Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Pompeo Hold Press Conference in Turkey – 1:30pm Livestream

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are holding a joint press conference following discussions with President Recep Erdogan of Turkey. The Turks invasion of Syria and regional conflict with Kurdish forces are the primary issue.
PT is gonna win BIGLY! On this issue of troop withdrawal. It’s hard to believe how stupid the left and RINO’s are in falling into this trap. From PT’s perspective…THIS is how he’s actually playing this whole issue. And he knows the base is with him on it, but he also knows that independents will come on board with this too. Even many stubborn Democrats! Brilliant play!
I know a few democrats, and they are *all* anti-war. A few actually signaled their (weak) approval some months back, when the President did *not* react to Iran’s provocations. Of course, they remain convinced he is Hitler reincarnated. Because media.
Not sure if they will ever overcome their rabid Trumpophobia, to give our President the props he deserves here. I’m sure the MSM will give credit where credit is due: to Nancy Pelosi! /s.
I find it SO strange that more citizens haven’t figured out the UNiparty construct, with both RepubliCONS and Democrats AND their Enemedia ALL itching for war.
They worry that the planet can’t handle cow farts ( ! ) but they cannot fathom a very *real* New World Order plot to rule the world?
Just look at the deflated Sultan without clothes. Team Trump exposed him mightily!
The big elephant in the room is that Turkey wont move into the zone beyond what they got(not much). Syrians and Russians will get there and most of the Kurds will probably align with the Syrian army. I didn’t see much heavy US equipment either beyond very well equipped rifles and some anti tanks. Erdogan is pi**ed!
Great timing for this to happen, right before the Rally in Dallas! Say it LOUD and PROUD, PT!!
Yes, tonight’s rally will –as always– be Trumptastic !!!
>Nervous Nancy’s newest manufactured “meltdown” will be a welcomed addition for transparency-sake…., prompting much deserved laughter and loud applause. WOO HOO!
‘Peace’ in the middle east is in its early stage.
>God willing.
The best is yet to come…………………..
Let me see. Trump melted down but it was Pelosi Galore, Schmuck Chumer and Stenny the Hoyer who left in a huff? What am I missing?
All of the R’s crying and signing nonsense look stupid now. And so does the media who was acting like a massacre was already going on.
Truth is that the Turkish proxies were beaten by the Kurds and Syrians and were not advancing. Meanwhile Russia was moving into the lines behind the advancing Syrians which means Turkey wasn’t able to backup their Islamist proxies with airstrikes.
Erdogan can say Good-Bye to the reconstituting of the Ottoman Empire!!! OUCH!!!
Don’t anyone forget…Things happen in 3’s…Even in Death@@@@
Is that the letter Trump sent to Erdogan in front of Pence? I sincerely hope so.
Those 129 sellouts could have waited one day, but now they are historically on the record as disloyal cowards. It’s time to put MAGA candidates on every ballot.
The uniparty is living in mid 2000’s and have no clue how Trump does foreign policy so they are now just always embarrassed and out maneuvered.
Isn’t it great????
The traitors in Florida ALL heard from me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good.
Maybe this was the VSG plan all along. Get them on record for everyone to see.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have not heard back from my Idiot for 26th District, Lake Cnty…I called and told him to get a damn spine!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sellouts? I think they saw a video on ABC of the Kentucky Kurds getting slaughtered.
MAGA candidates on every ballot for towns, states, federal are necessary for our Republic
to survive & to thrive.
WTF? So Turkey accomplishes it’s objectives w/o fighting.”We got exactly what we wanted, said a Turkish official” YPG turns in heavy weapons-sure they will. Then they will evacuate this territory… what if they don’t? Kurds, Russians and Syrians agree to give up this territory? None of this makes sense.
U.S.A does not care who owns the sand only that genocide does not happen over the sand.
If Russia and Syria wish to dispute the claim Turkey has over the sand let them fight for it. Now the U.S allies everyone was worried about are moved out of the battle zone. So Syria and Turkey can now argue over it all they want with out the U.S backed forces being stuck in the middle.
