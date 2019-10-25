CNN, Including James Clapper, React to Durham “Review” Shifting to “Criminal Investigation”…

The reaction from CNN to news that U.S. Attorney John Durham is now conducting a criminal investigation is actually quite funny when contrast against their positions in 2017 and 2018. Jeffrey Toobin doesn’t have any idea about the background of Joseph Mifsud, and his narration is a jumbled mess of dissonance: “clearly no evidence” he proclaims.
When Weissman and Mueller were traveling the world to investigate Trump-Russia it was an example of prudent and thorough investigative approaches. However, Durham and Barr doing the same thing is an example of the most horrific investigation imaginable. When Mueller sent a subpoena it held a seriousness that could not be ignored; however, if Durham sends a subpoena, everyone can just shrug-it-off and “take the fifth”.
Accordingly, Weissmann & Mueller opened investigations, the targets were automatically guilty and should be alarmed. However, when Durham & Barr open investigations, it means nothing to the targets and not even the possibility of guilt. Meanwhile, former ODNI James Clapper’s muttering responses are, well, also quite humorous. WATCH
Clapper = Mamet Theory
LikeLiked by 6 people
Never seen anything like it. Clapper must know he is in trouble.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Clapper is not the sharpest knife on the rack. But the other coup plotters realize the gravity of this and will either prop Clapper up or work around him. Perkins-Coie to the rescue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper does not know if they are investigating him or the media…. Was he throwing a threat out there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking, tape edited out of the Clapper clip:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper@Dindu Nuffin
LikeLike
James ‘the stutterer’ Clapper, I I I learned about it, er er just 20 minutes ago!
The shoe being on the other foot, no money can buy the fun we are about to have, priceless!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Years ago I would at times watch CNN I had some respect for Jeffery Tobin, but wow what a mumbling stumbling grumbling, as grandma Cofeve would say in her prayer, Jeff is in this piece. If anyone has any brain cells at all they can see they are at a loss for words because they know it is NOT a conspiracy theory. Haha Jeff really you don’t know who Mifsud is and how to say his name, you budalo idiote cat got your tongue , you don’t have to play stupid, because you are. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grandma Cofeve yours and our prayers are being answered. praise our Lord Jesus Christ. They are stumbling and mumbling. Hallelujah God is Good.
LikeLiked by 7 people
James ‘the stutterer’ Clapper, I I I learned about it, er er just 20 minutes ago!
The shoe being on the other foot, no money can buy the fun we are about to have, priceless!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoops, I just stepped in it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper’s twisting and turning, stumbling and bumbling along.
Like a rabbit under the eagle closing in.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Joe Pesci responds to Clapper:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lying crying fumbling stumbling bumbling criminal terds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There needs to be some 3am No-Knock SWAT raids.
LikeLiked by 20 people
With one exception… a LIVE storming of the CNN set to grab Clapper.
LikeLike
Looking forward to the early morning raids and defendants placed in confinement.
Toobin Sandwich is all bread and no meat. He peddles the CNN Russian conspiracy theory for 3 years and now calls the FISA abuse a Fox conspiracy theory. Toobin was been wrong about everything, how is this jerk even on tv. How do you pronounce his name? Just an Italian professor, what an idiot.
LikeLiked by 9 people
this video is not off the beaten path , this walk away video of a scientist waking up to how liberals think is so informative – she is talking about climate change and how leftists do not even consider the evidence, they instinctively discount facts because it is just too emotionally overwhelming to think their entire approach to thinking is …flawed. It’s long, start at 6 minutes if you want to skip her background for climate. It’s worth your time.
Hard Leftists will never give Barr/Durham weight, but the moderates , like this woman 20 years ago, and young thinking conservatives , will.
LikeLiked by 5 people
@Bigly Can I find a link to this video in YouTube? I want to share it with my LIBERAL son!
LikeLike
Tap the “Share” arrow in the upper right corner of the imbedded video.
LikeLike
Tap or click, depending on your device.
LikeLike
Hit Play on the above video. Then tap YouTube in the lower right corner. The video will open in YouTube. Just beneath the video playing in Youtube is a “share” link. Tap that. It will give you options to share.
LikeLike
In honor of Lawfare/Benjamin Wittes I like to say BOOM……….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pretty sure Clapper et al had their ‘oh crap’ moment when they heard Barr/Durham had Mifsud’s phones.
Would have liked to see his face when he learned that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why didn’t AC ask Clapper if he knew Joseph Misfud? What a weak pretense of journalism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
paraphrased: “But but but that has nothing to do with the ICA, totally unrelated”
He is distancing himself, claiming he had nothing to do with THAT, and he can always claim that the misleading & Incorrect ICA was merely the result of incompetence, nothing else.
Just watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper is in the deep weeds.
Clapper says Obama directed the investigation. Clapper says Obama told them to do it. (ICA) Clapper outed his boss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Recall to active duty and court martial. Making little rocks out of big ones at the military prison at Ft. Leavenworth, KS, would be a perfect end for this seditious bastard. And have his BFF, John Brennan, across the way at the Federal Leavenworth Prison, would be icing on the cake.
LikeLike
LOL! The talking head blames Hannity and Trump! I can’t believe the media is now blaming the media 😉 Too funny!
Pointing out that a criminal infestation doesn’t mean a crime was committed is weak sauce when you consider how amazingly slow and careful and quiet that have been so far.
They are sitting on a pile of bricks of their own making.
