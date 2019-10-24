Senator Lindsey Graham Introduces Resolution Condemning Pelosi/Schiff “Star-Chamber” Impeachment Fiasco…

Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference to introduce a Senate Resolution condemning the House of Representatives’ closed-door impeachment investigation.
.
There are currently 46 Republican Senators supporting the Graham-McConnell resolution: 1.Graham 2.McConnell 3.Grassley 4.Thune 5.Blunt 6.Shelby 7.Inhofe 8.Roberts 9.Crapo 10.Cornyn 11.Burr 12.Barrasso 13.Wicker 14.Risch 15.Boozman 16.Moran 17.Toomey 18.Rubio 19.Paul 20.Hoeven 21.Lee 22.Johnson 23.Scott (SC) 24.Fischer 25.Cruz 26.Capito 27.Cassidy 28.Lankford 29.Cotton 30.Daines 31.Perdue 32.Ernst 33.Tillis 34.Rounds 35.Sasse 36.Young 37.Kennedy 38.Hyde-Smith 39.Blackburn 40.Cramer 41.McSally 42.Braun 43.Hawley 44.Scott (FL) 45.Portman and 46.Sullivan.
While the resolution [Text Available Here] is easily blocked by any democrat senator; what is important is to get senators on-the-record. This is an indicator of who will vote to impeach the President should articles ever reach the Senate.
There are 53 Republican Senators and 47 Democrats. If your senator is not on the list supporting the Graham-McConnell resolution, it might be a good idea to STAND and demand to know why?
.
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….
As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2020 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and then demands we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watched the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017, and 2018, and 2019. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” politicians.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or President Trump’s 2016 victory might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it.
We understand.
We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet a foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way the long-term battered absorb a blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President. Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win.
The choice is ours.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
SENATOR RAND PAUL Once Again Calls Out Lindsey Graham for BS Symbolic Resolutions While Refusing to Call in Promised Witnesses to Judiciary
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/senator-rand-paul-once-again-calls-out-lindsey-graham-for-bs-symbolic-resolutions-while-refusing-to-call-in-promised-witnesses-to-judiciary/
Didn’t read the link, but totally agree.
Those signing on are all REPUBLICONS.
This is there INSURANCE POLICY, for later, when they vote to IMPEACH.
I don’t trust them as far,as I can throw my 10 ton truck!
They are EVIL!
Graham isn’t siding with Trump. He’s showing Trump that he can publicly exonerate himself from dirt while showing Trump the Democrats could have a majority with ONE vote. Time to bring the hammer down on these people
A one person majority is worthless in this instance.
Graham is certainly a mixed bag, but I don’t think he’s siding against the President in this instance.
A majority of one is irrelevant. It takes 67 to remove a President. 2/3 vote—— not a simple majority.
From Liz Wheeler today: Mitt Romney (inside) and Paul Ryan (outside) have only ten more votes in the Senate to secure the removal of President Trump when impeachment recommendation comes down the pike.
They want to bring in Pence (who can be controlled)
This is serious folks. No joke..
Miss Lindsey is putting on a show, so are the rest of them. A piece of paper is nothing but a vote getter.
They want him GONE.
The Republican Party would cease to exist if the Senate removed Trump in some (presumably very quick, super rigged) Senate trial….hell, the Republic would cease to exist….these 2 jokers have no idea to the nuclear core of this country they’re slashing around
Which assumes Mansion and Doug Jones (up for re-election in Alabama) would vote to impeach. A public hearing with little or no evidence would be risky for many. Both West V and Ala love POTUS and those Senators KNOW it.
It always amazes me that the press can’t provide their reporters with mics so that we can hear the questions. Don’t they have a couple dollars?
Trust me, the last thing in the world we’d want to do is give that bunch access to live microphones.
It would be technical and behavioral hell on wheels.
WHO MADE Lindsey Graham THE MAN ???
WHO MADE Jeff Sessions THE MUST HAVE Endorsement?
