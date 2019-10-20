Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace

Posted on October 20, 2019 by

White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.   As customary Wallace uses the Share Blue talking points, one example:  Notice how Wallace says “a statement from a senior justice department official”, then puts up an “anonymous” quote. Official statements from the DOJ are not anonymous.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, media bias, OMB Mick Mulvaney, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Ukraine, Uncategorized.

44 Responses to Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace

  1. bsdetector4u says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Forgive me, but every time I listen to Chris Wallace I get a mental picture of your Mickey Mouse picture you sometimes put up at the end of a blog post.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 20, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      Widdle Kwissy is a Squid Pro Ho. And I see his ignorant lefty trolls have already infested the YuckTube comments. Probably just one paid sock puppet with busy fingers.

      • JC says:
        October 20, 2019 at 4:16 pm

        Hehe, PJ.

        I have the utmost respect and admiration for Chief of Staff/Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, and I believe he is a huge asset in the President’s administration. Wanted to hear him interviewed but didn’t want to hear the interviewer; I simply fast-forwarded through the whiny parts of Wallace’s snarky, marble-mouth drivel. Worked like a charm.

  2. Scott Lyddon says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    You can see it in Wallace’s tone, he wants to nail Mulvaney in the worst way. Totally unprofessional, though not surprising. .

    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 20, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      I’m pretty sure Chrissy wants to nailed BY Mulvaney. He does have that look in his eyes.

    • growltiggerknits says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      This is not an interview to watch if you have HBP. I gave up 3 minutes in. The Press is absolutely out of control lying, gaslighting, badgering, belittling and trying to hide the truth at all costs.

      • PBR says:
        October 20, 2019 at 4:55 pm

        Stasi tactics to ask the question 21 times. They did this to Volker. When Volker heard the leaks, he returned to DC (from his honeymoon) and received and reviewd his transcript and then gave a conference to clear up the lies that Schiff et al gave to the press.

  3. bessie2003 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Amazing patience by Mick Mulvaney.

    Every time Mulvaney begins to make points Wallace spouts his “we’re running out of time” phrase to cut Mulvaney off and change the subject.

  4. magacombover says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    What a D-bag! Apologies for being crude, but every time I see or hear Chris Wallace I want to scream. Mick Mulvaney has the patience of Job.

  5. ristvan says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    In Thursday’s presser, Mulvaney should have stayed with the Doral announcement, and on Ukraine simply said: we released the transcript, both Zelenskyy and his foreign minister said there was no pressure and no quid pro quo. Presser is over.’ He got out of his lane, and that cannot be fixed with Chris Wallace on Sunday. Stephanie Grisham should have known that.

    • jus wundrin says:
      October 20, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      I watched the whole presser, and didnt see a problem with the entire context. But he put so much out there that any newsie could grab a soundbite, which they did, and make team Trump look guilty.

      Mulvaney should have known better than to race with the vipers.

  7. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    If I were POTUS Trump….

    I would Immediately STOP all access to any of my Cabinet to any and all FAKE NEWS outlets ….. Starting with The White House Press Cell-Pool !

  8. dayallaxeded says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    They keep replaying bs from a press briefing, not the statements made to Ukraine, nor do they address the facts on the ground. Fake news, Faux included, remains utterly divorced from objective reality.

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 20, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    i flunked this class…I didn’t make it to one minute. Just looking at Wallace made me too ill to continue. I’ll wait for the Treepers’ “Cliff Notes” here.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      Same thing as every Sunday. The Puker is lucky enough to be honored with some fabulous guest from the Trump Administration.

      Then instead of being a gracious host, Soy Boy attacks, harangues, and interrupts them nonstop. He puts words in their mouth.

      Mick Mulvaney was clear and concise, but it will never be enough for someone who twists words and is deaf. Mick had the patience of Job, but it will not be appreciated by the little snapping yapper and his fellow turds.

    • RJ says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Exactly, this site gives us most of what we need to begin our hunt for the truths of the matters we are considering. I used to really wait for and enjoy the Sunday morning news shows.

      Now I don’t even think about them except in disgust. Wallace thinks he is a smart man. He is not, nor does he ever present any thoughts or ideas that even come close to being original. Maybe he sleeps with Hillary on the side…he is that shallow!

    • ezpz2 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Ditto, Grandma Covfefe.

    • PBR says:
      October 20, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      I must enjoy pain because I watched the whole dastardly interview.

