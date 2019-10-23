President Trump Delivers Remarks During Pittsburgh Shale Conference – 3:40pm Livestream…

Posted on October 23, 2019 by

Today President Trump has traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to deliver remarks at the 9th annual Shale Insight conference.  Anticipated start time 3:40pm EDT.

WH Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamFox LivestreamLocal Livestream

.

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, energy, Environmentalism, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks During Pittsburgh Shale Conference – 3:40pm Livestream…

  1. Eric says:
    October 23, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    President Trump: “Impeachment? I’ve got a country to run.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    16 more years!!😁🙏🙏

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Due Gonzalez says:
      October 23, 2019 at 4:43 pm

      My daughter is on a business trip at a conference about a half mile away from where President Trump will give his speech. She texted me this morning that there was already a “riot” this morning. She just moved to downtown Dallas this month. Her apartment overlooks the American Airlines Center where President Trump had his rally last week. Like many posters familiar with the area were posting, this area is predominantly young relatively wealthy millennials. She was up on the apartment roof top watching his arrival. She noted that there was very little disturbance throughout the massive crowd. She was surprised at how many of her young apartment neighbors were on the roof with her excited about the Presidents arrival. I am too as we had just visited the week prior and that area is much more liberal than the surrounding suburbs.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    He is amazing.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    He is amazing.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Patience says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    The President’s Report or The President Reports
    is what all President Trump’s speeches and interviews should be called.

    We are informed with current and past facts –pert near– every time he speaks!
    >And that, my fellow Citizens, is how OUR President is giving US back OUR Country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. wendy forward says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    I love elk-beautiful animals.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Cheesehead54016 says:
    October 23, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Good stuff today. POTUS #45 is going to have to put on the hard hat as he ventures into the campaign season again. Good luck to the Trumpinator.

    Like

    Reply
  9. ristvan says:
    October 23, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Another pitch perfect tailored speech. Always the same basic elements, but embossed differnently for each audience. He and his small speech staff are in a league of their own.

    Brings up a lady trucker, a mustachioed backwoods elk conservationist, and a lady farmer at a Marcellus shale natural gas convention. Brilliant mix to take down Dem Green New Deal.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s