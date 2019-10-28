“Name Redacted” – President Trump Tweets Picture of Hero From Baghdadi Raid…

Moments ago President Trump honored a very handsome hero from the raid on the ISIS compound of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with a picture:
The heroes name is redacted, but he sure is handsome. A key member of the Special Forces operation in Syria that took out the Islamic State leader on Saturday was a Belgian Malinois who chased al-Baghdadi down a tunnel to his death. Doggo was slightly wounded but is recovering. Hopefully he gets a Purple Heart and lots of treats.
Advertisements
Awesome looking dog!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard he got BAG DADDIES 72 Virgins. That should keep him happy for a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another gorgeous MAGA girl! She’s a beauty!!! ❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who’s a good boy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bitch actually.
LikeLike
Watch your mouth….may be illegal in MA as we speak. (!)
LikeLike
She didn’t offer her preferred pronouns 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
The perfect ending for Baghdadi – a woman takes him out!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not only a female but a dog as well! No wonder he was wailing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like bitches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too
LikeLike
I prayed for a dirty bitch who loves me to death…. I got EXACTLY THAT… a female American Bully who rolls in the mud and wouldn’t leave my side…
LikeLike
“Cry Havoc and let slip the dogs of war.” Wm. Shakespeare in the play Julius Caesar. (spoken by Antony).
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, by Klingon General Chang at the battle in orbit over Khitomer with the USS Enterprise and the USS Excelsior.
/Trek nerd
LikeLike
You have not appreciated Shakespeare till you have read him in the original Kilingon
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I find out where to send them, that Good Girl will never run out of treatos
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll call him Arnold Schwarzenbarker (alias The Terminator).
LikeLike
Shouldn’t he have a purple heart on that harness?
Maybe PDJT can pin one on at a White House ceremony?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Shouldn’t he have a purple heart on that harness?”
————————————————————————–
This was the “official” photo, much like all troops have so was taken earlier. This is not a photo of the dog after the raid. He/She was injured, the dog in this picture is not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Learned today that one of my neighbors is a Navy vet. Not only that, he served under Kerry while stationed in Nam. He summed up “Unfit For Command” thus:
“I didn’t have to read it. I already knew what a *#&! he was.”
I believe [name redacted] would have a greater appreciation and respect for the Purple Heart than Kerry-Heinz 57 was even capable of, and is far more deserving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he raised his leg on what was left and marked him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe it was a squat for this hero!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got to experience the Malinois when I was going through Sergeants Course in 29 Palms in 2002. One of the other sergeants was a K9 handler on base. He and I went over to his office to check out his buddy.
I put on the big sleeve, and my buddy warned me to keep my arm bent to absorb the impact.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That dog hit my forearm like a freight train. Not something I want to be on the business end of.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ft Campbell during SFAUC, was pulled to the center of the room – no sleeve.
He was not sure I was a bad guy but he wanted to make sure. I lost feeling and arm strength for 6 hours below the left elbow. He bit me around the forearm.
Now I own a female and can report they are one of the most loyal and naturally protective dogs I have ever owned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hard to beat some good old fashioned paws on the ground
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can we set up a visit between thIs dog and Pencil Neck Schiff? 😖
LikeLiked by 9 people
Who’s a good boy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now send her after those cockroaches hiding in that SCIF.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can’t “like” your post, Mike, so I’m just letting you know I burst out laughing. Perfect!
LikeLike
God bless our troops, this four legged hero & President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The dog’s name might still be classified, but I think after surviving a suicide cluster bomb and a collapsing tunnel her nickname will be “Lucky.” Three cheers for a damn fine dog!
LikeLiked by 12 people
For the reward…AOC on her knee(s) (would have been Kapernick, but she HAS a job)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for a Strategic Paws.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sadly, CNN is already digging in to her background to tarnish her reputation. FTA:
“U.S.—Everyone praised the classified “Hero Dog” for taking down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Everyone, that is, except CNN, who quickly searched through the dog’s internet history and college yearbooks. Sure enough, CNN found a picture of the Hero Dog partying at obedience school. In the picture, the dog is seen sniffing a butt without consent…”
https://babylonbee.com/news/cnn-uncovers-evidence-hero-dog-sniffed-butts
LikeLiked by 7 people
Paws for effect
LikeLiked by 3 people
Semper Fido!
LikeLiked by 12 people
⭐️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, perfect, tuskyou! Perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
1000 likes tuskyou!
LikeLike
German Shepherd’s are the best! I’ve been privileged to have owned several.
So happy he is going to be okay!! Great job, fella!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, make that good job girl!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Shepherds,mgrew up with two…and they have fierce loyalty!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! Mine went everywhere with me, and he slept at the foot of my bed every night. Best.dogs.evah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
As the owner of a working dog myself, I can guarantee you this fine four legged war machine loved every second of that chase. Big hugs and treats for our fine fighting canines, wherever they are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still upset that President Trump said that al Baghdadi died like a dog! I understand that it’s the Queens vernacular, but I think it’s insulting to this brave soldier and her? squad members! Our VSGPT should have said something like, “He died like the whiny, cowardly scum he was; I sure hope nobody accidentally feeds any of his remains to the pigs!” My apologies to Deadwood, David Milch and Mr. Wu!
So much to celebrate this week; better remember get whiskey AND tequila! More ammo was already on the list!
