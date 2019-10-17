Gunman Wearing Body Armor Arrested Outside Trump Dallas Rally….

Posted on October 17, 2019 by

Details are very light; however, an armed man wearing body armor was arrested shortly before President Trump arrived at the American Airlines arena in Dallas Texas.

According to NBC5 Dallas:

Dallas police arrested the man while he was wearing a helmet, a vest and a backpack. Officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask and an aerosol can.  The man, who has not been identified, was arrested near counter-protestors.  (link)

According to additional reporting the gunman was located with of a group of protesters against the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Death Threats, Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Gunman Wearing Body Armor Arrested Outside Trump Dallas Rally….

  1. Cetera says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Clown world, or natives getting restless?

    Must be fun, living in Texas…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. jeans2nd says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Looks just like my old Amish neighbors.
    You know how fanatic those Amish are about cutting beards…
    Yup, Amish. Gottabe

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Will says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    We finally found Hunter Biden!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. suncc49 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Biden predicted it on the 17th! seriously though this is crazy in for more details

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    But the Kurds situation is old news already. Lol. This guy needs to try and keep up

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Michael says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Won’t see this on CNN that’s for sure. Sick people!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Somebody says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    I’m glad they arrested him and I hope he doesn’t have any friends. I’ve been praying all day for POTUS’s safety.

    What was this guy’s intent? The protesters or going after POTUS or deplorables?

    As soon as we find out his name we need to dig into him before everything gets scrubbed.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. TwoLaine says:
    October 17, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    There’s a BOLO out on old white female, name of Jane Fonda. She’s looking to sacrifice herself and get arrested.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Mr. T. says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    I hope the find out the reason that guy was there and if he intended to harm one or more persons, especially POTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    “He Broke Me.”

    Thank you , Lord, for looking out for President Trump and everyone at the Dallas KAG Rally.
    Keep praying….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. stg58animalmother says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Look for more wind up toys

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • elizabethraynorshort says:
      October 17, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      Agreed. I am uneasy every time POTUS oes somewhere public, but esp. Dallas after Nanny’s bracelet and ‘go dress” and Sleepy Joe’s “17th…”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. Maquis says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Biden and Pelosi appear to be pushing assasination porn memes, to include Pelosi wearing a bracelet featuring ammunition, in orange.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. lemontree says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    So now, there are protesters against withdrawing out of Syria? Give me a break. They couldn’t find Syria on a map.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  15. LBS says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    The Pantifa Soy Boy has arms like twigs.
    Did he really think walking around with a bulletproof vest and body armor wouldn’t be noticed?

    “Dem animals is stoopid!”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Fools Gold says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Stupid is stupid does!

    Like

    Reply
  17. The Akh says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Here we go!

    If HRC enters, start to worry for real.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Daniel M. Camac says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Let me be clear here.

    If anything happens to OUR President, his family or any conservative figure that supports him and his agenda, things will happen which the likes of the Damocrats, the Rinos, the duds of Hollyweed and the Leftists anarchists can only scream about.

    Everything that they have said, tweeted, Instagrammed, FBooked, etc about him and his family for the last 3 years will be amalgamated into a total civil furor that will make the Civil War look like a walk in the park.

    We are armed. We are ready. We are law abiding and we are civil. But if these evil Damocrats and their RINO friends keep this up and try to disavow our President of his duly elected duties then as one of the best bands of our lifetime sang, “You say you want a Revolution”

    #MAGA #KAG
    1975 Fender 100 watt tubes Twin Reverb…nothing beats it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. fuzzball010 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Will be interesting to get a profile report on this kook.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. TheHumanCondition says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    President Donald J. Trump’s “magic wand” is much moar than amazing. He has the “left” exposing themselves in droves to be just exactly what they have always claimed “we” are. We already know that they think projection will never let them down, but it does and lately it has become more and more obvious.

    But people do in fact “look away”, and it isn’t mainstreamed as news, real news. Instead, it is “us” who are deemed and accepted by many millions as being what the crazed leftists are.

    Hateful, racist, bigoted, murderous, and evil fascists. Filled with the phake rage of their phake ideologies, with not one of them truly on the same page. Filled with indoctrination and insanity and obviously with a blood lust to take us out. Andrew Breitbart was right, it’s #WAR.

    We need to take control of the narrative and spread the truth far and wide… to those who refuse to see it and always “look away”.

    It’s far past time and now’s our chance. We will never be able to “fix” the human condition, but we can surely help define it at this point so that others may better understand what most of us have likely known for a very long time.

    This sick radical leftist extremism must be exposed and truthfully documented historically as a danger as grave as a “government” that would cultivate it and use it against the decent to the point of near-universal acceptance.

    Just the human condition’s opinion. Carry on soldiers… may the Creator be with you all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Leaving says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    This is the first time in my long life I’ve seen the word: “group protesting the withdrawal of troops”

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  22. T2020 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    All roads lead to DC. Follow the $$$…

    Like

    Reply
  23. keeler says:
    October 17, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Something that stands out to me: he had a breathing mask and an “aerosol” can.

    Didn’t the #DisruptJ20 inauguration plots exposed by Project Veritas include injecting aerosol irritants into air systems?

    ANTIFA cell? My guess is this individual wasn’t working alone.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s