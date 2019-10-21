Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise Discuss Pelosi’s Impeachment Fiasco….

Earlier today Representatives Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise appeared to discuss the unilateral democrat impeachment agenda and the schemes being played by Pelosi, Schiff and her political teams. First up, Jim Jordan:
.
Second interview, Devin Nunes:
.
Third interview, Steve Scalise:
.
It’s time for action, all we hear is the same tired stuff about wait and wait and wait and wait……….If it weren’t for the fact that my citizenship is in heaven because of Christ, I would have given up hope.
I could not agree more!
I sick of hearing this BS from these do nothing republicans, I wish to God POTUS would call them out also.
The Uni-party at its finest, oh, let me guess, someone’s going to jail soon. It’s all BS!
POTUS gets my vote, period.
Alternate headline: “Two Republican Backstabbers and Jim Jordan Discuss Pelosi’s Impeachment Fiasco.”
Devin Nunes and Steve Scalise should have lost all credibility with the Trump voters after the way the slimed him with their Syria votes last week.
It’s ok if they have a different philosophy than Trump on Syria. We can agree to disagree. The problem is they fell into a trap laid by Pelosi to damage Trump. How could they be that stupid? Vote no to Nanzi schemes and then tell Trump or the people what you really believe.
Nanzi is NOT an honest broker. She is a scheming, conniving, liar, that will break the law, violate her oath to the Constitution, destroy anyone in her way, and generally do anything to keep her power.
Similar to R’s pretending to do the right thing with Mueller or impeachment. They just play right along. They should be pulling out all the stops to prevent such an abuse of power by the Dems, the deep state, and the left wing media circus.
And where is Lindsey Graham? He needs to be continuously embarrassed on camera about his complete lack of meaningful activity.
He chairs the Judiciary Committee for nearly a year — and has done absolutely nothing but talk about it. And TV talk is cheap. People are now noticing en masse.
The entire Senate GOP is AWOL. They only respond to one thing: public outrage and embarrassment that threatens their polling.
You nailed it, Boss.
“He chairs the Judiciary Committee for nearly a year — and has done absolutely nothing but talk about it”
He’s only there to protect himself. As the-corpse-formerly-known-as-McStain’s bestie, he is neck deep in the background backstabbing of PDJT. Graham may occasionally sound like he’s a good guy, but it’s only for appearances sake. He is a first class slime ball.
Republicans talk again about how powerless they are.
I can’t even listen to them anymore…so weak. Instead of leaving the hearing because Schiff told them they couldn’t stay, why not refuse to leave, start shouting and talking, and if they attempt to remove them, passive civil disobedience…sit down and go slack. Make them drag you out…
If POTUS is impeached the Republican Party is done.
So is the Republic.
Frankly I wish he would start the Lion or the MAGA or the American or the Patriot Party!
Maybe once Barr shows everyone it was always the illegal spying to gain leverage in order to drive and protect their money laundering schemes then we can move on with this new party.
No indictments, no subpoenas, no arrests…just crickets. But then again, I realize this is a complicated matter and Barr needs to make a huge, far reaching case this is literally bulletproof. We’ll only get one chance in the first salvo, so it’s got to stick. Otherwise, the backlash will be epic.
Below is a link to a story containing Pelosi’s just released “Fact Sheet” on Impeachment.
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/466755-read-pelosis-fact-sheet-on-trump-impeachment
Note how the entire thing is falsely premised on this having something to do with next year’s election, which it does not. Nancy’s “logic” would lead to the notion that persons who may be potential political opponents are exempt from investigation by the Executive Branch.
Now that she has committed something to writing, I hope White House Lawyers will respond in kind outlining the the specific legal and logical flaws which are the foundation of this latest preposterous attempt to subvert the rule of law, overturn an election and fool the American public.
My words of course, but Bannon thinks President Trump’s staff is not taking the impeachment threat seriously enough.
Bannon: ‘Focused’ Pelosi Will Impeach Trump In Next Six Weeks
Avatar by Joseph Curl October 21, 2019
Steve Bannon, a former top strategist for Trump, says House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi will lead Democrats to impeach the president by early December.
“This is serious. As sure as the turning of the earth, he is going to be impeached by Pelosi in the next six weeks,” Bannon told the New York Post. “Nancy Pelosi is very focused.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/bannon-focused-pelosi-will-impeach-trump-in-next-six-weeks/
Further question for the day: in addition to “narrative creation,” is another, or perhaps primary, purpose of Schiff’s hearings to cloak everything said and done there within the immunity granted by the constitution’s “speech and debate” clause? With Durham on the case, any other conniving they might engage in may be under surveillance and thus evidence of ongoing acts of corruption. With nowhere else to hide, maybe they read the constitution for once. Here’s an article discussing and quoting the immunity and cases interpreting it. https://www.heritage.org/constitution/#!/articles/1/essays/27/speech-and-debate-clause
I just heard NPR “news” refer to President Trump’s introductory remarks at Cabinet Meeting — open to press — as his — “opening monologue” and that he allows press in only when he has “lost control” of messaging with the people.
You can’t make this stuff up.
Can Congress critters be arrested ? What is the exact law on that ? Or are they above the law ?