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE – WHAT ARE THEIR NAMES ?
House Democrats meet in the basement of the Capitol ..
but not exactly as the Founders envisioned
I sent letters to both of my Senators in IL, and also to Romney:
Graham-McConnell Resolution.
Senator Romney-
I voted for you in 2012. I am regretting that based on your current lack of support for our President
I implore you to support the Graham-McConnell Resolution.
The spectacle that is currently happening in the House of Representatives is disgusting.
Regardless of your opinion of the President, any impeachment process must be fair and transparent.
Please vote to support this.
I am requesting that you reply confirming your support.
I must say you’re more courteous to Pierre than I would be.
For sure, didn’t use sh*t earing dog, even once! Or any of the many other epithets, that come to mind!
Graham is just a performance artist. He was no-name’s “plus one” through all the corruption, and he’s trying to avoid anyone noticing that he was an active participant.
Sorry, wrong aisle. Meant for Bob Parker.
Good job. Keep us posted if Mittens actually responds, other than a wimpy form letter.
Excellent letter, Jim. That’s how it’s done. I particularly like your request for an affirmative reply.
All I know is if Massachusetts mitt votes to impeach. Trump survives I would hate to be Mitt, trump will have Mitts azz. More than likely spineless Mitt will wait to vote. If trump has more than enough votes to survive he will vote No if trump won’t survive good old Mitt will vote I to remove. If mitt is the deciding vote expect a McCain moment.
Another whopping NOTHING BURGER served by 1 Flimsy Lindseed Goober Gramnesty.
And I have officially labelled Hannity A Gramnesty Cotch-licker (GCL). Why Hannity insists on continuing to give the Goober airtime & not even bother taking him to task for not scheduling a single hearing or calling ANYONE in to testify before his committee is mind-boggling to me!!
Hannity, PT may indeed love ya baby, but you are doing PT -0- favors by ass-kissing Goober & continuing to do so.
Pathetic!!
It is not just Hannity. Hannity is just the one most subservient to Graham, and hannity has the most viewers.
Graham is all over Fox, morning, noon, and night, as are many of the others. The only one who seems at all reluctant is Rep Devin Nunes, and Rep Nunes only appears to deliver a message, which is usually interrupted by the Fox “hosts.”
We have to start somewhere. So why not Hannity’s #1 Cable show?
And I was stunned to learn that Levin had the Goober on his radio show this evening for more softball questions.
I will not hesitate to call out each & every 1 of the Fox “Family” for their continued support of the Goober without taking him to task for refusing to call hearings & bring in witnesses.
If ol’ Goober thinks that he is saving the legacy of 1 WAR CRIMINAL John McStain, I fear that I am once again going to have to perform the very EASY dive in McStain’s military career (Fact: McCain killed far more US troops than the enemy) & also point out the massive corruption behind his widow’s family fortune (AZ underworld).
It is time for another refresher course McStain. And it will make the Goober even MORE foolish as I strongly suspect that the Goober never knew about this stuff.
Tick Tock Goober.
Do we march, or do we die?
LikeLiked by 2 people
People will do nothing while waiting on someone else to do something. When Trump is removed (and make no mistake, this IS the objective-as I pointed out over 2 year ago) then it’ll be too late.
GP,
No, I believe that is where you are WRONG, respectfully.
I have seen treepers, venting on this sight, out of frustration, and allowing there cold anger to boil, so needing to let off steam,….
But, I have a personal line in the sand, and I believe 10’s of millions share it.
“IF the remove PDJT,from the Oval office, by any means OTHER than the ballot box, they have crossed a line.
NOTHING they can do, at this point, can justify impeachment.
And, should they resort to,…’extreme measures’, well lets just say I won’t be waiting for some ‘Warren report’, no.
THAT is my personal red line. That is the ‘sh*t up with which I shall not put!” as my dear departed Dad used to say.
A bridge too far, call it what you will.
Time for pitchforks and ‘going to mattresses’, for foxholes and ,….
