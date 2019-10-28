“Name Redacted” – President Trump Tweets Picture of Hero From Baghdadi Raid…

Moments ago President Trump honored a very handsome hero from the raid on the ISIS compound of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with a picture:

The heroes name is redacted, but he sure is handsome. A key member of the Special Forces operation in Syria that took out the Islamic State leader on Saturday was a Belgian Malinois who chased al-Baghdadi down a tunnel to his death.  Doggo was slightly wounded but is recovering.  Hopefully he gets a Purple Heart and lots of treats.

 

219 Responses to “Name Redacted” – President Trump Tweets Picture of Hero From Baghdadi Raid…

  1. CharterOakie says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Awesome looking dog!

  2. Gort says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Who’s a good boy?

  3. k4jjj says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    “Cry Havoc and let slip the dogs of war.” Wm. Shakespeare in the play Julius Caesar. (spoken by Antony).

  4. Sloth1963 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    If I find out where to send them, that Good Girl will never run out of treatos

  5. Zippy says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    I’ll call him Arnold Schwarzenbarker (alias The Terminator).

  6. Gort says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Shouldn’t he have a purple heart on that harness?

    Maybe PDJT can pin one on at a White House ceremony?

    • DJ says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:44 pm

      “Shouldn’t he have a purple heart on that harness?”
      ————————————————————————–
      This was the “official” photo, much like all troops have so was taken earlier. This is not a photo of the dog after the raid. He/She was injured, the dog in this picture is not.

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Learned today that one of my neighbors is a Navy vet. Not only that, he served under Kerry while stationed in Nam. He summed up “Unfit For Command” thus:

      “I didn’t have to read it. I already knew what a *#&! he was.”

      I believe [name redacted] would have a greater appreciation and respect for the Purple Heart than Kerry-Heinz 57 was even capable of, and is far more deserving.

  7. scrap1ron says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    I hope he raised his leg on what was left and marked him.

    Liked by 5 people

  8. stg58animalmother says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    I got to experience the Malinois when I was going through Sergeants Course in 29 Palms in 2002. One of the other sergeants was a K9 handler on base. He and I went over to his office to check out his buddy.

    I put on the big sleeve, and my buddy warned me to keep my arm bent to absorb the impact.

    • stg58animalmother says:
      October 28, 2019 at 6:54 pm

      That dog hit my forearm like a freight train. Not something I want to be on the business end of.

      • Joe says:
        October 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

        Ft Campbell during SFAUC, was pulled to the center of the room – no sleeve.

        He was not sure I was a bad guy but he wanted to make sure. I lost feeling and arm strength for 6 hours below the left elbow. He bit me around the forearm.

        Now I own a female and can report they are one of the most loyal and naturally protective dogs I have ever owned.

  9. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Hard to beat some good old fashioned paws on the ground

  10. Magabear says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Can we set up a visit between thIs dog and Pencil Neck Schiff? 😖

  11. Gadsenfly says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Who’s a good boy?

  12. Mike in a Truck says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Now send her after those cockroaches hiding in that SCIF.

  13. Lion2017 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    God bless our troops, this four legged hero & President Trump!

  14. diogenes says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    The dog’s name might still be classified, but I think after surviving a suicide cluster bomb and a collapsing tunnel her nickname will be “Lucky.” Three cheers for a damn fine dog!

  15. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    For the reward…AOC on her knee(s) (would have been Kapernick, but she HAS a job)

  16. Maquis says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Time for a Strategic Paws.

  17. CorwinAmber says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Paws for effect

  18. tuskyou says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Semper Fido!

  19. Sunflower says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    German Shepherd’s are the best! I’ve been privileged to have owned several.
    So happy he is going to be okay!! Great job, fella!

  20. Lefty says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    As the owner of a working dog myself, I can guarantee you this fine four legged war machine loved every second of that chase. Big hugs and treats for our fine fighting canines, wherever they are!

  21. Abolition Man says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    I’m still upset that President Trump said that al Baghdadi died like a dog! I understand that it’s the Queens vernacular, but I think it’s insulting to this brave soldier and her? squad members! Our VSGPT should have said something like, “He died like the whiny, cowardly scum he was; I sure hope nobody accidentally feeds any of his remains to the pigs!” My apologies to Deadwood, David Milch and Mr. Wu!
    So much to celebrate this week; better remember get whiskey AND tequila! More ammo was already on the list!

