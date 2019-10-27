Katie Hill, The Openly Bisexual Clothing-Optional Democrat Congressional Rep, Announces Resignation…

The bisexual congressional representative who enjoyed multi-partner naked office exploits with her bong-smoking staff has decided to resign from office.
Also, beware of anyone in DC selling cheap ‘slightly used’ congressional office furniture. Just sayin’.
WASHINGTON DC – Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign, according to two Democratic sources.
“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country,” Hill wrote in a letter announcing the news after it was first reported by POLITICO.
[…] Attorneys for Hill issued a cease and desist letter earlier this week to a British tabloid after the outlet published several intimate photos of Hill, including one that allegedly depicted her holding a bong while naked. (link)
No word yet on what Ms. Hill will do after such a short tenure in federal office, but there are partnerships available at the DC lobbying firm, Canyu Spankme and Howe.
Bye, Felicia!
We got some real winners in our congress.
How in the world did she ever even get elected? Were there no journalists in her district? did the competition do no oppo research?
her soon to be ex husband played dirty and nasty but she was 100% wrong in much that she did. 2 staffers? smoking pot recently? Also, seem like it might be for the best for her as well as she seems to have a lot of personal issues and mental health issues to work out.
Overall – a nasty mess brought on by her own bad choices.
Pelosi’s prodigy = hence WHY SHE DROPPED OUT SO SOON. to end the spotlight on Pelosi
more to come soon…
That makes sense why she resigned. I was surprised she actually did it. Dems get away with whatever they want.
Yup,
All she had to do is say how sorry she is (to have been caught) Redzone.
Exposing malfeasance? What are these “journalists” you speak of?
She did NOT inhale…
It’s not who you know, it’s who you …………
Kamala’s motto.
100% ballot harvesting. RNC left a whole passel of Republican representatives, in pockets of Republican areas, totally unguarded out there against ballot harvesting. Pelosi marshalled forces to “own the ground” which translated to sending people to every household to pick up their ballots when they probably wouldn’t even vote to begin with. RNC either wanted them to lose the House or negligently left them to die. David Valadao was the worst example. Total shoo-in and lost to someone that didn’t even live in the district and no one knew.
Thank you so very much Paul Ryan for the damage you intentionally worked to inflict on American governance. Katie Hill’s election is your fault Ryan. Own it and get the hell off the stage where you have any influence over American values or laws. You are still quite a young man but you have already have failed your country. And we will not forget.
You wanted to tie the hands of the most effective POTUS in my lifetime. Why, because you were in a snit. Why, because you are compromised by the company you have chosen to keep. The mess in your former Chamber is the result of YOUR DERELICTION OF DUTY because your failure to release candidate funding for supporters of our President Trump has escorted cretins into OUR U.S. House of Representatives.
You did all you could to ensure that the House Majority would flip over to the Dimms in 2018. This is the manner in which you have shown appreciation to all the Republican voters throughout this nation who voted for you and Willard when you two led the GOP ticket in 2012. In the interim, we have learned more than we ever wanted to know about the self-serving, vicious personnel on the GOP Presidential ticket of 2008. This is your idea of American governance and politics? Ungrateful, sniveling, whiny child!
Your betrayal of us, the GOP voters nationwide in 2018, led directly to the ballot harvesting and other illegal chicanery that tortured the results, nationwide, of the 2018 House election. Are you proud of yourself, after having worn the disguise previously as a Mr. Clean mannequin? And now you’ve gone running to hide beneath the skirts of the Murdochs @ FOXNews. Noticing, are you, the plunge in viewer numbers?
Paul Ryan, you are a national disgrace. But we will fix it, and you will be left behind.
Katie Hill, you have a lot of growing up to do. Contrary to this century’s appearances, elective office is no place for the weak of character. The cleaning out of the closet has begun. Time to apply yourself to the study of personal and professional ethics.
Katie resigning sets an example her elders should emulate.
Ballot harvesting
How in the world did she ever get elected you ask? There is a “D” after her name that’s how.
To be fair- the ex-girlfriend staffer probably released some of those- there were tests between them also… that happens when you don’t burn just one person- but two…
Kinda makes me wonder what we might hear, or see, from AOC and Omar’s staffers.
Would make nice book ends to a freshman trilogy.
Journalists are who get these pervs elected!
The internet has all these people on view now we will have to do our on research I assume.
It’s the Nazi Iron Cross that did her in.
Why oh why is it always the great ones that fall ??
What a loss.
The ballot harvest candidate went bong curs?
Kavanaugh karma?
