DC Court of Appeals Issues Emergency Stay Blocking Release of Grand Jury Material to HJC…

It’s a good thing the DOJ did not wait for a ruling from Judge Howell. Instead, a three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an emergency administrative stay; blocking the release of the Mueller grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee pending the court review of the appeal from the DOJ.
The ‘stay’ suspends implementation of Judge Howell’s ruling last week until the court has the opportunity for review, and further formal motions are filed to appeal the decision.
In my humble opinion, activist judge Howell was going to wait to rule on the stay motion until after the House voted on their resolution creating the framework for their ‘impeachment inquiry. With that vote, Howell would likely have ruled against the ‘stay’ motion. The direct move to the appeals court impedes Howell’s judicial agenda.
The appellate court ruling avoids Howell’s outcome. Additionally, the undisclosed motive behind the House vote; to conjoin the HJC’s newly gained judicial enforcement authority, and judicial recognition of an official impeachment investigation; is somewhat softened.
Perfect decision and very fast, too! Maybe that’s why Steny the Hoe is having second thoughts on this impeachment vote tomorrow! One thing I have noticed about Obama judges is they aren’t the least bit concerned about being reversed on appeal. In the past, judges especially federal judges were insane about their rulings being overturned but not these Leftist clowns. The humiliation rolls off them like water off a duck’s back!
They take orders from their Supreme Lord!
You can’t shame a leftist. They already believe in commie fairy tales.
In the past (and with honest judges) quality of rulings made points for advancement. Zero and co. promote judges based on rulings for political agendas.
They need the House to pass an impeachment investigation resolution. One point of that is to render moot the line of argument that the fake impeachment inquiry was fake.
If the House does not pass a resolution authorizing impeachment inquiry or investigation, there is a risk that the Appellate Court steps in and points out the obvious. This creates a historical record of Pelosi commandeering the House without authority.
The end justifies the means.
All three appeals judges are Obama appointed. Hmmm. Do you trust them? I sure don’t.
Oh, frabjous day! Not yet time to futterwacken, but close.
(Just Google it)
Did you mean just search engine it, anywhere but google? 😉
The Obama appointed left wing activist judges are not at all concerned about the law period.
open this twitter feed (Techno’s above) and ready the twitter handle “dirty” within this…
Please seriously just read it… and refute it ignore it etc… but at least see it..
it is very eye opening into the Adam Lovinger affair that was brought to our attention on this site years ago – the HALPER takedown…
I think you mean Mr. Dirt, not Dirty. Yes, it’s a thread about Flynn-Lovinger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes! sorry Jimmy.
My pleasure.
That thread really helps me understand what is going on. Thank you.
GO MIKE FLYNN!!!!!!
BASTARDS GONNA HANG.
jessie liu still protecting the swamp.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1188934169436577794.html
this is the Adam Lovingers Flynn ideal..
although i did find it odd the Flynn unfollowed this Mr. Dirt guy, and Sydney Powell also blocked him… but either way it was worth reading once.
i mean no disrespect if this irrelevant, but it does support the Flynn leak to Ignatious (reporter) and the comment Sidney made of Clapper telling the reporter to take the “kill shot” – publish…
I’d never heard of Mr Dirt until tonight. Scanning his tweets, I get a strong whiff of “trust the plan” and “death sentences are coming” and so forth. I think the Flynns, the Powells, the Gorkas, etc. want nothing to do with that point of view.
right. i think the dots connect, but the attribution to some unknown force is what they would like to avoid..
but again. the dots fit! and thats the point.
Yes, interesting thread!
I’ve never seen that account editorialize. I thought it just curated legal documents. But I don’t really pay attention to it
Jessie Liu and Brandon Van Grack again, convinced that DOJ protects their evildoers.
Wake up A.G. Barr!
