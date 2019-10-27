Katie Hill, The Openly Bisexual Clothing-Optional Democrat Congressional Rep, Announces Resignation…

The bisexual congressional representative who enjoyed multi-partner naked office exploits with her bong-smoking staff has decided to resign from office.

Also, beware of anyone in DC selling cheap ‘slightly used’ congressional office furniture. Just sayin’.

WASHINGTON DC – Freshman Rep. Katie Hill is resigning from Congress after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign, according to two Democratic sources. “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country,” Hill wrote in a letter announcing the news after it was first reported by POLITICO. […] Attorneys for Hill issued a cease and desist letter earlier this week to a British tabloid after the outlet published several intimate photos of Hill, including one that allegedly depicted her holding a bong while naked. (link)

No word yet on what Ms. Hill will do after such a short tenure in federal office, but there are partnerships available at the DC lobbying firm, Canyu Spankme and Howe.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

