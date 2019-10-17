Elijah Cummings, Corrupt Democrat Who Weaponized IRS to Target Catherine Engelbrecht, is DEAD…

Elijah Cummings is dead. He was 68.
Cummings Corrupt Legacy Here
News reports indicate his death was due to a toxic infection, possibly a severe strain of Treponema pallidum that was dormant and reanimated following surgery.
Advertisements
Elijah Cummings is dead. He was 68.
News reports indicate his death was due to a toxic infection, possibly a severe strain of Treponema pallidum that was dormant and reanimated following surgery.
Thank you for telling it like it is/was. He was evil.
LikeLike
I’m past the point of caring about anyone who wants to destroy America.
I’m glad he’s not here to terrorize the USA any longer; my only regret is that he didn’t take a lot more with him.
LikeLike
This disease has several knows pathologies and names according to medical experts. Although I am not a doctor I do play the role of gynecologist #1 with my girlfriend. So let me translate some more similar names of this disease for my fellow treepers
Treponema Pallidum
Trumpema Paommeram
Trumpena Baoomeram
Trumpen Baommeran
Trump Boomerang
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d prefer he was in prison over being dead. Whoever is next has every reason t think they can get away with it also.
LikeLike
Was there a friggin Clinton nearby???
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
So how did he get it?
LikeLike
Well, your parents probably need to explain this to you (not some random guy on the internet), but when a man and a woman love each other very much….
LikeLike
Well… bye!
LikeLike
…and another thing….too many people want to go all nicey, nicey, “my mother taught me if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all”….etc. However, when someone is hell bent on destroying our duly elected president for no reason and his voters prior to that, in order to allow
the country to go full on socialist/communist/Marxist/globalist, etc. there IS nothing good to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s up to God to Judge now
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
They say “don’t speak ill of the dead” but they don’t say how long we should wait. After all, I think pretty much everything said about Hitler is bad and I’m reasonably sure he’s dead. So I think further details about this rule need to be spelled out.
Speaking ill of the evil is always allowed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
GOOD…he was a terrible person and was one of the people trying to destroy the USA….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any chance his seat can turn Republican?
LikeLike
No… It most likely will be given to his corrupt wife
LikeLike
Ugh.
LikeLike
At least she won’t have any seniority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is under investigation for $ laundering or some such….don’t think so
LikeLike
One of his kids then.. If he has any
LikeLike
Doubtful – looks to be gerrymandered around Baltimore – https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/MD/7
LikeLike
Not in Maryland unless Rino Hogan is able to do something about the gerrymandered congressional districts. Take as look at the congressional district map if you get a chance and explain districts 2 and 3 in a way that makes any sense. Just trying to figure out which is 2 and which is 3 is difficult enough. Baltimore City is divided among FOUR congressional districts. FOUR!!!! I could understand if it was two but FOUR???????
Cummings was my CONgress critter until I moved. Maryland is too expensive with no chance of any conservative policies being enacted.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for posting a realistic post regarding this mans death. Cummings made his own legacy. He had a choice to be corrupt or ethical. We will never win this current war by pretending he was ethical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bye Felicia!
LikeLike
Boo hoo
Never cared for the man.
LikeLike
Given how the left responds when a good conservative like Ronald Reagan dies, there will be no more niceties from me. I hope he’s on the same level of hell as John McCain. Thank you for telling it like it is Sundance!
LikeLike
How long before they blame President Trump for this? (if they haven’t already).
LikeLike
Earlier MSN Headline (now changed) :
Elijah Cummings Often The Target of Trump Dies at 68.
LikeLike
Trumps fault!
LikeLike
Everyone on the left was already prepared for Trump “badmouthing” Cummings:
Well played and ended with REPLACE!
I hope some black R takes this seat! It’s time for some big D city to fall to a Trump R!
I like Kimberly Klacik who makes a good case for herself in some TV appearances on Fox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this statement:
“His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”
At first glance, sounds all nicey nicey. But, in reality, it simply means that evil has lost a leader, and his replacement won’t have seniority or as much clout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was the toxic infection spewing hate and socialism.
LikeLike
There is no escaping Final Judgement.
LikeLike
Who takes over as committee chair now?
Does Pelosi appoint?
LikeLike
Yes. Pelosi has final say on filling the vacancy.
LikeLike
Does it have to be someone already on the committee?
Or do we see a Schitt, Swallowswell, or another Piglosi goon head it up?
LikeLike
Does it have to be someone already on the committee?
Or do we see a Schitt, Swallowswell, or another Piglosi goon head it up?
LikeLike
Hmmm… I wonder how will fake news tie this to President Trump?
LikeLike
Sorry, not sorry. May he rest in peace but I’m not sorry he is gone. Now we will get hypocrisy redux on how great he was for the next several days, having to endure all the spotlight seeking phonies in DC racing for the microphones.
LikeLike
What a shame
LikeLike
Was there ever a result to any investigations into all the grant $ that went to Baltimore, and it STILL being a rat-infested sh*t-hole? And his wife’s illegal $ grabbing between her for-profit and not-for-profit companies? She’s dirty, too. I truly hope those voters get someone to lead them out of that lazy, dirty mindset of dependence on “programs” and govt assistance . There’s no excuse for leaving trash bags in your yard to attract rats. There’s able-bodied people there – help yourselves!
LikeLike
He’s a Democrat, so at least he’ll be able to keep voting. Does that work with members of Congress too?
LikeLike
Will he get McCain funeral? They were equally corrupt, they both hated Trump and did everything to undermine him. He deserves to be honored as McCain.
LikeLike
Of all the communists/race baiting haters in Congress, this guy was America’s enemy #1. Cant stand how they used race to pit us against each other.
But I digress. We are supposed to be the civil side.
Barf. Millions of African American youth suffered at this mans hands. The worst!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So who moves up to replace him as chairman, Rep. Connolly? ( https://oversight.house.gov/members ) Cummings was a loyal gunslinger for Pelosi, big shoes to fill.
3 members of the squad on that committee; hopefully they make a big stink about who should be chairman.
LikeLike
Here comes another Funeral service where the main theme will be PDT not invited and bash him during he services.
LikeLike
He transitioned easily from the slums of Baltimore to the moral slums of Washington DC improving neither!
LikeLike
Bon Voyage
LikeLike
In reading the article about his deteriorating health, it sounds much more like the congressman contracted a MRSA infection post heart surgery. The common and once harmless staph infection is now a killer because the bug became resistant to almost all antibiotics.
I suspect the long recuperation after heart surgery was due to that and the more recent knee surgery complications were related. For some people, the last remaining antibiotic treatments for MRSA are ineffective.
Third stage syphilis usually leaves people unable to sound coherent. He sounded coherent to me last I saw him.
LikeLike
Could he possibly have spread his disease amongst the other Chairmen, and , hopefully, Pelosi?
LikeLike
🔥🔥🔥… awaits!
LikeLike
President Trump was classy as usual with his remarks about evil Corrupt Cummings.
That is all I can say in print.
LikeLike