Well, you know.
You don’t march and you don’t die, as a life long analyst the supply chain is the weakest link, easy to interrupt supply chain to blue zones, no need for casualties. Hit and run against supply will crush opponents within a few months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why isn’t Adam shiffe,being investageted,how about Tony podesta,Joe biden,nancy,and Chuck schummmerrrr!?,Aoc,omar,talib!?seems strange they never investigate,the demo-rats!
Well well well, what do we have here? William Taylor met with Schiff’s staffer in Ukraine 4 days prior to leak
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2019/10/24/well-well-well-what-do-we-have-here-william-taylor-met-with-schiffs-staffer-in-ukraine-4-days-prior-to-leak/
This made the circuit last week, with some info including connections with The Atlantic Council, Soros, other shady playas…
Pure Badnesd.
BADNESS. YIKES
Tell every damn republican senator in an email, phone call or fax, that if they vote to impeach President Trump that we will all write in a different name on the ballot besides theirs.
In essence we will vote for anyone but them when their election time comes up.
Make this a 2 sided sword. Battle to the end. If President Trump is gone, so are they.
If President Trump is impeached have no doubt that we are headed for Civil War.
We fought way to hard to elect our President and we are not going down without burning DC to the ground
“we will vote for anyone but them when their election time comes up”
Why would they care??
If those few that control the vote manage to bring down Trump, Soros, Steyer and the others will make them rich beyond their wildest dreams.
They won’t need those stinkin’ jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pierre won’t care. He’ll be one term anyway because his work is done. He’ll be hoisted on the shoulders of all those who’ve always hated him.
And you know he’ll get a nice financial payoff.
Johnny, agree with the LAST part of your comment, not the first. Tell them if they vote to impeach, the LAST thing they need to worry about is reelection.
There gonna be too busy worrying how to get a pitchfork removed, thats been shoved 4 1/2 feet up there ASS!
Screw reelection, there gonna get an education about whats REALLY important!
Amen
Atkisson:
Quid pro quo in Ukraine? No, not yet
EXCERPT:
Yet Ambassador Taylor is very familiar with the process of “conditioning” U.S. foreign aid. He spoke of it extensively in November 2011 after he had just been handpicked by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for a new position as the State Department’s Special Coordinator for Middle East Transitions, specifically Egypt, Tunisia and Libya.
“You’ll condition your aid based on the direction in which these countries are going?” a reporter asked Taylor at a news conference.
“Our assistance is part of our foreign policy. This is clear,” Taylor replied. He went on to give examples of how U.S. aid would be used as leverage. Quid pro quo.
“We will say to the Egyptians, don’t send us that check [you owe the U.S.] for a billion dollars, which is actually 300 million over three years, keep that there, but we will agree with you — we, the United States Government, will agree with you, the Egyptian Government, on how to spend that billion dollars in Egypt,” Taylor told reporters.
A more recent example is the admission by former Vice President Joe Biden that he was able to get Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor as a condition to receive U.S. foreign aid. Quid pro quo.
Even if it were to be considered wrong for Ambassador Taylor, former Vice President Biden, President Trump or any U.S. president to engage in quids pro quo involving foreign aid, there’s still an issue in the current impeachment debate. A quid pro quo has two essential parts. First, a deal must be understood between the parties. In this case, it would be President Trump delivering U.S. aid if, and only if, the president of Ukraine delivers dirt on Trump’s “political rival” and potential 2020 opponent — Joe Biden.
