October 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1003

Posted on October 19, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

118 Responses to October 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1003

Older Comments
  1. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2019 at 4:47 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2019 at 4:48 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. Guyski says:
    October 19, 2019 at 4:52 am

    Didn’t Ronna McDaniel use to go by Ronna Romney McDaniel?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 19, 2019 at 5:03 am

    They are still at it. Cat fight continues.

    ———

    Clinton spokesman accuses Tulsi Gabbard of pushing ‘conspiracy theories’ with response to ‘Russian asset’ jab
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/clinton-spokesman-accuses-tulsi-gabbard-of-pushing-conspiracy-theories-with-response-to-russian-asset-jab

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2019 at 5:07 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 19, 2019 at 5:14 am

    Habitual liars have no boundaries!

    Like

    Reply
  7. k4jjj says:
    October 19, 2019 at 5:15 am

    How about a HOT visit from half a dozen U.S. A-10 Warthogs from Arizona the next time a Mexican drug cartel gathers and starts a concentrated mass murder in a town in Mexico? The 30 MM nose-mounted Gatling Gun on six Warthogs, screaming in low, would put an entire drug cartel out of business in a matter of seconds. The cartels might outgun the Mexican police. Let’s see how they handle the roaring Gatling Guns they never see coming. The Warthog pilots could streak back home in minutes time to relax over afternoon ice tea. These are the close-air “punishers” desperately needed against these cartel murderers who ARE a DAILY, deadly threat to Americans.

    Nobody in the Syria is murdering 60,000 Americans a year by smuggling illegal fentanyl. The Mexican cartels ARE killing Americans inside our border by the thousands employing their mass chemical weapons of death while they murder thousands of Mexicans who dare try to stop them.

    How many American politicians are getting rich from the cartel payoffs allowing these mass murders?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s