Clean out or indict and arrest the corrupt swamp denizens within DOJ!
these LAWFARE boys need to be dealt with
😳
I’ve posting on this for at least a year. Most recently,
28 October
“The PRC also kicked off two conferences ‘Understanding China’ and the pics are priceless. A rogues gallery of those on the #GreatChinaPayroll. Li Cheng, is there smiling, He’s the Brookings Institute resident mole funnelling PRC Command and Control dollars into the US mainstream.”
Li Cheng heads their China Policy project and he hired Xi Jinping’s nephew.
Way to nail it, sundance!
Seems like every time the surface of this entire conspiracy is clawed back to reveal something under the fabric, it’s almost always a pair of panda eyes looking at us…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh Lordy.
hence why california is so involved
dianne feinstein – chinese spy
pelosi ( millions as she lets California Burn under her family member Newsom to displace Americans for some reason)
shiff ( no need to define )
swallwell ( Mr we got nukes to addres the 2nd amendment — Who’s nukes ? chinas?)
kamala (fake Lynching Jussie Smollet – MAGA country Hoax)
Once Flynn is freed – we have to figure out how to demand the Muslim Brotherhood, China, etc , financing is publically presented to the entire country somehow.
in Courts in Media.
NJF: Yes, all of a sudden, DiFiChiSpy re-engages, with her letter to Barr, requesting on all-things Ukraine. I called her LA Office this afternoon and gave her staffer an earful. I live near the recent fire on the Westside of Los Angeles and could see the sky ablaze outside my window the other night. What does DiFiChiSpi do in response to California’s fires? Send a letter to Barr about Ukraine. Despicable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If so Trump should do a massive tweet flaming Lawfare for enabling foreign interference in an election, just to start.
No surprise there. But admittedly, only because of being well-read on all of SD’s (now background) articles about….every entity, foreign and domestic, that is motivated by the statement “there are trillions at stake.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Would RICO laws apply here?
conspiracy to regain power of the PURSE through sedition of the country – and on behalf of other countries FLEECING this country’s graciousness in FOREIGN AID.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS – time to decouple the friendship too.
Sundance is correct. You only have to ask who would have the most to gain from impeachment.
CHINA? If a fellow Treeper could source this I would be ecstatic! I thought it was Soros.
Soros: In for a penny, in for a pound. If China wants to take the point position, he’s not going to kvetch.
YIKES!!
An indication that Trump’s DOJ has at least same fighters.
Take courage, the GOP May not be as clueless as we assumed. Why? Because Donald J. Trump is at the helm. He will win! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, PT has forced a few of them out of their training pants into their boxers, big-boy time…
LikeLiked by 2 people
pantspanties
And situations like this are exactly why the Senate needs to get as many judges confirmed as possible ASAP!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ruthie needs to take that retirement cruise. Offset blackmailed Roberts. Then the courts can breath a sigh of relief.
I am assuming that she is back on the bench this term? Haven’t seen any reports to the contrary…really amazing how a three time cancer survivor in her 80s just keeps on going! Wish the rest of us had access to whatever meds she was given!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
right WE DONT NEED HEALTHCARE for all… we need RUTH CARE for all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d prefer to die naturally than to live as an unnatural undead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ruthie is definitely a plucky little lady!
Perhaps her death is imminent and the evil cabal wants to put
President Trump under impeachment threat, then claim that
because of it he cannot nominate a replacement.
After all, if the supreme court goes conservative, ALL their
evil plans are in jeopardy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Human blood!!!
I was replying to what was keeping ruthie still going! 😉
More like, copious amounts of illegally harvested stem tissue.
HENCE ANOTHER CHINESE CONNECTION… China is probable harvesting humans and recycling the tissue selling pipeline through Planned Parenthood- like SALMON OF A RIVER… AKA the reason why Planned Parenthood need to stay around – becuase it has the liscences and international platform vendor pipeline to supply our ABOVE THE LAW crew..
i use to think its a joke. i am starting to see its not a joke.
A satanic … Fountain of Youth
Gives a whole new meaning to…
going in for a tune-up.
