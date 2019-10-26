President Trump Tweets: “Something Big” – White House Announcement Tomorrow 9:00am ET – Reports al-Baghdadi Killed…

President Trump tweeted tonight: “something big just happened”…

Fox News is reporting: A “high value ISIS target” believed to be Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military source told Fox News on Saturday night. The U.S. military cannot yet confirm the identity of the deceased target. (link)

Acc to well placed military sources, a high value ISIS target believed to be Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed by US led forces in Idlib, Syria. US military cannot yet confirm identity of deceased target. DNA tests underway. POTUS expected to make an announcement Sunday morning. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 27, 2019

Can confirm that Baghdadi was the target of a special operations raid in Syria today. Lots of chatter that the raid “got him”, but confirmation is still pending. https://t.co/prM4vBNZVg — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) October 27, 2019

