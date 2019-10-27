President Trump Announces The Death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi…

Posted on October 27, 2019 by

Earlier today President Trump announced the death of ISIS loser Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. [Video below, transcript will follow]

.

[White House Announcement] – Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization in the World. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my Administration. U.S. Special Operations forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid into Northwestern Syria to accomplish this mission.

No U.S. personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi’s fighters and companions were killed with him. He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming. The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed.

Eleven young children were moved out of the house un-injured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, who had dragged three children with him to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, but test results gave certain and positive identification.

The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic and dread – terrified of the American Forces bearing down. We were in the compound for approximately 2 hours, and after the mission was accomplished we took highly sensitive material and information from the raid.

Baghdadi’s demise demonstrates America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders, and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS!

The reach of America is long. As you know, last month we announced that we recently killed Hamza Bin Laden, the very violent son of Osama Bin Laden, who was saying very bad things.

He was the heir apparent to Al Qaeda. Terrorists who oppress and murder innocent people should never sleep soundly, knowing that we will completely destroy them. These savage monsters will not escape their fate – and they will not escape the final judgement of God.

Baghdadi has been on the run for many years, long before I took office. At my direction, as Commander-in-Chief, the United States obliterated his ‘caliphate’ in March of this year. Today’s events are another reminder that we will continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists to their brutal end.

Baghdadi and the losers who worked with him – in some cases people who had no idea what they were getting into and how dangerous and unglamorous it was – killed many people. Their murder of innocent Americans Jim Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller were especially heinous. The shocking publicized murder of a Jordanian pilot who was burned alive in a cage for all to see, and the execution of Christians in Libya and Egypt, as well as the genocidal mass murder of Yazidis, rank ISIS among the most depraved organizations in history.

The forced religious conversions, the orange suits prior to many beheadings, all of which were openly displayed for the world – this was all Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s work. He was vicious and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying. This raid was impeccable, and could only have taken place with the acknowledgement and help of certain other nations and people.

I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, and I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support they were able to give us. Thank you as well to the great intelligence professionals who helped make this very successful journey possible.

I want to thank the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines involved in last night’s operation. You are the very best there is anywhere in the world. I want to thank General Mark Milley and our Joint Chiefs of Staff, and I also want to thank our professionals who work in other agencies of the United States government and were critical to the mission’s success.

Last night was a great night for the United States and for the World. A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, was violently eliminated – he will never again harm another innocent man, woman or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.

God bless the United States of America!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, President Trump, Syria, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to President Trump Announces The Death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi…

  2. TwoLaine says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    BRAVO Mr. President & Team! Thank You!

    Keep up the good work!

    #DrainTheSwamp

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. rah says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    I love the fact that neither Pelosi or Shift for brains were briefed and they’re crying about it. Russians and I suspect Turks had to be coordinated with since it was only 5 K from the border. What practical purpose would there be for having congress in the loop at all before the operation went down?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      October 27, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      IMO, this was the kill shot. Keeping Pelosi and her minions out of the loop and then telling the world why. It’s a devastating indictment of these traitors.

      Communist media will have to completely avoid it because they KNOW he is calling them enemies of the State, and the communists and enemies KNOW it’s true.

      I’d love for PT to tweet Schiff and tell him he’s sorry he didn’t advise him, but he knows how busy he is with the work he’s doing for the American people…KEEP it in the news…

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • Some old guy says:
        October 27, 2019 at 1:10 pm

        Honestly think there’s More than a reasonable chance that Dems would have intentionally tried scuttling the mission by engaging their teammates in the media to loudly and immediately proclaim the raid, hoping that either Baghdadadi would escape and/or to increase the mission cost in American blood. You know, resistance at all costs. They are truly deranged and now evaluate the world simply in terms of whether something helps Trump (Bad) or hurts him (Good). Nothing matters except Trump’s (and our) relegation to insignificance.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • lotbusyexec says:
          October 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

          I heard Baghdadadi was watching CNN prior to his surprise “guests”. Thank God PDJT did not inform her because he would have known to not take that tunnel to nowhere.

