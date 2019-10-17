Gunman Wearing Body Armor Arrested Outside Trump Dallas Rally….

Details are very light; however, an armed man wearing body armor was arrested shortly before President Trump arrived at the American Airlines arena in Dallas Texas.

According to NBC5 Dallas:

Dallas police arrested the man while he was wearing a helmet, a vest and a backpack. Officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask and an aerosol can. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested near counter-protestors. (link)

According to additional reporting the gunman was located with of a group of protesters against the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

Man with gun wearing helmet, vest arrested outside Trump rally.@NBCDFW: https://t.co/yheTepl6Iz — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) October 18, 2019

NEW: Gun, breathing mask & some type of aerosol can confiscated from man arrested outside Trump rally. He was taken into custody near a group protesting the President’s troop removal from Syria.https://t.co/XPQsQJRNHL pic.twitter.com/yUIYnLszWl — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) October 17, 2019

NOW: More video of man arrested outside Trump rally. Walked near counter protestors wearing vest, helmet, backpack. Police confiscated a gun, breathing mask, knee pads & some type of aerosol can. Secret Servide are here. @NBCDFW https://t.co/XPQsQJRNHL pic.twitter.com/0Z0u59ZMpm — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) October 17, 2019