Both embryonic and adult stem cells serve as repair systems for the body.
She is. Just figure she will retire right after PDJT gets reelected. Wont last another 4 years.
She has a Goa’uld inside her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha Stargate SG1 ftw
GINsburg, if Trump is elected, and Cardinal Comey both said they are moving to New Zealand.
Along with Babs and a slew of others? I will believe it when I see it.
Why do they all want to move to White English speaking countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand not Mexico or Somalia but they want to stick us with them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
*sigh* Innit obvious?
They are not just hypocrites but nucking futs delusional hypocrites. And they are worse than that because they say they will move, but they never do. @$#!&!! unprincipled Hypocrites!
We’d be 1,000 times better off if they stuck to principles and left the country.
vikingmom“And situations like this are exactly why the Senate needs to get as many judges confirmed as possible ASAP!”
Now you’ve got me wondering if McTurtle told President Trump, “Hey, my nuts are in a vise. The only help I can give you is to confirm your judges. Maybe, maybe not it will be enough to get you through this.”
Confirming President Trump’s judicial picks is, near as I can tell, the only area where Mitch has come through. Everything else? Phblllt!
You mean conjoin, not enjoin.
Another blow to the body of the democrat party.
Fights are not one with one punch…one after another will send them down for the count!
Our President has sparred with far tougher opponents in his business life.
He is wearing them out, waiting for them to drop their guard: and when they do..go in for the knockout!
MAGA/KAG
“Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the face.” Mike Tyson
WARNING: Don’t get too excited. After the House votes to authorize the ‘impeachment inquiry’, I think the appeal will fail. Lawfare has the DOJ beat on this one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How can you leave us hanging? Beat on this one? Based on what rationale? When is it legal or appropriate to release GJ material? I’m confused – please help.
Three Obama appointed appeals judges rationale…
I’m not a lawyer, but I find it hard to believe that the court will allow the release of ALL of the Mueller grand jury material unless the House declares that their “Impeachment Inquiry” scope now includes a complete rehash of everything in the 2-year “Muh, Russia” investigation. If they announce that, they will lose 80% of the American public. I kinda hope they go for it.
They will not. Read the judgement Howell handed down. Only specific information related to the filing, not everything. Now it is under appeal at the appellate court.
I think the way the tea leaves are being read is that the purpose in doing this vote tomorrow and releasing these new rules is to give just enough to satisfy the judge in agreeing that it’s an official inquiry. Official inquiry = access to grand jury material, etc.
Actually, Sundance, I don’t share your uncertainty on this matter.
I don’t believe that “Lawfare is invincible.” Instead, I sincerely think that they will go down in American History as a group of very-unscrupulous lawyers who found themselves in the right place at the right time. Realizing that the Democrats were stunned that PDJT “might win” and then “did win,” they promptly turned “telling gullible Politicians whatever they wanted to hear” into tens of millions of dollars in cash … at least $40 million of which was paid-for by the American taxpayer. (P.S.: I want our money back …)
“Was their legal advice actually ever valid?” No. Bill Barr actually said as much … over the course of nineteen pages … before he returned(!) to office. Then, he dismissed it officially…
… but the Democrats continue to be suckers, and the cagey Lawfare attorneys continue to be milking them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you’d be surprised at how many lawyers are “lawfare like.” The majority of lawyers are liberal, living-constitution, anything-goes stripe.
I’d guess at least 2/3rds support the impeachment of Trump, notwithstanding absence of cause. As long as a BS argument exists, that’s good enough. Totally outcome-driven people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lawyers rely on taxpayer dime to survive. The disability cases, the defense cost for the indigent, the illegal immigration is big business. They love dems because more crime is in progress when they are in power. The lawyers benefit from the crime.
LikeLike
SunDance! Durham can transfer the Mueller grand jury evidence into the new grand jury. It’s relevant and done all the time. The prior grand jury evidence is clearly fabricated and false for the most part and clearly shows the origin of Russian collusion hoax both by witnesses and documents. Otherwise, how could Mueller have started the investigation! This would derail Lawfare!