          Like

          Reply
        • YeahYouRight says:
          October 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm

          I recall the Dems actually doing that to scuttle some early Trump operations, which endangered soldiers and mission. It happened after briefing Go8. So your instincts are spot on, Old Guy.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • YeahYouRight says:
          October 27, 2019 at 1:33 pm

          You are spot on, Old Guy. It happened in early Trump operations, details were leaked, foes warned directly after Go8 briefing. They wanted to scuttle missions so badly that they endangered our sons and daughters. They’re sick.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Allard Otten says:
        October 27, 2019 at 1:36 pm

        I think you have to factor in that those parties that would have been informed want to know why they weren’t.

        Either Pelosi/Schiff & Co. have rolled on them or the money they pay Pelosi/Schiff & Co. to inform them is money thrown out the window because Pelosi/Schiff & Co. have been taken out of the loop and can no longer deliver.

        Neither option is a good look.

        First tweet out of the chute was Schiff, I think. Complained right away. Probably the most scared. Pelosi had to wait to get a consensus group to put enough bullshit into a statement so it doesn’t look like she’s in sheer panic and can’t hold the troops.

        POTUS also adding he didn’t say anything because he didn’t want any of his guys/gals hurt was kicking sand in Pelosi’s face. She has to respond to that, but hasn’t yet, AFAIK. That’s why I’m going with Pelosi has to explain to the handlers WTF is going on first.

        Like

        Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        October 27, 2019 at 1:44 pm

        He just kicked PIGLOSI in the crotch for the world to see. I love this man.

        Like

        Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        October 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

        My sentiments too. Plus, if another similar opportunity arises and PDJT does advise them and the op loses lives, PDJT can point to them if there are leaks. He’s got them both right where he wants them. Perfect op in more ways than one!

        Like

        Reply
    • Dances with Wolverines says:
      October 27, 2019 at 12:46 pm

      President Trumps very first words mentioned Russia as being informed. I know that will trigger the fake impeachment panel.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • jx says:
        October 27, 2019 at 1:12 pm

        You know it! CNN/MSNBC will have a panel of clowns bandying about “He notified Russia but did not notify Congress. It’s clear where his loyalties are. He must be impeached.” etc ad nauseam.

        They really are sick. Exhibit A is the Washington Post today.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • John Post says:
      October 27, 2019 at 12:48 pm

      rah:

      He didn’t notify nanzy and co so that their buddies (the Awan brothers) wouldn’t have a chance to warn Baghdadi!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • rah says:
        October 27, 2019 at 1:24 pm

        I’m not going to go that far but it has been clear that no classified information of any sort is safe in the hands of democrats if they believe they can hurt this POTUS or gain political advantage from it.
        You don’t have to tell me about operational security. I was an SF soldier with 8 1/2 years team time.
        The very first mission I was on with a team was to conduct the winter warfare training of a battalion of the now deactivated 11th SFG(A) Reserve. The training was conducted at then Camp McCoy, WI (Now Fort McCoy) A reporter and photographer from a newspaper in Madison showed up. It was agreed they could do a story if they didn’t photograph our faces. They did it, we caught them, exposed every roll of film they had and they were escorted off the post.
        That was just my first taste of many in dealing with our press. The press and politicians not in the NCA chain are never to be trusted as far was concerned. Hell even US soldiers serving in UN positions fell into the category also.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:59 pm

      it was great that PDJT named Russia first then Turkiye as allies in the op and were told only what they needed to know. Piglosie, Shift for Brains and other traitorous leakers were not told shift.

      Like

      Reply
  4. thelastbesthope says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Remember this? Feb. 12, 2015 – Obama’s selfie video was shot mere hours after it was confirmed that Kayla Mueller died in ISIS custody.

    This behavior is of a piece with last August’s callous display. Then, Obama took to a podium in Martha’s Vineyard to address the brutal beheading of American journalist James Wright Foley by ISIS militants only to dash off to a previously scheduled golf outing within minutes of his mock somber speech.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Tiffthis says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/
    Washington post called baghdadi a religious scholar in an obit today 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. joeknuckles says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Does anybody else think that the Democrats would not have hesitated to do whatever they could to ensure mission failure if Trump had briefed them ahead of time? What’s a few dozen dead American soldiers to them if it helps further their cause?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. dottygal says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    RIP: Rest In Pieces

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Reserved55 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Mourning the loss.

