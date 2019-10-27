President Trump Announces The Death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi…

Earlier today President Trump announced the death of ISIS loser Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. [Video below, transcript will follow]
.
[White House Announcement] – Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization in the World. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my Administration. U.S. Special Operations forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid into Northwestern Syria to accomplish this mission.
No U.S. personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi’s fighters and companions were killed with him. He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming. The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed.
Eleven young children were moved out of the house un-injured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, who had dragged three children with him to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, but test results gave certain and positive identification.
The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic and dread – terrified of the American Forces bearing down. We were in the compound for approximately 2 hours, and after the mission was accomplished we took highly sensitive material and information from the raid.
Baghdadi’s demise demonstrates America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders, and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS!
The reach of America is long. As you know, last month we announced that we recently killed Hamza Bin Laden, the very violent son of Osama Bin Laden, who was saying very bad things.
He was the heir apparent to Al Qaeda. Terrorists who oppress and murder innocent people should never sleep soundly, knowing that we will completely destroy them. These savage monsters will not escape their fate – and they will not escape the final judgement of God.
Baghdadi has been on the run for many years, long before I took office. At my direction, as Commander-in-Chief, the United States obliterated his ‘caliphate’ in March of this year. Today’s events are another reminder that we will continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists to their brutal end.
Baghdadi and the losers who worked with him – in some cases people who had no idea what they were getting into and how dangerous and unglamorous it was – killed many people. Their murder of innocent Americans Jim Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller were especially heinous. The shocking publicized murder of a Jordanian pilot who was burned alive in a cage for all to see, and the execution of Christians in Libya and Egypt, as well as the genocidal mass murder of Yazidis, rank ISIS among the most depraved organizations in history.
The forced religious conversions, the orange suits prior to many beheadings, all of which were openly displayed for the world – this was all Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s work. He was vicious and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying. This raid was impeccable, and could only have taken place with the acknowledgement and help of certain other nations and people.
I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, and I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support they were able to give us. Thank you as well to the great intelligence professionals who helped make this very successful journey possible.
I want to thank the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines involved in last night’s operation. You are the very best there is anywhere in the world. I want to thank General Mark Milley and our Joint Chiefs of Staff, and I also want to thank our professionals who work in other agencies of the United States government and were critical to the mission’s success.
Last night was a great night for the United States and for the World. A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, was violently eliminated – he will never again harm another innocent man, woman or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.
God bless the United States of America!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/flashback-never-forget-isis-terror-leader-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-was-held-at-us-prison-camp-bucca-in-2009-until-obama-white-house-agreed-to-let-him-go/
Obama let him go in 2009
LikeLiked by 13 people
I hope the President releases his contacts from his cell phone. Might be some interesting reading.
LikeLike
Sexting with Pelosi
LikeLike
Eew. I just threw up in my mouth, John.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once you understand that the “Progressive” Left and Islamic supremacists have common enemies in Free Market Capitalism, individual liberty and the Judeo-Christian morality that made America great and that they are allies in a war against Western Civilization, everything falls into place.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Just keep in mind who spent American dollars and personnel to make sure Bin Laden was given a “proper muslim” sendoff before he went to Davey Jones Locker…never forget who really loved his muslims…never!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was never any proof about Bin Laden. We were supposed to take Obama’s word for it unlike now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proof?
The Special Operator who shot him dead has shared the experience in writing and media.
I believe the person who fired the weapon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While PDJT spent very few American dollars giving al Bagdadi a propper terrorist send off.
LikeLike
Very true Clivus and imo not enough importance is assigned to that scenario. Islam’s goal hasn’t changed from its original purpose which is world domination.
LikeLike
Well said, Clivus.
Islam and Marxism Enslave Mankind.
LikeLike
So why are we importing them and subsidizing them? Even as far back in Thomas Jefferson’s day, the fundamental contradiction and incompatibility was clear.
Also the Deep State types are a root cause and support base for these clowns. If CIA, Bill and Hillary, some Rinos, and Obama hadn’t supported so many they would not be such a problem today.
LikeLike
BRAVO Mr. President & Team! Thank You!
Keep up the good work!