LikeLiked by 5 people
California Joe, compliments to a creative solution that will disable the LawFare gang.
Absence of House-authorized impeachment inquiry is not the only basis DOJ is arguing protects the 6(e) material.
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.209590/gov.uscourts.dcd.209590.20.0.pdf
LikeLike
Page 36 rocks: on-going investigations require secrecy of Grand Jury info.
The appeal will succeed. Howell’s ruling is riddled with errors. The three most glaring are as follows:
1. Howell’s treatment of the Mueller report runs afoul of and disregards the findings and conclusions of the report.
2. Howell’s ruling disregards the removal of congress interest in the Special Counsel investigations which was a core change between the independent counsel statute and the special counsel statute.
3. Howell makes a false equivalence between in the impeachment and removal of a low level Article 3 District Court Judge and the impeachment and removal of the head of an entire co-equal branch of government. Those two things are not the same nor are they equivalent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SO WHAT HAS CHANGED?
Previously we were told of the slick trick of the house speaker calling for the house to affirm an impeachment inquiry by the speaker that the house never voted on! Given that there has still been no vote of the house in total to begin an impeachment inquiry whereby the legislative branch can pierce through the co-equal executive branch firewall, why is it now your opinion that the lawfare argument will be the winning argument on appeal? Especially given the fact that only a full house vote can breach the firewall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No amount of funding from ChiComs or anyone else is going to put legitimacy, sufficient to give stomach to enough aye voters, into this Pelosi impeachment fiat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I respectfully disagree. I don’t think the house vote is legally sufficient. It’s a vote for what the rules will be if they do vote for an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi is saying straight out that it’s not an impeachment inquiry. I don’t believe that the courts are going to let her split the baby. And if they do it goes straight to SCOTUS, and they get their hands slapped. Again. Perhaps my faith is misplaced, but so far it’s happening the way I thought it would. They’re never going to get it. And they’re never going to get the tax returns either. And they’re going to get riled and play right into the hands of President Trump, politically speaking. Because they’re that dumb.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A trial in the senate is a near certainty. All of this is just them buying time and working their spin.
I only worry about what they are threatening Senators’ families right now … Seriously, they don’t have 2/3 any other way.
I’m not religious, so I’ll leave the praying for those GOP senators and their families to those better qualified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disagree. There is nothing of substance to put into Articles of Impeachment. No collusion, no obstruction, no Schiff imagined bad Ukraine call. There are at least 20 Dems in Trump won districts who would be imperiled, plus others like the NJ Dem rep just on his conscience. Pelosi will not have the votes on an actual Articles, and she cannot risk a lost vote, so there will not in the end be one.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Ristvan, how do you feel the DC Circuit will rule? Do you agree w/ Sundance that the grand jury testimony will be handed over to the Dems?
LikeLike
it will not be just Ukraine, as that has been covered by the WH releases. Expect the Turkey/Syria issues to be part of the package. The House just passed bi-partisan legislation on sanctioning and condemning Turkey and it looks like it will pass the Senate.
Generally speaking from what I have read from a multitude of sources, many OSINT and military blogs that the President’s withdrawal from Syria, the deal with Erdogan, the Kurds, the oil and so on has not been well received.
Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m only reporting.
Bipartisan House OKs bill hitting Turkey for Syria incursion
Excerpt:
“ WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill punishing Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria and illustrating both parties’ dismay with President Donald Trump’s retreat from the region sailed easily through the House on Tuesday.
The bill marks both parties’ latest show of disapproval for Trump’s decision this month to abandon the United States’ longtime Kurdish allies against Islamic State fighters by pulling American forces away from northern Syria.
The measure also underscores lawmakers’ wariness of the cease-fire that Vice President Mike Pence struck with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and of the subsequent agreement between Turkey and Russia splitting control of the territory.
