President Trump Tweets: “Something Big” – White House Announcement Tomorrow 9:00am ET – Reports al-Baghdadi Killed…

President Trump tweeted tonight: “something big just happened”…
Fox News is reporting: A “high value ISIS target” believed to be Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military source told Fox News on Saturday night. The U.S. military cannot yet confirm the identity of the deceased target. (link)
CNN now reporting that Special Forces were making a ground raid attack and Bagdadi blew himself up with suicide vest.
If true, more proof Special Ops have large brass ones.
Large brass ones that ring very loudly when needed….. 😉
…and cause lightning when they collide.
Obama is more qualified for this role.
Lindsey Graham looks pretty stupid right about now.
And every Trump doubter.
They don’t remember what he said during campaign — I will NOT tell you my plans — that would be stupid!
what about all those members of Congress who put themselves on record against President Trump’s announcement re Syria (was that last week or the week before) – could they take a vote to apologize?
Lindsey Graham is a conflicted human being. He needs to decide whether covering for a person like John McCain is worth destroying American justice and other fundamental institutions, civil liberties and rights of the American people, the U.S. Constitution, and the very Republic itself. If he thinks that talk is hyperbole, he is mistaken.
Situation normal.
I see this from another perspective. It seems to me the deep state has just killed the main witness who could verify ISIS was indeed started and funded by the US.
We know McCain met with Al Bagdhadi along with McMuffin while Obama was president and Hillary was SoS. This looks like a clean up on aisle nine job to me.
With due respect, that is too much of conspiracy theory to me. Sometimes we over analyze things and this is one of those cases. The so called “the main witness” would never be available on the witness stand. So the theory fails.
Harry: I agree. But I understand where Jimmy Jack is coming from – all Americans have lost faith in the motives of our government.
Only valis angle is :
ISIS is infact created by sunni backed mideast lobby (probably saudi led, not sure) against shia.
I can’t speak for everyone but I know that I have lost a faith. And I will have gone to my maker before I ever regain that trust.
I remember the photos..Snopes settled on someone who looked very much like him, than labeling it false.. while the others went on to join the other terror group whose name I can’t pronounce..Clearly McCiane was in great company.
Making deals with with very nasty groups so long as it promoted our interests goes back a long time. The pentagons Highland Group made a science of it. This is a brief excerpt..but the entire article is a great eye opener. No conspiracy here.
http://thewaronliberty.com/my_keywords/the-highlands-forum/
Dr Itamara Lochard is a senior Highlands Forum member and Pentagon information operations expert. She directs the MIIS CyberSec initiative that now supports the Pentagon Highlands Forum with funding from Goldman Sachs partner George Lee, who led the valuations of Facebook and Google. Dr. Lochard maintains a comprehensive database of 1,700 non-state groups including insurgents, militias, terrorists, complex criminal organizations, organized gangs, malicious cyber actors and strategic non-violent actors, to analyze their organizational patterns, areas of cooperation, strategies and tactics.
Her views disclose much about what the Highlands Forum has been advocating all these years. In 2004, Lochard was co-author of a study for the U.S. Air Force’s Institute for National Security Studies on US strategy toward ‘non-state armed groups.’ The study on the one hand argued that non-state armed groups should be urgently recognized as a ‘tier one security priority,’ and on the other that the proliferation of armed groups provide strategic opportunities that can be exploited to help achieve policy goals. There have and will be instances where the United States may find collaborating with armed group is in its strategic interests. But sophisticated tools must be developed to differentiate between different groups and understand their dynamics, to determine which groups should be countered, and which could be exploited for US interests.
.that was 2004..we have since expanded surveillance to everyone.
We know the Brennan cabal got the keys to this surveillance system. Who else?
Gives a sense of just how deep citizen surveillance runs in the private sector. I pray Donald Trump does not stop at Deep State uses/abuses of this FISA data. We the people need to know who collects it, who is given access and and under what authority.
With no proof whatsoever, I might postulate that this ISIS leader could in fact be very much alive, given his ties with Obama’s corrupted state dept, McCain and CIA’s McMullin.
I’m also not “convinced” of Osama bin Laden’s strange burial at sea, nor of other nefarious characters conveniently “reported” as deceased, including Epstein.