Second, the goods must actually be delivered. In this case, President Trump would have had to receive the requested packet of “dirt” on Biden, in order to trigger release the U.S. aid to Ukraine. So far, there is not an allegation that Part Two ever occurred. Without delivery of the dirt, there’s no quid pro quo. Just a quid.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/467079-quid-pro-quo-in-ukraine-no-not-yet
Thus the honorable and ancient judge and squire finds himself a transient and a vagabond within his own realm. De jure or de facto. I hope it is a feint. Where is the enfilade? The defilade? Casting a lace gauntlet at the feet of a blood thirsty enemy blind with rage and determined to gain control of your life and property at all costs will only encourage him all the more. They will laugh at your weakness and scorn you all the more. These people have no integrity. No morals. No virtue. No compassion, forgiveness, remorse, nor fear of exposure. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain by destroying the very system they are hiding behind. It was always the goal. They have invaded our palace, chained themselves to the pillars that hold it up and dare us to demolish our own dwelling in order to get them out. “Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.” Matthew 7:6
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not one Senator up there has a spine of steel.
Not one.
No field of honor from the rubber spined traitors. They thirst for power by hook or crook
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems everything is a deal or a trade, or (worse yet) blackmail. This so-called govt is appalling – as disgusting as Hollywood.
What’s really going on here is that Lindsey is calling for a Senate trial to be held, and getting the Republican Senators on record that a trial against the president should be held.
All of these due process protections named by Lindsey are available to the president in a Senate trial. Lindsey well knows this.
The impeachment by the House is equivalent to a grand jury indictment – it is an allegation for which a grand jury has merely found probable cause to believe that the allegation may be true, leaving it for a trial to determine guilt.
What ought to happen is the Senate should not dignify what the House is doing by having a trial. Merely holding a trial imputes too much good faith to what Schiff, Nadler and co. are trying to do. There is no good faith on the part of the House Democrats (or the GOP establishment for that matter).
But Lindsey is trying to box in the Republican Senators to agreeing that there ought to be a trial — so that the president can avail himself of these due process protections. It’s for his own good that there should be a trial!
Lindsey says he wants the House to hold a vote. Yes, they’ll vote – once they have the votes all lined up behind the scenes.
This is how all important legislation is handled in the Swamp today. It is written in the offices of lobbyists or powerful global interests and not in congressional committee meetings. Votes are whipped in secret, as powerful media organizations or Soros-type financial powers or blackmailers like Jeffrey Epstein’s handlers direct the congress members how to vote.
I may be wrong, but I still don’t think there will be impeachment articles sent to the Senate any time soon. I think the House will drag out what they are doing throughout the election season. Perhaps at some time calculated to inflict maximum damage on the Trump campaign, they will vote out articles of impeachment. And then Lindsey will call for a Senate trial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To expand my comment here, what SHOULD Lindsey have done that actually would be helpful to the president?
He should convince the Senate Republicans to pass a resolution:
Censuring former Vice President Joe Biden for using his office and the power of the US government to threaten a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a business paying large sums of money to BIden’s son;
State that it is abhorrent and contrary to the principles upon which this country was founded for there to be a permanent political class consisting of people such as Joe Biden, in effect a Ruling Class, that uses the power of their public office to enrich family members;
State that it is strongly in the national interest of the United States to ascertain whether US government officials such as former Vice President Joe Biden corruptly used their power as US officials to enrich and protect their family and friends, and commend President Trump for seeking to enlist the help of the Ukrainian government in investigating this; and
Censure Congressman Adam Schiff for giving a false account of President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president and for his Star Chamber tactics in pursuing a specious impeachment.
And every Republican Senator needs to support such a resolution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Sigh),….
The Democrat is the guy walking towards you, engaging you in conversation, as you walk towards your car, in a deserted parking lot. “Got a light?” He asks, holding a cigarette.
Or “Can you give my car a jump, I have cables?”
Anything, to get and hold your attention, so you won’t notice his partner (the Republicon) sneaking up behind you, to hit you over the head with a brick, or stab you in the back, so the two of them can ROB you.
The ‘Distracon’ (Democrat) will do ANYTHING, even set his hair on fire, to DISTRACT you, so you DON’T notice his PARTNER; Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, etc.
THEY are the true threat. TURN 90 degrees, so you can see BOTH. Once they know you are ‘on to them’and ‘the jig is up’ they will fold like a sheet;
They are COWARDS at heart, the ‘stealth’ of the,REPUBLICON sneaking up behind, is KEY to there plan.