Despite Congress’ acrimonious partisan divisions over Democrats’ impeachment investigation of Trump, lawmakers approved the Syria sanctions by a lopsided 403-16. Republicans supported the measure 176-15, while the only voting Democrat to oppose the measure was Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.”
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2019/10/29/bipartisan-house-oks-bill-hitting-turkey-for-syria-incursion/
Don’t believe the NJ Dem Rep is voting no because he has a conscience. I’m sure he’s in a conservative district and is getting hell from voters. Unfortunately, many long time Republican districts voted in Dems during the last elections. I guess conservatives just didn’t come out to vote. I hope voters don’t believe these fools and throw them out this time. NJ sucks.
We lost all those Republican suburban districts around New York City and Southern California because Ryan convinced President Trump to cap/eliminate the SALT deduction on state and local taxes. It was a gift to the Democrats and hurt only Republicans!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not to get too far over the skis, but, if Trump were tossed out prior to November 2020, why would any calculus about Trump districts remain valid? Sure, if Trump is the candidate, there is that draw to the polls. Pence? Romney? Ryan? Who Else GOP? No one comes within a mile of Trump as a GOP candidate. So, if they can remove Trump within the next 12 months, they have pretty much cratered the GOP.
Now, can an impeached and removed President Trump further run as private citizen Trump and get elected in his own right come next November?
As to your last question: I believe (but not 100% sure) there is an optional vote to bar the impeached from further office. I’d assume if they can pull off a full Brutus 2/3rds vote for removal tacking that on shouldn’t be a problem.
When it doubt, check the regs. They are short and succinct.
Disagree. See Stupack, Bart in re: Obamacare. They will fall on their swords and be rewarded down the road.
Nothing of substance needs to be put in the Articles of Impeachment. The House is the only body with authority to determine what is a high crime or a misdemeanor. They can file an Article of Impeachment saying nothing more than “Orange Man Bad.”
If it passes it goes to a Senate trial. Period. There is no appeal. It works a lot like Jury Nullification does, but in reverse
Your analysis is sane when dealing with sane people, but they are not sane..
“an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.” – Gerald Ford.
They know they don’t have a crime, they just want dirt. They thought that Mueller would give it to them and he didn’t. All of this is faux impeachment nonsense is just to get access to the grand jury material so that they can prowl through that and dig out nuggets on Trump and his team that they can use in campaign adds. They were hoping to get it without having to make vulnerable dems go on the record with a vote. Right now Nancy and Steny are deciding who they can release and still get to 218.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A senate trial would bring them all down. Imagine Obama on the witness stand under oath being interrogated by Trump’s lawyers on live tv.
Trump doesn’t need DC the way these people do. He has nothing to lose.
I don’t think this ever reaches the senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I might just be blowing bagpipes in the wind but this seems like an outcome AG Barr had a hand in.
Re: Sidney Powell appearance on Dobbs…..she said she expects either “a real god sense for where this is going”….OR…..dismissal by the end of the year.
Reading between the lines when she “requested” DOJ to step up and dismiss this “travesty”, she seemed to be encouraging Barr to finally step in and call off the dogs, because she has shown clear and voluminous evidence of malfeasance on part of the Flynn prosecutors in this thing.
My inexpert 2 cents: given that clear evidence exists for prosecutorial abuse in this case; given that Flynn committed no crime; given that it is clear he pled under severe pressure (his son being targeted); and given the complete collapse of the whole Russian collusion lies…….
…..why is the DOJ so committed to this case?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It isn’t, and Barr should not interfere. It is between corrupt prosecutor Van Grack Of Mueller’s former SC office, and Powell for Flynn, in front of Judge Sullivan. The Judge is signalling he understands Powell and has got this.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Agree. The worse thing Barr can do is intervene. Let Van Grack hang out on the limb by himself and deal with the consequences of his own actions. Barr intervenes then Dems yell obstruction!! Cover up!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
but your response indicate we are saving the instituitions via the democrat voters feeling they work,,, versus RULE OF LAW arresting criminals (that the democrat voters are naive to their actions)…
i am finally starting to see the save the institution argument. thankyou to both of your regarding the ‘Barr not intervene”
prior to this understanding it looked like protect the instituion meant let the President and his people suffer.