LikeLike
This was psyops. Muslims have a thing about dogs and women. This helps it not become a martyr used to recruit more isis. Trump just used his queens vernacular to at least come off authentic. Trump uses it as a bully busting effect on adversaries. Trump is willing to do whatever needs to be done to protect Americans. Other presidents would have been too PC to do this. The language was for ISIS to hear.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
(This is why your comments are being moderated.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Um… you’ve got your sarcasm meter on “mute”. Turn it back on, please.
LikeLike
Steve Austin has nothing on this dog.. Truly a six million dollar dog…The Belgian Malinois in action… https://youtu.be/orAGU04T0rc
LikeLike
Amazing video, Bulldog! Can’t believe this dog flies up trees and through the air. And when the distance is too great it walks on tightropes suspended between buildings. Super Dogs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!
I sure would not want to be on the receiving end of that!
LikeLike
Looks like we’re about 50:50 on thinking our canine hero is male vs female. Half of us are wrong. Good thing dogs don’t take as much offense as people these days when we mis-gender them! I’m going to guess female, though I am not a dog expert
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we should all contact our specific representatives ask that they sponsor a resolution attesting to the bravery of this beautiful dog. Let’s see what the dimwits will do with it. There are millions and millions of dog lovers in this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Next thing you know, Obie & Joe will be claiming al-bag-daddy was killed due to their leadership
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can just picture Obie saying “You didn’t build that!”
LikeLike
Caught the WSJ headline at the store. WSJ boldly proclaimed that “ISIS Leader Died During Raid”.
LikeLike
A infuriating as the fake news is, I do get pleasure knowing that the people at those outlets are being driven bonkers by Trump. 🙂 He keeps winning and everything the Dems do to try to knock him out fails miserably.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are days when things seem bleak, but I always return to a gut feeling that we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. KAG 2020/Pence 2024
LikeLike
A true American hero
LikeLiked by 2 people
FTA – A heroic dog that was injured during the U.S. military operation that killed Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has already returned to duty, the U.S. government said Monday.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/10/28/military-dog-hurt-in-al-baghdadi-raid-returns-to-duty/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how the dog didn’t get blown up when Baghdadi blew himself and his children up at the dead end of a cave.
LikeLike
Fox news just gave that dogs name out🙁 Why did they do that???
LikeLike
Looks like the name was leaked by “sources” in the Defense Department?
LikeLike
What’s her name?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh, I just want to find out if it really is a girl or a boy! Not quite sure what I’m seeing down there and have no desire to zoom in, LOL! I know my father preferred female dogs in WW2.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Martha on Fox said the dogs name is Conan.
LikeLike
NY Post also seemed to release a name. Conan would not be my first choice for a female, but what do I know.
https://nypost.com/2019/10/28/military-dog-wounded-chasing-al-baghdadi-already-back-on-the-job/
LikeLike
Probably not the end of the world. It’s not like someone targeted by the dog would be able to say “heel Conan” and stop the attack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just heard from Lou Dobbs seconds ago. Hero dog is invited to White House. Arrangement being made.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can you imagine how terrible this is for the muslim terrorist . Die at hands of a women assures them of nothing and a dog is worse to them and just below a women . I know the fear of dying at hands of a women is based 100% on a bible story where a warrior died by a women dropping a heavy object on him . Mo never read or saw a koran but those people have spent hundreds of years trying to steal the history and bible from the Jews . Islam is not based on reality just delusions and lies .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good!! I’ll be watching for the event!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So will I, Rick, and my little dachshund, Queen! She is the boss, and I am her faithful servant 🤣🤗💖!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers showing unanimous love for our best friends on the planet; nary a troll or rolcon wants to ‘scrap’ in this arena! In as much as POTUS was telling those in grief from this Most Wanted evil terrorist/coward that no mercy was spared DagBaddy under his leadership, I believe he is also using the ‘dog’ to emphasize a fundamental difference between ‘us’ and ‘them’.
We all know someone who shows more love to their dog than their own flesh and blood, and can seemingly never disagree with the sentiment as being completely normal. Not so ironic that the ‘them’ represents the antithesis.
LikeLike
Our Daddy is bigger than their Dadi!
LikeLike
Liberals don’t have children. They have dogs or cats or pygmy marmosets and treat them like children.
Maybe this is a potential means to start a dialog.
Naw, that’s crazy talk.
LikeLike
Newsweek is pathetic. In the article about the dog’s name they wrote “Trump himself is not known to have any pets, including any dogs, and does not appear to be an animal-lover in general.” Severe case of TDS right there. I don’t have any pets either but I LOVE cats and dogs and hamsters and horses and snakes and just about everything else people keep. And I watch animal shows and videos and greet all of the animals in my building when I see them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s actually pretty funny. They’re really having to dig deep to come up with ways to “smear” him.
Definitely a hit and a miss there, NewsSpeak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe Trump is the first president who has not had any pets or livestock while in office. Not that it’s relevant here, but it’s an odd factoid.
LikeLike
Ok, so I am in the same position and agree with you up until snakes. i am convinced they are NOT God’s creatures.
LikeLike
Nothing wrong with snakes & lizards. The are nice to pet on a cool day. Like a little mobile A/C unit.
LikeLike
… on a hot day …
LikeLike
WHAT A GORGEOUS PUP! I want her brother!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Payback is a female dog, Baghdadi..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not so fast .. https://thelastbesthope.files.wordpress.com/2019/10/dogg.jpg
LikeLike
Maligator!
LikeLike
I love our President, a warrior with a heart….
LikeLike
Uh oh….
https://babylonbee.com/news/cnn-uncovers-evidence-hero-dog-sniffed-butts
LikeLike