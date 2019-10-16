President Trump Hosts Italian-American Reception at White House…

This evening President Donald Trump hosted a reception to honor Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter, Laura Mattarellla. President Trump began by saying: “Today we celebrate the extraordinary friendship between Italy and the United States and we honor the faith and courage of the incredible Italian American community. The people in that community have done so much for our country.” [Video Below]

President Mattarella began by stressing how grateful he was “for your words of friendship. And I also listened with a great deal of pleasure to the words you spoke a few minutes ago mentioning all the bonds we share.”