Allow me to explain the Trump Strategy. Turkey is now on record for two things. A: Turkish naked aggression against Syria/Kurds and B: This ceasefire. The aggression now serves to put the EU/NATO on edge(As well as Syria/Russia/Kurds) and it’s now incumbent on the Turks to uphold their agreement.
Essentially Turkey is boxed in and no longer a threat to the Kurds. And the new Syrian/Kurds state will emerge.
To sum it up, Donald J. Trump is a very stable genius who understands and ruthlessly applies the concept of leverage. Something the House Speaker is unaware of.
VERY stable ! ! !
Not likely. But it doesn’t matter. PT has already won this issue BIGLY! That would only provide him another opportunity to stand up to, and make fools of, all these idiots. It’s a win-win!
It makes a hell of a lot more sense then an endless US occupation with American lives in harms way and taxpayer money wasted.
I don’t trust Erdogan or Congress.
Both have proven themselves eminently worthy of extreme distrust.
I don’t trust congress either. But you don’t have to trust Erdogan, just trust that VSGPDJT will take appropriate action if Erdogan behaves badly and breaks his agreement.
The problem, for me, is that Erdogan breaks is word (which I view as VERY likely) Pres Trump will take action but many more thousands of Kurds will die.
Concern Trolling noted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Europe needs to stand up.
WRONG.
Stop the uninformed fear mongering, please.
The Kurds are now aligning with the Syrians and Russians.
They’re already defeating Turkish PROXIES and taking back areas.
The TURKS CAN NOT ATTACK KURDS WHO ARE ALIGNED WITH SYRIA. They would risk starting an offensive war with Russia who are moving in with the Syrians.
And if Turkey attacks they will not only be in open war with Russia but be economically destroyed by the US. Erdogan is defeated.
Trump forced everyone’s hands and moved this conflict into a safer place for everyone involved incl. the Turks.
I trust President Trump,
Saved the Kurds, exposed Turkey and accelerated the peace process. Promises made, promises kept. Also exposed those neocon warmongers. For a dollar, they will literally sell us out.
#KAG2020.
Think the Palestinians will notice? 🤔
It’s already too late. Dozens left wing snowflakes died due a fatal case of the vapors from reading Trump’s letter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!!
I wonder if Scalise and crew, who voted for the Pelosi resolution yesterday, feel like idiots……. No going back to pretending they are vote worthy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They gunned down the guy on a softball field! Does anybody really expect Scalice to provoke them further? That said, I agree he’s a choker. Git em out!
Local media is spinning this as “Pence and Pompeo SAY there is a ceasefire”. Making it seem like they are not telling the truth. Next article is that Turtle wants an even strong resolution in the Senate to condemn President Trump for withdrawing troops.
I am so angry about our leaders who DO NOTHING to enforce our own borders and yet we must spend trillions and risk US lives to take care of others. Turkey is now NATO…let other countries take over!
Congress and the Media foiled again! Curses!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And their pocketbooks become even emptier!!! VSG is obliging and me likeeee!!!
Turkey will be responsible for the “safe zone????!!!! Turkey’s idea of “responsibility for the safe zone” is what started this clusterf*ck in the first place.
Sorry you didn’t get the war you were hoping for.
‘Not one or our soldiers hurt’….Donald Trump.
Got a great sound it…n’est-ce pas.
Dems seem to think our 28 soldiers or however many there were should have stayed there to deter the tens of thousands of fully armed and loaded Turkish soldiers on the border ready to invade.
Yes, They are that stupid and joined by many stupid R’s as well. Don’t want to be shamed by the media after all.
Very happy that we got the peace we voted for! And the jobs growth and despite all propaganda, we’re slowly coming together as a country. No, Mr.POTUS I’m not tired of winning. I don’t think I’ll ever be tired of winning.
Making Turkey “responsible for the safe zone” may very well ensure the war you supposedly want to avoid.
I’m with you MB. Not looking for war but Turkey just met their goals with no consequences. This will be a $h*t show shortly with an encouraged Turkey looking for new adventures. I wonder if a 3-D move from PDJT is in the offing?
Say, “Responsibility” like yer singing Aretha’s “R.E.S.P.E.C.T –yourself”.
The Arab spring brought to you by the Obama Administration and the deep state brought us into this mess.