I have come to value your judgement on this.
If you have read this one correctly, Sullivan is going to step up. Sure hope so.
If Sullivan fails to step up, and this is likely; everything will be packaged for SCOTUS, eventually, to overrule along with rebuke prosecutors and compliant DOJ/FBI/Mueller.
LikeLike
Sullivan doing the right thing here is in doubt. But he will not mind being overruled by SCOTUS if he has to. I hope the man has an ounce of decency left in him.
“If you have read this one correctly, Sullivan is going to step up. Sure hope so.”
Sullivan better step up. Sidney complimented him in her recent book. He surely doesn’t want to be lumped together with Weissmann and his ilk in her next one.
I think a lot of you are forgetting what happened the last time the government tried to pull a fast one on Sullivan.
LikeLike
It is my understanding that DOJ cases are assigned and assigned prosecutors have complete control thereafter. The AG does not interfere.
Since it appears FBI and DOJ officials altered Flynn’s 302s … can’t the judge take legal action against them??!!
Simple process question why did the appellate court rule on this and issue a stay? The DOJ didn’t appeal it to the appellate court that I’m aware of. How did they get involved? Did they take it on by themselves, is that unusual?
… because they just couldn’t stand it anymore.
In my humble opinion…………….is somewhat softened. You crack me up Sundance. Hooah.
Will Piglosi now delay/cancel Thursday’s vote?
No, they have dozens of actors to trot out for hearings.
Sundance, you’re incorrect. This is simply an administrative stay giving the panel more time to consider the motion for stay pending appeal. All three judges are Obama appointees. I would not be surprised if they deny the stay, in which case DOJ can petition SCOTUS.
How is that different from what is written?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You wrote “blocking the release . . . pending the court review of the appeal from the DOJ.” That’s not correct. They blocked the release temporarily so they can consider whether to stay the lower court ruling while they decide the merits of the appeal.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
is a STAY an action in the same court? or is it a direction of appeal to a higher court?
NOT RELEVANT HERE BUT SUNDANCE LOOK INTO THIS
Joe DiGenova speaks
Al-Baghdadi
The Compound
Special Ops found Cables going direct to and from DC State Department.
Must Watch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excuse the curse words but I am totally SHOCKED
Baghdadi cables direct to State Dept.:
Oh yeah, Baghdadi was totally “woke” before he was dead.
Cables To: AND From: the U.S. State Department!!
Isn’t ISIS the ENEMY?!
LikeLike
Lafn I had the same question about Obama.
Did Bag Daddy want to know the proper attire for Chelsea’s wedding or was he trading recipes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not buying this report. Unverified.
However, since you mentioned attire,
“ SDF: Informant took underwear of IS leader al-Baghdadi before raid”
Excerpt
“ Kurdish forces say they tracked down Islamic State terror head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before he was killed by U.S. troops last weekend, with intelligence from an informant who stole a pair of the leader’s underwear.”
https://thenewmail.co.uk/sdf-informant-took-underwear-of-is-leader-al-baghdadi-before-raid/
I think the cables were FROM the State Dept. To Baghdadi.
Would love to get Ristvan’s thoughts and if these alleged comms are true what would the possible crime be??
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.google.com/search?q=ivanka+annerivisery+camp+david&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-ab
intersting how a planning session was masked with Ivankas annerversiary….. however u spell it!
i wonder if the DORAL turn down and replacement with CAMP DAVID too is another play for a BIGGER OP
Not shocked at all. With this being a criminal investigation, military intelligence FBI have to play it straight or risk going to jail.
Origins of ISIS….. ✔
State Department cables….?
Aiding and Abetting….?
Oh my!