Once exposed, they HAVE no “plan B”, and so will slink off, if presented with a vigorous defence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would appear that Bill Taylor had a financial relationship with Burisma. Taylor works for The Atlantic Council, which is funded by and works in partnership with Burisma, the natural gas company at the center of allegations regarding Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
And yet that conflict of interest is NOT reported in the MSM. Odd, that.
the uni-party is two side of the same coin…two coins is merely an illusion..
as the bankers backed both side in the great wars….they win no matter who else is lost…
If more people understood the fact you just listed they would understand the world they inhabit much more clearly
(Sigh) ~ NY state is burdened with Sucky Schumer and Goofy Gillibrand. Not that I don’t harass them regularly, anyway. Thankfully, I at least have a Republican Congressman.
I feel ya. I have a dem rep as well.
Sigh.
Me too. If you have a Dem rep you can harangue Pelosi instead. Give her a piece of your mind!
https://www.speaker.gov/contact
Maybe POTUS wants a trial. If indeed they impeach him
he may have told the Repubs he wants a trial
cuz that is where he can produce his evidence..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this is Trump’s double dog dare to them.. let’s see if they stick their tongue on the pole
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL, they are just stupid enough to do it. Here’s hoping…
53 Republican Senators and 46 signers.
Besides providing a reliable background for McConnell pressers, what good is the Republican Whip, John Thune?
Under what delusion do you operate that Thune could ever get the likes of Romney, Collins, or Murkowski to be loyal to the party….especially in defense of Trump?
From THEIR point of view, the ARE being ‘loyal’to the party; the Party of Mitch McConnell.
He absolutely controls EVERY vote of his caucus, most especially including Murkowsky, Collins and Mitt.
HE tells them WHEN to vote yes, and when to vote no. He exerts the SAME control over HIS caucus, as Schumer or Pelosi, over theirs.
It was NOT McStain, thumbing down Obummercare repeal. If McStain had been ‘too ill’, Mitch had others lined up.
It was MITCH who torpedoed Obummercare repeal, cause A, he never wanted to repeal it, AT ALL, and B, He didn’t want to give PDJT a ‘win’.
The ‘squishy’Republicons is a RUSE; It gives McConnell ENORMOUS power.
Sundance
This is by far your BEST article, written with passion and heart. You are right. President Trump is OUR WEAPON. The Choice is Ours and time is of the essence. Lets make this Cold Anger our drive and determination and help a Victorious Win in 2020. Volunteer at your County level. Let do this
President Trump is standing in the Gap.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-adk-adk_sbnt&hsimp=yhs-adk_sbnt&hspart=adk&p=trump+rally+cleevelandd+ohio+pastor+scott#id=4&vid=00c24a2e23bd86a9da64afd49b7f06ae&action=click
My letter to Senator Gardner:
“Dear Senator Gardner,
As a veteran and voting Republican in CO I am writing to you concerning your lack of support for the above mentioned Senate resolution. While the resolution is purely for show it is a very important indicator of support for our elected President Donald J. Trump and your name is not on it.
I am deeply disappointed that you lack the moral fortitude to not only support this resolution but also our President as he faces an unprecedented, un-American, and completely fabricated threat by a few leftists in the Democrat party.
I did not risk my life for over 22 years defending our country so that a few Democrats could shit on our Constitution and overturn a Presidential election.
Either support our President or your reelection in Nov 2020 will be as much a fantasy as the Democrats impeachment inquiry. We, and I mean my entire CO voting family (5 votes) are completely fed up.
Start supporting our President!
Thank you,”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Awesome. Thank you.
BlueBongo, Gardner will be hearing from me too. Been in CO for 30yrs. State was deep Red with Hank Brown, Ben “Night Horse” Campbell. Overtaken by Dems in the last 20 yrs. Only reason I voted for Gardner was that I wanted Udall out along with the gun grabbers. I will let Corey know that CO is a blue state so, no need to vote for you this time around because you’re on the Dem team anyway. So, show me you support PDJT or else you don’t matter to me or CO. My congressman, Lamborn, is another disappointment. He’s just too comfortable in last remaining Red part of the state.
