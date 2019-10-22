John Ratcliffe: Adam Schiff’s “Media Leaks to Frame Impeachment Narrative Are False”….

Representative John Ratcliffe appears with Martha MacCallum to discuss the ongoing closed-door testimony from officials upset about President Trump’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy.
Mr. Ratcliffe notes the purposeful leaks from Chairman Adam Schiff and his Lawfare staff to their aligned media scribes are intentionally false by design.
works for me.
A tip- sometimes with a slow connection or a website like CTH the embedded video may run slow. A solution is to click on the Youtube symbol at lower right to get a usually faster streaming version opened in a new tab.
Every leftist story I read…Starts out with William Taylor…Believes…Not William Taylor Knows…
This is how you know… check it out
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/466973-read-impeachment-witness-describes-pressure-put-on-ukraine-to-open
Was William Taylor working his current job when Vice President Biden pulled his (recorded bragging about), ” I’m leaving in 6 hours” bully-threat ?
If so, Taylor must be asked if he knew about it at the time & if he was as ‘dismayed’ about Biden & Obama
>as he expressed today about President Trump.
Schiff questioning “are you still beating your wife” witness “no I” Schiff it’s a yes or no question witness “But” Schiff “yes or no” witness “But” Schiff “witness refuses to answer the question”. This is the type of questioning Dems use to set narrative.
Friendly’ witness Schiff “Is it possible president Trump asked the Ukrainian president to do him a favor” witness yes that’s a possibility” Schiff “could the favor involve money” witness ” yes it could”
Well as you see Schiff leaks this crap to the press and the msm spreads this shit many in puplic think bad news orange man.
What are D’s hiding?
It’s a lynching..
(some bad words)
Lynching, a form of violence in which a mob, under the pretext of administering justice without trial, executes a presumed offender, often after inflicting torture and corporal mutilation. The term lynch law refers to a self-constituted court that imposes sentence on a person without due process of law. Both terms are derived from the name of Charles Lynch (1736–96), a Virginia planter and justice of the peace who, during the American Revolution, headed an irregular court formed to punish loyalists.
Selective word-outrage
>More “Just Words” double-speak games
EPIC.
HodgeTwins. . . EXCELLENT. Would like to hear more from them.
We don’t have even a somewhat respectable congress. It is being run by a criminal enterprise.
And it is shocking the things they can do with impunity.
True.
When you talk about this (if you have the courage, and I spectrum this to all readers) it’s incredibly important to point out something which should be painfully obvious — they aren’t following the law or the process. They don’t expect to win. They [both sides] are making a lot of noise in prefer to appeal to your confirmation bias. This is more about campaigning and complaining than any genuine process.
Everyone needs to try to see beyond the noise to look at what they are trying to accomplish.
Democrats can’t run on prosperity. They can’t run on any sort of popular policy. They can’t even run on the race card because in case you haven’t noticed, race relations are actually better under Trump than under Obama. This is all they’ve got and they are playing the heck out off it… Talk about beating a dead donkey…
Spectrum? How did direct become spectrum?? IC for to get a computer with a keyboard online….
So, extend the tactics to the strategic goal…can you say “Cloward Piven”?
This is Pelois using Schiff to trigger a constitutional crisis.
Quid Pro Joe on (impeachment) Lynching:
This guy proves the bankable value of a beard.
Gosh you can see Hunter in that unlifted face!
Yeah, Joe, what is going on behind closed doors is NOT a LEGAL impeachment proceeding; however, it is, very much, a lynching! If you were not the dumbest s.o.b. around, you would know that.
Tweeted Joe he neglected to tell everyone it was Democrats who did the lynching.
I thought Schiff was being censured?
Censure motion was tabled by a majority of the House.
Crap
Sick of this garbage. If this behavior is so scandalous, so wrong, and all the assertions are lies, is there nothing anyone can do to stop it? All they want to do is go on TV and whine. They need to start fighting fire with fire.
The majority make the rules. No transcripts to be shown. No cameras. No subpoena power. Guys like Ratcliffe are doing what they can, countering the narrative the Dems selectively release of info trying to expose the corrupt process. They have no power to change it
Just remember that when Republicans Erin the house back and keep the Senate. Then tell me why they have become as quiet and worthless as they were before.
They make noise because it is safe to be noisy. Heck, it’s more profitable! They are more than happy to say what you want to hear when they know they aren’t expected to back it up.
UniParty.
Ds and Rs, two wings of the globalist vulture still pecking away at the nearly bare bones of freedom, liberty, sovereignty and the American way of life.
All on our dime, as we finance our own demise.