US Department of state, Chappequa Division
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, these are all Obama appointed judges. Packing this (DC) court was the entire reason Reid changed the Senate rules on confirmations. This will likely go to the Supreme Court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the primary reason the courts might refuse to order disclosure of secret grand jury materials would involve protecting the secrecy of grand jury testimony, a process that is part of the judicial branch – especially where investigations may be ongoing.
I’m sensing also that Durham’s investigators and grand juries may be at work as well, on a number of levels, smoking out those insurance-policy operatives still working within the government, co-conspirators in crimes launched by the core team of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, etc., along with their non-governmental operatives wheeling and dealing to deliver illegal rewards to them, and perhaps managing their sources of laundered cash available for pay offs.
The Deep State also extends into the courts, to Congresspersons and their aides, the IC, the DoS, on into the press, and a genuine “drain the swamp” initiative that has taken so very long may have lots of its evidence long-nailed down, but is now accumulating additional evidence as ongoing co-conspirators try their best to incriminate Trump (but ensnare themselves instead).
Case in point, Vindman said he shared the classified call transcribe with several people, and Schiff cut off Jordan’s question as to who. Suggesting Schiff knows who at least one of those persons is. A classic counter-intelligence technique to expose leakers is to distribute slightly altered versions of a common document (or summary of it), and see which one ends up in the press (or in Schiff’s reconstruction of it in Congress). Maybe Vindman was/is laying a trap for Schiff, who continues to humiliate himself. Think about Trump’s comments about Schiff relating to his “made up” version of the call, and the certainty with which he called it a crime. Perhaps the version Schiff got that included the false details was from someone who legally got it from Vindman but who illegally leaked it – full of Schiff quoted fiction – believing it be classified information, and got paid off to do so. SNAP/CRUNCH goes the bear trap.
Provides a double entendre to Vindman’s proud wearing of his uniform, too, doesn’t it?
That’s a lengthy way of saying “Trust Sessions”.
Sessions did initiate the leak trap that started the collection of the true crime.. Senate intel commitee- CarterPage – Wolfe- NYT reporter. busted…
from then on is was documenting the wTF moment – and needed Durham to come in..
if they just would of STOPPPED it wouldnt of had to happen this way…
they have more to hide and something they cant just brief the President on and ask for forgiveness..
China China china. – California – KATY clothing Optional was going to bring to much light to Pelosi so she FLUSHED HEr .. FIRES are not for no reason…
Pelosi
Schiff
Swallwell
Kamala
Newsom
Illegal Aliens
Raubacher lost— ASSANge.
So, the Dim side of Congress has turned into this:
“Show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime.” – Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police
and probably 50% of the voting public and all of the media are fine with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AND they’re setting the precedents for it to be that way any time they choose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine if those Berias had gotten their Stalin in 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swift and correct decision, just as it should’ve been. A big bleep you to “judge” Howell.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well, yeah, unless you’re a Democrat and need that to frame someone with innuendo with a microphone that reaches to every nook and cranny of the world, the US media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every rule has execptions.
You maybe thought the 4th amendment prevents the government from searching your house without a warrant. “It depends”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you cboldt. I’ve been meaning to say thank for too long! You’re spot on!
Papadopolous may be seeking Hill’s seat in congress
>Rollin on a riva
Hope has two beautiful daughters; their names are Anger and Courage. Anger at the way things are, and Courage to see that they do not remain as they are.”
“Do you wish to rise? Begin by descending. You plan a tower that will pierce the clouds? Lay first the foundation of humility.”
― St. Augustine of Hippo, City of God (426 AD)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fortunately, there is still an Appeals Court that can fairly apply the law despite Lawfare’s deceptions and distortions. While the Dem’s dark side is replete with shyster lawyers and consiglieres like Berke and Eisen, who are “attempting to create ‘judicial enforcement authority’ without having an actual and constitutional vote” (SD) and other nefarious actions, I’ve been wondering how PT’s legal army compares.
