Judge Sullivan. The Judge is signalling he understands Powell and has got this.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • Bucknutguy says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:15 pm

        Agree. The worse thing Barr can do is intervene. Let Van Grack hang out on the limb by himself and deal with the consequences of his own actions. Barr intervenes then Dems yell obstruction!! Cover up!!!

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • WhiteBoard says:
          October 29, 2019 at 8:37 pm

          but your response indicate we are saving the instituitions via the democrat voters feeling they work,,, versus RULE OF LAW arresting criminals (that the democrat voters are naive to their actions)…

          i am finally starting to see the save the institution argument. thankyou to both of your regarding the ‘Barr not intervene”

          prior to this understanding it looked like protect the instituion meant let the President and his people suffer.

          Like

          Reply
      • L4grasshopper says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:24 pm

        I have come to value your judgement on this.

        If you have read this one correctly, Sullivan is going to step up. Sure hope so.

        Like

        Reply
        • ATheoK says:
          October 29, 2019 at 8:44 pm

          If Sullivan fails to step up, and this is likely; everything will be packaged for SCOTUS, eventually, to overrule along with rebuke prosecutors and compliant DOJ/FBI/Mueller.

          Like

          Reply
          • noswamp says:
            October 29, 2019 at 9:17 pm

            Sullivan doing the right thing here is in doubt. But he will not mind being overruled by SCOTUS if he has to. I hope the man has an ounce of decency left in him.

            Like

            Reply
        • Phil aka Felipe says:
          October 29, 2019 at 9:05 pm

          “If you have read this one correctly, Sullivan is going to step up. Sure hope so.”

          Sullivan better step up. Sidney complimented him in her recent book. He surely doesn’t want to be lumped together with Weissmann and his ilk in her next one.

          Like

          Reply
      • cboldt says:
        October 29, 2019 at 8:36 pm

        Totally agree that Barr should be hands off in a direct fashion. This is a Team Mueller creation, and up to the system to deal with Team Mueller as distinct from DOJ.

        Like

        Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      Since it appears FBI and DOJ officials altered Flynn’s 302s … can’t the judge take legal action against them??!!

      Like

      Reply
  13. Bubby says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Simple process question why did the appellate court rule on this and issue a stay? The DOJ didn’t appeal it to the appellate court that I’m aware of. How did they get involved? Did they take it on by themselves, is that unusual?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Donny says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    In my humble opinion…………….is somewhat softened. You crack me up Sundance. Hooah.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Will Piglosi now delay/cancel Thursday’s vote?

    Like

    Reply
  16. thefountainhead2007 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Sundance, you’re incorrect. This is simply an administrative stay giving the panel more time to consider the motion for stay pending appeal. All three judges are Obama appointees. I would not be surprised if they deny the stay, in which case DOJ can petition SCOTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  17. spoogels says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    NOT RELEVANT HERE BUT SUNDANCE LOOK INTO THIS
    Joe DiGenova speaks

    Al-Baghdadi
    The Compound
    Special Ops found Cables going direct to and from DC State Department.
    Must Watch

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Jim T says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Yes, these are all Obama appointed judges. Packing this (DC) court was the entire reason Reid changed the Senate rules on confirmations. This will likely go to the Supreme Court.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Doppler says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    I think the primary reason the courts might refuse to order disclosure of secret grand jury materials would involve protecting the secrecy of grand jury testimony, a process that is part of the judicial branch – especially where investigations may be ongoing.

    I’m sensing also that Durham’s investigators and grand juries may be at work as well, on a number of levels, smoking out those insurance-policy operatives still working within the government, co-conspirators in crimes launched by the core team of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, etc., along with their non-governmental operatives wheeling and dealing to deliver illegal rewards to them, and perhaps managing their sources of laundered cash available for pay offs.

    The Deep State also extends into the courts, to Congresspersons and their aides, the IC, the DoS, on into the press, and a genuine “drain the swamp” initiative that has taken so very long may have lots of its evidence long-nailed down, but is now accumulating additional evidence as ongoing co-conspirators try their best to incriminate Trump (but ensnare themselves instead).

    Case in point, Vindman said he shared the classified call transcribe with several people, and Schiff cut off Jordan’s question as to who. Suggesting Schiff knows who at least one of those persons is. A classic counter-intelligence technique to expose leakers is to distribute slightly altered versions of a common document (or summary of it), and see which one ends up in the press (or in Schiff’s reconstruction of it in Congress). Maybe Vindman was/is laying a trap for Schiff, who continues to humiliate himself. Think about Trump’s comments about Schiff relating to his “made up” version of the call, and the certainty with which he called it a crime. Perhaps the version Schiff got that included the false details was from someone who legally got it from Vindman but who illegally leaked it – full of Schiff quoted fiction – believing it be classified information, and got paid off to do so. SNAP/CRUNCH goes the bear trap.

    Provides a double entendre to Vindman’s proud wearing of his uniform, too, doesn’t it?

    Like

    Reply
    • Zorro says:
      October 29, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      That’s a lengthy way of saying “Trust Sessions”.

      Like

      Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        October 29, 2019 at 9:50 pm

        Sessions did initiate the leak trap that started the collection of the true crime.. Senate intel commitee- CarterPage – Wolfe- NYT reporter. busted…

        from then on is was documenting the wTF moment – and needed Durham to come in..

        if they just would of STOPPPED it wouldnt of had to happen this way…

        they have more to hide and something they cant just brief the President on and ask for forgiveness..