    Like

    Reply
    • RJ says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:17 pm

      Maybe Chris could take a walk down into a tunnel…maybe he would meet up with John Rambo as he came back from Mexico as portrayed in his latest movie…maybe Chris could find a real god besides himself…then again maybe pigs will fly some day!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Reserved55 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Like

    Reply
  11. lorenetn says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Did anyone else notice that the media people were actually respectful to President Trump during Q&A? Usually they are screaming at him like a bunch of out-of-control children. I think I even heard one of them say “thank you” at the end, but that might have been a WH staffer thanking them. Couldn’t tell which for sure.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Perot Conservative says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Fantastic.

    Unfortunately, like with President Obama, we broadcast that we gain intell. I’ll never get that. I’d do the opposite.

    Like

    Reply
    • palafox says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm

      Even if we didn’t?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Searkreb says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:10 pm

      Come on. They pull of this high level of a strike do you knit think they have more reasons to say things like this?

      It’s like saying I voted for him but…
      Give a little credit where it’s due and enjoy the victory and what is surely more to come.

      I would bet more actions are being carried out as we speak

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • neev1031 says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:39 pm

      I would argue that it should be said that ‘lot of intelligence’ was gathered no matter what. Fear of discovery would cause activity that highlights connections.

      Like

      Reply
    • chiefworm says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:57 pm

      PC, doesn’t matter. It is always suspected that Intel is gathered whether true or not. Everyone within that cell circle now has a target on them. The only thing that would really be proper would be to put Baddaddy’s head on a pike, covered with bacon, at the nearest military base for the locals to see and think upon what happens to terrorists. Good riddence to bad rubbish.

      Like

      Reply
  13. donaldthegreat20 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    October 26, 2019 ranks among the most momentous days in the presidency of Donald The Great.
    Moreover, in November 2020, he will stand for re-election, I predict, as a legend in his own time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    This is LEADERSHIP. the only time President Trump uses “I” is when he follows it with “thank.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:01 pm

      Great observation goddess!

      Like

      Reply
    • Bigbadmike says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      The only info unique was that we can blast our way through walls and don’t have to go through booby trapped front doors. And, oh yes, we use dogs, and that robots are slow and cumbersome. Oh No. These top secret tactics should never have been spoken of. Our enemies know every move we can make now. Of course, this President will not be offering our Seal Team Six as a sacrifice to appease ISIS, like the previous President did to satisfy Al Queda when their supreme leaders are eliminated by our Special Forces. Unconditional Surrender is the only way they will stay alive under this President.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. smartyjones1 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Hear that CNN is already complaining incessantly and dopey Tapper is trying to claim President Trump gave away military details putting them at risk.

    President Trump is not Obama and Biden. No one is put at risk and he even commented that the brave warriors would not be coming to the White House to preserve their anonymity.

    Who wants to bet that President Trump won’t be having a private meeting with the Delta Force and US Army Rangers to personally thank them for their successful mission?

    You know it’s going to happen!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. thelastbesthope says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Washington Post: Baghdadi “an austere religious scholar”

    Associated Press: TRUMP MURDERS MIDDLE EAST LEADER

    CNN: cuts away from announcement of Baghdadi’s death to talk about impeachment

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. delighteddeplorable says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Well. Watching President Trump deliver this message caused eye leakage, once again. And really, I’m not a weeper! However, hearing his words and the heartfelt emotions and power behind them is poignant and causes immense feelings of pride. I’d forgotten how damn good it feels to be proud of America after being numbed down during the Zero years.

    Thank you, Mr. President, thank you, Sundance. What a spectacular start to a new week of winning!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. Reserved55 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Tlaib 0

    Omar 2
    One is inequality, the other is happy dawali

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      October 27, 2019 at 12:55 pm

      They’re in mourning. Wonder what that looks like…rage….? They’ll have to compose themselves before they make their thinly veiled hate speech. It will include something along the order of…we renounce any kind of extremism…here…or…

      You know the rest.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. L. Gee says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    I would have loved to have been in an airport when this came on CNN. I would have hooted, hollered, cheered, and clapped as loud as I could. Snowflakes be damned!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:59 pm

      Will be interesting to see if this changes some minds about Trump.