‘It is with a broken heart’????? Doesn’t she know/understand she is/was the mistress of her on fate?? Depravity destroys the mind along with the rest of the body.
Did Pelosi hand her a replacement $180,000-per-year job managing a homeless program (her previous gig)? And will Federal funds magically be allocated to said charity next year ala Michelle Obama hospital make-work gig?
Nothing wrong with a little spanking, but a lot more unexplored dirt here.
1. Male staffer hookup got the largest staff bonus ($5,000).
2. Young female staffer got a nice bonus.
3. Inexperienced new college graduate staffer made approx $50,000 per year with no experience.
4. Same gal now being paid as a “consultant”. (Hush money?)
5. Did she have any similiar sexual entanglements as a $180,000-per-year homeless agency manager?
6. How did she go from being a server to managing a homeless agency?
7. What do the as-yet unpublished nude pictures show? More drug use? Swinging? Wife swapping?
8. Has she spent any meaningful time with California Governor Any-Twosome Newsom? (TM Michael Savage)
Define “largest staff” bonus.
🙂
just to be COY – maybe she had relations with Pelosi.
Now that’s just gross…..
not a joke, seriously…
there is a lot more to this deviant NXIVM stuff that what we are use too..
eyes wide shut. Epstein. etc…
of course that could all be conspiracy, but they arent making it easy to not consider it a possibility.
Prediction, if she gets her knee pads wprking she can follow in the footsteps of another famous darking of the SF limo liberal set.
Maybe she’ll get a fluffer job in San Fran, working for Pelosi, DiFi, or some LGBT ally in some obscure paid commissioner job, appointed somewhere, tucked in a quiet Soros/Steyer/Goolag non profit shell.org somewhere as hush money until enough time passes in her victimhood to make her a darling of the personal pronoun parade again.
Katie could always go into porn but that is really one ugly woman.
“with staffers” So there’s more than the one that was part of their ‘Throuple’?
Also, the closing joke ‘but there are partnerships available at the DC lobbying firm, Canyu Spankme and Howe’ is ROFLMAO.
right, why not just say threesome, WHAT THE HELL IS throuple.
“Threesome” = three people getting busy, usually just as a one-time thing.
“Throuple” = understood by all parties as long-term, somewhat co-equal relationship.
I don’t condone either, but you asked.
Lol the Trump curse strikes again!! Lol
I’m surprised. Figured she would ride it out. Possibly even worse behavior out there?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s not even hot. And so self-righteous? STFU!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And with a Republican … if they look cross-eyed at someone they’ll immediately resign, begging the universe to forgive them for the horrible crime of existing.
Democrats .. power at all costs; Republicans .. please like me.
It was the perfect time to do so…Pelosi was so pissed that President Trump went a head to kill Big Daddy…that Nancy told this pig its time to go to get the headlines changed…
I really believe had Big Daddy had not detonated the dynamite vest, they would have done nothing
Surprised . Ds seldom resign. There must a lot more out there.
That was my exact thought.
Likely Pelosi had a heart to heart with her to see how bad it was and even she was appalled.
There is a lot of swinger lifestyle in California. Her sexual preferences wouldn’t be a problem for many, but the staffers could be.
I’m thinking Dem donors pulled the plug on Ms Hill.😄
If you look at the area her district covers you can see it’s right next to Shiffs (Burbank/Disney) and goes all the way up through the Mojave very conservative yet not widely populated.
http://www.usboundary.com/Areas/111th%20Congressional%20District/California/Congressional%20District%2025/119095
https://www.zipdatamaps.com/politics/national/district/map-of-california-28th-congressional-district
This is a classic example of changing district boundry lines to favor democrats.
Her letter is worthless. In the first paragraph of Her resignation letter she is the victim of many her ex husband, and political operatives, Nothing noted as to her responsibility except that shes made mistakes – like she got the wrong answer a test.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country”
If you gave the Slightest bit of Concern about your constituents, your community and your country”
You wouldn’t be in this mess…./ You SleazeBag LibTurd Piece of Trash !
snailmailtrucker, The last sentence is priceless !
>Thanks for the extra giggle today.
You lie down with Dogs, you get Fleas… Can’t wait for the AOC photos to come Out… and the ones of Omar, Sleeping with her Brother.!!!
I think Omar is in big trouble in her own district and among her own Somali community.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if her parents are still alive.
If they are, they probably wish they were dead about now….
I read that she’s frequently falling down drunk who can’t remember what happened.
I don’t understand. She’s from California. Isn’t her kind of behavior almost required there?
She is joining California governors staff she will right in seeing they both suck.
