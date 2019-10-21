Monday October 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 21, 2019
“Debt Free, Indebted To Thee”
Redeemed
“We have redemption through His blood…” (Eph. 1 :7).
Our English word “redeem” is actually a translation of three beautiful Greek words:
Agarazo: to buy at the market.
Ex-agarazo: to buy out of the market.
Lutro: to set free (upon receipt or payment of the ransom
price.)
It is the last of these that is used in Eph. 1:7. The believer in Christ has liberty — purchased liberty — through Christ’s shed blood.
First we were “bought with a price” and “redeemed to God” (I Cor. 6:20; Rev. 5:9). Further, we were “redeemed from the curse of the law” (Gal. 3:13). And now, best of all, we have been set gloriously free (Eph. 1:7; Gal. 5:1).
Why not turn in your Bible to Ephesians 1:6-8 and read this brief passage thoughtfully to see the boundless generosity of God’s dealings with those who put their trust in Christ as their Savior.
“To the praise of the glory of His grace” God “hath made us accepted [or, hath engraced us] in the Beloved One, ” in whom we have, “redemption” and “the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace, wherein He hath abounded toward us…”
Redeemed! Purchased out of the slave market of sin and the law — and set gloriously free! Does this foster loose, careless conduct? By no means! When our Lord had given a blind man his sight, He said to him: “Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole,” but the record hastens to add that he “followed Jesus in the way” (Mark 10:52).
Could anything be more natural? And could anything be more natural than a redeemed, liberated sinner longing to please and serve his divine Benefactor? The Apostle Paul expressed this well when he wrote, in II Cor. 5:14: “The love of Christ constraineth us.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/redeemed/
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY! God bless your day….
Bridlington,Yorkshire, England…
Palisades Interstate Park, Englewood, NJ…
La Jolla, CA…
Washington Square Park, NYC…
Brookfield Place, Perth, Australia…
My American friends, I attached here a video straight out of a live drill of the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) a unique interview from within the drill. By the way the guy in the interview is small in size but I have seen some of those “little” warriors who are the best. I remember in my own basic training we were all running to catch up with this small leader who was walking fast and could hit a target holding his automatic weapon with one hand mid rain and hale. Impressive warriors.
David, shalom and thank you for taking the time to post this video. Always appreciate any truthful and honest news from Israel. Blessings to you and the IDF.
“Every time you leave, you tear the soul from me . . .” This classic Louvin Brothers song is a real tears-in-my-beer lament. Emmylou’s performance of it merits a little unpacking. She was introduced to the Louvin Brothers by Gram Parsons who was her soulmate and probably not her lover (I’ll take her word on this). HIs drug death at age 27 influenced her music for many years and was most likely a way of paying homage and expiating grief. This recording is from an early (first or second?) CD and was produced and recorded by Brian Ahern. Emmylou and Brian were married for many years. What’s interesting about this recording (I think) is the way it captures the purity of traditional country music despite being recorded in LA using LA studio musicians. (Of course having Don Everly sing with you doesn’t hurt.) This is Emmylou at her best. And when she’s at her best, it just can’t get any better . . .
Garrison Hall thank you for the short history of Emmylou and this song. It is a beautifully, sad tune, and smooth as silk!
DOJ arrests hundreds in take down of Darknet child exploitation site
One America News Network – Published on Oct 20, 2019
Hundreds of child predators were arrested this month as part of the Department of Justice’s take down of the largest known child porn website. One America’s Salina Arredondo has the details.
Hello friends. If anyone ever challenges the workability of building a border wall send them this video.
Thank you for posting this video, David. Funny, David Rubin seems like an old friend; used to see him, as a guest, on God’s Learning Channel in Odessa, Texas, often.
Happy Sukkot!
Hellos American friends. The following video is very inspirational and the last part may require some tissues (in a good way):
Amazing.