  10. Julia Hernstedt says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Chris Wallace should work for CNN

  11. Jederman says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Whenever I hear any of them throwing out the “a statement from a senior justice department official” bs, my first thought (response) is, what senior justice department official?

    Put it back on them. Take the offense or be controlled by their contrived, gotcha talking points. Disrupt their scheme.

    Of course they don’t know who the official is, so now they’re on the defensive and you control the narrative.

  12. Gary Lacey says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    I simply can’t watch the absurd Wallace!

  13. mr. deacon says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    I just heard Chris Wallace, also known as Vinz Clortho the Keymaster of Gozer, say without a doubt or hesitation that the words “Democrat” and “Corruption” are synonymous and interchangeable. Wallace even showed a clip of Mulvaney talking about investigating corruption and Wallace fires back with; “There you go, you just said Trump was investigating the Democrats.”

  14. Freepetta says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Poor wittle Chrissy spoke to a well connected Republican in the Senate? Was it Mittens Romney?

  15. phieudawg says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Wallace cant help interrupting to push his own Narrative, while dismissing the guests answer.
    He seems to think if he keeps repeating his own belief often enough it will become the truth.
    Fox should be ashamed of this process.

  17. Bigly says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Hey Chris , you blowfish, it looked lousy to you…to me, Doral looked presidential.

    Mick said on Thursday it was by fAr the best decision based on teams going to several locations.

    Today’s response was weak. He seemed hammered by Chris. You can’t look hammered and expect to do good by what needs to get done.

    Bring Rudy back on. We need hammers, nails, mick , love him, but he got to understand these people are at war – push them back to their heels…be Rudy or trumps speech writer, he’s a pistol!

  18. Shyster says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Okay, another weak ass performance by a Trump aide. These guys need to be banned from all talk shows until they game out and have rigorously thought through all harmful statements previously made and the predictable spin, sound bites and biased questions they are likely to face. Wallace asks: You were asked that investigating the democrats was a condition on the aide and you said yes. NO, THATS NOT WHAT HE WAS ASKED! He was asked whether investigating the democratic SERVER, NOT THE DEMOCRATS, was a quid pro quo to aide. HE SHOULD HAVE IMMEDIATELY POINTED OUT THIS DIFFERENCE AND DISTINCTION TO WALLACE IMMEDIATELY AND RESPONDED THAT WHAT “DEMOCRATIC SERVER” means is the hacking of the democratic server. Followed up with absolutely, the hacking of the democrat server is part of the alleged election interference of 2016 for which we just had a 2 and a half year investigation and it is incumbent on the government to get to the bottom ofUkraine’s role, if any, in the hack. Should have said: “Well Chris, wouldn’t you agree that we shouldn’t be giving hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine if they were involved in election interference and the hack of a political party’s computers during a presidential election.” This was just another unforced semi error by team Trump that is being highly exploited by the scum bag left. OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE AND THE TRUMP TEAM NEEDS TO DESTROY THE LEFT AND ALL OF THE PUNDITS LIKE SCUMBAG WALLACE’S TALKING POINTS BY BEING OVER PREPARED AND READY WITH QUICK DECISIVE NARRATIVE TURNING RESPONSES. Team Trump cannot leave anything to chance there is simply too much at stake.

  19. TwoLaine says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    OMG, you didn’t bring the soldiers straight home?! But you said…

  20. Rusty says:
    October 20, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    I thought it was a good interview…..tough question and good answers…..it needs to be repeated over and over that corruption in 2016 needs to be investigated

  21. PBR says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    “Look away from the server, just look at quid pro quo”= Wallace

  22. donny2837 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Poor Chrissy. He went on for 5 minutes, maybe more, showing vid clips of Mick’s presser, Mick let him go on, Mick played defense, luring him in. Then Mick dropped the hammer. It’s about facts. Read the phone call transcript. YOU are doing what everyone in media’s doing, going straight from ‘I would like a favor’ to ‘the Bidens’. That’s NOT FACTUAL..

    Mick said it to his face: told him that is what Chris keeps saying. Then Mick says: ‘GO READ THE TRANSCRIPT’. Chrissy puts his chin on his chest and says: ‘Let’s turn to Syria’.

  23. TwoLaine says:
    October 20, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Why pray tell would I quit, Chrissy?

    You get it wrong every week, and you’re still here. Do you turn in your resignation every week?

