Saturday October 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What’s the Word?
“…if any man hear My words, and believe not, I judge him not; for I came not to judge the world, but to save the world.
“He that rejecteth Me, and receiveth not My words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:47,48).
I’m sure that the unbelievers among the Lord’s hearers were relieved to hear Him say that He had not come to judge them. But some of them may have remembered hearing Him say that “the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son” (John 5:22). Well, if the Father committed all judgment to the Son, how could the Son say that He had not come to judge people?
The answer to this question is found in “rightly dividing the Word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). You see, the Lord was making a dispensational statement. He had not come to judge the world in His first coming, but in His second coming, He will come to “judge and make war” (Rev. 19:11).
Then, after the fiery judgment of the Second Coming (II Thes. 1:7,8), “God…hath appointed a day, in the which He will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom He hath ordained” (Acts 17:30,31). We know that Paul speaks here of the Lord Jesus Christ since he goes on to say of this man “that He hath raised from the dead.” In that day, the day that the Lord described as “the last day” (John 12:48), the unsaved of all ages will stand before the Great White Throne (Rev. 20:11), where they will be judged guilty and condemned to the lake of fire (vv. 12-15). It is concerning this judgment that the Lord said, “the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48).
Did you ever wonder what word will judge men in the last day? Believe it or not, this question must also be answered dispensationally! The word by which the Lord will judge unbelievers among the Jews to whom He was sent under the kingdom program (Matt. 15:24) is different than the word by which unbelievers who lived in the dispensation of grace will be judged.
The word by which unbelievers in the kingdom program will be judged was, as the Lord said in our text, a word that He had “spoken” during His sojourn here on earth. He gives us a hint as to what word that might be when He went on to call this word “a commandment” that the Father had given Him (v. 49), adding: “And I know that His commandment is life everlasting” (v. 50). Thus we know that whatever word the Lord spoke that will judge unbelievers under the kingdom program, it is a word that gave everlasting life to those that did believe this word.
He was speaking, of course, of the word of the gospel. It is the gospel that saves men’s souls in any dispensation, and it is the gospel that will judge men guilty if they do not believe it. In the kingdom program, the gospel word that gave eternal life was Jesus is the Christ (John 6:67-69). This is the word that will someday judge unbelievers who lived under the kingdom program when they stand before the Great White Throne if they refused to believe the word of that gospel.
Of course today, in the dispensation of grace, it is not enough to have the kind of “faith in His name” (Acts 3:16) that constitutes believing that “Jesus is the Christ” (John 20:31; I John 5:1). Today you have to have “faith in His blood” (Rom. 3:25) to be saved; that is, you have to believe that “Christ died for our sins” and rose again (I Cor. 15:1-4). When unbelievers who lived in the dispensation of grace stand before the Lord’s Great White Throne, this is the word of the Lord by which they will be judged, the word He spoke through Paul.
How do we know that unbelievers from the dispensation of grace will be judged by the word of a different gospel? It is because our apostle Paul, the apostle of the Gentiles (Rom. 11:13; 15:16), describes the last day as “the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel” (Rom. 2:16), not according to the word that the Lord spoke when He ministered to the Jews. As you can see, even the very gospel of salvation has to be rightly divided!
We sometimes hear it said that rightly dividing the Word of truth is “an interesting doctrine, but not a very practical doctrine.” We couldn’t disagree more. What could possibly be more practical than knowing which words of Scripture have the power to give eternal life in the dispensation of grace, and which words will judge men guilty of their sins when they believe them not? Dispensationalism doesn’t just help us when it comes to figuring out things like why the Lord said He wasn’t sent to judge men after the Father committed all judgment to Him. Rightly dividing the Word ensures that we are able to make a clear presentation of the gospel that saves men’s souls to those who will suffer the flames of eternal torment without it.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whats-the-word/
“The answer to this question is found in “rightly dividing the Word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15).”
“We sometimes hear it said that rightly dividing the Word of truth is “an interesting doctrine, but not a very practical doctrine.””
Verse 15 contains the one use of the word for rightly dividing (Gr. ὀρθοτομοῦντα – orthotomounta; per Strong’s, to cut straight) in the New Testament. Given the above conflation of a portion of verse 15 with a doctrine, examining the term and notion with further context can prove helpful.
In Paul’s second letter to Timothy included in the New Testament Scriptures, Paul is writing with the impression that his time of departure had come and that his race was finished (2 Timothy 4:6-7). This provides context to his instructions to a younger church leader which form a significant part of the letter, including what is conveyed in the second chapter.
