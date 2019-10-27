Katie Hill, The Openly Bisexual Clothing-Optional Democrat Congressional Rep, Announces Resignation…

The bisexual congressional representative who enjoyed multi-partner naked office exploits with her bong-smoking staff has decided to resign from office.

Also, beware of anyone in DC selling cheap ‘slightly used’ congressional office furniture. Just sayin’.

WASHINGTON DC – Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign, according to two Democratic sources.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country,” Hill wrote in a letter announcing the news after it was first reported by POLITICO.

[…] Attorneys for Hill issued a cease and desist letter earlier this week to a British tabloid after the outlet published several intimate photos of Hill, including one that allegedly depicted her holding a bong while naked. (link)

No word yet on what Ms. Hill will do after such a short tenure in federal office, but there are partnerships available at the DC lobbying firm, Canyu Spankme and Howe.

 

212 Responses to Katie Hill, The Openly Bisexual Clothing-Optional Democrat Congressional Rep, Announces Resignation…

  1. mamajen says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Bye, Felicia!

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    How in the world did she ever even get elected? Were there no journalists in her district? did the competition do no oppo research?

    her soon to be ex husband played dirty and nasty but she was 100% wrong in much that she did. 2 staffers? smoking pot recently? Also, seem like it might be for the best for her as well as she seems to have a lot of personal issues and mental health issues to work out.

    Overall – a nasty mess brought on by her own bad choices.

    • WhiteBoard says:
      October 27, 2019 at 9:55 pm

      Pelosi’s prodigy = hence WHY SHE DROPPED OUT SO SOON. to end the spotlight on Pelosi

      more to come soon…

    • Revelation says:
      October 27, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      Exposing malfeasance? What are these “journalists” you speak of?

    • Rami says:
      October 27, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      She did NOT inhale…

      Liked by 4 people

    • 1riot1ranger says:
      October 27, 2019 at 10:36 pm

      100% ballot harvesting. RNC left a whole passel of Republican representatives, in pockets of Republican areas, totally unguarded out there against ballot harvesting. Pelosi marshalled forces to “own the ground” which translated to sending people to every household to pick up their ballots when they probably wouldn’t even vote to begin with. RNC either wanted them to lose the House or negligently left them to die. David Valadao was the worst example. Total shoo-in and lost to someone that didn’t even live in the district and no one knew.

      • warrprin1 says:
        October 28, 2019 at 12:16 am

        Thank you so very much Paul Ryan for the damage you intentionally worked to inflict on American governance. Katie Hill’s election is your fault Ryan. Own it and get the hell off the stage where you have any influence over American values or laws. You are still quite a young man but you have already have failed your country. And we will not forget.

        You wanted to tie the hands of the most effective POTUS in my lifetime. Why, because you were in a snit. Why, because you are compromised by the company you have chosen to keep. The mess in your former Chamber is the result of YOUR DERELICTION OF DUTY because your failure to release candidate funding for supporters of our President Trump has escorted cretins into OUR U.S. House of Representatives.

        You did all you could to ensure that the House Majority would flip over to the Dimms in 2018. This is the manner in which you have shown appreciation to all the Republican voters throughout this nation who voted for you and Willard when you two led the GOP ticket in 2012. In the interim, we have learned more than we ever wanted to know about the self-serving, vicious personnel on the GOP Presidential ticket of 2008. This is your idea of American governance and politics? Ungrateful, sniveling, whiny child!

        Your betrayal of us, the GOP voters nationwide in 2018, led directly to the ballot harvesting and other illegal chicanery that tortured the results, nationwide, of the 2018 House election. Are you proud of yourself, after having worn the disguise previously as a Mr. Clean mannequin? And now you’ve gone running to hide beneath the skirts of the Murdochs @ FOXNews. Noticing, are you, the plunge in viewer numbers?

        Paul Ryan, you are a national disgrace. But we will fix it, and you will be left behind.

        Katie Hill, you have a lot of growing up to do. Contrary to this century’s appearances, elective office is no place for the weak of character. The cleaning out of the closet has begun. Time to apply yourself to the study of personal and professional ethics.

    • Bryan corey says:
      October 27, 2019 at 10:59 pm

      Ballot harvesting

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      October 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      How in the world did she ever get elected you ask? There is a “D” after her name that’s how.

    • Carrie says:
      October 27, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      To be fair- the ex-girlfriend staffer probably released some of those- there were tests between them also… that happens when you don’t burn just one person- but two…

    • mike says:
      October 27, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      Kinda makes me wonder what we might hear, or see, from AOC and Omar’s staffers.

      Would make nice book ends to a freshman trilogy.

    • Pale rider says:
      October 27, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      Journalists are who get these pervs elected!
      The internet has all these people on view now we will have to do our on research I assume.

  3. pbr22 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    It’s the Nazi Iron Cross that did her in.