No, We The People need to start fighting fire with fire. “We” sit around in our homes writing comments that say “THEY” need to do this, and “THEY” need to do that…
“They” aren’t going to. We should already know this in the way we know the sky is blue and the grass is green.
And who is “they” to you, republicrats? FFS cocaine mitch would impeach OUR VSG President. He said so… because he means it.
I am not trying to admonish you or anyone else, truly I’m not. I’m simply trying to say it’s GO TIME.
We have to stop thinking “they” are going to help and help our President ourselves. Whatever it is that you can do, now’s the time. We aren’t active and vocal like the insane zombies the UniParty dhimmicrats have, but we need to be, without the insane and without the violence of course. Whew, so much insanity. We’ll get much more of it too, if we don’t light the bigger fire to fight with.
Sundance has left a trail of truth nearly four years long, bring people to it as a digital soldier of truth. It could go a long way for freedom and liberty, and doesn’t take much longer than making the comments we do here…
Take some slings and arrows for President Trump! 😉
Ok, #TreeperArmy, end rant. I’ll shut up again, starting… Now.
For now. L 😀 L
A bunch of voters in California elected that moron Salwell and I think they did it on purpose. The only way that idiot would leave his home town was by sending him to DC.
I was not a bully. I am not a bully. But I would pay a 1000.00 to see a pay per view that was nothing but him getting punched in the face i think I have found a means by which he could fund his next Presidential run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love to see a return of “Celebrity Deathmatch”, but themed on the small crop of White Hats vs. The D.C. Swamp!
We could watch PDJT simultaneously reaching into Schitt and Pelosi, pulling out their guts and yanking them inside out!
Maybe call it MAGA Match?!
Just put Jordan out there against any of them. The former NCAA wrestling champ. He looks like he could still go full speed for 3-4 minutes. And use MMA rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Trump needs to do is make another WWE appearance and, let the creatives do the rest 😉
I tell you what, Schiffs skin looks worse with each passing day, stress related? He lied about “having proof” about Russia and these leaks are most likely lies too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheet burns while prone on a mattress over a squeaky bedframe.
Better check the knees, too.
John Ratcliffe is excellent at bringing an understanding of the law to the everyday citizen.
Thank God he is in the Congress at a time that we need him to help us through the lies, deceit and misdirection of the Democrats.
Bless you Congressman Ratcliffe.
AND remember that Sweet Shirley Graham and Cocaine Mitch were responsible parties that Mr. Ratcliffe did not become DNI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But was he not one of the hundred and twenty-nine who voted against the president last week on the Syrian motion? Has he explained his vote yet?
She had to throw in the bogus polls at the end. Fox News is becoming CNN/MSNBC
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree that in a lot of ways, Fox is no better than the other networks, maybe even worse in a way because they sneak lefty stuff in under the umbrella of being conservative, thinking that gives them credibility.
However, in this case, I think she was referring to the swing state polls showing that majorities in those states DON’T want impeachment.
Still, she used the bad poll as a reference point.
Okay, finished with my ‘on the one hand / on the other hand’ little speech, Libra style.😊 ♎️
LOL! Hannity brought Graham on tonight and acted like Graham was doing the most powerful countermove against the dems in history. It turns out Graham is going to go all out and introduce a ‘resolution’ in the Senate that rebukes the House of Representatives for the way they are conducting their ‘inquiry’.
Give me a break. This is how Republicans fight – with toothless resolutions, Guarantee the only reason Graham is even going this far is because he’s getting calls to his office over his recent non-committal comments about impeachment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hannity needs to quit legitimizing this guy
LikeLiked by 7 people
That is why I stopped watching Hannity. He also had MCSTAIN on his show a lot. Mr. TICK TOCK.
Hannity kisses Lindsey’s ass and doesn’t put him on the spot and ask why his committee has done nothing since January though he has made promise after promise on TV to call all these different witnesses and get to the bottom of everything. There is reporting from Rush that McStain is more deeply involved in the dossier and coup against Trump and that because Lindsey and McStain were best friends, that Lindsey is doing nothing to protect his best friends reputation and memory. As good as any corrupt explanation I have heard and probably true. Would explain Lindsey’s having done nothing but talk a good game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Any day now, any day. Soon, very soon.
It would have more impact if Graham would just go and change his underpants
Yeah – he must have gotten wind of all the negative chatter on social media recently – particularly in light of his own upcoming re-election.
