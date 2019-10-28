President Trump Delivers Impromptu Remarks From Joint Base Andrews – Video and Transcript…

President Trump delivers remarks to the traveling press pool from Joint Base Andrews. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So, we had a great weekend for our country. We captured a man that should’ve been caught a long time ago. Unfortunately, he wasn’t. He’s done tremendous damage. But it was an amazing display of intelligence and military power and coordination, and getting along with people. Lots of great things happened. So that was a big, big day and a big weekend, and we’re very happy about it.
The economy is doing phenomenally well. We have — it looks like another good day will be taking place today. In the stock market, good numbers are being — good numbers are happening all the time. We have good numbers happening all the time.
Very soon — I guess we’re in record territory for stock. That’s great for 401(k)s, that’s great for everything. It’s great for jobs.
So, things are going good. Do you have any questions?
Q Are you considering releasing video footage of the raid?
THE PRESIDENT: We’re thinking about it. We may. The question was: Am I considering releasing video footage of the raid? And we may take certain parts of it and release it, yes.
Q Do you think Rudy Giuliani is in trouble with all of the investigations?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I think Rudy Giuliani is a great crime fighter. He was the greatest mayor in New York City history. But he’s been a great crime fighter. He’s always looking for corruption, which is what more people should be doing. He’s a good man.
Q Mr. President, are you on pace to sign the phase one deal with China when you go to Chile?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal. And we’ll call it “phase one,” but it’s a very big portion. That would take of the farmers. It would take care of some of the other things. It’ll also take care of a lot of the banking needs.
So we’re about, I would say, a little bit ahead of schedule, maybe a lot ahead of schedule. Probably, we’ll sign it. I imagine the meeting is scheduled for Chile. I know they have some difficulties, right now, in Chile. But I know the people of Chile and I’m sure they’ll be able to work it out.
Q Mr. President, why did you have such an aggressive response to John Kelly’s comments over the weekend?
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, I don’t think it’s aggressive at all. I would be surprised if he made those comments in a negative way. But I don’t think the response would be — if he actually said that, if he actually meant that, I said what I’d do, and that, I mean.
Q Mr. President, are you concerned that Nancy Pelosi and others can’t be trusted with this kind of information?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I guess the only thing is they were talking about why didn’t I give the information to Adam Schiff and his committee. And the answer is: Because I think Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington. You know that. I know that. We all know that. I’ve watched Adam Schiff leak. He’s a corrupt politician. He’s a leaker like nobody has ever seen before.
We had a very good conversation with the Ukrainian President. The conversation was perfect. They don’t ever talk about the conversation. It started with the whistleblower, and now they don’t want the whistleblower. Then they had a second whistleblower; now they don’t want the second whistleblower. The reason is that when the whistleblower — when they saw what the whistleblower wrote, and then when I released the conversation, which bore no relationship to what the whistleblower saw, they said their case was out the window. And I think it’s a disgrace.
And, frankly, I told Republicans, who are really being taken advantage of — they’re really being maligned — and I think it’s a horrible thing. They’re really looking to hurt the Republican Party, and it’s turning out to be just the opposite.
So one thing I said: I’d rather go into the details of the case rather than process. Process is wonderful. We already 50 Republican senators — I never called one of them — sign up. Fifty. Out of 53, 50. And perhaps the other ones will do it too. But process is good. But I think you ought to look at the case. And the case is very simple; it’s quick. It’s so quick.
I had a great conversation with the Ukrainian President. I had another conversation with him also, I think before that, which was the same thing. It was nothing. They tried to take that conversation and make it into a big scandal. The problem was we had it transcribed. It was an exact transcription of the conversation.
So, in a nutshell, a whistleblower wrote a false narrative of the conversation. Now they don’t want to talk about the whistleblower because they didn’t think I was going to release the conversation. When I released the conversation, I blew up Schiff’s act. And just to put topping on it, the Russian — as you know, the new Russian President, a good man, made his statement. There was no anything. There was no pressure put on him. No anything.
The Foreign Minister of Ukraine made his statement. There was absolutely no pressure put on. They didn’t even know what we were talking about.