#DrainTheSwamp
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love the fact that neither Pelosi or Shift for brains were briefed and they’re crying about it. Russians and I suspect Turks had to be coordinated with since it was only 5 K from the border. What practical purpose would there be for having congress in the loop at all before the operation went down?
LikeLiked by 11 people
IMO, this was the kill shot. Keeping Pelosi and her minions out of the loop and then telling the world why. It’s a devastating indictment of these traitors.
Communist media will have to completely avoid it because they KNOW he is calling them enemies of the State, and the communists and enemies KNOW it’s true.
I’d love for PT to tweet Schiff and tell him he’s sorry he didn’t advise him, but he knows how busy he is with the work he’s doing for the American people…KEEP it in the news…
LikeLiked by 17 people
Honestly think there’s More than a reasonable chance that Dems would have intentionally tried scuttling the mission by engaging their teammates in the media to loudly and immediately proclaim the raid, hoping that either Baghdadadi would escape and/or to increase the mission cost in American blood. You know, resistance at all costs. They are truly deranged and now evaluate the world simply in terms of whether something helps Trump (Bad) or hurts him (Good). Nothing matters except Trump’s (and our) relegation to insignificance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I heard Baghdadadi was watching CNN prior to his surprise “guests”. Thank God PDJT did not inform her because he would have known to not take that tunnel to nowhere.
LikeLike
I recall the Dems actually doing that to scuttle some early Trump operations, which endangered soldiers and mission. It happened after briefing Go8. So your instincts are spot on, Old Guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are spot on, Old Guy. It happened in early Trump operations, details were leaked, foes warned directly after Go8 briefing. They wanted to scuttle missions so badly that they endangered our sons and daughters. They’re sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for the double. Looked like first attempt failed. : /
LikeLike
I think you have to factor in that those parties that would have been informed want to know why they weren’t.
Either Pelosi/Schiff & Co. have rolled on them or the money they pay Pelosi/Schiff & Co. to inform them is money thrown out the window because Pelosi/Schiff & Co. have been taken out of the loop and can no longer deliver.
Neither option is a good look.
First tweet out of the chute was Schiff, I think. Complained right away. Probably the most scared. Pelosi had to wait to get a consensus group to put enough bullshit into a statement so it doesn’t look like she’s in sheer panic and can’t hold the troops.
POTUS also adding he didn’t say anything because he didn’t want any of his guys/gals hurt was kicking sand in Pelosi’s face. She has to respond to that, but hasn’t yet, AFAIK. That’s why I’m going with Pelosi has to explain to the handlers WTF is going on first.
LikeLike
He just kicked PIGLOSI in the crotch for the world to see. I love this man.
LikeLike
My sentiments too. Plus, if another similar opportunity arises and PDJT does advise them and the op loses lives, PDJT can point to them if there are leaks. He’s got them both right where he wants them. Perfect op in more ways than one!
LikeLike
President Trumps very first words mentioned Russia as being informed. I know that will trigger the fake impeachment panel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You know it! CNN/MSNBC will have a panel of clowns bandying about “He notified Russia but did not notify Congress. It’s clear where his loyalties are. He must be impeached.” etc ad nauseam.
They really are sick. Exhibit A is the Washington Post today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
rah:
He didn’t notify nanzy and co so that their buddies (the Awan brothers) wouldn’t have a chance to warn Baghdadi!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not going to go that far but it has been clear that no classified information of any sort is safe in the hands of democrats if they believe they can hurt this POTUS or gain political advantage from it.
You don’t have to tell me about operational security. I was an SF soldier with 8 1/2 years team time.
The very first mission I was on with a team was to conduct the winter warfare training of a battalion of the now deactivated 11th SFG(A) Reserve. The training was conducted at then Camp McCoy, WI (Now Fort McCoy) A reporter and photographer from a newspaper in Madison showed up. It was agreed they could do a story if they didn’t photograph our faces. They did it, we caught them, exposed every roll of film they had and they were escorted off the post.
That was just my first taste of many in dealing with our press. The press and politicians not in the NCA chain are never to be trusted as far was concerned. Hell even US soldiers serving in UN positions fell into the category also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it was great that PDJT named Russia first then Turkiye as allies in the op and were told only what they needed to know. Piglosie, Shift for Brains and other traitorous leakers were not told shift.