The President is getting us out responsibly and perhaps we can solve the gang wars in Chicago before we get on our high horses. Assad and Erdogan will have to work this out, not 1000 American soldiers.
Arab Spring =Muslim Brotherhood, Erdogan = Muslim Brotherhood. Not seeing a clear difference. Got it that Syria is not our fight, Muslim Brotherhood in it’s global manifestations is.
Congress: REEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!
Trump: Hold muh Diet Coke, I got this.
Can’t wait for his rally!! This will be epic! Do you think he will imitate Pelosi clacking her dentures again?
I just called McCarthy and Scalise’s offices to tell them of my disgust with the Republicans. They jumped the gun and now the President has fixed the situation and brought the troops home. I told both offices that they will have a really hard time ever being the majority again if they don’t start backing the President. I reminded them that the President’s supporters may not be willing to vote for them if they don’t have the President’s back.
I donated to Nunes in the past and am really disappointed in him. Nunes gets a lot of donations from Trump supporters who live outside of his district.
My rep is R Graves of MO. I blistered him with an e-mail message last night that ended with “I look forward to voting for whoever primaries you next year.”
Nunes gets a pass for life from me for what he has done since Trump’s election. He is a patriot.
Concur.
I’d give Nunes a pass too. Roy Blunt on the other hand is a Swamp Republican.
Aargh. Sam Graves is a Swamp Republican. Well, Roy Blunt is too, and a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence member at that, so extra-special Swampy.
“got” a lot of donations…. I’m out.
per FBN: Brexit Deal Reached Ahead of Oct 31 Deadline
Globalists: REEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!
BorisJ & Trump: Hold our bevvies, we’ve got this!
The arc of history seems to have turned upside down. And those who were riding it to their personal utopia are falling off it.
Thank you President Trump for being the only leader in our government who actually comes through for the people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for that, Sunny!!!!
Love me my President Trump !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pelosi/Impeachment inquiry = 129 Republican congressmen/Syria
You rats, all of you. We will never forget. All each of you had to do is wait a day.
Trump is ripping the masks off all the treacherous RINOs.
Sad to see Scalise, Nunes, Ratcliff and Zeldin on that list.
Now we know who we can trust… Trump + the 60 on yesterday’s “nay” list.
Sounds much like the outcome PDJT thought he was getting (and ‘re-enforcing’ with his strongly worded letter) before Erdogan went rogue. Kurdish General Masloum and PDJT had already discussed what would be acceptable to Kurdish SDF forces, most of whose related YPG faction population centers are south of the ~20 mile buffer zone Erdogan had said he sought. It stops PKK transits and gives Turkey a north Syrian zone in which to resettle its Syrian refugees. Kurdish who live in the buffer zone can stay, but not as SDF forces.
Exactamundo….VSGPT fo’ sure!
Smart…..
>That IS our “stable genius” !!!!!!
Imagine that… and we didn’t need any troops.
And good old Nancy (ready to be sent to Pasture in San FranFreako) just literaally got done saying “All rods lead to Putin”.
I can just hear her now “Surely Orange Drumph is merely pulling a fast one on us!”
It’s simply a wonder to watch. PT is using economics to bring the whole world to heel. And thanks to SD, we treepers see it in real time.
Day late— does this hurt Linsey in the pocketbook?
LOL – way too late Lindsey.
And then this happened… that LOOK when there’s egg still on your face minutes later
What a&$wipes they all all. Posing now, while the maestro has already done the work. Look at that goofball fake vietnam hero blumenthall standing beside them so stern. None of them are fit to shine PDJT’s shoes. Not one single one.
Funny how all those that want wars are happy to send our sons and daughters …cause they and theirs will not be paying in blood…..take a look at the biggest donors to those beating the war drums….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. President, “TEAR DOWN those DONORS”.