And just to finish it off, Adam Schiff went up before Congress and he made my words. He didn’t copy what I said. He didn’t know them, probably, at the time. Nobody thought I was going to release the conversation. I got the approval from Ukraine. Once I released the conversation, this thing all died. And that’s what they should be looking. And Adam Schiff went before Congress, and Adam Schiff, what he did, will never be forgotten. He made up a conversation that was a phony fabrication. It was a fraud. And people shouldn’t be allowed to get away. They say he has immunity because he’s a member of Congress. People shouldn’t be allowed to do that. That’s a criminal act. What he did is a criminal act.
Thank you.
Q On UMSCA —
THE PRESIDENT: I hope they approve USMCA. It’s in there. It’s a great agreement for the United States, for our farmers, for our manufacturers, for unions, for everything. It’s been approved by Mexico and Canada. They’re waiting.
We don’t seem to be able to have time for Nancy Pelosi. I call them the “Do-Nothing Democrats.” They’re the Do-Nothing Democrats. And, frankly, if they put it up, it’s going to win very easily. It’s going to have bipartisan support. I have no idea what they’re doing with it. I can’t imagine it takes this long. But they’re so busy focusing on a witch hunt and a scam.
Thank you.
I think he meant to say the new Ukrainian President is a good man.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not mis-spoken. Master Troll at work; President Trump knows how to bait the media-rats into covering exactly what he wants covered, LOL!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Why did I get the feeling that Trump isn’t even in full stride yet!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Becuse he isn’t. Think of it as 2.5 years of defense and rebuilding and reorginizeation. I believe the offensive is just beginning.
PJDT is a study of Sun Tzu and “The Art of War.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Term Two will be labeled as Trump Unleashed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, the first term is Trump building and obtaining power. By the second term, nobody will oppose him on anything. Everyone will have learned by then that resistance is foolish, futile and hazardous to their political careers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was going to say Trump looks pissed off but focused like a laser. I would NOT want to be one of his enemies! We’re going to see some VERY interesting times ahead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS doesn’t seem to have USMCA at the top of his list of priorities. At rallies it gets one paragraph? Often it goes unmentioned. Maybe he figures it will create more political juice not passing.
No immigration.
No wall funding from Congress.
No USMCA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perot C: Perhaps he is “seeming” to pay small attention to it, to kind of pressure ‘Sparkle Socks’ & Co. in some way??
LikeLiked by 3 people
As per the Toronto Sun a day after our election, Justine was asked why more Canadians did not vote for him and he did not get the majority. Sparkle Socks Justine said “they can kiss my grits” Nice way to address the Canadian Patriots. God I can’t stand that thing. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s exactly how we Americans felt when King Barry won his second term. At least eight years of Zero’s effete rule focused the cold anger necessary to elect TRUMP. Maybe Canada will be so lucky.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats won’t pass any of those things. Heck, Paul Ryan wouldn’t do immigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Ryan is an open-borders globalist. He’s indistinguishable from Boehner, Pelsoi, Schumer, etc. on the issue. Total poser. Then he and 40+ other disloyal Republicans threw the 2018 mid-terms so that Pelosi could impeach.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Biden was hoping to run against Paul Ryan who he embarrassed in their debate !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hush, please..
You get points for using the term POTUS, but you lose points for not understanding that most things he gets done behind the scenes and doesn’t mention or tweet unless it’s going to be advantageous to get a rise out of the left.
The USMCA may very well be getting done in back rooms.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And by the way I was in Texas when Perot was up and coming and people on his staff were leaving in droves because he had a Napoleon complex and a horrific temper that he took out on his staff.
He appeared to have much in common with McCain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting re: Perot. Ma Soeur was BofA VP when they contracted Perot’s company for IT work, and Ma Soeur was really impressed with the company.
Sad to hear about Perot’s personality.
Thx 4 the info.
LikeLike
Just like President Trump when I voted for Perot I was voting for someone to fix the country not a Mr. Personality contest. He was dealing with the same folks that our President is dealing with. Corrupt media and two corrupt parties. I think most people would be in some sort of a$$ kicking mode dealing with all the slime that hovers around our so called political system.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jim Rickards, (economist, finance expert),in a preview of an upcoming interview said President Trump is a “difficult to understand genius.” Then he rhapsodizes on the theme for a few minutes, explaining how historically significant he thinks POTUS is and how he plays the media.
https://youtu.be/LgyzFJP4DsY (5m)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada really needs the USMCA, if we go back to pre- NAFTA Canada and Mexico are in big trouble.