“This is how Republicans fight – with toothless resolutions”
… and sternly-worded letters
I’ve had my suspicions about the integrity of William Taylor. The text message seemed a little too perfect in explicitly suggesting a “quid pro quo”. It seems about as genuine as the setting up of Papadopoulos. I would wager anything that he was working with Schiff and Co. to craft that text as just another breadcrumb to be “discovered” later as corroboration. The hope was probably to get an ambiguous response which could have been spun as further corroboration. Luckily it appears to have been just as explicitly shot down by Sondheim at the time. It would be nice if while he was being “deposed” under penalty of perjury he was asked about any contact with Schiff et al.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well ,Schiff’s staff member went to Ukraine in August and met with Taylor. I think Taylor kept calling and texting Sondland to set him up. Taylor doesn’t have anything, it’s all his “feelings” and what he thought was going on from 2nd and 3rd sources. I was really worried this morning about Taylor because I thought he was going to be one of their star witnesses with documents etc. but he had nothing. I feel much better tonight 🙂
Why does President Trump hand out plum ambassador jobs (and White House advisor jobs) to blatant Obama people? Does he think these Leftist fanatics are going to like him. In any other administration since George Washington positions of trust like ambassador are given to wealthy supporters who have donated millions of dollars to the presidential candidate’s campaign not to enemies!
To trap them?
Maybe the whole thing is a set up by Trump and Pompeo.
I believe you will find this very interesting then. Bill Taylor is uncovered for all of his ‘covert’ and very disgusting activities right here. Does a great job, and its fresh this morning. George has even offered himself as a witness for Trump given the proof he has on ‘Bill’s ‘ lack of credibility in fact – his criminality. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxKpD2F9Xa8
If the truth ever comes out, we will be amazed how many people are criminally involved in this attempt to not only overthrow this President, but to overthrow our country. 2020 is all about the survival of the USA. And sadly, the majority of the country is unaware of everything going on.
I am continually struck that we are living through interesting times.
Not the smallest part of these interesting times is the industry that stirs the pot. Division and shocking tick tock discovery become more important than the survival of our Republic that is predicated on our constitution. Bloviators and invested interests care more about the news cycle than the larger picture of USA since 1776..
Great news! Just heard on the Marc Levin radio show that even if President Trump is impeached and removed from office, he can still run for POTUS in 2020. That means that no matter what happens, he will be elected President in 2020. The Rino and Lefty losers are gonna get what they deserve no matter what. After peach, only football stadiums for Rally’s, cause there’s going be a whole lotta people coming round.
Calm down. The Full House has to vote and it failed three time’s already.
It gets even better during a SENATE TRIAL (see below)
Can anyone tell me how much time a Brennan would be given to “clear his schedule” for a Durham interview?
I’m just wondering if Brennan/Clapper will stall to give Nan time or if Barr-Durham can speed this thing up.
Also, to anyone who might have experience with such things, would an interview of a guy like Brennan, should he choose to talk and not clam up or take the 5th, take hours or days?
With all due respect, your are imagining troubles before they happen. A common disease in the current opposition party. THINK MAGA.
With the same due respect, a good manager/leader should be looking ahead at both best case and worst case scenarios and be prepared to address either, i.e., work towards best, prepare for worst just in case.
Wanna interview with a slick bstrd like Brennan? Don’t ask him. Send in the jackboots in the middle of the night like Mueller’s gangsters did with poor old Roger Stone. Back up the UHaul Trucks and empty out the viper’s nest. Airlift the weasel Brennan in his pajamas to a nice little air condtioned detention bungalo at Mar-A-Lago. Then they can talk about interviews, informants, immunity or imminent incarceration.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like it. Why not? What’s good for the goose . . . .
It’s a nice fantasy.
Republicans in House or Senate need to figure out a way to prevent an impeachment or to get it ruled illegal. Surely, with all the arcane parliamentary rules and processes that govern both House and Senate, the Republicans can find something. For sure, the Senate should not take up any impeachment referral from the House if it is done so irregularly, behind closed doors. Let them flail on…the American voters see what is happening…then shut it down.
Republicans in House or Senate need a Man, and that Man can be a Woman. Somebody who goes on CNN or MSNBC, or any network other than Fox, and battles. When they interrupt you, keep talking. When they talk over you, start shouting. Concede nothing, never take a backward step. Ben Shapiro could teach them how it’s done. Make the points the poor souls who watch these biased networks never hear. And there’s a lot of these points. And yeah, fight dirty.
People like Ted Cruz, who have big ambitions, need to recognize how grateful Republican voters would be to have such a champion.
Quislings like Romney and Kasich, who think Democrats will some day like and respect them, are pathetic fools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, time for talk is over. When will the march on Washington start, and who will organize? The one thing I’ll say about bi-polar Glen Beck is the 9-12 project. He organized, and assembled a mass on Washington such that it scared the living daylights out of Jug Ears and his trans-gendered ‘wife’ (which led to the IRS targeting of conservative groups). Tired of the bitching and complaining. Tired of the outrage on social media. Time for action. Seriously. Calling the senate and house reps is a waste of time. THEY. DO. NOT. CARE. ABOUT. AMERICA. Messages to these scum go right into the circular filing cabinet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍👍👍
I always said it had to be a major public figure to pull this off. But a better scenario is to shut the country down. Truckers could shut the country down tomorrow. Start with DC for a few days and see what the effect on the SWAMP CRITTERS it has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conservative groups and individuals.