LikeLiked by 1 person
as Sooner i want to see all Those corruption of deep state coup’s go to prison,
LikeLike
It’s amazing how all of this was ok and Trump was assumed guilty and now that it is on the shoe is on the other foot it is a conspiracy. They do not even realize how stupid they sound.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right now his partner in crime Brennan is deciding whether to forget how to pronounce Mifsud or come our swinging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am betting Brennen makes a run for it take his passport Clapper too Comey Rottenstein.all guilty..
LikeLike
Now that would be something if Brennan and / or Clapper run to Russia requesting asylum. Would the enemedia then claim they had no choice because they were being unjustly persecuted here?
LikeLike
We can assume Brennan would be very comfortable living in an Arabic-speaking Islamic country. None of the nations on the Arabian peninsula would have to extradite him. The MENA countries do not have extradition treaties with us except for Egypt. Heck, he might already have a villa in Afghanistan waiting for him.
LikeLike
I wonder if the apparent leak of the fact that the good guys have Mifsud’s phone and deposition about why he’s in fear for his life finally brought one of the rats out of the woodwork.
These are very dangerous times. I really hate it that the President announced he’s going to a World Series game. I just want to put him in an armored glass box like The Pope travels in for the next 5 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even Victoria Toesing said Clapper isn’t very bright.
I checked about 20 twitter handles in the wee hours … and they don’t say a FRIGGIN PEEP ABOUT THIS MAJOR DEVELOPMENT!?
No coordinated Talking Points yet?
Barack Obama
Nancy Pelosi
Laura Jarrett
Valerie Jarrett
John Brennan
Sally Yates
James Comey
Buttgieg
Anna Navarro
Samantha Powers
Susan Rice
Peter Strzok
Hillary Clinton
Chelsea Clinton
Joe Scarborough
Jake Tapper
Anderson Cooper
ABC News
Rachel Maddow retweeted a quote from Schiff and Nadler.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@Perot Conservative – My own talking points this weekend to family will include:
FISA, Mifsud, Russian Hoax. SPYING on candidate Donald Trump. 44’s Administration.Simple
F I S A and “MIFSUD, pronounced MIF-SUED” illegally started all the “Muh Russia” stuff lol! You better get hip!
Now… if only I could recommend a resource for them to “google it” (NOT GOOGLE) – anyone have any ideas?
Serious question by the way…
LikeLike
Put them onto Dan Bongino. He’s got a youtube chan with over 1000 videos explaining everything that’s taken place, he also has a website with show notes and links to follow everything for yourself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Must have been waiting on those 4AM talking points with buzzwords.
LikeLike
The walls are closing in!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right after this interview, all these clowns (clapper/brennan and company) where getting calls from their lawyers telling them to shut up. The entire house of cards, from Russia to impeachment to Flynn are all coming down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
were. jeez, tough morning.
LikeLike
A funny thing happens when you let your former news organization turn into a propaganda machine: you might actually start to believe yourself, when nobody else does.
For many dozens of years, the so-called Deep State openly ran organized crime in Washington, DC. They were entirely accustomed to it, because everybody from the President on down had their piece of the action. When Trump gained the office, first of all they didn’t take him seriously. And second, they didn’t know to fear him. They thought he was another Nixon – or that in the end he would be corruptible. He wasn’t, and he wasn’t.
Now they stand on the seashore and look out at the ocean and see a wall of water bearing down on them. There is nowhere to run.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an embarrassment for the media, how incredibly clueless and uninformed they are. Over the next few months as the whole world learns what we have known here at this site for a couple of years, the media will be utterly destroyed. No credibility left at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listening to this conversation after reading Sidney Powell’s brief was downright surreal. (James “kill shot” Clapper, “duh, I have no idea what we might have done ….”)
I feel like we’re literally living in the Truman Show …. and CNN is watching its subject (Truman) paddle wildly toward the horizon (i.e., the edge of the set), about to discover that he actually is living in an entirely fake world, elaborately designed to make him think it’s real and to derail any hints of the deception. Keep paddling America ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
take the kill shot on flynn. james clapper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my, what are the criminals to do now? …
They’ll do what they always do :
take the existing narrative, twist it and attempt to make it their own.
Expect their “insurance policy” offensive strategy efforts of the past 3 years
to morph into their Neo-misdirection defensive strategy…on steroids.
Turn those buses back on
…throw every one under the bus…
run Mortimer, run …
LikeLike
That Anderson Vanderbilt clip was hilarious. I am normally hesitant to watch CNN but I encourage everybody to give that a look. Their feigned ignorance cannot hide the abject fear.
LikeLike
I must say if everything comes down the way I think it will, the commie media will be gutted. This will be a …..kill shot!
LikeLike
Rachel Maddow’s head was also doing those weird Hillary sky-writing figure-8’s tonight, trying to sink her teeth in to that weird Mifsud milkbone. “But Alzheimer’s Bobby told me he was Russian like Knute Rockne?” Gotta watch a plane crash. She’s got both engines flaming. Its like the last days of Glenn Beck’s chalkboard, on FOX. After 60 minutes, that chalkboard looked like some autistic rainman just vomited two bowls of spaghetti.
LikeLike
James Clapper “I twat I saw a Puddy tat”.
LikeLike
Egghead Crapper sat on a wall……
Wait, that’s not right……
LikeLike
The Barr, Durham & Flynn Fronts are all Good-News but in the good is a Warning:
We are dealing with Dangerous Cornered Rats wit rich-n-powerful “friends” of the most sinister kind. Humanoids that will go to unpleasant extremes to defend their nefarious agendas.
KEEP YOUR POWDER DRY!
GOD SAVE THE REPUBLIC!
LikeLike