      I saw a glimmer of it. A coworker from Tunisia, ( who is always baiting
      me with bullshit about impeachment about Trump) was ebuillent in the
      parking lot this morning.

      They killed the head of ISIS!! He was positively glowing about it.
      ISIS killed some respected police chief near where his parents live.
      He said that there was a lot of other activity they did, but he was getting
      ready to drive home.

      I’m going to work with this. I see a possible conversion coming down
      the road. Also, he’s Muslim, but he looks mediterranean in features.

      Like

      Reply
  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    SPECULATION: POTUS cut a BRILLIANT Strategic Oil Deal with Erdogan.
    [reposted from last night – starting to come TRUE]
    • POTUS got Erdo to END his Invasion under threat of Economic Sanctions
    • USA recaptured the NE Syrian Oil Fields that ISIS had controlled
    • Erdo then LOST the Oil Flows from NE Syria that he’d been banking on.
    • Unless he SUSTAINS the Safe Zone along his border
    • As long as he does, the USA EXPORTS Captured Oil through Turkey
    • Providing INCOME to the Kurds to keep them at peace with Turkey
    • Or we export the Oil through Iraq, leaving Turkey with NOTHING.

    RE: Putin calls USA Recapture of NE Syrian Oil “Banditry”
    … Congrats, Putin: You got the Syrian Tar Baby and Trump got the Oil.

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/26/russia-us-troops-syria-oil-isis

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  22. thedoc00 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Got to really hand to our media and the Uni-Party.

    President Bush’s ill-conceived invasion of Iraq as well as Afghanistan Nation building, with Congressional approval, became a recruiting posters for Terrorists and ISIS. Democrats attempt to try his administration members as a War Criminals. Fast forward to today, IC members and State Department employees from Bush administration are now declared as people President Trump should emulate.

    President Obama continues President Bush’s operations but hamstrings US Military. Then withdraws from Iraq but that retreat was OK. He plays call of duty droning people around the world, which was not a recruiting poster for ISIS. He and Uni-Party allies contribute materially to people who founded ISIS State and compose current Turkish Surrogate Forces attacking the Kurds in Syria, that was OK. Obama administration finances the Arab Spring, that was OK. Obama and company did a victory dance on killing of Bin Laden at DNC Convention in 2011 and a few days later US Embassy is assaulted in Benghazi, but it was film released 1 year earlier that caused the incident? Pallet loads of cash on Iranian runway, returning cash to Iran previous Democrat and Republican Presidents had withheld, was a smart move. After Iranian Cash is delivered, US outs a US Seal Team in the Gulf for Iranians to capture and hold as hostages during final Nuke Deal negotiations and votes. Former members of Obama IC and State Department are cited as people he should emulate.

    President Trump returns sovereignty issues to Syria and kills the ISIS terrorist leader and he is aiding in the recruiting of ISIS members??

    The logic of the Uni-Party and their friends is astounding.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. joemaga says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Calling the MSM enemies of the people is like Obama calling ISIS the JV squad. These people are truly sick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Reserved55 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. silentmajority4life says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    That is My President. A leader like that makes us all stand a little taller and more proud. Well done 👍👍👏

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. TreeperInTraining says:
    October 27, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Surely, Sundance, all of this BagDaddy stuff is fake news because I was told by experts and those of the armchair type that:

    *The Kurds will be slaughtered.

    *Turkey will invade.

    *We are leaving vaccuum.

    *Pulling troops was THE WORST decision of his presidency.

    *ISIS is now emboldened and the US will be left behind in the area.

    *Orange Man Bad.

    Heck….SNL even had a skit on last night depicting ISIS terrorists thanking the President for putting them back to work. SNL doesn’t lie…does it?

    So, again, I’ll have to assume that these rumors of intel sharing between Turkey, Russia, Syria and the Kurds with agreement to a US Operation to take out the world’s most wanted terrorist is fake news.

    Even if it isn’t, the WaPo tells me that BagDaddy was a very loved religious leader…so killing him is mean!