    • Firefly says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:46 pm

      This was psyops. Muslims have a thing about dogs and women. This helps it not become a martyr used to recruit more isis. Trump just used his queens vernacular to at least come off authentic. Trump uses it as a bully busting effect on adversaries. Trump is willing to do whatever needs to be done to protect Americans. Other presidents would have been too PC to do this. The language was for ISIS to hear.

    • L. Gee says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Comment deleted by Admin…

      (This is why your comments are being moderated.)

  22. American Bulldog says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Steve Austin has nothing on this dog.. Truly a six million dollar dog…The Belgian Malinois in action… https://youtu.be/orAGU04T0rc

  23. janie says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Looks like we’re about 50:50 on thinking our canine hero is male vs female. Half of us are wrong. Good thing dogs don’t take as much offense as people these days when we mis-gender them! I’m going to guess female, though I am not a dog expert

  24. Sar c says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    I think we should all contact our specific representatives ask that they sponsor a resolution attesting to the bravery of this beautiful dog. Let’s see what the dimwits will do with it. There are millions and millions of dog lovers in this country.

  25. tozerbgood8315 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Next thing you know, Obie & Joe will be claiming al-bag-daddy was killed due to their leadership

    • tozerbgood8315 says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      I can just picture Obie saying “You didn’t build that!”

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      Caught the WSJ headline at the store. WSJ boldly proclaimed that “ISIS Leader Died During Raid”.

      • covfefe999 says:
        October 28, 2019 at 8:47 pm

        A infuriating as the fake news is, I do get pleasure knowing that the people at those outlets are being driven bonkers by Trump. 🙂 He keeps winning and everything the Dems do to try to knock him out fails miserably.

        • stripmallgrackle says:
          October 28, 2019 at 9:00 pm

          There are days when things seem bleak, but I always return to a gut feeling that we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. KAG 2020/Pence 2024

  26. Trump2020 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    A true American hero

  27. getfitnow says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    FTA – A heroic dog that was injured during the U.S. military operation that killed Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has already returned to duty, the U.S. government said Monday.
    https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/10/28/military-dog-hurt-in-al-baghdadi-raid-returns-to-duty/

  28. Toejamicus says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I wonder how the dog didn’t get blown up when Baghdadi blew himself and his children up at the dead end of a cave.

  29. maggiemoowho says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Fox news just gave that dogs name out🙁 Why did they do that???

  30. retiredseabee says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Just heard from Lou Dobbs seconds ago. Hero dog is invited to White House. Arrangement being made.

  31. Wayne Robinson says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Can you imagine how terrible this is for the muslim terrorist . Die at hands of a women assures them of nothing and a dog is worse to them and just below a women . I know the fear of dying at hands of a women is based 100% on a bible story where a warrior died by a women dropping a heavy object on him . Mo never read or saw a koran but those people have spent hundreds of years trying to steal the history and bible from the Jews . Islam is not based on reality just delusions and lies .

  32. Rick554 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Good!! I’ll be watching for the event!

  33. Jerry Joe says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Treepers showing unanimous love for our best friends on the planet; nary a troll or rolcon wants to ‘scrap’ in this arena! In as much as POTUS was telling those in grief from this Most Wanted evil terrorist/coward that no mercy was spared DagBaddy under his leadership, I believe he is also using the ‘dog’ to emphasize a fundamental difference between ‘us’ and ‘them’.

    We all know someone who shows more love to their dog than their own flesh and blood, and can seemingly never disagree with the sentiment as being completely normal. Not so ironic that the ‘them’ represents the antithesis.

  34. covfefe999 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Newsweek is pathetic. In the article about the dog’s name they wrote “Trump himself is not known to have any pets, including any dogs, and does not appear to be an animal-lover in general.” Severe case of TDS right there. I don’t have any pets either but I LOVE cats and dogs and hamsters and horses and snakes and just about everything else people keep. And I watch animal shows and videos and greet all of the animals in my building when I see them.

  35. 2Alpha says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    WHAT A GORGEOUS PUP! I want her brother!

  36. 4EDouglas says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Payback is a female dog, Baghdadi..

  38. Big Jake says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Maligator!

  39. JDD^2 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I love our President, a warrior with a heart….

