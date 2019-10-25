CNN, Including James Clapper, React to Durham “Review” Shifting to “Criminal Investigation”…

The reaction from CNN to news that U.S. Attorney John Durham is now conducting a criminal investigation is actually quite funny when contrast against their positions in 2017 and 2018. Jeffrey Toobin doesn’t have any idea about the background of Joseph Mifsud, and his narration is a jumbled mess of dissonance: “clearly no evidence” he proclaims.

When Weissman and Mueller were traveling the world to investigate Trump-Russia it was an example of prudent and thorough investigative approaches. However, Durham and Barr doing the same thing is an example of the most horrific investigation imaginable. When Mueller sent a subpoena it held a seriousness that could not be ignored; however, if Durham sends a subpoena, everyone can just shrug-it-off and “take the fifth”.

Accordingly, Weissmann & Mueller opened investigations, the targets were automatically guilty and should be alarmed. However, when Durham & Barr open investigations, it means nothing to the targets and not even the possibility of guilt. Meanwhile, former ODNI James Clapper’s muttering responses are, well, also quite humorous. WATCH