LikeLike
Remember this? Feb. 12, 2015 – Obama’s selfie video was shot mere hours after it was confirmed that Kayla Mueller died in ISIS custody.
This behavior is of a piece with last August’s callous display. Then, Obama took to a podium in Martha’s Vineyard to address the brutal beheading of American journalist James Wright Foley by ISIS militants only to dash off to a previously scheduled golf outing within minutes of his mock somber speech.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when he (Obama) went back to bed after being briefed about Benghazi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cringe with disgust every time I hear or see the name Obama and those who lay at his feet for eight years plus!
Hopefully, there are millions more who feel the same as I do…
LikeLike
Count me as one of them.
LikeLike
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/
Washington post called baghdadi a religious scholar in an obit today 🤦🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good thing he wasn’t a Christian…he’d be a “terrorist”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Can’t seem to use the “Like” feature, but well done.
LikeLike
Me either…Wordpress antics
LikeLike
Yeah, just like 0bama was a Constitutional Law Professor.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep! Obama was a Constitutional Law expert who never tried a case in court! LOL
LikeLike
He never taught constitution either. He taught a course about discrimination of black people, racism of white people..
LikeLike
Yes, HE taught Constitutional law TILL his graduates started FAILING the bar exam in large numbers, then he was relegated to teaching some minor subject that wouldn’t affect their ability to pass the Bar Exam. As usual, liberals FAIL UPWARD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WaPo also called him a “conservative academic”. You know the chattering class will always try to link “conservative” with terrorists. Disgusting.
LikeLike
Does anybody else think that the Democrats would not have hesitated to do whatever they could to ensure mission failure if Trump had briefed them ahead of time? What’s a few dozen dead American soldiers to them if it helps further their cause?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Forget whether you think the Bush / Cheney liberation of Iraq was a good idea or not, the fact is, democrats actively worked against our efforts and criticized (lied about) our military’s motives while they were overseas in the midst of combat purely for their own self-serving political domestic goals.
The National Security gene disappeared from democrat DNA during Vietnam.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too bad we can’t raid a few Democrat compounds next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that Bolton is no longer ‘in the loop.’ Mission a success…no screw ups.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RIP: Rest In Pieces
LikeLiked by 9 people
Mourning the loss.
LikeLike
We heard the same Schiff after 9/11. Retaliation will only make it worse…blah blah blah….they are as predictable as what dogs do in heat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not a problem, good men will eliminate them as well, some while driving their bongo. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
Maybe Chris could take a walk down into a tunnel…maybe he would meet up with John Rambo as he came back from Mexico as portrayed in his latest movie…maybe Chris could find a real god besides himself…then again maybe pigs will fly some day!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Unreliable Sources, one infoho wearing black, in morning and the other two wearing green in envy.
Eff em all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Spell check, I meant mourning. I’ve already had enuf of the malignant hyenas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet the press will hound Trump for details….
LikeLiked by 1 person
….says the young woman who graduated from NYU 20 minutes ago!
LikeLike
Him unfit. sarc
LikeLike
Is that a picture of the 3 SLUTS of CNN?
LikeLike
Military briefed POTUS on what to say and whatever POTUS’s description was is what they want the enemy to think is what happened. IOW, it’s disinfo and they got the press to help out without knowing that they are.
For example, they may want to hide the fact that they retrieved a lot of evidence and want the enemy to think it all was destroyed/buried or that presumed dead aren’t.
LikeLike
Did anyone else notice that the media people were actually respectful to President Trump during Q&A? Usually they are screaming at him like a bunch of out-of-control children. I think I even heard one of them say “thank you” at the end, but that might have been a WH staffer thanking them. Couldn’t tell which for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was too early for them to have their talking points or marching orders. Not to worry…they will come around
LikeLike
When will the yammering about the children and wives start?
LikeLike
I noticed. Also was surprised when they addressed POTUS as “Sir”.It was almost as if the entire press core had been replaced with decent and respectful adults.
LikeLike
Yes, I commented about their (finally) respectful behavior.
>One could pert near hear a pin; had one dropped.
LikeLike
Fantastic.
