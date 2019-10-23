Republicans Storm the Gaetz – Thirty House Republicans Demand Transparency and End To Impeachment “Star-Chamber” Secrecy…

Earlier today thirty republican members of the House of Representatives stood up and said they’ve had enough of the ridiculous schemes behind the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare plan to conduct an impeachment inquiry without transparency and sunlight.
With House democrats shredding the rules, procedures and historic norms in a transparent political scheme, apparently the GOP is finally starting to fight back. Some righteous indignation was expressed during a press conference. WATCH:
President Trump called on Republicans to “get tougher and fight” Monday against the House’s impeachment inquiry and also suggested that they need to stick together as some have openly critiqued the president.
“I think they’re lousy politicians,” Trump said Monday about Democrats during a Cabinet meeting. “But two things they have: They’re vicious and they stick together. They don’t have [Utah GOP Sen.] Mitt Romney in their midst. They don’t have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off.” (more)
What if they gave an impeachment and nobody came? Mitch can simply say that the House impeachment is invalid, and ignore it. If the Dems don’t like that, they’ll have to file the lawsuits. Isn’t that easier than filing the lawsuits yourself?
You seem to think Mitch is on VSGPDJT’s side.
China china China trump is bad for the family business right Mitch. No war no war no war trump is bad for business right Mitch. Rinos feed on everything Trump is ending. It is Trumps got to go he’s bad for business. Don’t trust the senate, if Dems congress are bad apples then the senate are more polished bad apples. Trump needs us this is not going to be good. Wish bikers for trump would go to Washington and show the people mean business. We want to live in peace and but if you want a war you will get a war.
We the people
If he’s not, he’d better get over there.
If Trump should, God forbid, decide that the Republicans aren’t going to stand up with him against this treachery, all he has to do is say “You know, a bit of Rolling Thunder can be scary, but I think it’s just about time we had some.”
Mitch may not be predisposed to being “on VSGPDJT’s side” but Mitch is smart, knows which side his bread is buttered on. About now there’s a good chance he and PT are having some pretty earnest and illuminating talks.
Mitch understands his chances of reelection next year will be dimmed considerably if he mishandles running the Senate. That includes impeachment actions should that become necessary. Mitch wants to continue the cozy setup with his wife in the cabinet, I’m sure that’s in his interests. Making the wrong moves will cancel the goodies that come from his wife’s position and jeopardize keeping his lucrative Senate seat.
IMO it means Mitch will Do the Right Things to maintain the Republican facade even if it’s painful to him. He may revert to prior PITA behavior after the elections next year but that’s another story to deal with later.
Mitch is a turncoat who is awash in Chinese money.
Leader McConnell currently says that isn’t going to be under his control. (I have no idea what he will say about it tomorrow.)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/mcconnell-no-gop-control-over-senate-trial-if-house-impeaches
I am reminded of the Biblical story of Gideon, the Mighty Man of God. He took only three hundred men against thousands and won handily. If God is for us who can be against us?
They are playing a dangerous, dangerous game.
They are saying in effect “We will cancel your elections By Any Means Necessary, whether the CIA or Impeachment, so you had better cancel our elections By Any Means Necessary, too!”
Resist the Resistance! The Repbulicans need to storm the super-secret-hidey-hole every single the D-Rats attempt this illegal coup!
We are the PERSISTENCE!!
We the People need to head to DC and peacefully support this and our President. All 66 million of us!
It is time to rock n roll
How does Monday sound?
Just pack up our bags and head to DC
They’re just popping smoke…
Watch Who Is In Control Of Your Local Voting Booths!
#TrueTheVote
They have NO idea how livid the American people are about the removal of our duly elected President by Communist despots who have decided they know better than the people who should rule this country. History has not been kind to those who rule by decree.
So President Trump calls on republican to get tough and only thirty show up what dose that tell you about our party. Very sad times when only thirty show up I have to assume the others are bought and paid for. So Sad
I am calling my Congressman tomorrow to ask where in the hell he was…..I will keep you all posted.
Sadly you are probably correct about the others being bought and paid for Deep State Swamp Dwellers.
We the People, who love America, need to take over the Republican party at our state
and local area. We need to invade the NEXT Republican party meetings.
Out number these globalist traitors and put one and only ONE good America First challenger in the upcoming primary to retire their hand picked lackey.
Repeat process until America First reps and Senators have a veto prof majority in DC and in all 50 states.
Make the Republican party the VOICE of the working middle class.
Why hasnt any of them gotten a a pair of these glasses–cheap from 4m@z0n?
Obviously the smart thing to do would be to havebtheir eyes tested at an optometrist and get a pair with near identical frames but plain glass
Wear those for a few weeks and then wear the 4m@z0n ones into the SCIF?
https://www.amazon.com.au/Glasses-Support-Fashion-Portable-Recorder/dp/B07F2J5YLC/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=Spy+camera+glasses&qid=1571875609&sr=8-5
Two things I’ll never forget – 911 and the 2016 Pelosi Democrats.
WOW! Republicans with actual spines! I feel like I’ve just spotted a Sasquatch!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOLOLOL…good one
Wow, bully for them. All 30 of, what, 187? Will wait to see what they do for an encore.
Great Expectations…
Young people think it’s great that they will get free education, Medicare for all, free health care, even for illegals in this country. Don’t believe the lies the Democrat Socialists are telling you. If they get in, all the free things will go away and the Government will take over the people and make your life a living hell just like Venezuela and other Socialist countries. BEWARE of lies from the Democrat Socialist candidates running for President in 2020. Vote for President Trump who is not a Socialist and who has made this country great ever since he became President. Jobs for everyone, free speech, safe borders, low taxes, good health care and much more. President Trump and the Republican party are responsible for everything good that happened in this country. Don’t believe the lies the far left Democrat reporters are telling you on the Liberal Democrat networks, such as MSNBC, CNN, CBS, etc, they are lying to the people listening to these fake news reporters. If you want to hear the truth, watch FOX NEWS & FOX BUSINESS NEWS and you will know what is really going on in politics and the world.
I wonder how many of these Reps are up for re-election in 2020?
They all are. They all go up for election every two years.
Democrats don’t play fair. It’s past time to the kid gloves off and smack them down for Americans. EXPOSE the corrupt Rinos and Democrats for “who” they are.
Those slick sob’s had 17(Q) pizzas(gate) delivered from domino’s(are about to fall).
Then had Chik-fil-a sent if for the next round of OUR sit in.
;~)
Those are the Republicans I’ve been waiting for ! They even brought pizzas in and Chick-Fil-A chicken showing they intended to hold their ground.
You finally have gotten some of the Trump spirit indignitation. NOW KEEP IT UP ! Nobody loses but Schiff if you expose him. He hides like a dung beetle from a honey badger.
BRAVO YOU GUYS……. I HAVE NO MEMORY WHEN I WAS MORE PROUD of Republicans.