This could be because they’re under a cloud of possible criminal charges and Rudy is not.
Lindsey does only enough to decieve people into thinking he should be reelected.
His love of Mueller should of been enough for everyone to see his corruption.
I left Senator Graham a message, for all of the good it’ll do.
“I guess the nation is at a crossroads. The people versus the government, and we know where you stand, which is where you sit. Your sham resolution against impeachment, while as chair of the judiciary committee you refuse to investigate the crimes against President Trump, well let’s just say that we the people are no longer fooled.
I can see you acting out a sham vote, like your late friend Senator McCain – the man who repeatedly lied to his constituents and his countrymen about border enforcement – when he voted against repealing Obamacare. You will come to your decision sadly, of course, but you’ll just have to vote for the impeachment of President Trump for daring to be an outsider trying to get our nation out of endless wars, and for ending the transfer of our wealth and our jobs, something largely unaddressed by you and your party for the last 30 years.
Just know that when you go on the air, we see you, and we know that you are play acting.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting find.
Oh look, a strongly worded letter! And Senator Scott got in on the action this time! And some of our Reps were involved in that little show yesterday. You’ve gotta admit, SC is getting better at this whole kabuki theater thing.
Here ya go Limpsey- just a reminder we are still waiting on your promise to investigate KillKav.
Even never Trumper Ben Sasse signed this resolution acknowledging the process is wrong. Romney couldn’t even do that?
Romney hasn’t just proven himself to be unethical and mean spirited. He goes beyond that. I can only assume there is some type of deep corruption at the heart of his resistance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cofer Black
I think that the most important thing about this Senate resolution is simply that it was written.
The Senate is – by design – an extremely different place from the House. It remains to be seen if a Democratic Senator (“they’re vicious, and they stick together …”) will actually oppose such an obvious and important statement of Truth.
Because today we are seeing a political abomination that is a thousand times worse – and, a thousand times more damaging to our Republic – than Sen. Joseph McCarthy ever thought to be. The Senate finally censured McCarthy; the House (so far …) declined to touch Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi. (But the criminal investigations are circling ever closer to you, and you know it, don’t you …)
Members of Congress – in both Houses – “you stand today at a moment of reckoning.” Very probably, it is a day that you thought would never come. You are probably beginning to realize that the final denouement might result in your own criminal prosecution. But … what, right now, will you choose to do for your nation? “Et Tu, Judas?”
Some of the usuals suspects aren’t on there.
Collins and Murkowski
Fascinating connections in this thoughtfully researched and well written piece….
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/10/24/as-network-emerges-through-schiff-hearings-nyt-decrees-deep-state-now-a-compliment/
The final three pp’s say it all:
“One of the chief things we need to discover at some point is just how big that stake is for many of the deep state actors.”
Perhaps recent surfacing of Cofer Black is one trigger point for Utah Senator distress.
Slightly OT but closest place to drop this in- brilliant thinking by Codevilla, including the birth of the deep state.
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/culture-news/292763/angelo-codevilla
“Therefore, to get to the point of your question, this increased power and lax attitude conserving it posed a temptation to use these tools for the convenience of the administration in power, which was made much more likely by the increasing identification of the senior ranks of the intelligence community with your ruling class. To the point that these people, being ordinary sentient human beings, believe what the people at the top of their class are saying about the opposition.
We are good, and they are bad.
We are good and these opponents of ours, which mean to take over our positions, are bad people, they are dangerous to the country, and therefore why not look for every possible means of keeping them out of office?”
David Samuels: Now this opens up the last subject that I wanted to talk about at some length. Which is, what happens when secret intelligence becomes the basis for actions within the domestic sphere. This seems to me like a gathering storm cloud over this country and the freedoms that most of us still believe are ours.