PT’s most trusted ally, R. Guiliani seems to have been taken out by the DOJ FEC investigation and former competent Collusion fighter Jay Sekulow seems to be an insignificant part time legal contributor at this time. The hiring of Trey Gowdy seems to be cancelled and the MSM is blaming either WH Counsel Cipollone or Mick Mulvaney for the change of heart.
Meanwhile, the heavily armed and notorious Lawfare infiltrators have been attacking stand alone Cipollone with excoriating articles about his alleged and “glaring failure to effectively represent the institutional interests of the presidency” and for his “misrepresentations and weak performance” in his WH Letter to House on Impeachment and other actions.
It seems, from my limited view, that the PT side needs some “legal reinforcements” in this Impeachment battle due to the Dems egregious abuse of their Congressional powers. To boost the morale of the Trump side at least with eloquent counter attacks etc
But, POTUS’s greatest ally in the end will have to be the higher courts and their adherence to the law and the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the way John Roberts did with the Obamacare ruling?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope not!
HJC’s newly gained judicial enforcement authority?
Personally, I don’t think so.
The House has zero enforcement authority.
Should that broken body at some point somehow actually get enough votes to actually impeach President, that may be a different story, maybe. At any rate, they have yet to discover high crimes, much less misdemeanors. [This spectacle is really no different from the staged arrest of Roger Stone. And his case is based on the completely fabricated “Russia Hacked DNC and fed it to Wikileaks”, etc. Narrative. And this Narrative was Christopher Steele’s, and in this sense, the Dossier is being believed and being used by corrupt DOJ.]
For now, even with this resolution [that is not an impeachment resolution], it adds zero to obtaining enforcement authority. The authors of this garbage know it, Trump knows it, the DOJ knows it and at some point Republicans in Congress will all of them know it.
This is not an impeachment resolution.
It is another Hollywood Script. Designed to shadow, and confuse the people on the actual investigation by Barr/Durham. What, if we had a free press, would call: Propaganda.
The Hollywood Script is about filler, — not about any substance whatsoever. The Democrats are Playing For Time, all the way to the election. And beyond. Period.
Democrats, to quote Matthew Arnold in a different context, Are On Dover Beach Without A Paddle
They “Hath really neither joy, nor love, nor light,
Nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain;
And we are here as on a darkling plain
Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight,
Where ignorant armies clash by night.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Crystal…
yep
Then what do we do if all is hopeless? If Democrats get the grand jury materials, this investigation will never end.
Will the full court be hearing the appeal or just the 3 judge panel?
The 3 judge panel is all Obama appointees which seems odd since the entire court has 4 Obama appointees total.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Josh Gerstein at Politico suggested that DC Circuit would typically use the same judges who granted the temporary stay to issue final decision. Don’t know if Justice Department can request en banc review. I would think so. Republican appointed judges outnumber Democrat ones by two I think on DC Circuit.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I highly suggest the read.
The article mentions BIden, and I see there’s something I really didn’t grasp before. On the Ukraine call, Trump flat out stated that the AG was investigating ‘Biden-ish’ things. It wasn’t subtle but I missed it.
Trump has the DOJ going after the prior Vice President…..which is one degree away from Obama,
That means he’s going balls out V.C. on these scumbags.
Trump has signaled full frontal assault against these treasonous bastagees…..
And how many here believe that POTUS does not know that China is funding this little game of impeachment?
Come on now, raise your hands?
Many many problems the Chinese are experiencing disappear IF POTUS Trump disappears. We know how well the Chinese have infiltrated Congress, but do we have any idea how well the Chinese have infiltrated federal agencies and top management? May answer some strange motivational questions. Perhaps “Russia” just made us look in the wrong direction for 3 years now…
https://thediplomat.com/2016/03/why-china-is-interested-in-ukraine/
Laura Ingraham’s show (fox) tonight has been awesome.
Loaded with legal info and other good information.
I agree she was great. Her message to the senate was very good.