Your Nancy may not give a Sh*t, and does not want to give PDJT a win under any circumstances. However failing to do so will cause her, and many others a great deal of unnecessary angst.
PDJT really has the MSM on their heels now, and it is great to see.
The idiotic press briefings of the past are a distant memory. No one “ kneecaps” the enemy more than he.
Stay safe, and God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 19 people
It may be my imagination, but it seems that there are less gotcha questions in his pressers than there used to be. The press seems to be asking relevant news question more now; or perhaps PDJT knows just who to call on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect that maybe the recent resignation of Shephard Smith might be related to this. Is it possible that many of the media mouth pieces that were parroting the “Russia Collusion” may have been offered money to make sure of their allegiance to the “resistance”? That $50M that Fusion-GPS had to play with went somewhere.
Are individual members of the media still protected by the 1A and immune to RICO if it can be proven that they took money from another conspirator to further the conspiracy?
LikeLike
Think about what Project Veritas did to CNN! LOLOLOL!
I’ll bet the paranoia meter in every other fake news organization is pegged.
They all have to be wondering if their best buddy inside is working for James O’Keefe!
So IMO they have to crank the BS level down wondering if they too are going to be featured front and center.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good point about Project Veritas.
LikeLike
I’ve been wondering “what difference does it make?” Stelter is still employed and in any normal world would be out on his ear.
I like your idea of a nervous bunch trying to figure out a code to signal one another.
I bet they are Googeling stealth comms. every free minute.
LikeLike
I’ve been wondering “what difference does it make?” Stelter is still employed and in any normal world would be out on his ear.
I like your idea of a nervous bunch trying to figure out a code to signal one another.
I bet they are Googeling stealth comms. every free minute.
LikeLike
I’ve been wondering “what difference does it make?” Stelter is still employed and in any normal world would be out on his ear.
I like your idea of a nervous bunch trying to figure out a code to signal one another.
I bet they are Googeling stealth comms. every free minute.
LikeLike
I’ve been wondering “what difference does it make?” Stelter is still employed and in any normal world would be out on his ear.
I like your idea of a nervous bunch trying to figure out a code to signal one another.
I bet they are Googeling stealth comms. every free minute.
LikeLike
PDJT has clearly demonstrated that he does not fall for “gotcha” questions. He most often responds with his pre-canned reply for that particular subject. And he commands that forum, out there in front of the chopper.
Also that outside setup does not favor the press all yelling simultaneously because (a) most mics don’t pickup all of it outside – they are using highly directional, side-and-rear-noise-cancelling microphones from a distance, and (b) the President cannot hear them unless he is close to them. That’s why he walks back and forth from end to middle to end of the group.
Whoever (in the WH Communications office) suggested this setup is pure genius, IMO.
LikeLike
Were getting the wall. I think he does not want the USMCA. When he wins again he can scrap it and go back before NAFTA. The elites no this its why the keep attacking him but its to late our President will win back Congress and go back to pre NAFTA. Its why he attacks the fed and the word bank. The Gope favorite canidate was Clinton but she got beat. The nevertrumpers most of them dropped on purpose in 2018. Our President has gained 18 new seats and will probably gain about 8 more before he is up for reelection with America First republicans. He will be down by 4 and still blame the dems after he wins again he will gain about 4 more Senate seats and will take back Congress.Its just a political realignment from the Globalist Bush Republican party to the worker friendly Trump republican party. The Bush family does not want to let go but they have no choice. Our President has the Bushes share of Club for Growth he took his advisers advice and got there piece.
LikeLike
I love how he called out Shifty Schiff!! Biggest leaker in Washington!!😁😁
LikeLiked by 20 people
Let’s put it this way, if Shiff-for-Brains was the Titannic, it would have sunk in 30 secs. Just Sayin’
LikeLiked by 6 people
But Shiff-for-Brains is the Dem’s last best hope for stopping TRUMP. That tells you just how desperate their situation is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you live in Florida you cant help our President by voting for globalist Rubio. Patrick Murphy the dem was against the tpp immigation NADA and other things. Now we are stuck with that Prick who hates his voters. If our President had no ran Clinton would be our President now. Shes the Bushes girl. They where about to finish off the country until our President won. I hate Rubio. He will do it again.