    Orange Man mean and bad…..

    In other words….

    Hahahahahahahahahaha.

    Hahahahahahahahahaha.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. The American Patriot says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    The Fuhrer cannot be too happy as he was his top general in his “national police force”

    Meanwhile, his top minions here are panicking because the Durham investigation has gone criminal…and….he knows it’s closer to him.

    Like

    Reply
  30. California Joe says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Wasn’t Al-Baghdadi one of the five terrorists released by Obama in exchange for the cowardly soldier who deserted and was captured by Al Qaeda?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Reserved55 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. 4EDouglas says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Actually the part of Syria that had the oil was Trukey’s originally for centuries. The Brits were resposeable for this and other messes in the ME after WW1.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Barry from Victoria says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Bbbbbut Clapper says this will make the jihadis mad and now we must be afraid, because they would otherwise be nice guys, and, and,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. k4jjj says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    al-Baghdadi’s severed head will probably lie in state at the Obama mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. Barack had such high hopes for the ISIS caliphate.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Garavaglia says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Note..also..the absence of Bolton in this scenario. Coincidence?

    Like

    Reply
  36. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    As I said in other thread, it was great to see VSGT unfiltered and in full , competent command on ALL the TV channels. It was a chance for the average citizen to see (what we here know, but they seldom see from Press ) that he is a calm ,competent, common sense ,thoughtful leader. A man you want in charge. The MSM is beside itself , esp IMHO, because they and Dems know ,but won’t admit – their prized Impeachment ship has sailed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jason Ross says:
      October 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

      It is refreshing to see the legacy media with no alternative but portray POTUS in a favorable light. It seems like it’s been months… they usually lead their daily coverage with ‘analysis’

      Like

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      October 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      The first minute when the Trumpster walked on stage, he didn’t say a word, just looked around the room, an amazing moment of a true BOSS HOG. Never seen a person exudes such Supreme Confidence.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Reserved55 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Dana, Georgetown fellow and former amb. to Qatar

    Like

    Reply
  38. TeaForAll says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Thank You President Trump, Our Brave Military…. Job well done
    Baghdadi is dead and the world is a safer place today.

    Like

    Reply
  39. frances says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    My apologies for posting something off topic, but it appears Schiff’s whistleblower has been named. From an article on zerohedge:
    “His name is Mr Alexander Daniluk. He is the man the investigation of Sam Kislin and of the DoJ had led to, the Finance Minister of Ukraine at the time, the man who was responsible for the embezzlement of three billion US taxpayer’s best dollars. The DoJ issued an order for his arrest. Naturally he is devoted to Biden personally, and to the Dems in general. I would not trust his version of the phone call at all.

    Daniluk was supposed to accompany President Zelensky on his visit to Washington; but he was informed that there is an order for his arrest. He remained in Kiev. And soon afterwards, the hell of the alleged leaked phone call broke out. Zelensky administration investigated and concluded that the leak was done by Mr Alexander Daniluk, who is known for his close relations with George Soros and with Mr Biden. Alexander Daniluk had been fired.”
    Here is the zerohedge link, there is a great deal more in the article about this guy, other US crimes in the Ukraine: http://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/plundering-ukraine-corrupt-american-democrats

    Like

    Reply
  40. msalicia56 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.

    Like

    Reply
  41. msalicia56 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.

    Like

    Reply
  42. msalicia56 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.

    Like

    Reply
  43. msalicia56 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.

    Like

    Reply
  44. MaineCoon says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    This video is worth watching. It’s a Muslim commentator on MSNCB (sorry) absolutely praising the demise of Baghdadi and said all Muslims will feel the same since he accosted more Muslim than anyone else…

    Like

    Reply
  45. Harry says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    msalicia56, although you posted 4 times, “Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake?”, I will answer once. The short answer is No. There is no such planned event.
    When caliphate collapsed, the head butcher had to find a shelter with allies (other terror groups) and hence came to this area. it is all about getting the right intelligence. Getting intelligenc ein this border area is alot easier than getting it form the heart of syria (like when they had capital cities of caliphate).

    Like

    Reply
  46. Raised on Reagan says:
    October 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Kim Jong-un had better take notice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s