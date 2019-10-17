Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Pompeo Hold Press Conference in Turkey – 1:30pm Livestream

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are holding a joint press conference following discussions with President Recep Erdogan of Turkey.  The Turks invasion of Syria and regional conflict with Kurdish forces are the primary issue.

UPDATE: Video Added

Fox Business Livestream



110 Responses to Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Pompeo Hold Press Conference in Turkey – 1:30pm Livestream

  1. sundance says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    • Payday says:
      October 17, 2019 at 1:52 pm

      PT is gonna win BIGLY! On this issue of troop withdrawal. It’s hard to believe how stupid the left and RINO’s are in falling into this trap. From PT’s perspective…THIS is how he’s actually playing this whole issue. And he knows the base is with him on it, but he also knows that independents will come on board with this too. Even many stubborn Democrats! Brilliant play!

      • Judith says:
        October 17, 2019 at 2:33 pm

        I know a few democrats, and they are *all* anti-war. A few actually signaled their (weak) approval some months back, when the President did *not* react to Iran’s provocations. Of course, they remain convinced he is Hitler reincarnated. Because media.

        Not sure if they will ever overcome their rabid Trumpophobia, to give our President the props he deserves here. I’m sure the MSM will give credit where credit is due: to Nancy Pelosi! /s.

        I find it SO strange that more citizens haven’t figured out the UNiparty construct, with both RepubliCONS and Democrats AND their Enemedia ALL itching for war.

        They worry that the planet can’t handle cow farts ( ! ) but they cannot fathom a very *real* New World Order plot to rule the world?

  2. sundance says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:59 pm

      Just look at the deflated Sultan without clothes. Team Trump exposed him mightily!

      The big elephant in the room is that Turkey wont move into the zone beyond what they got(not much). Syrians and Russians will get there and most of the Kurds will probably align with the Syrian army. I didn’t see much heavy US equipment either beyond very well equipped rifles and some anti tanks. Erdogan is pi**ed!

  3. sundance says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    • gabytango says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:04 pm

      Great timing for this to happen, right before the Rally in Dallas! Say it LOUD and PROUD, PT!!

      • Patience says:
        October 17, 2019 at 3:05 pm

        Yes, tonight’s rally will –as always– be Trumptastic !!!
        >Nervous Nancy’s newest manufactured “meltdown” will be a welcomed addition for transparency-sake…., prompting much deserved laughter and loud applause. WOO HOO!

        ‘Peace’ in the middle east is in its early stage.
        >God willing.

        The best is yet to come…………………..

        • yy4u says:
          October 17, 2019 at 3:35 pm

          Let me see. Trump melted down but it was Pelosi Galore, Schmuck Chumer and Stenny the Hoyer who left in a huff? What am I missing?

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:54 pm

      All of the R’s crying and signing nonsense look stupid now. And so does the media who was acting like a massacre was already going on.

      Truth is that the Turkish proxies were beaten by the Kurds and Syrians and were not advancing. Meanwhile Russia was moving into the lines behind the advancing Syrians which means Turkey wasn’t able to backup their Islamist proxies with airstrikes.

  4. bosscook says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Is that the letter Trump sent to Erdogan in front of Pence? I sincerely hope so.

  5. magaskook says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    Those 129 sellouts could have waited one day, but now they are historically on the record as disloyal cowards. It’s time to put MAGA candidates on every ballot.

  6. PinotNoir says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    WTF? So Turkey accomplishes it’s objectives w/o fighting.”We got exactly what we wanted, said a Turkish official” YPG turns in heavy weapons-sure they will. Then they will evacuate this territory… what if they don’t? Kurds, Russians and Syrians agree to give up this territory? None of this makes sense.

    • andrewalinxs says:
      October 17, 2019 at 1:53 pm

      U.S.A does not care who owns the sand only that genocide does not happen over the sand.

      If Russia and Syria wish to dispute the claim Turkey has over the sand let them fight for it. Now the U.S allies everyone was worried about are moved out of the battle zone. So Syria and Turkey can now argue over it all they want with out the U.S backed forces being stuck in the middle.

    • American Nationalist says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:01 pm

      Allow me to explain the Trump Strategy. Turkey is now on record for two things. A: Turkish naked aggression against Syria/Kurds and B: This ceasefire. The aggression now serves to put the EU/NATO on edge(As well as Syria/Russia/Kurds) and it’s now incumbent on the Turks to uphold their agreement.

      Essentially Turkey is boxed in and no longer a threat to the Kurds. And the new Syrian/Kurds state will emerge.

      To sum it up, Donald J. Trump is a very stable genius who understands and ruthlessly applies the concept of leverage. Something the House Speaker is unaware of.

