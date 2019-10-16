President Trump Hosts Italian-American Reception at White House…

Posted on October 16, 2019 by

This evening President Donald Trump hosted a reception to honor Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter, Laura Mattarellla.   President Trump began by saying: “Today we celebrate the extraordinary friendship between Italy and the United States and we honor the faith and courage of the incredible Italian American community. The people in that community have done so much for our country.”  [Video Below]

.

President Mattarella began by stressing how grateful he was “for your words of friendship. And I also listened with a great deal of pleasure to the words you spoke a few minutes ago mentioning all the bonds we share.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to President Trump Hosts Italian-American Reception at White House…

  1. susanphd says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    The president of Italy has a beautiful command of language. He exemplifies a true and classic statesman. Very rare to see. Shimon Peres of Israel was at that high level of diplomacy. Beautifully spoken and charming. .

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • felipe says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:19 pm

      Thank you SD for this wonderful video. PDJT is killing it on so many levels here. A major shout out to the Italian-American community with Mario Andretti, unwavering support for Columbus Day, recognition of Sergio being the first president of Italy from Sicily, etc. He’s so at-ease with going off-prompter and so aware at all moments of his esteemed guests, his immediate audience, his larger video audience and the ever-present ‘fake news’ press. Also loved the impromptu non-PC commentary about who ‘looks Italian’ or not… and to Steve Mnuchin: “I really don’t think you’re very Italian, Steve”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • coloradochloe says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:30 pm

        A lovely comment felipe.

        I haven’t been to Italy in over 40 years but I remember the beautiful countryside, the beautiful and amazing artwork and the wonderful people.

        Italians were so very “Italian”.

        I mean that as a compliment.

        Like

        Reply
  2. tonyE says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    While Trump is being First Class Diplomatic, the Third Class Politician is home, sulking, tail between her legs, holding onto a Costco 1.75L Vodka bottle.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. WSB says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Perfect! It’s Wednesday!!!!!!! 🍝

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. JoeMeek says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Lunga vita Columbus !

    Like

    Reply
  5. Joe says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    My uncle lies in an American military cemetery, in Italy. He was killed behind enemy lines. The Italian villagers that found his body have passed on their appreciation, of his sacrifice, to their progeny. It’s actually profound. We have strong bonds with Italy that go generations deep.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. littleanniefannie says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I missed our beautiful FLOTUS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. JRD says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Love you Potus but Commie Mattarella makes this Italian American with dual citizenship sick.

    EU loving Mattarella screwed the Italian people and brokered the government of Soros’ puppet Renzi and Di Maio.

    May all these Leftists Mattarella, Renzi, Di Maio, Gentiloni, and Conte rot in hell.

    Italians overwhelmingly want Salvini.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. OSP says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Schiff was right PDJT is a mafia boss

    Like

    Reply
  10. Richie says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Pelosi is Italian Trash. Not to be confused with all the patriotic Italian Americans

    Like

    Reply
  11. GB Bari says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Nice closing speeches. Hope our President made some headway with Italy on trade. And other areas of importance…….

    Like

    Reply
  12. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Love this. Alla famiglia

    Like

    Reply
  13. dreamguardian007 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    After all the crap our President put up with today in particular, while doing the wonderful work that he does every day, he hosts and honors Italy this evening; and he honors America even more by being the President that our Founders surely envisioned for times like these. What a Statesman. What a President!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s