President Trump Delivers Remarks During Pittsburgh Shale Conference – 3:40pm Livestream…

Today President Trump has traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver remarks at the 9th annual Shale Insight conference. Anticipated start time 3:40pm EDT.
WH Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – Fox Livestream – Local Livestream
.
.
.
Advertisements
President Trump: “Impeachment? I’ve got a country to run.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump… Has a World to Run!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That would be a nice reply to a reporter at the next chopper presser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Allow me to quibble:
Americans run America!. President Trump is getting the One-World, Nanny-State, Socialist, Anti-Morality Communists out of the way, so that Americans can run America through Free Speech, Free Association, and Freedom of Religion.
Or at least…that’s the way it used to be in pre-1932 America.
LikeLike
16 more years!!😁🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Protesters arrested ahead of POTUS visit.
https://www.wpxi.com/amp/news/politics/live-updates-protesters-blocking-downtown-streets-ahead-of-president-trump-s-arrival/1000386525
LikeLiked by 2 people
My daughter is on a business trip at a conference about a half mile away from where President Trump will give his speech. She texted me this morning that there was already a “riot” this morning. She just moved to downtown Dallas this month. Her apartment overlooks the American Airlines Center where President Trump had his rally last week. Like many posters familiar with the area were posting, this area is predominantly young relatively wealthy millennials. She was up on the apartment roof top watching his arrival. She noted that there was very little disturbance throughout the massive crowd. She was surprised at how many of her young apartment neighbors were on the roof with her excited about the Presidents arrival. I am too as we had just visited the week prior and that area is much more liberal than the surrounding suburbs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is amazing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You can say THAT again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
((( He is amazing ! )))
LikeLike
He is amazing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President’s Report or The President Reports
is what all President Trump’s speeches and interviews should be called.
We are informed with current and past facts –pert near– every time he speaks!
>And that, my fellow Citizens, is how OUR President is giving US back OUR Country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love elk-beautiful animals.
LikeLike
Good stuff today. POTUS #45 is going to have to put on the hard hat as he ventures into the campaign season again. Good luck to the Trumpinator.
LikeLike
Another pitch perfect tailored speech. Always the same basic elements, but embossed differnently for each audience. He and his small speech staff are in a league of their own.
Brings up a lady trucker, a mustachioed backwoods elk conservationist, and a lady farmer at a Marcellus shale natural gas convention. Brilliant mix to take down Dem Green New Deal.
LikeLike