I don’t care who she has sex with or if she smokes pot. What does that have to do with her job? I don’t think she should resign unless her constituents request it, or it was affecting her work.
Conservatives that approve and tee hee hee about it deserve it when our people get taken out for something non germane to their job.
She was drunk and it was affecting her work.
She missed several important meetings in Congress.
That and not being there to serve her constituents is grounds for removal.
I suspect Nanzi had something to do with her resigning.
Minor stuff. Very minor. This is DC. F Nancy, another reason not to be giddy about this.
It’s against House ethics rules for one. They actually passed this provision in 2018 just before Ms. Hill entered office. ‘No screwing your subordinates’ is the most common of workplace policies and as a US Rep. she couldn’t even do that.
If/When this happens to a Republican, my opinion won’t change.
And apparently she was also diddling with her campaign funds – spending them illegally.
Just noticing the sad, unintentional irony of counterpoint of two women, Katie vs Kayla.
No judgement made, none intended except an observation of lives lived well, or not.
Astute observation, foodog.
Couldn’t like your “raisin” comment earlier…
So
Like
That letter – what a bunch of self-serving balderdash. The Old Testament prophet, Micah, described “those who devise iniquity….they practice it, because it is in their power to do it…..”
A degenerate with severely average looks with no respect for decency or the rule of law. She’s the perfect Democrat.
It could have been her campaign slogan: “A degenerate with severely average looks…”
Sentient, between this phrase “a degenerate…..” and the law firm of Canyou, Spankme & Howe, I have had quite the giggles tonight. Thanks, Treepers. Y’all are the funniest folks around.
Her nickname: “Hair Brushing Hill” or “Heels Up Hill”
Job offer coming from CNN in 5…4…3..2…1
Oh great! Now they are going to add OBC-OD to that LGT——- moniker.
The “abusive husband”, bless his heart, was taking compromising pictures of his stupid degenerate wife and their now-discarded toy for a reason. He knew these photos might come in handy one day. Or was it the dispensable toy’s revenge?
I also wonder if that young goat was sexually molested by “the thruple”. Would not surprise me at all.
Don’t worry. I’m sure the little goat was ritualistically sacrificed to Molech. At least that’s what Hillary and Cheryl Mills do in their backyards.
I find this to be sweet, sweet karma for her hypocritical behavior toward Kavanaugh.
Cheryl, oh it is…..very sweet, indeed!
Victim card…played.
Dear Katie – you wee wee lassie. It’s sure you’ll be for leaving us now.
Farewell then damsel in distress, we hardly knew ye.
“Also, beware of anyone in DC selling cheap ‘slightly used’ congressional office furniture.”
Nothing cruel or nasty intended, but that’s a low blow…………………………………..(NOT!)
Always amazed at the information Sundance reports. It’s accuracy, depth, and intelligence. And then levity is thrown in just for the fun of it with “Canyu Spankme and Howe. Too funny!!!
Take the rest of the DIMs with you PLEASE!
#DrainTheSwamp
In the bong photo Hill resembles Frances McDormand in the movie Laurel Canyon. Must be one of her favorites.
These are the people that rule us. Seriously. A bunch of horny potheads. This is what we rebelled against the British for? Drug test everybody in Congress and their entire staff.
I just throuple in the back of my throat.
And….. in a kind of related front..
Called it!!!
A day or two ago I posted a gut feeling that
Lisa Paige was an item with McCabe. Oan
posted a blurb about Paige and McCabe being
in an affair (that I believe) as well as her being
in one with Strzok (not so sure). The plots sicken.
The Democrats write themselves. I mean the jokes write themselves. She feels she let her country down? She “fell on her ‘sword’ for the good of the people…thanks for playing.
Come and knock on our door… (Come and knock on our door)
We’ve been waiting for you…. (We’ve been waiting for you)
Where the kisses are hers and hers and his,
Three’s company too.
Come and dance on on our floor… (Come and dance on on our floor)
Take a step that is new… (Take a step that is new)
We’ve a loveable space that needs your face,
Three’s company too.
You’ll see that life is a ball again, laughter is calling for you…
Down at our rendezvous… (Down at our rendezvous)
Three’s company too!
Does she still get a pension and congressional healthcare?
Think she is going to buy a hair salon
Katie Hill … we hardly knew ya …. but we saw enough of your fat ass to know you are a demo freak !! Hit the road b e a t c h !
The takeaway here is that, sure, it’s all fine and well to document corruption, sedition, manifest lying, police/prosecutorial misconduct, contempt for our how whole system of government, etc. — but PICTURES and SEX? Less than a week. A take-down takes less than a week.
