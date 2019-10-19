October 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1003

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Didn’t Ronna McDaniel use to go by Ronna Romney McDaniel?
They are still at it. Cat fight continues.
Clinton spokesman accuses Tulsi Gabbard of pushing ‘conspiracy theories’ with response to ‘Russian asset’ jab
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/clinton-spokesman-accuses-tulsi-gabbard-of-pushing-conspiracy-theories-with-response-to-russian-asset-jab
Hillary Clinton and her minions belief: No democrat will be president as long as Hillary Clinton is alive.
Habitual liars have no boundaries!
How about a HOT visit from half a dozen U.S. A-10 Warthogs from Arizona the next time a Mexican drug cartel gathers and starts a concentrated mass murder in a town in Mexico? The 30 MM nose-mounted Gatling Gun on six Warthogs, screaming in low, would put an entire drug cartel out of business in a matter of seconds. The cartels might outgun the Mexican police. Let’s see how they handle the roaring Gatling Guns they never see coming. The Warthog pilots could streak back home in minutes time to relax over afternoon ice tea. These are the close-air “punishers” desperately needed against these cartel murderers who ARE a DAILY, deadly threat to Americans.
Nobody in the Syria is murdering 60,000 Americans a year by smuggling illegal fentanyl. The Mexican cartels ARE killing Americans inside our border by the thousands employing their mass chemical weapons of death while they murder thousands of Mexicans who dare try to stop them.
How many American politicians are getting rich from the cartel payoffs allowing these mass murders?
I wonder if President Trump couldn’t get the Mexican President to go along with that.
