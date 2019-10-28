“Name Redacted” – President Trump Tweets Picture of Hero From Baghdadi Raid…

Moments ago President Trump honored a very handsome hero from the raid on the ISIS compound of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with a picture:

The heroes name is redacted, but he sure is handsome. A key member of the Special Forces operation in Syria that took out the Islamic State leader on Saturday was a Belgian Malinois who chased al-Baghdadi down a tunnel to his death. Doggo was slightly wounded but is recovering. Hopefully he gets a Purple Heart and lots of treats.