Just sayn, and I love your nom de plume and comment.
oy…im a fan of ratcliffe of course but i think he is making a mistake here
similar to how we let the narrative get away from us in the russia hoax– then the only actual crime that could have been problematic was if the trump campaign conspired aided abetted etc to actually hack into the dem computer (or possibly even phish podeta)…everything else was not a crime
here too the only possible high crime or misdemeanor is if trump asked for investigation of biden for the purpose of 2020 elections in exchange for money…thats it…everything else is kosher…a quid pro quo is kosher if its for purposes of investigating 2016 elections, rooting out corruption, looking into biden family for any other purpose beside specifically hampering his 2020 chances—and unless there is a recording of trump stating that, the black hats have nothing
so once again i appreciate ratcliffe but stick with the law and dont give the black hats help
No matter how hard he tries, Adam Schiff can’t seem to get himself fired.
Good people won’t run for Congress anymore. They refuse to put up with the sleaze and corruption of the Left (see Kavanaugh). That leaves us with bloodsuckers and the mentally deficient.
So very true Finbar. But, we need a wave of decent, upstanding individuals to run for public offices enmasse! Overwhelm the evil with the good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SPECULATION: POTUS has an ace up his sleeve in the event of a Senate Trial
[Repost from earlier thread]
… Evidence that Chief Justice Roberts was compromised by Obama’s spying
… Requiring Roberts to be resigned/recused
… Replaced by Justice Thomas to preside over the Senate Sham Trial.
Who thinks the trial will finish before the 2020 Election (and the 2021 Congress)
… covering the MASSIVELY COMPLEX COUP
… outing the COUP CO-CONSPIRATORS
… including the Congressional GANG of EIGHT
… compromising them and every other Senate Co-Conspirator
… requiring them to be “RECUSED” from the SENATE JURY.
=====
AS PREDICTED above:
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he has no control over how long the Senate would take to conclude a trial if the House votes to impeach President Trump.
“I have no idea how long this will go on,” said the Kentucky Republican…
If the House passes articles of impeachment, the Senate would have to follow existing rules for conducting the trial unless 100 senators agreed to change the rules.
The trial would take place every afternoon except Sunday, and Chief Justice John Roberts would preside.
McConnell said the rules give him very little latitude about how the trial is conducted. Motions would come from Roberts, not lawmakers, unless all senators agreed…
McConnell said “there are all kinds of potentials,” depending on what articles the House sends to the Senate.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/mcconnell-no-gop-control-over-senate-trial-if-house-impeaches
POTUS will literally prosecute the Demo☭rats during a Senate Trial that would run NON-STOP throughout the 2020 Election.
That’s a sweet lil love letter to the bitch…and he’s sending her a box of chocolates (her favorite food), too…
I wish we could go back to the days when congressman solved their problems with duels
LikeLiked by 4 people
Best comment I’ve read all day! Thank you!!
Why does Ratcliffe give credence to the issue of a quid pro quo at all? Under the President’s article 2 powers, he has the authority to ask a foreign aid recipient to jump through hoops to receive said aid. Especially if the President is making a request about potential corruption.
Ratcliffe seems to be clueless about that aspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
amen…see my comment above
ratcliffe et al should learn the law and stop helping the black hats make their case
stop acquiescing to the black hats misbegotten hypotheses—they have no basis in law
Just read that guys opening statement and what a crock of Schiff , so full of drama and not genuine at all , I wonder who helped him write that ? Reads like a cheesy B movie ..
Thanks for tipping us to these videos, Sundance.
I am so grateful for Fox taking the time to platform Nunes, Ratcliffe and now newer up and comers like Zeldin and Stefanik,
and with hosts like MacCallum and Bartiromo and Ingraham who are prepared but respectful, good interviewers and listeners, so they dont have to demonstrate the silly “gotcha’s” like Chris Matthews to prove his creds.
Tucker does a great job of teeing up the issues to educate the public. This is the value of Fox, to me, of their video- respectful education, and the value to Trump is the direct line to the people, dis-intermediating the 90% LeftMedia.
Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs could learn a little from the ladies.
I expect the new woman manager who took Ailes spot gets it, and I sure hope Laclan Murdoch is paying attention and doesnt fiddle to fix what aint broken.
These state dept idiots seem to think they were elected by the American people , think again assholes .. grrrr