  4. 2packs4sure says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Why oh why is it always the great ones that fall ??
    What a loss.

  5. Chieftain says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    The ballot harvest candidate went bong curs?
    Kavanaugh karma?

  6. the5thranchhand says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    ‘It is with a broken heart’????? Doesn’t she know/understand she is/was the mistress of her on fate?? Depravity destroys the mind along with the rest of the body.

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Did Pelosi hand her a replacement $180,000-per-year job managing a homeless program (her previous gig)? And will Federal funds magically be allocated to said charity next year ala Michelle Obama hospital make-work gig?

    Nothing wrong with a little spanking, but a lot more unexplored dirt here.

    1. Male staffer hookup got the largest staff bonus ($5,000).
    2. Young female staffer got a nice bonus.
    3. Inexperienced new college graduate staffer made approx $50,000 per year with no experience.
    4. Same gal now being paid as a “consultant”. (Hush money?)
    5. Did she have any similiar sexual entanglements as a $180,000-per-year homeless agency manager?
    6. How did she go from being a server to managing a homeless agency?
    7. What do the as-yet unpublished nude pictures show? More drug use? Swinging? Wife swapping?
    8. Has she spent any meaningful time with California Governor Any-Twosome Newsom? (TM Michael Savage)

  8. f.fernandez says:
    October 27, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    “with staffers” So there’s more than the one that was part of their ‘Throuple’?
    Also, the closing joke ‘but there are partnerships available at the DC lobbying firm, Canyu Spankme and Howe’ is ROFLMAO.

  9. jengancworld says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Lol the Trump curse strikes again!! Lol

  10. Garavaglia says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    I’m surprised. Figured she would ride it out. Possibly even worse behavior out there?

  11. Kid Jupiter says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    She’s not even hot. And so self-righteous? STFU!!

  12. Leon Brozyna says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Wait … this can’t be … Democrats NEVER resign in the face of scandal, even if they get arrested for any crime. It’s just not done. Guess Nancy didn’t take the time to sit down with her and explain the facts of life … a “good” Democrat will just tough it out and in three or four weeks the whole thing will just fade from view.

    And with a Republican … if they look cross-eyed at someone they’ll immediately resign, begging the universe to forgive them for the horrible crime of existing.

    Democrats .. power at all costs; Republicans .. please like me.

    • Don McAro says:
      October 27, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      It was the perfect time to do so…Pelosi was so pissed that President Trump went a head to kill Big Daddy…that Nancy told this pig its time to go to get the headlines changed…
      I really believe had Big Daddy had not detonated the dynamite vest, they would have done nothing

  13. Koot Katmando says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Surprised . Ds seldom resign. There must a lot more out there.

    • MfM says:
      October 27, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      That was my exact thought.

      Likely Pelosi had a heart to heart with her to see how bad it was and even she was appalled.

      There is a lot of swinger lifestyle in California. Her sexual preferences wouldn’t be a problem for many, but the staffers could be.

  14. paper doll says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    I’m thinking Dem donors pulled the plug on Ms Hill.😄

  15. Ono says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    If you look at the area her district covers you can see it’s right next to Shiffs (Burbank/Disney) and goes all the way up through the Mojave very conservative yet not widely populated.

    http://www.usboundary.com/Areas/111th%20Congressional%20District/California/Congressional%20District%2025/119095

    https://www.zipdatamaps.com/politics/national/district/map-of-california-28th-congressional-district

    This is a classic example of changing district boundry lines to favor democrats.

  16. Asciimom says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Her letter is worthless. In the first paragraph of Her resignation letter she is the victim of many her ex husband, and political operatives, Nothing noted as to her responsibility except that shes made mistakes – like she got the wrong answer a test.

  17. Asciimom says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Her letter is worthless. In the first paragraph of Her resignation letter she is the victim of many her ex husband, and political operatives, Nothing noted as to her responsibility except that shes made mistakes – like she got the wrong answer a test.

  18. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    “I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country”

    If you gave the Slightest bit of Concern about your constituents, your community and your country”
    You wouldn’t be in this mess…./ You SleazeBag LibTurd Piece of Trash !

  19. Santiago1314 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    You lie down with Dogs, you get Fleas… Can’t wait for the AOC photos to come Out… and the ones of Omar, Sleeping with her Brother.!!!

  20. Lee Moore says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Mr Bennet : “For what do we live, but to make sport for our neighbors, and laugh at them in our turn?”

  21. rvsueandcrew says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    I wonder if her parents are still alive.

  22. Sentient says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    I don’t understand. She’s from California. Isn’t her kind of behavior almost required there?

    • Lester Smith says:
      October 27, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      She is joining California governors staff she will right in seeing they both suck.

    • oldumb says:
      October 27, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      I don’t care who she has sex with or if she smokes pot. What does that have to do with her job? I don’t think she should resign unless her constituents request it, or it was affecting her work.