Unfortunately, like with President Obama, we broadcast that we gain intell. I’ll never get that. I’d do the opposite.
LikeLike
Even if we didn’t?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on. They pull of this high level of a strike do you knit think they have more reasons to say things like this?
It’s like saying I voted for him but…
Give a little credit where it’s due and enjoy the victory and what is surely more to come.
I would bet more actions are being carried out as we speak
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would argue that it should be said that ‘lot of intelligence’ was gathered no matter what. Fear of discovery would cause activity that highlights connections.
LikeLike
PC, doesn’t matter. It is always suspected that Intel is gathered whether true or not. Everyone within that cell circle now has a target on them. The only thing that would really be proper would be to put Baddaddy’s head on a pike, covered with bacon, at the nearest military base for the locals to see and think upon what happens to terrorists. Good riddence to bad rubbish.
LikeLike
October 26, 2019 ranks among the most momentous days in the presidency of Donald The Great.
Moreover, in November 2020, he will stand for re-election, I predict, as a legend in his own time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
following the former “legend in his own mind.”
LikeLike
This is LEADERSHIP. the only time President Trump uses “I” is when he follows it with “thank.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great observation goddess!
LikeLike
The only info unique was that we can blast our way through walls and don’t have to go through booby trapped front doors. And, oh yes, we use dogs, and that robots are slow and cumbersome. Oh No. These top secret tactics should never have been spoken of. Our enemies know every move we can make now. Of course, this President will not be offering our Seal Team Six as a sacrifice to appease ISIS, like the previous President did to satisfy Al Queda when their supreme leaders are eliminated by our Special Forces. Unconditional Surrender is the only way they will stay alive under this President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot to say that this time we didn’t leave a multi million dollar Helicopter behind for our enemies to reverse engineer. Got to hand it to the President. He hates wasting our money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Bigbadmike. And no comments (none) until our people were finished, left and safely landed ! Mission accomplished.
LikeLike
Hear that CNN is already complaining incessantly and dopey Tapper is trying to claim President Trump gave away military details putting them at risk.
President Trump is not Obama and Biden. No one is put at risk and he even commented that the brave warriors would not be coming to the White House to preserve their anonymity.
Who wants to bet that President Trump won’t be having a private meeting with the Delta Force and US Army Rangers to personally thank them for their successful mission?
You know it’s going to happen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Washington Post: Baghdadi “an austere religious scholar”
Associated Press: TRUMP MURDERS MIDDLE EAST LEADER
CNN: cuts away from announcement of Baghdadi’s death to talk about impeachment
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that beard one of those ombré dyed things? I’m sorry to say a young person (male) in my family has one…one of the females told me about it…🤔 it’s not easy being old, but it can be amusing.
LikeLike
Well. Watching President Trump deliver this message caused eye leakage, once again. And really, I’m not a weeper! However, hearing his words and the heartfelt emotions and power behind them is poignant and causes immense feelings of pride. I’d forgotten how damn good it feels to be proud of America after being numbed down during the Zero years.
Thank you, Mr. President, thank you, Sundance. What a spectacular start to a new week of winning!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Microsoft won. Amazon lost.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/25/microsoft-wins-major-defense-cloud-contract-beating-out-amazon.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree Deplorable! Our POTUS is a Winner! The other noise is just proof that most American politicians are spineless, without common sense, unable to comprehend the principles of team strategy and execution, and possesses a greed, ego and narcissism beyond healthy norms. We need mainstream political parties that vet their candidates and are willing to post bonds assuring their performance, background and morals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tlaib 0
Omar 2
One is inequality, the other is happy dawali
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re in mourning. Wonder what that looks like…rage….? They’ll have to compose themselves before they make their thinly veiled hate speech. It will include something along the order of…we renounce any kind of extremism…here…or…
You know the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would have loved to have been in an airport when this came on CNN. I would have hooted, hollered, cheered, and clapped as loud as I could. Snowflakes be damned!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will be interesting to see if this changes some minds about Trump.
I saw a glimmer of it. A coworker from Tunisia, ( who is always baiting
me with bullshit about impeachment about Trump) was ebuillent in the
parking lot this morning.