What “proof” do we have, when it comes right down to it? Taking the word of our thoroughly corrupt swamp creatures and their FAKE NEWS Enemedia at face value? Nope. I don’t think so.
“Paradise Is Overrated”, with al-Baghdadi taking al-zarwaki’s role. An oldy, but appropriate.
“You think I didn’t see this martyrdom goatshit coming? Cracka, please.”
https://iowahawk.typepad.com/iowahawk/2006/06/paradise_blows.html
But let’s not forget the democrats have named 12 post offices doing their part for America since the last election.
lol
It seems Erdogan gave up Baghdadi for those 20 miles.
Erdogan and his family/friends made a lot of money from ISIS oil. He was protecting Baghdadi just like the Pakis protected Bin Laden.
Looks like Erdogan gave him up in a deal with PDJT.
And sources?
With the arrival of Big Daddy Hell has a new resident.
18. All warfare is based on deception.
Banditry’: Russia slams US as troops move back into Syria
US convoy observed driving south from city of Qamishli
Donald Trump had said US troops would leave war-torn Syria
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/26/russia-us-troops-syria-oil-isis
President Trump is very good at head faking.
Best article:
Trump Outsmarts Putin With Syria Retreat
Russia will soon find itself caught between Turkey and Syria.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-10-25/trump-outsmarts-putin-with-syria-retreat
So was pulling troop pull-out a head fake to smoke out Baghdadi, or did the Pentagon know where he was all along, leaving him in place as ‘the ISIS threat’?
Likely BOTH the Pentagon Flypaper to tie us down in Endless War
… and PUTUS Head Fake to end Baghdadi.
The Kurds had likely kept him as Flypaper as well
… or went after him with vigor once we decided to pull out
… as they had lost their boat-anchor or our forces
… and wouldn’t want to have to fight ISIS, Syria and Turkey concurrently
… not to mention Iraq and Iran.
This was an evil creature, I’d expand the frag pattern to include all his wives and progeny. Take a lesson from the Israelis; attack us and we will kill you then tear down your family’s home. Maybe thats a deterrent or maybe not, don’t much care at this point.
I am sure the gov’t has an idea of the ISIS Chain of Command; at the 0900 announcement today, I would place a $50M bounty on whomever is expected to assume command, and show a photo of him with a simple caption — “NEXT”. Make them hide in caves and under rocks. Lessens their ability to do us harm and deglamorizes the great jihad…
To kill a snake by cutting off its head you need a very sharp blade, and unrelenting persistence since the snake will probably just grow a new head.
There is something you missed…THE DAMN INTESTINAL FORTITUDE TO KILL THE NEXT SOB THAT POPS THEIR HEAD UP.
ISIS and the likes of it could be considered a HYDRA…Keep cutting the damn tentacles off and pretty soon it dawns on the A$$HATS that this is NOT a good thing to be doing.
These people BELIEVE their way of life by dictating to the rest of the world that they are doing this on religious grounds is the same as what the DEMS want to make ALL of America!!!
I have witnessed first hand since the 1972 Munich Olympics and the aftermath of what Europe went through. One of the reasons I came back into the military and retired after 30 years AND MULTIPLE DEPLOYMENTS TO THE MIDDLE EAST. I said then and I will say it again…DO NOT GIVE INTO THESE DESERT RATS WHO WANT TO KILL EVERYONE!!! KILL THEN FIRST AND LET GOD SORT THEM OUT!!!
There was an air raid too that destroyed the house. Saw a tweet from a journo that said the house was destroyed to keep it from becoming a shrine for worshippers.
SPECULATION: “Take the Oil” to SECURE PEACE for the Kurds
(Reposted from prior thread … honoring POTUS brilliance)
Kurds can “OWN the OIL” by CONCENTRATING their peoples around USA-Recaptured Oil
• SUSTAIN themselves with an Oil-based Economy
• FUND a joint USA presence to defend their oil going forward
• REPAY what we spent to defend their “sand”.
RE Trump Tweet:
I really enjoyed my conversation with General @MazloumAbdi.
• He appreciates what we have done, and
• I appreciate what the Kurds have done.
• Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1187395521805275137?s=17 Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