Angelo Codevilla: Right, quite so. Two things happen. The first bad, the second worse.
The first is that policy or action made on the basis of information that is not generally available tends to be bad policy. Secret policy doesn’t get the kind of scrutiny that ordinary policy does. And the people who make it do not themselves feel the necessity to be as careful at all that they do as they otherwise would be. So you get sloppy policymaking. You get people riding hobby horses. Not thinking through what they’re doing. And you end up with unintended consequences.
The second is that policymaking on the basis of information not generally available allows one to cut out one’s opponent, allows one to make policy partisan. More partisan than it would otherwise be.
What is not clear is just how much of the reality will come into the public’s consciousness.
Whose fault is this?
The fault here is not of Democrats on the left. The fault here is of Donald Trump and his friends who have refused to enforce the most basic laws here. The most obvious one is Section 798, (18 U.S. Code), the simple comment statute. Now anybody in the intelligence business knows that this is the live wire of security law. It is a strict liability statute. It states that any revelation, regardless of circumstance or intent, any revelation period, of anything having to do with U.S. communications intelligence is punishable by the 10 and 10. Ten years in the slammer, and $10,000 fine. Per count.
Now the folks who went to The Washington Post and The New York Times in November and December of 2016 and peddled this story of the intelligence community’s conclusion that Trump and the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia, these people ipso facto violated §798.
Considering these matters are highly classified, and that the number of the people involved is necessarily very small, identifying them is child’s play. But no effort to do that has been made.
read the last bit for yourselves…
Thank you for that link, foodog:
Angelo makes the great point, right at the end, that so many people voted against Hillary to protest the notion that she, or any American, could be above the law. Now, ironically, the investigation of the Russian Collusion hoax is foundering on the rocks of the balderdash that the leaders of the Deep State, the Intelligence and Justice Officials, are above the law.
Above all else, as I listen to Sen. Graham speak … “this is the actual Voice of Political Experience.” He has been in impeachment proceedings before. He really doesn’t have to worry whether his constituency will re-elect him: “if he still wants the job, he’s probably got it.” He represents the level hand of reason that – somehow – the other House of Congress has jettisoned to the four winds.
The House sorely needs to heed this “formal shot across the bow,” and … for Satan’s sake, stop listening to Lawfare™!!”
So here we have the same core 5 GOP Senators who have consistently opposed Trump on almost everything — Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Alexander, and Cory Gardner not signing onto Graham’s resolution for an open process in the House. No real surprise. Collins and Gardner are both up for re-election in blue states and probably think voting to impeach will help them. It won’t. But they sellout rule of law for expediency. Isakson of GA is ill and may not be in DC. Enzi I have no idea why he isn’t backing the resolution.
McConnell has to know that removing Trump with 20 GOP votes will be the end of the Republican party as half the base will abandon GOP candidates and stay home in 2020 and they will lose in droves. Does McConnell really want that on his legacy? Maybe. TBD.
The LawFare strategy…
Yes, the RINO Exemption Clause. You’ve got 4 retiring GOP lame ducks, three of whom couldn’t even bring themselves to co-sponsor the Graham paper tiger: Alexander, Isakson and Enzi. If they want to handsomely monetize their Rolodexes and keep their own dirty dossiers shut away…
Then Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Gardner, Sullivan, Portman. If 2/3’s is a struggle, arrange some sick days and shrink the denominator. Beijing Mitch is gonna earn his patronage on this one. Sorry, but it’s hard to see POTUS getting through this stacked Star Chamber. The last three years have been a concerted effort to get precisely to this moment. What, and they’re going to let a handful of scaredy-cat hacks stand in the way? If only there was one global power center on POTUS’ side except maybe half the American people. Sentiment is sliding. I pray for Trump every day. For this reason. But my brain tells me they’re going to take the heat and just work through the civil unrest. The stakes are too high not to. This is the biggest vote in 70 years for the fundamental direction of America, bar none. Good vs. Evil.
