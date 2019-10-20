Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace

White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace. As customary Wallace uses the Share Blue talking points, one example: Notice how Wallace says “a statement from a senior justice department official”, then puts up an “anonymous” quote. Official statements from the DOJ are not anonymous.