    • Payday says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:06 pm

      Not likely. But it doesn’t matter. PT has already won this issue BIGLY! That would only provide him another opportunity to stand up to, and make fools of, all these idiots. It’s a win-win!

    • James F says:
      October 17, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      It makes a hell of a lot more sense then an endless US occupation with American lives in harms way and taxpayer money wasted.

  7. mikeyboo says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    I don’t trust Erdogan or Congress.

  8. American Nationalist says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Saved the Kurds, exposed Turkey and accelerated the peace process. Promises made, promises kept. Also exposed those neocon warmongers. For a dollar, they will literally sell us out.

    #KAG2020.

  9. meadowlandsview says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    It’s already too late. Dozens left wing snowflakes died due a fatal case of the vapors from reading Trump’s letter.

  10. LKAinLA says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    I wonder if Scalise and crew, who voted for the Pelosi resolution yesterday, feel like idiots……. No going back to pretending they are vote worthy.

    • Judith says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:44 pm

      They gunned down the guy on a softball field! Does anybody really expect Scalice to provoke them further? That said, I agree he’s a choker. Git em out!

  11. fanbeav says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Local media is spinning this as “Pence and Pompeo SAY there is a ceasefire”. Making it seem like they are not telling the truth. Next article is that Turtle wants an even strong resolution in the Senate to condemn President Trump for withdrawing troops.

    I am so angry about our leaders who DO NOTHING to enforce our own borders and yet we must spend trillions and risk US lives to take care of others. Turkey is now NATO…let other countries take over!

  12. mikeyboo says:
    October 17, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Turkey will be responsible for the “safe zone????!!!! Turkey’s idea of “responsibility for the safe zone” is what started this clusterf*ck in the first place.

  13. filbertmedary says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Congress: REEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!

    Trump: Hold muh Diet Coke, I got this.

  14. NJ Transplant says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    I just called McCarthy and Scalise’s offices to tell them of my disgust with the Republicans. They jumped the gun and now the President has fixed the situation and brought the troops home. I told both offices that they will have a really hard time ever being the majority again if they don’t start backing the President. I reminded them that the President’s supporters may not be willing to vote for them if they don’t have the President’s back.

    I donated to Nunes in the past and am really disappointed in him. Nunes gets a lot of donations from Trump supporters who live outside of his district.

  15. filbertmedary says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    per FBN: Brexit Deal Reached Ahead of Oct 31 Deadline

    Globalists: REEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!

    BorisJ & Trump: Hold our bevvies, we’ve got this!

  16. tax2much says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Thank you President Trump for being the only leader in our government who actually comes through for the people.

  17. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:06 pm

  18. benifranlkin says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Pelosi/Impeachment inquiry = 129 Republican congressmen/Syria
    You rats, all of you. We will never forget. All each of you had to do is wait a day.

    • SouthernTrumpette says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:50 pm

      Trump is ripping the masks off all the treacherous RINOs.
      Sad to see Scalise, Nunes, Ratcliff and Zeldin on that list.
      Best to know where they truly stand, though

      Now we know who we can trust… Trump + the 60 on yesterday’s “nay” list.

  19. ristvan says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Sounds much like the outcome PDJT thought he was getting (and ‘re-enforcing’ with his strongly worded letter) before Erdogan went rogue. Kurdish General Masloum and PDJT had already discussed what would be acceptable to Kurdish SDF forces, most of whose related YPG faction population centers are south of the ~20 mile buffer zone Erdogan had said he sought. It stops PKK transits and gives Turkey a north Syrian zone in which to resettle its Syrian refugees. Kurdish who live in the buffer zone can stay, but not as SDF forces.

  20. tozerbgood8315 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    Imagine that… and we didn’t need any troops.

    Wait… does this mean our precious ISIS prisoners are safe? I mean what about those EVEL escaped women & children affiliates?

    And good old Nancy (ready to be sent to Pasture in San FranFreako) just literaally got done saying “All rods lead to Putin”.

    I can just hear her now “Surely Orange Drumph is merely pulling a fast one on us!”

  21. tozerbgood8315 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:18 pm

  22. Payday says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    It’s simply a wonder to watch. PT is using economics to bring the whole world to heel. And thanks to SD, we treepers see it in real time.

  23. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Day late— does this hurt Linsey in the pocketbook?

    • tozerbgood8315 says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      LOL – way too late Lindsey.

      And then this happened… that LOOK when there’s egg still on your face minutes later

    • Roger Duroid says:
      October 17, 2019 at 3:14 pm

      What a&$wipes they all all. Posing now, while the maestro has already done the work. Look at that goofball fake vietnam hero blumenthall standing beside them so stern. None of them are fit to shine PDJT’s shoes. Not one single one.