Erdogan wanted a USA confrontation so that the USA would pile up troops and then Erdogan would “let” the USA bribe away his excursion into Syria ala the pallets of money to IRAN. When the USA (President Trump) refused the gambit, Erdogan’s excursion then became a case of a NATO ally attacking a neighbor who has backing of Russia so by extension Russia vs NATO. (Remember Erdogans visit with Putin?) And USA has no part in the proceedings except reminding Erdogan that his economy is in the tank and getting worse. Now, Erdogan’s army has had all of its best leadership hacked away in a “loyalty” purge while the Kurds are a lean mean fighting machine from getting lots of hands on experience and US training. When Syrian Army moved toward the border, it became Erdogan vs everyone with no one in his corner. Not even Iran. NATO Allies showed they were not about to back him and USA shows up to say, “Your economy is in pretty poor shape. Pity about that. But, it is going to get worse, unless …”
And not one USA soldier got so much as a boo-boo. I said at the time that leaving the troops in the path of an army was a huge mistake. Moving them out of the way only made sense. Once there was no trip wire, everything blew up in Erdogan’s face. Now it is up to him to do as he said. Anything he does or doesn’t do is on him, not on President Trump or the USA. And his economy can still be wiped out if he doesn’t do as he said.
I say to all those Pearl clutchers: Oh yea of little faith. Reap what yea sow. And enjoy the taste of bitter herbs.
Yep! Just say NO to all the John Bolton’s in congress!
President Trump makes being President and leader of the free world look so dang easy that we forget what an excruciating job it is. I’m not a big fan of Mike Pence so take this for what it’s worth. He did a good job in the press conference but there was a lot of umming and uhhing and pauses and tippytoeing through his speech. Looking at 2024, I’d put my bet on Pompeo over Pence. Just sayin’.
100%!
Pompeo’s a born LEADER and a NATURAL communicator.
Times have certainly changed since the 60s.
Anyone else remember the signs “Make Love, Not War” and “Peace”✌️ signs everywhere?
Interesting the dems are now warmongers, along with the neocons. 🤔 💡💰💵🤑
Times have certainly changed since the early 2000s.
Anyone else remember the democrats’ darling war protestor Cindy Sheehan camping out in Texas outside the Bush Ranch in Crawford?
The Turkish Mosque In Maryland …
https://therightscoop.com/obama-and-erodan-to-open-new–mosque-together-in-maryland
https://clarionproject.org/turkey-stakes-claim-america-100-million-mega-mosque
usnveteran,
Ya. Those mosques remind me of the common lie “if we fight them over there, we won’t have to fight them here on our soil”. While our bravest were being killed, traitors brought our enemy to us.
Bring our troops home President Trump! 🇺🇸
So will Pelosi and Company and the 129 RINO’S retract their stooopid resolution from…just…yesterday? 🙂
Heh-Heh! Yes, I know! 🙂
No…they are on to the next outrage – President Trump hosting the G7 at this Doral property!
Rand Paul just blocked it in the Senate! Bahahaha! 🇺🇸
The traitorous 129 deserve to be branded so they stand out from the herd of RINO’s
I think CXXIX might do the job
Well that does it. Pence & Pompeo must be investigated for negotiating a ceasefire without Congressional approval. How dare they! Impeach them both. ~ Nanzi Pelosi
/sarc
Release the transcript!
I see our VSG President Trump has outmaneuvered all enemies, foreign and Domestic, and is raising the status of his likely successor at the same time.
I mean in just a couple days, V.P. Pence has done more to make peace than Noble Prize winner Obama ever did. And Pence comes off as a tough negotiator, going toe to toe with Erdogan.
Another late story.
Fake News is out of hand and very dangerous
More of the “Just Words” ???????
>Chain, chain, chain. Chain of fools…..
This adviser is probably not going to be advising anymore.
Erdoğan adviser says Trump’s letter ‘not taken seriously at the time’
BY ELLEN MITCHELL
10/17/19
https://thehill.com/policy/international/466314-erdogan-adviser-says-trumps-letter-not-taken-seriously-at-the-time
Working for Nancy?
Why would Nancy take the letter flip it face down and giggle at a security meeting with President Trump?
She planted the story along with her dramatic tantrum and exit at the White House to the awaiting lap dog media.
So do they split the Nobel Peace Price between Edro ant President Trump? 😆😂🤣😆
For those whining that Turkey “paid no price”
… You won’t be seeing investors lining up at Turkey’s border for YEARS.
And we didn’t even have to fire a shot.
