Elijah Cummings, Corrupt Democrat Who Weaponized IRS to Target Catherine Engelbrecht, is DEAD…

Posted on October 17, 2019 by

Elijah Cummings is dead.  He was 68.

Cummings Corrupt Legacy Here

News reports indicate his death was due to a toxic infection, possibly a severe strain of Treponema pallidum that was dormant and reanimated following surgery.

  1. amjean says:
    October 17, 2019 at 10:59 am

    Thank you for telling it like it is/was. He was evil.

    • PInky1920 says:
      October 17, 2019 at 11:09 am

      I’m past the point of caring about anyone who wants to destroy America.

      I’m glad he’s not here to terrorize the USA any longer; my only regret is that he didn’t take a lot more with him.

      • Pedro Morales says:
        October 17, 2019 at 11:16 am

        This disease has several knows pathologies and names according to medical experts. Although I am not a doctor I do play the role of gynecologist #1 with my girlfriend. So let me translate some more similar names of this disease for my fellow treepers
        Treponema Pallidum
        Trumpema Paommeram
        Trumpena Baoomeram
        Trumpen Baommeran
        Trump Boomerang

      • margarite1 says:
        October 17, 2019 at 11:19 am

        I’d prefer he was in prison over being dead. Whoever is next has every reason t think they can get away with it also.

    • Pedro Morales says:
      October 17, 2019 at 11:11 am

      Was there a friggin Clinton nearby???

  2. Daniel says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am

    Treponema pallidum is a spirochaete bacterium with various subspecies that cause the diseases syphilis, bejel, and yaws. It is transmitted only amongst humans.

  3. buckeyejames says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Well… bye!

  4. amjean says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:01 am

    …and another thing….too many people want to go all nicey, nicey, “my mother taught me if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all”….etc. However, when someone is hell bent on destroying our duly elected president for no reason and his voters prior to that, in order to allow
    the country to go full on socialist/communist/Marxist/globalist, etc. there IS nothing good to say.

  5. Bob says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:03 am

    GOOD…he was a terrible person and was one of the people trying to destroy the USA….

  6. delighteddeplorable says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:03 am

    Any chance his seat can turn Republican?

  7. LKAinLA says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Thank you Sundance for posting a realistic post regarding this mans death. Cummings made his own legacy. He had a choice to be corrupt or ethical. We will never win this current war by pretending he was ethical.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Lefty says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Bye Felicia!

  9. Menotrite says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:05 am

    Boo hoo
    Never cared for the man.

  10. donnyvee says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Given how the left responds when a good conservative like Ronald Reagan dies, there will be no more niceties from me. I hope he’s on the same level of hell as John McCain. Thank you for telling it like it is Sundance!

  11. Binkser1 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:06 am

    How long before they blame President Trump for this? (if they haven’t already).

  12. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Everyone on the left was already prepared for Trump “badmouthing” Cummings:

    Well played and ended with REPLACE!
    I hope some black R takes this seat! It’s time for some big D city to fall to a Trump R!
    I like Kimberly Klacik who makes a good case for herself in some TV appearances on Fox.

    • guru1966 says:
      October 17, 2019 at 11:11 am

      Love this statement:
      “His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”
      At first glance, sounds all nicey nicey. But, in reality, it simply means that evil has lost a leader, and his replacement won’t have seniority or as much clout.

  13. Nick the Deplorable says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:09 am

    He was the toxic infection spewing hate and socialism.

  14. scruffyleon says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:09 am

    There is no escaping Final Judgement.

    Like

    October 17, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Who takes over as committee chair now?

    Does Pelosi appoint?

  16. TheHumanCondition says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Hmmm… I wonder how will fake news tie this to President Trump?

  17. anniesezso says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Sorry, not sorry. May he rest in peace but I’m not sorry he is gone. Now we will get hypocrisy redux on how great he was for the next several days, having to endure all the spotlight seeking phonies in DC racing for the microphones.

  18. Newman says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:13 am

    What a shame

  19. mugzey302 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Was there ever a result to any investigations into all the grant $ that went to Baltimore, and it STILL being a rat-infested sh*t-hole? And his wife’s illegal $ grabbing between her for-profit and not-for-profit companies? She’s dirty, too. I truly hope those voters get someone to lead them out of that lazy, dirty mindset of dependence on “programs” and govt assistance . There’s no excuse for leaving trash bags in your yard to attract rats. There’s able-bodied people there – help yourselves!

  20. flatlandgoober says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:14 am

    He’s a Democrat, so at least he’ll be able to keep voting. Does that work with members of Congress too?

  21. Marina Sapir says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Will he get McCain funeral? They were equally corrupt, they both hated Trump and did everything to undermine him. He deserves to be honored as McCain.

  22. Bigly says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Of all the communists/race baiting haters in Congress, this guy was America’s enemy #1. Cant stand how they used race to pit us against each other.

    But I digress. We are supposed to be the civil side.

    Barf. Millions of African American youth suffered at this mans hands. The worst!

  23. dd_sc says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:16 am

    So who moves up to replace him as chairman, Rep. Connolly? ( https://oversight.house.gov/members ) Cummings was a loyal gunslinger for Pelosi, big shoes to fill.

    3 members of the squad on that committee; hopefully they make a big stink about who should be chairman.

  24. Koot Katmando says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:18 am

    Here comes another Funeral service where the main theme will be PDT not invited and bash him during he services.

  25. Bubby says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:18 am

    He transitioned easily from the slums of Baltimore to the moral slums of Washington DC improving neither!

  27. Tl Howard says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:19 am

    In reading the article about his deteriorating health, it sounds much more like the congressman contracted a MRSA infection post heart surgery. The common and once harmless staph infection is now a killer because the bug became resistant to almost all antibiotics.

    I suspect the long recuperation after heart surgery was due to that and the more recent knee surgery complications were related. For some people, the last remaining antibiotic treatments for MRSA are ineffective.

    Third stage syphilis usually leaves people unable to sound coherent. He sounded coherent to me last I saw him.

  28. gda53 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:20 am

    Could he possibly have spread his disease amongst the other Chairmen, and , hopefully, Pelosi?

  29. hocuspocus13 says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:22 am

    🔥🔥🔥… awaits!

  30. InAz says:
    October 17, 2019 at 11:22 am

    President Trump was classy as usual with his remarks about evil Corrupt Cummings.

    That is all I can say in print.

