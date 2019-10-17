Gunman Wearing Body Armor Arrested Outside Trump Dallas Rally….

Details are very light; however, an armed man wearing body armor was arrested shortly before President Trump arrived at the American Airlines arena in Dallas Texas.
According to NBC5 Dallas:
Dallas police arrested the man while he was wearing a helmet, a vest and a backpack. Officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask and an aerosol can. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested near counter-protestors. (link)
According to additional reporting the gunman was located with of a group of protesters against the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.
Clown world, or natives getting restless?
Must be fun, living in Texas…
Isnt Dallas where President Kennedy was assassinated?
Pray for our President Trump
Yes, Dealey Plaza.
Part of the reason Biden’s comment about the 17th during the debate was rather creepy.
I worry about him everytime he goes somewhere. Thank god they caught that a**hole!
This dude may have been there waiting for the Antifa stooges to start something.
Looks just like my old Amish neighbors.
You know how fanatic those Amish are about cutting beards…
Yup, Amish. Gottabe
We finally found Hunter Biden!
Looks like a CIA insertion.
Agreed! Wearing an Infowars t-shirt – trying to discredit Alex Jones some more?
Biden predicted it on the 17th! seriously though this is crazy in for more details
But the Kurds situation is old news already. Lol. This guy needs to try and keep up
Won’t see this on CNN that’s for sure. Sick people!
I’m glad they arrested him and I hope he doesn’t have any friends. I’ve been praying all day for POTUS’s safety.
What was this guy’s intent? The protesters or going after POTUS or deplorables?
As soon as we find out his name we need to dig into him before everything gets scrubbed.
Been praying with you all day, too.
I hope by the end of the night we find out who he is. Great job by the BLUE.
There’s a BOLO out on old white female, name of Jane Fonda. She’s looking to sacrifice herself and get arrested.
Every Friday too, and she should just be arrested and kept incarcerated.
What would her actions be defined as being, if we were living in a sane environment?
Stalker?
I hope the find out the reason that guy was there and if he intended to harm one or more persons, especially POTUS.
“He Broke Me.”
Thank you , Lord, for looking out for President Trump and everyone at the Dallas KAG Rally.
Keep praying….
Look for more wind up toys
Agreed. I am uneasy every time POTUS oes somewhere public, but esp. Dallas after Nanny’s bracelet and ‘go dress” and Sleepy Joe’s “17th…”
Biden and Pelosi appear to be pushing assasination porn memes, to include Pelosi wearing a bracelet featuring ammunition, in orange.
So now, there are protesters against withdrawing out of Syria? Give me a break. They couldn’t find Syria on a map.
George Soros knows where it is. What’s the betting he is paying these alleged protestors?
The Pantifa Soy Boy has arms like twigs.
Did he really think walking around with a bulletproof vest and body armor wouldn’t be noticed?
“Dem animals is stoopid!”
Stupid is stupid does!
Here we go!
If HRC enters, start to worry for real.
Let me be clear here.
If anything happens to OUR President, his family or any conservative figure that supports him and his agenda, things will happen which the likes of the Damocrats, the Rinos, the duds of Hollyweed and the Leftists anarchists can only scream about.
Everything that they have said, tweeted, Instagrammed, FBooked, etc about him and his family for the last 3 years will be amalgamated into a total civil furor that will make the Civil War look like a walk in the park.
We are armed. We are ready. We are law abiding and we are civil. But if these evil Damocrats and their RINO friends keep this up and try to disavow our President of his duly elected duties then as one of the best bands of our lifetime sang, “You say you want a Revolution”
#MAGA #KAG
1975 Fender 100 watt tubes Twin Reverb…nothing beats it.
Right on…
Will be interesting to get a profile report on this kook.
President Donald J. Trump’s “magic wand” is much moar than amazing. He has the “left” exposing themselves in droves to be just exactly what they have always claimed “we” are. We already know that they think projection will never let them down, but it does and lately it has become more and more obvious.
But people do in fact “look away”, and it isn’t mainstreamed as news, real news. Instead, it is “us” who are deemed and accepted by many millions as being what the crazed leftists are.
Hateful, racist, bigoted, murderous, and evil fascists. Filled with the phake rage of their phake ideologies, with not one of them truly on the same page. Filled with indoctrination and insanity and obviously with a blood lust to take us out. Andrew Breitbart was right, it’s #WAR.
We need to take control of the narrative and spread the truth far and wide… to those who refuse to see it and always “look away”.
It’s far past time and now’s our chance. We will never be able to “fix” the human condition, but we can surely help define it at this point so that others may better understand what most of us have likely known for a very long time.
This sick radical leftist extremism must be exposed and truthfully documented historically as a danger as grave as a “government” that would cultivate it and use it against the decent to the point of near-universal acceptance.
Just the human condition’s opinion. Carry on soldiers… may the Creator be with you all.
This is the first time in my long life I’ve seen the word: “group protesting the withdrawal of troops”
LikeLiked by 10 people
All roads lead to DC. Follow the $$$…
Something that stands out to me: he had a breathing mask and an “aerosol” can.
Didn’t the #DisruptJ20 inauguration plots exposed by Project Veritas include injecting aerosol irritants into air systems?
ANTIFA cell? My guess is this individual wasn’t working alone.