They killed the head of ISIS!! He was positively glowing about it.
ISIS killed some respected police chief near where his parents live.
He said that there was a lot of other activity they did, but he was getting
ready to drive home.
I’m going to work with this. I see a possible conversion coming down
the road. Also, he’s Muslim, but he looks mediterranean in features.
LikeLike
SPECULATION: POTUS cut a BRILLIANT Strategic Oil Deal with Erdogan.
[reposted from last night – starting to come TRUE]
• POTUS got Erdo to END his Invasion under threat of Economic Sanctions
• USA recaptured the NE Syrian Oil Fields that ISIS had controlled
• Erdo then LOST the Oil Flows from NE Syria that he’d been banking on.
• Unless he SUSTAINS the Safe Zone along his border
• As long as he does, the USA EXPORTS Captured Oil through Turkey
• Providing INCOME to the Kurds to keep them at peace with Turkey
• Or we export the Oil through Iraq, leaving Turkey with NOTHING.
RE: Putin calls USA Recapture of NE Syrian Oil “Banditry”
… Congrats, Putin: You got the Syrian Tar Baby and Trump got the Oil.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/26/russia-us-troops-syria-oil-isis
LikeLiked by 3 people
… REPAYING the USA for our investment in Mideast Security!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And fair enough, since democrats and rinos demand that we stay there. Take every drop of oil we can squeeze out of the area.
LikeLike
Wow Black Knight! Love your take on this and the way you say it.
LikeLike
Good info plus first chuckle of the week with that last line. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Got to really hand to our media and the Uni-Party.
President Bush’s ill-conceived invasion of Iraq as well as Afghanistan Nation building, with Congressional approval, became a recruiting posters for Terrorists and ISIS. Democrats attempt to try his administration members as a War Criminals. Fast forward to today, IC members and State Department employees from Bush administration are now declared as people President Trump should emulate.
President Obama continues President Bush’s operations but hamstrings US Military. Then withdraws from Iraq but that retreat was OK. He plays call of duty droning people around the world, which was not a recruiting poster for ISIS. He and Uni-Party allies contribute materially to people who founded ISIS State and compose current Turkish Surrogate Forces attacking the Kurds in Syria, that was OK. Obama administration finances the Arab Spring, that was OK. Obama and company did a victory dance on killing of Bin Laden at DNC Convention in 2011 and a few days later US Embassy is assaulted in Benghazi, but it was film released 1 year earlier that caused the incident? Pallet loads of cash on Iranian runway, returning cash to Iran previous Democrat and Republican Presidents had withheld, was a smart move. After Iranian Cash is delivered, US outs a US Seal Team in the Gulf for Iranians to capture and hold as hostages during final Nuke Deal negotiations and votes. Former members of Obama IC and State Department are cited as people he should emulate.
President Trump returns sovereignty issues to Syria and kills the ISIS terrorist leader and he is aiding in the recruiting of ISIS members??
The logic of the Uni-Party and their friends is astounding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said and summarized!!!
LikeLike
Calling the MSM enemies of the people is like Obama calling ISIS the JV squad. These people are truly sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is My President. A leader like that makes us all stand a little taller and more proud. Well done 👍👍👏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed, silentmajority4life !
>Makes us smile a lot as well.
Imagine how all of the Trumps are feeling today!!!!!!
LikeLike
Surely, Sundance, all of this BagDaddy stuff is fake news because I was told by experts and those of the armchair type that:
*The Kurds will be slaughtered.
*Turkey will invade.
*We are leaving vaccuum.
*Pulling troops was THE WORST decision of his presidency.
*ISIS is now emboldened and the US will be left behind in the area.
*Orange Man Bad.
Heck….SNL even had a skit on last night depicting ISIS terrorists thanking the President for putting them back to work. SNL doesn’t lie…does it?
So, again, I’ll have to assume that these rumors of intel sharing between Turkey, Russia, Syria and the Kurds with agreement to a US Operation to take out the world’s most wanted terrorist is fake news.
Even if it isn’t, the WaPo tells me that BagDaddy was a very loved religious leader…so killing him is mean!
Orange Man mean and bad…..
In other words….
Hahahahahahahahahaha.
