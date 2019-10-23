Republicans Storm the Gaetz – Thirty House Republicans Demand Transparency and End To Impeachment “Star-Chamber” Secrecy…

Earlier today thirty republican members of the House of Representatives stood up and said they’ve had enough of the ridiculous schemes behind the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare plan to conduct an impeachment inquiry without transparency and sunlight.

With House democrats shredding the rules, procedures and historic norms in a transparent political scheme, apparently the GOP is finally starting to fight back. Some righteous indignation was expressed during a press conference. WATCH:

President Trump called on Republicans to “get tougher and fight” Monday against the House’s impeachment inquiry and also suggested that they need to stick together as some have openly critiqued the president. “I think they’re lousy politicians,” Trump said Monday about Democrats during a Cabinet meeting. “But two things they have: They’re vicious and they stick together. They don’t have [Utah GOP Sen.] Mitt Romney in their midst. They don’t have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off.” (more)

Advertisements