        China China china. – California – KATY clothing Optional was going to bring to much light to Pelosi so she FLUSHED HEr .. FIRES are not for no reason…

        Pelosi
        Schiff
        Swallwell
        Kamala
        Newsom
        Illegal Aliens
        Raubacher lost— ASSANge.

        Like

        Reply
  20. Zippy says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    So, the Dim side of Congress has turned into this:

    “Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime.” – Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police

    and probably 50% of the voting public and all of the media are fine with it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Magabear says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Swift and correct decision, just as it should’ve been. A big bleep you to “judge” Howell.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Perot Conservative says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    I thought grand jury material was secret?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Patience says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Papadopolous may be seeking Hill’s seat in congress
    >Rollin on a riva

    Like

    Reply
  24. billybob says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.”

    “Do you wish to rise? Begin by descending. You plan a tower that will pierce the clouds? Lay first the foundation of humility.”

    ― St. Augustine of Hippo, City of God (426 AD)﻿

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. hawkins6 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Fortunately, there is still an Appeals Court that can fairly apply the law despite Lawfare’s deceptions and distortions. While the Dem’s dark side is replete with shyster lawyers and consiglieres like Berke and Eisen, who are “attempting to create ‘judicial enforcement authority’ without having an actual and constitutional vote” (SD) and other nefarious actions, I’ve been wondering how PT’s legal army compares.

    PT’s most trusted ally, R. Guiliani seems to have been taken out by the DOJ FEC investigation and former competent Collusion fighter Jay Sekulow seems to be an insignificant part time legal contributor at this time. The hiring of Trey Gowdy seems to be cancelled and the MSM is blaming either WH Counsel Cipollone or Mick Mulvaney for the change of heart.

    Meanwhile, the heavily armed and notorious Lawfare infiltrators have been attacking stand alone Cipollone with excoriating articles about his alleged and “glaring failure to effectively represent the institutional interests of the presidency” and for his “misrepresentations and weak performance” in his WH Letter to House on Impeachment and other actions.

    It seems, from my limited view, that the PT side needs some “legal reinforcements” in this Impeachment battle due to the Dems egregious abuse of their Congressional powers. To boost the morale of the Trump side at least with eloquent counter attacks etc

    But, POTUS’s greatest ally in the end will have to be the higher courts and their adherence to the law and the Constitution.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. arze says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    HJC’s newly gained judicial enforcement authority?

    Personally, I don’t think so.

    The House has zero enforcement authority.

    Should that broken body at some point somehow actually get enough votes to actually impeach President, that may be a different story, maybe. At any rate, they have yet to discover high crimes, much less misdemeanors. [This spectacle is really no different from the staged arrest of Roger Stone. And his case is based on the completely fabricated “Russia Hacked DNC and fed it to Wikileaks”, etc. Narrative. And this Narrative was Christopher Steele’s, and in this sense, the Dossier is being believed and being used by corrupt DOJ.]

    For now, even with this resolution [that is not an impeachment resolution], it adds zero to obtaining enforcement authority. The authors of this garbage know it, Trump knows it, the DOJ knows it and at some point Republicans in Congress will all of them know it.

    This is not an impeachment resolution.

    It is another Hollywood Script. Designed to shadow, and confuse the people on the actual investigation by Barr/Durham. What, if we had a free press, would call: Propaganda.

    The Hollywood Script is about filler, — not about any substance whatsoever. The Democrats are Playing For Time, all the way to the election. And beyond. Period.

    Democrats, to quote Matthew Arnold in a different context, Are On Dover Beach Without A Paddle

    They “Hath really neither joy, nor love, nor light,
    Nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain;
    And we are here as on a darkling plain
    Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight,
    Where ignorant armies clash by night.”

    Like

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. TycheSD says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Then what do we do if all is hopeless? If Democrats get the grand jury materials, this investigation will never end.

    Like

    Reply
  29. DebbieSemms says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Will the full court be hearing the appeal or just the 3 judge panel?
    The 3 judge panel is all Obama appointees which seems odd since the entire court has 4 Obama appointees total.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TycheSD says:
      October 29, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      Josh Gerstein at Politico suggested that DC Circuit would typically use the same judges who granted the temporary stay to issue final decision. Don’t know if Justice Department can request en banc review. I would think so. Republican appointed judges outnumber Democrat ones by two I think on DC Circuit.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Joondeph has a really, really feel-good article on the main page at American Thinker. “The Walls are Closing In…”

    I highly suggest the read.

    The article mentions BIden, and I see there’s something I really didn’t grasp before. On the Ukraine call, Trump flat out stated that the AG was investigating ‘Biden-ish’ things. It wasn’t subtle but I missed it.

    Trump has the DOJ going after the prior Vice President…..which is one degree away from Obama,

    That means he’s going balls out V.C. on these scumbags.

    Trump has signaled full frontal assault against these treasonous bastagees…..

    Like

    Reply
  31. abigailstraight says:
    October 29, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    And how many here believe that POTUS does not know that China is funding this little game of impeachment?
    Come on now, raise your hands?

    Like

    Reply
  32. grumpyqs says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Many many problems the Chinese are experiencing disappear IF POTUS Trump disappears. We know how well the Chinese have infiltrated Congress, but do we have any idea how well the Chinese have infiltrated federal agencies and top management? May answer some strange motivational questions. Perhaps “Russia” just made us look in the wrong direction for 3 years now…
    https://thediplomat.com/2016/03/why-china-is-interested-in-ukraine/

    Like

    Reply
  33. Patience says:
    October 29, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Laura Ingraham’s show (fox) tonight has been awesome.
    Loaded with legal info and other good information.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s