  24. burnett044 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Funny how all those that want wars are happy to send our sons and daughters …cause they and theirs will not be paying in blood…..take a look at the biggest donors to those beating the war drums….
    we have lots of sand to protect right here at our borders…..

  25. wyoskeptic says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Erdogan wanted a USA confrontation so that the USA would pile up troops and then Erdogan would “let” the USA bribe away his excursion into Syria ala the pallets of money to IRAN. When the USA (President Trump) refused the gambit, Erdogan’s excursion then became a case of a NATO ally attacking a neighbor who has backing of Russia so by extension Russia vs NATO. (Remember Erdogans visit with Putin?) And USA has no part in the proceedings except reminding Erdogan that his economy is in the tank and getting worse. Now, Erdogan’s army has had all of its best leadership hacked away in a “loyalty” purge while the Kurds are a lean mean fighting machine from getting lots of hands on experience and US training. When Syrian Army moved toward the border, it became Erdogan vs everyone with no one in his corner. Not even Iran. NATO Allies showed they were not about to back him and USA shows up to say, “Your economy is in pretty poor shape. Pity about that. But, it is going to get worse, unless …”

    And not one USA soldier got so much as a boo-boo. I said at the time that leaving the troops in the path of an army was a huge mistake. Moving them out of the way only made sense. Once there was no trip wire, everything blew up in Erdogan’s face. Now it is up to him to do as he said. Anything he does or doesn’t do is on him, not on President Trump or the USA. And his economy can still be wiped out if he doesn’t do as he said.

    I say to all those Pearl clutchers: Oh yea of little faith. Reap what yea sow. And enjoy the taste of bitter herbs.

  26. sundance says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:33 pm

  27. John Doe says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    President Trump makes being President and leader of the free world look so dang easy that we forget what an excruciating job it is. I’m not a big fan of Mike Pence so take this for what it’s worth. He did a good job in the press conference but there was a lot of umming and uhhing and pauses and tippytoeing through his speech. Looking at 2024, I’d put my bet on Pompeo over Pence. Just sayin’.

  28. lolli says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Times have certainly changed since the 60s.
    Anyone else remember the signs “Make Love, Not War” and “Peace”✌️ signs everywhere?
    Interesting the dems are now warmongers, along with the neocons. 🤔 💡💰💵🤑

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      Times have certainly changed since the early 2000s.
      Anyone else remember the democrats’ darling war protestor Cindy Sheehan camping out in Texas outside the Bush Ranch in Crawford?

    • lolli says:
      October 17, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      usnveteran,
      Ya. Those mosques remind me of the common lie “if we fight them over there, we won’t have to fight them here on our soil”. While our bravest were being killed, traitors brought our enemy to us.
      Bring our troops home President Trump! 🇺🇸

  30. Ausonius says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    So will Pelosi and Company and the 129 RINO’S retract their stooopid resolution from…just…yesterday? 🙂

    Heh-Heh! Yes, I know! 🙂

  31. The Winch Man says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    The traitorous 129 deserve to be branded so they stand out from the herd of RINO’s

    I think CXXIX might do the job

  32. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Well that does it. Pence & Pompeo must be investigated for negotiating a ceasefire without Congressional approval. How dare they! Impeach them both. ~ Nanzi Pelosi
    /sarc

  33. Jim in TN says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    I see our VSG President Trump has outmaneuvered all enemies, foreign and Domestic, and is raising the status of his likely successor at the same time.

    I mean in just a couple days, V.P. Pence has done more to make peace than Noble Prize winner Obama ever did. And Pence comes off as a tough negotiator, going toe to toe with Erdogan.

  34. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Another late story.
    Fake News is out of hand and very dangerous

  35. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 17, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    This adviser is probably not going to be advising anymore.

    Erdoğan adviser says Trump’s letter ‘not taken seriously at the time’
    BY ELLEN MITCHELL
    10/17/19

    https://thehill.com/policy/international/466314-erdogan-adviser-says-trumps-letter-not-taken-seriously-at-the-time

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      October 17, 2019 at 3:16 pm

      Working for Nancy?
      Why would Nancy take the letter flip it face down and giggle at a security meeting with President Trump?
      She planted the story along with her dramatic tantrum and exit at the White House to the awaiting lap dog media.

  36. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    So do they split the Nobel Peace Price between Edro ant President Trump? 😆😂🤣😆

  37. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    For those whining that Turkey “paid no price”
    … You won’t be seeing investors lining up at Turkey’s border for YEARS.

  38. tozerbgood8315 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:35 pm

  39. Louisiana Steve says:
    October 17, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    And we didn’t even have to fire a shot.

