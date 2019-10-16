President Trump Hosts Italian-American Reception at White House…

This evening President Donald Trump hosted a reception to honor Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter, Laura Mattarellla. President Trump began by saying: “Today we celebrate the extraordinary friendship between Italy and the United States and we honor the faith and courage of the incredible Italian American community. The people in that community have done so much for our country.” [Video Below]
.
President Mattarella began by stressing how grateful he was “for your words of friendship. And I also listened with a great deal of pleasure to the words you spoke a few minutes ago mentioning all the bonds we share.”
The president of Italy has a beautiful command of language. He exemplifies a true and classic statesman. Very rare to see. Shimon Peres of Israel was at that high level of diplomacy. Beautifully spoken and charming. .
Thank you SD for this wonderful video. PDJT is killing it on so many levels here. A major shout out to the Italian-American community with Mario Andretti, unwavering support for Columbus Day, recognition of Sergio being the first president of Italy from Sicily, etc. He’s so at-ease with going off-prompter and so aware at all moments of his esteemed guests, his immediate audience, his larger video audience and the ever-present ‘fake news’ press. Also loved the impromptu non-PC commentary about who ‘looks Italian’ or not… and to Steve Mnuchin: “I really don’t think you’re very Italian, Steve”
A lovely comment felipe.
I haven’t been to Italy in over 40 years but I remember the beautiful countryside, the beautiful and amazing artwork and the wonderful people.
Italians were so very “Italian”.
I mean that as a compliment.
While Trump is being First Class Diplomatic, the Third Class Politician is home, sulking, tail between her legs, holding onto a Costco 1.75L Vodka bottle.
…I always thought that Third Class reprobate, Hilary, guzzled cheap wine…
Believe tony’s talking about Nancy.
Probably but it applies to Old Hitlery*, too … But Nancy P. Lousy wouldn’t blemish herself with something as déclassé as booze from Costco … Nosiree Bob! Nothing but Top Shelf for Nancy P. Lousy!
* Legal Disclosure: Old Hitlery ®™ is a registered Trade Mark of the DNC. Both Old Hitlery and the DNC are wholly-owned subsidiaries of George Soros.
Shrillary is not a Third Class politician.
Shrillary has no class.
Ripple
😂🤣😂🤣👍
Somewhere in Modesto, the Gallo brothers are smiling …
Criples
The Empress of Château Swill Chardonnay, doncha know …
A clear statement tonyE, just missing one little word so people know just how Good President Trump is and how bad the witch is:
Pelosi’s bottle of vodka a day.
Perfect! It’s Wednesday!!!!!!! 🍝
Prince Spaghetti night.
LOL….HAD to!
“Anthony!”
Lunga vita Columbus !
My uncle lies in an American military cemetery, in Italy. He was killed behind enemy lines. The Italian villagers that found his body have passed on their appreciation, of his sacrifice, to their progeny. It’s actually profound. We have strong bonds with Italy that go generations deep.
What? No Nancy?
I missed our beautiful FLOTUS
Love you Potus but Commie Mattarella makes this Italian American with dual citizenship sick.
EU loving Mattarella screwed the Italian people and brokered the government of Soros’ puppet Renzi and Di Maio.
May all these Leftists Mattarella, Renzi, Di Maio, Gentiloni, and Conte rot in hell.
Italians overwhelmingly want Salvini.
I hear you, but I strongly suspect that some lumps are being taken out. That was today’s mission.
Besides…. “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”
Schiff was right PDJT is a mafia boss
Pelosi is Italian Trash. Not to be confused with all the patriotic Italian Americans
Nice closing speeches. Hope our President made some headway with Italy on trade. And other areas of importance…….
Love this. Alla famiglia
After all the crap our President put up with today in particular, while doing the wonderful work that he does every day, he hosts and honors Italy this evening; and he honors America even more by being the President that our Founders surely envisioned for times like these. What a Statesman. What a President!
