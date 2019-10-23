Rep Mark Meadows Discusses Latest Impeachment Schemes…

Representative Mark Meadows appears on Fox News to discuss the latest schemes and developments from the basement of the Capitol building. Mr. Meadows explains how Adam Schiff continues manipulating the process to create a media narrative.
.
Andy Biggs appeared to discuss events (below):
.
Louie Gohmert and Buddy Carter weigh in:
.
This is how our elected representatives should have been fighting since the beginning. So glad to see some backbone. Sad there aren’t more GOP members participating. However, take time to reach out to some of these folks with an email or phone call and let them know we love what they’re doing. Ask your like minded friends and family to do the same. Give them a script by email they can read over the phone or copy/paste into an email to make it easier for them.
These members are going to be bombarded with coordinated trolling to try and shake their resolve. The least we can do is counter that so they see a good portion of the country is with them.
Funny…. did anyone catch the distraction today? With all this Storming of the Gaetz?
Zuckerberg? Libra? Testimony?
The timing couldn’t have been better.
Facebook/Dynology corporation partnered up.
Technocrats at its finest.
But hey, let’s talk about the chosen narrative today shall we?
Regardless of what happened in the hearing, the Democrats will let Zuckerberg do whatever he wants as long as he keeps censuring conservatives.
Atlantic counsel? Dynology Corporation? Jim Jones? Obama? Facebook? Libra? Crypto currency? Regulations?
Today was a perfect Reflexive controlled situation but everyone seemed to miss that.
The number of the Beast is not 666 it’s 0’s and 1’s
Who are these people or does anyone even care?
Hmmm?
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/board-of-directors/
Hmmm?
https://dynology.com/index.php/executive-management/
Hmmm?
Hmmm?
https://clearforce.com/
Take a look at the photo of the Chinese star. Social credit score? Facebook? Anyone?
What was it,…30 Republican Congressman, in the House that stepped up.
Thats the #. THATS who, however reluctantly, is willing to go on camera, supporting PDJT.
The rest must be assumed to be Republicons. And I am not sure the #’s are any better, in the Senate.
So, then. We have our work cut out for us, don’t we?
’bout time
Like the Lou Dobbs comment about grabbing Turtle by the nape of his neck! Good on’ya Lou.
Another Lou fan here!
And another Louis to be a fan of – Louis G. and Buddy Walker were both excellent in this interview.
(I almost spilled my tea when Rep Gohmert said “testiphony.” That was one of the truest Freudian slips ever…)
And Lou got Andy Biggs to say the ‘C’ word- coup. The media whores with their left wing talking points and phony polls have no clue about the gravity of the situation living in their media swamp bubbles.
Removal of a duly elected President is not a joke not a game. Deadly serious consequences are coming to a head.
Thy will be done oh Lord.
Keep your collective feet on the throats of these radicals. Act like our survival depends on it because it does!
The sessions aren’t classified so Schiff can leak it.
Amb. Hill works at Atlantic council where Burisma and Soros fund his paychecks. Another Coup-Plotter,
Amb. Taylor, that is.
Not true. Schiff has authority to add a non-disclosure level of classification on all materials covered by the committee and release materials as he sees fit under House Rules. Also, materials presented by the witnesses may actually be “National Security” level classified, while Schiff’s is a form of congressional level of non-disclosure.
This is another reason the Republicans do not want to go on a leak binge. It would be interesting if in one of his selective leaks, Schiff discloses materials under national security level of classification, along with the congressional snippets he authorizes himself to release.
Since Pelosi controls the rules and ethics committee, some very stiff penalties, if not out right expulsion could be attempted by Pelosi on a selective basis.
Was it really necessary for President Trump to make that phone call and request personally???? There wasn’t anybody else who could have done this!
It doesn’t matter how the call would have been made, we would still end up at the same place we are today. The same Whistleblower implicates somebody who says the President ordered a phone call … and the whole scene plays out as it has so far.
At least this way, the President has a level of control and knowledge of the content of attacks launched against him. he is dealing with 1st hand, while the democrats still hide behind the cone of silence with 4th level hearsay.
Note that McConnell and his merry band of idiots do not even seem to have taken care to schedule joint sessions with Representative McCarthy of House and Senate Republicans for a debrief from the folks who are actually in the room. You can bet on the fact Schiff is showing videos to the entire democrat Caucus to coordinate stories.