LikeLike
My cold anger is waiting for the SHTF and people start to go down. Brennan to start followed by Comey, Clapper, McCabe, Page, Strzok, Clinton, and Obama! Surely there are tons of guilt on these individuals!After that, start looking into the uniParty with a magnifying glass! Start cleaning out that Hell Hole we call D.C.! Actions have consequences! Time to start paying the piper!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Pa Hermit — Obama is NOT going down. Not now, not ever. Being the first black president will protect him to the end of days. I don’t like anyone being above the law, but he is. To focus on his paying any penalty is not focusing on something attainable. Like Brennan or Clapper. My guess it is Clapper who is being set up to take the fall for them all. He’s the dumbest one of the bunch. Maybe, like Web Hubell, he’ll make a lot of money “consulting” in jail. (Maybe the young ones here don’t know that during the Clinton years, Web Hubbell went to jail — can’t remember what for — but while in jail he somehow got a lot of consulting jobs which put him in high cotton when he got out.) He seems to have disappeared from the public eye. Haven’t heard about him in years. Still, he fared better than Jim MacDougal (heart attack while in solitary confinement) and Vincent Foster (committed suicide). Jim MacDougal’s wife, Susan, would not give testimony, so she served out her jail time. Probably smart of her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is dismantling 0 bama’s on piece at a time.
Imagine what he will do in second term!
0 bama may slither past but it has to eat him up inside knowing his “legacy” is the scrap heap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Haven’t heard about him in years.”
*****
Good question, looked him up….He is 71 y/o, had a liver transplant for Hepatitis and is a successful fiction writer, living in North Carolina. His latest book, 2019 is “The East End (5) (A Jack Patterson Thriller)”
LikeLike
Get mad at your reps blow up there phones and vote them out.
LikeLike
Trump is handling this very adroitly – putting USCMA back on Pelosi, but not owning the outcome because he cant control it. Pass =Heads He wins, No pass = Tails She Loses.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree on USMCA.
But pass we all win.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree on USMCA.
But pass we all win.
LikeLike
I can’t help think of the scene from ‘Kingpin” when Bill Murray’s character, Ernie McCracken wins the $1 million dollar Odor- Eaters Winner Take All Bowling Tournament and he’s immediately surrounded by fans and the media but you can hear him yelling, “Finally! I’m above the law!” … “Nobody can touch me!” When I heard that I thought I’d accidentally switched to C-SPAN and Congress was in session?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love these “rub your nose in it” pressers.
Fake news: “stupid leading question about fake news talking point”
PDJT: “rub your nose in topic of my choosing”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Moral of the President Trump’s presser:
> Schiff is a leaker and a liar; corrupt.
> Pelosi is useless; corrupt.
>Democrat Party elected are getting paid to do nothing; lazy thieves; corrupted.
>President continues to work for his beloved Country and Countrymen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Mr. President, are you on pace to sign the phase one deal with China when you go to Chile?
What’s the agenda for the trip to Chile?
Brazil going to be represented so US, Brazil, Chile can all talk bi-lateral trade?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an ex-military aviator I have an appreciation for the intricacies required for a successful very sensitive operation. I am totally impressed with how well Trumps recent operation eliminating Baghdadi and it would not had been possible pre-briefing Democrats.
Also, this sends a sobering message to terrorist Leaders wherever they may be. IMO, Trump will capitalize on this success and repeat its method in rapid fashion anywhere there are terrorist threats who pose a danger to US National Security throughout the World. …..In otherer words, I don’t think we have seen the end of it.,
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank you for your service, fangdog.
Does anyone here doubt that had POTUS briefed the Democrats they wouldn’t have leaked the information to the Post or Times?.
Or that the Post or Times wouldn’t have printed it to deprive the president of a win? They don’t care about America or American lives. That should be clear by now.
Which makes me wonder if perhaps the Trump admin and Pentagon shouldn’t set up five or six operations and “brief” the leakers about one of them which will be sure to leak. This might kill two birds with one stone. Discombobulate the terrorists by them clearing out of a safe house and setting up their ambush only to have nothing happen AND smoke out the leaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yy4u, it would have been so much worse if the Democrat-Communist would have been informed prior to the operation. Our enemies would have received a heads-up about the pending action, thus there would have been a higher probability that members of our Armed Forces would have perished, and the target would have vanished. Withholding such sensitive information was a very wise tactic by our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot to include the word “bogus”. Zet up BOGUS operations …in other words…a sting
LikeLike
HOORAH !!