      Conservatives that approve and tee hee hee about it deserve it when our people get taken out for something non germane to their job.

      • John Bosley says:
        October 27, 2019 at 11:50 pm

        She was drunk and it was affecting her work.
        She missed several important meetings in Congress.
        That and not being there to serve her constituents is grounds for removal.
        I suspect Nanzi had something to do with her resigning.

      • Marc says:
        October 28, 2019 at 12:03 am

        It’s against House ethics rules for one. They actually passed this provision in 2018 just before Ms. Hill entered office. ‘No screwing your subordinates’ is the most common of workplace policies and as a US Rep. she couldn’t even do that.
        If/When this happens to a Republican, my opinion won’t change.

  23. foodog says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Just noticing the sad, unintentional irony of counterpoint of two women, Katie vs Kayla.
    No judgement made, none intended except an observation of lives lived well, or not.

  24. Sharon says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    That letter – what a bunch of self-serving balderdash. The Old Testament prophet, Micah, described “those who devise iniquity….they practice it, because it is in their power to do it…..”

  25. Marc says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    A degenerate with severely average looks with no respect for decency or the rule of law. She’s the perfect Democrat.

  26. disgustedwithjulison says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Job offer coming from CNN in 5…4…3..2…1

  27. Phil says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Oh great! Now they are going to add OBC-OD to that LGT——- moniker.

  28. Summer says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    The “abusive husband”, bless his heart, was taking compromising pictures of his stupid degenerate wife and their now-discarded toy for a reason. He knew these photos might come in handy one day. Or was it the dispensable toy’s revenge?
    I also wonder if that young goat was sexually molested by “the thruple”. Would not surprise me at all.

    • Marc says:
      October 28, 2019 at 12:07 am

      Don’t worry. I’m sure the little goat was ritualistically sacrificed to Molech. At least that’s what Hillary and Cheryl Mills do in their backyards.

  29. cheryl says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    I find this to be sweet, sweet karma for her hypocritical behavior toward Kavanaugh.

  30. Sherri Young says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Victim card…played.

  31. Drogers says:
    October 27, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Dear Katie – you wee wee lassie. It’s sure you’ll be for leaving us now.

    Farewell then damsel in distress, we hardly knew ye.

  32. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    “Also, beware of anyone in DC selling cheap ‘slightly used’ congressional office furniture.”
    Nothing cruel or nasty intended, but that’s a low blow…………………………………..(NOT!)

  33. Gov Jay says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

  34. tucker10 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Always amazed at the information Sundance reports. It’s accuracy, depth, and intelligence. And then levity is thrown in just for the fun of it with “Canyu Spankme and Howe. Too funny!!!

  35. TwoLaine says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Take the rest of the DIMs with you PLEASE!

    #DrainTheSwamp

  36. OnlyInAmerica says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    In the bong photo Hill resembles Frances McDormand in the movie Laurel Canyon. Must be one of her favorites.

  37. Gadsden says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    These are the people that rule us. Seriously. A bunch of horny potheads. This is what we rebelled against the British for? Drug test everybody in Congress and their entire staff.

  38. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    I just throuple in the back of my throat.

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      October 28, 2019 at 12:31 am

      And….. in a kind of related front..

      Called it!!!

      A day or two ago I posted a gut feeling that
      Lisa Paige was an item with McCabe. Oan
      posted a blurb about Paige and McCabe being
      in an affair (that I believe) as well as her being
      in one with Strzok (not so sure). The plots sicken.

  39. leftnomore says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    The Democrats write themselves. I mean the jokes write themselves. She feels she let her country down? She “fell on her ‘sword’ for the good of the people…thanks for playing.

  40. The Gipper Lives says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Come and knock on our door… (Come and knock on our door)
    We’ve been waiting for you…. (We’ve been waiting for you)
    Where the kisses are hers and hers and his,
    Three’s company too.

    Come and dance on on our floor… (Come and dance on on our floor)
    Take a step that is new… (Take a step that is new)
    We’ve a loveable space that needs your face,
    Three’s company too.

    You’ll see that life is a ball again, laughter is calling for you…

    Down at our rendezvous… (Down at our rendezvous)
    Three’s company too!

  41. golfmann says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Does she still get a pension and congressional healthcare?

  42. leighdiaz3973 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    Think she is going to buy a hair salon

  43. Rich Gorman says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Katie Hill … we hardly knew ya …. but we saw enough of your fat ass to know you are a demo freak !! Hit the road b e a t c h !

  44. Newhere says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

    The takeaway here is that, sure, it’s all fine and well to document corruption, sedition, manifest lying, police/prosecutorial misconduct, contempt for our how whole system of government, etc. — but PICTURES and SEX? Less than a week. A take-down takes less than a week.