In that chapter, Paul notes many occupations and avocations to which it is hoped Timothy’s ministry will share certain commonalities (particularly purposeful duties), amongst them soldier, athlete, farmer, bond-servant, and workman. Here is the surrounding context for the workman comparison:
“Remind them these things, solemnly charging them before God not to quarrel about words, for nothing profitable but to the subversion of those hearing. Hasten to present yourself approved to God, a workman not ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But avoid worldly, empty babblings, for they will lead on to more ungodliness, and their talk will have pasture to grow like gangrene, among whom are Hymenaeus and Philetus, who have gone astray concerning the truth, asserting the resurrection already to have taken place; and they are overthrowing the faith of some” (2 Timothy 2:14-18).
What do we read next about the truth after it is first discussed in the context of the word of truth being rightly divided? We read about those getting things wrong and going “astray concerning the truth” whose words were worldly and empty. Their assertion that the resurrection had already happened is used as evidence of that. Whereas someone handling God’s word as diligently as a workman cutting a furrow straight will not result in the subversion of those hearing, those proceeding recklessly in matters of truth may do so.
Paul’s cautions along those lines were made clear previously (cf. 1 Timothy 1:18-20) and reinforced (2 Timothy 2:23-26) along extremely similar lines. What is abundantly evident in those verse as well as 2 Timothy 2:14-18 is the priority to accurately handle one’s duties to sharing the word of truth and to refute falsehood and quell vain speculations that might lead to falsehoods that affect the godliness and faithfulness of the believers. What is not clear is that the proof-texting from a verse of a handful of words — one of which appears nowhere else in the NT — definitively serves as the doctrinal “answer” presented in this article, nor is the justification clear for the given proof-text to sufficiently undergird the oft-problematic doctrine ladled out by this organization and presented here repeatedly.
People say that vaping is safe because you don’t burn any plant material but they never mention that Nicotine is an addictive, poisonous substance. Nicotine is also the basis for a pesticide called Neonicotinoid that has been in the news recently because the pesticide is thought to be decimating the bee population in America. Also, the people I know that vape cannot go 15 minutes without taking a few LARGE hits. It’s embarrassing to see MEN sucking on some weird thing all the time like a pacifier.
———————-
“Nicotine poisoning describes the symptoms of the toxic effects of nicotine following ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact. Nicotine poisoning can potentially be deadly, though serious or fatal overdoses are rare. Historically, most cases of nicotine poisoning have been the result of use of nicotine as an insecticide. More recent cases of poisoning typically appear to be in the form of Green Tobacco Sickness, or due to unintended ingestion of tobacco or tobacco products or consumption of nicotine-containing plants.
The estimated lower limit of a lethal dose of nicotine has been reported as between 500 and 1000 mg. Children may become ill following ingestion of one cigarette;[8] ingestion of more than this may cause a child to become severely ill.[5][9] The nicotine in the e-liquid of an electronic cigarette can be hazardous to infants and children, through accidental ingestion or skin contact. In some cases children have become poisoned by topical medicinal creams which contain nicotine.
People who harvest or cultivate tobacco may experience Green Tobacco Sickness (GTS), a type of nicotine poisoning caused by skin contact with wet tobacco leaves.”
(source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicotine_poisoning)
Neonicotinoid: Neonicotinoids (sometimes shortened to neonics /ˈniːoʊnɪks/) are a class of neuro-active insecticides chemically similar to nicotine…. Several states in the United States have also restricted usage of neonicotinoids out of concern for pollinators and bees
(source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neonicotinoid)
Oh, that fun-loving Biden family. This is Joe’s niece… no, she’s not dead.
From a half-dozen years ago…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2423758/Joe-Bidens-niece-Caroline-Biden-taken-custody-fight-roommate.html
Well, now we know why Hunter was appointed to the board of Amtrak- Caroline “Had a previous run-in with the law in 2009 over an Amtrak ticket.”
“Slaveholding Mauritania, Sharia Sudan, jihad-plagued Libya elected to UN Human Rights Council”
October 18, 2019 By Robert Spencer
The UN is a sick joke. It is nothing close to what it was intended to be: an international body in which the nations of the world could work out their differences peacefully, without resorting to war.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/10/slaveholding-mauritania-sharia-sudan-jihad-plagued-libya-elected-to-un-human-rights-council