This is Counter-Terrorism at its best’
Thank you Mr. President, the spec OP team and Ms. Haspel.
Prayers for the brave canine officer who led the ‘pursuit’ of that “animal. Speedy recovery boy, I hope to see you receive the “Medal of Honor” soon.
LikeLike
💪💯
LikeLike
I guess nanzi’s going to hold a vote on impeachment PROCEDURES on Thursday….with just the house dems????
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/28/report-house-democrats-to-vote-on-impeachment-procedures-thursday/
Whatever the heck that even means, but it will be interesting to see the tally..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears that the procedure change is to make everything public.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1188902656363945986&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breitbart.com%2Fpolitics%2F2019%2F10%2F28%2Freport-house-democrats-to-vote-on-impeachment-procedures-thursday%2F
The rest reads like typical orange man bad – I love the constitution nanzi spin.
Too many angry phone calls from constituents, or another step in the lawfare plan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is she now has the votes to pass it! Sad day for America!
LikeLike
She got caught in the trap POTUS set by not informing her about the al-Bagdadhi raid, is my guess. Can’t bitch about being kept in the dark when she and Schiff are doing the same thing. Whoever pays her to deliver inside info can’t be too happy about the situation.
I also can’t discount the Hill resignation. Pelosi must have so much on her plate she couldn’t run interference for Hill and had to jettison her. Other dems have to know this so she has to pin them down with a coerced vote before the next shoe drops. Circling the wagons.
I’ve seen rumblings in other places wondering about a link to Pelosi/Schiff recent codel and the al-Bagdadhi op. Some looking into if that codel tipped of al-Bagdadhi location. Timing works out, but a tough sell, to me, otherwise, but something to think about.
My guess, with this vote, is they’re going to run a massive spin campaign with the MSM so they have to open up the inquiry to justify futzed reports out to the press. If they can keep the investigation hot they can play the obstruction/abuse of power card (Bannon’s theory) card on any POTUS revelations, or even the Durham report.
Looks like next incarnation of 8chan is coming online soon. It will be hardened against any de-platforming and will be formidable, IMO. Dems have to front run that to get an “it’s only obstruction” angle on any attacks from that vector as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Answers: “In a way” and “not the US.” That is a great summary analysis compiling what I’ve heard from other HONEST analysts who aren’t in the ignorant “China will always be the best investment” crowd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for posting this video. I watched the whole thing and it really clarified certain things for me
LikeLike
Trump Implies He Could Not Inform Congress/Pelosi Because Certain Members Would Have Informed the Terrorists and Gotten U.S. Troops Killed
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/trump-implies-he-could-not-inform-congress-pelosi-because-certain-members-would-have-informed-the-terrorists-and-gotten-u-s-troops-killed/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well the dims do have several elected jihadis, and islamic apologists.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He didn’t just imply it, he flat out stated “Schiff is the biggest leaker in Congress” answering that very question during this press gaggle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
# 1. JOE Biden is NOT a TRUMP opponent.. he has not been
nominated to anything.
he is not the nominated candidate for POTUS by the DNC
there are 20 others..
that is the fact THEY do not tell…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump retweeted this TECHNOFROG tweet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems do not understand Trump….he thrives on the back and forth, his underdog status, being under siege daily. He becomes energized and motivated by those things that would exhaust and demotivate others. The more they resistthe stronger he becomes
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some of P Trump’s words often expand Dem heads close to the explosion point but there is no one on earth that can defend or promote the President better than Trump himself—-other than in a court of law including the Supreme Court due to lower court activist Dem judges.
The Boo birds, the “Impeach Him” banner clowns, the actions of the Washington Nationals ownership and the “Lock Him Up” chanters at the World Series game last night appear to be living in a MSM created alternate universe or reality. After 3 years of massive job creation for Main Street, a burgeoning stock market, sweeping and fairer trade deals, prison reform and numerous other positive changes since P Trump was elected, they have no impact on these TDS fans. Not even the Bagdadi killing only hours before. It would be informative to learn how many of these arrogant boo birds are fed gov’t workers of contractors for the gov’t. How can they still rationally side with crooked Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi Hillary ?
It’s obvious that irrational anti Trump sentiments do not help a team win as they have been beaten soundly in the last 3 games.
LikeLike
President Trump is not a slender man, but he practically sprinted up those airplane stairs. I’m so impressed with the man I used to think was simply an entertainer.
LikeLike