Hahahahahahahahahaha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One Potential WAPO/ Amazon motive for that headline change….
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/25/microsoft-wins-major-defense-cloud-contract-beating-out-amazon.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Fuhrer cannot be too happy as he was his top general in his “national police force”
Meanwhile, his top minions here are panicking because the Durham investigation has gone criminal…and….he knows it’s closer to him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wasn’t Al-Baghdadi one of the five terrorists released by Obama in exchange for the cowardly soldier who deserted and was captured by Al Qaeda?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another WaPo obit from 1945:
Adolf Hitler, Austrian vegan activist and landscape painter, dies at 56
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best response;
LikeLike
Actually the part of Syria that had the oil was Trukey’s originally for centuries. The Brits were resposeable for this and other messes in the ME after WW1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bbbbbut Clapper says this will make the jihadis mad and now we must be afraid, because they would otherwise be nice guys, and, and,
LikeLiked by 1 person
al-Baghdadi’s severed head will probably lie in state at the Obama mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. Barack had such high hopes for the ISIS caliphate.
LikeLike
Note..also..the absence of Bolton in this scenario. Coincidence?
LikeLike
As I said in other thread, it was great to see VSGT unfiltered and in full , competent command on ALL the TV channels. It was a chance for the average citizen to see (what we here know, but they seldom see from Press ) that he is a calm ,competent, common sense ,thoughtful leader. A man you want in charge. The MSM is beside itself , esp IMHO, because they and Dems know ,but won’t admit – their prized Impeachment ship has sailed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is refreshing to see the legacy media with no alternative but portray POTUS in a favorable light. It seems like it’s been months… they usually lead their daily coverage with ‘analysis’
LikeLike
The first minute when the Trumpster walked on stage, he didn’t say a word, just looked around the room, an amazing moment of a true BOSS HOG. Never seen a person exudes such Supreme Confidence.
LikeLike
Dana, Georgetown fellow and former amb. to Qatar
LikeLike
Thank You President Trump, Our Brave Military…. Job well done
Baghdadi is dead and the world is a safer place today.
LikeLike
My apologies for posting something off topic, but it appears Schiff’s whistleblower has been named. From an article on zerohedge:
“His name is Mr Alexander Daniluk. He is the man the investigation of Sam Kislin and of the DoJ had led to, the Finance Minister of Ukraine at the time, the man who was responsible for the embezzlement of three billion US taxpayer’s best dollars. The DoJ issued an order for his arrest. Naturally he is devoted to Biden personally, and to the Dems in general. I would not trust his version of the phone call at all.
Daniluk was supposed to accompany President Zelensky on his visit to Washington; but he was informed that there is an order for his arrest. He remained in Kiev. And soon afterwards, the hell of the alleged leaked phone call broke out. Zelensky administration investigated and concluded that the leak was done by Mr Alexander Daniluk, who is known for his close relations with George Soros and with Mr Biden. Alexander Daniluk had been fired.”
Here is the zerohedge link, there is a great deal more in the article about this guy, other US crimes in the Ukraine: http://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/plundering-ukraine-corrupt-american-democrats
LikeLike
Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.
LikeLike
Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.
LikeLike
Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.
LikeLike
Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake? Al-Baghdadi felt emboldened, our enemies started crowing to each other and planning, relaxing. Much intelligence was gathered and the U.S. moved for the kill.
LikeLike
President TRUMP answered that in the presser….he said, “NO!”
LikeLike
Well… the Turkish offensive should have made it clear to Baghdadi/ISIS that they would play no part in the future of north Syria.
LikeLike
This video is worth watching. It’s a Muslim commentator on MSNCB (sorry) absolutely praising the demise of Baghdadi and said all Muslims will feel the same since he accosted more Muslim than anyone else…
LikeLike
msalicia56, although you posted 4 times, “Was the decision to remove our troops from Syria a head fake?”, I will answer once. The short answer is No. There is no such planned event.
When caliphate collapsed, the head butcher had to find a shelter with allies (other terror groups) and hence came to this area. it is all about getting the right intelligence. Getting intelligenc ein this border area is alot easier than getting it form the heart of syria (like when they had capital cities of caliphate).
LikeLike
Kim Jong-un had better take notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person