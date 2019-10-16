House Leadership React to the End of “Nation Building” as a Business Model…

“Nation Building” is a very lucrative enterprise in/around Washington DC.   Here’s what happens when that business opportunity is removed from the UniParty financial portfolio:

  1. lurker2 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Was she the only female Senator or Representative in the room? If so, it’s all the worse. Women in high positions need to not behave like toddlers because it ends up making all women look bad by supporting stereotypes that women are too emotional or women can’t handle tough situations. She’s a complete embarrassment/

  2. Pew-Anon says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Yay! Mine voted NO. Thanks for posting the list.

    • Ordinaryman says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:52 pm

      RINO McHenry from NC House district 10 voted against the President. I Just sent him a piece of my mind and will call his office tomorrow. He has a consistent record of voting UNIPARTY line. He needs to be replaced! We always get 5 people running each time he is in the republican primary level. The only way I will ever vote for him again is if President Trump endorses him. Not voting Democratic but I may just sit his vote as no show.

  3. Mike in a Truck says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    I expect the Lunatic Communist Democrats to behave as they do. But Republicans? Oh well theres a thing called the 2020 Elections coming up.

  4. Reserved55 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Any doubt who butters his bread?

    • GB Bari says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      Make no mistake about it, Brit.
      The President is in NO political trouble because he kept his campaign promise to the 63 million citizens who voted for him.

      • NC Patriot says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:22 pm

        And POTUS is the COC so he decides! Besides a Military Commander suggested he move the small group of troops out of harms way—-which he did.) It wasn’t strictly a campaign promise.

        He believes you fight with economic weapons before military where possible because fewer lives are lost. But so many in Congress would fight any war they could.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:48 pm

        Love that, GB. Brit Hume is the one in trouble, and he knows it. How did he even escape that affair with Megan-with-a-Y unscathed? He’s a used rag.

        • GB Bari says:
          October 16, 2019 at 11:17 pm

          I once used to really like Brit. He seemed to keep his head glued on when others were frothing at the republicans. I always thought he seemed to use better logic. But then PDJT came along and Brit showed his true colors.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      This is like voting “against” climate change. Politicians love to be on the side of the angels. But if you take your colleagues seriously, like Macron in France taxing gasoline to “change” the climate, you’ll suddenly be in that “political trouble” Hume prognosticates.

      Some day soon, a President, probably our Trump, when an incipient crisis appears, will simply turn to the Congress and say “You’re my co-equal, Nancy? Perfect; I’m not doing a damn thing until you direct me, specifically, what to do. Absolutely no military action without your order.”

    • littleflower481 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      Those R’s didn’t just vote against POTUS, they voted against the 95% of the Republicans who support the President and the 63 million who voted for him. I am wondering who they think they represent.

  5. railer says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Lindsey Graham better watch out. There is a MASSIVE threat contained in Trump’s statements below. Graham has been posturing like he can buddy up with Trump and then knife him if the time ever comes. Guess what, there was another guy playing that game at the same time, and he can speak directly to Graham’s voters. All he has to do is suddenly TURN, and state the reasons why he did so, and let the voters decide. That’s the downside of clumsily playing the insider game with Trump. He did the same thing with Theresa May, endorsing her sorta, then in the end shivving her when she departed from what he thought was best. It definitely was part of why she had to get out. Trump changing his mind about somebody when he doesn’t get what he wants is a pretty potent weapon, if they previously sought his alliance in any way. He’s a very seductive guy. These poor Swamp creatures are a befuddled bunch if they think they can outwit him.

    “I think Lindsey should focus on Judiciary. He ought to find out about what happened with Comey, what happened with McCabe, Lisa, what happened with Peter Strzok, what happened with President Obama, what happened with Brennan,” he said, referring to a cast of his favorite political punching bags who played a role in the Russia investigation.
    “That’s what Lindsey ought to focus on,” he continued. “That’s what the people of South Carolina want him to focus on. The people of South Carolina don’t want us to get into a war with Turkey, a NATO member, or with Syria.”
    Trump brandished his political bona fides as proof, arguing that he knew South Carolinians wanted to see troops return to the U.S. because “I won an election based on that. Whether it’s good or bad, that’s the way it is. If you look at this country, I’d be willing to bet anything — political instinct — that’s what the country wants.”

  6. Loren says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    We have all seen this before, right! Its all show no go. Pure show piece. President Trump is destroying the ‘SWAMP’, doubt it not.

    Great job President Trump and Thank You.

  7. Lottacats says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Bi-tch Be Gone! She’s always got a bad attitude, she hates him and it shows. Her snarky looks and handshakes are cringeworthy. She always been the name caller.

  8. woohoowee says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President!

    I ain’t gonna study war no more, Hallelujah

  9. spoogels says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Gerry and the Atrics

    The Muppet Show: Geri & The Atrics “Ramalamadingdong”

  10. Blind no Longer says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    War as a business that pads the pocketbooks of politicians and their families and friends…has been exposed! Some of these asshats in D.C. better wake up and smell the leftover truth bombs that President Trump WON on.
    We see the false flags and CIA/intelligence conspirators for what they are now. No more precious American blood shed for people who have been fighting each other for thousands of years, and will be fighting each other for another thousand years regardless of whether we help them or not.

  11. Dar Adal says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Me thinks the Botox has entered Nancy’s brain which now moves as little as her face.

    • IGiveUp says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:55 pm

      She’s a terrible human and a terrible American but she’s a fabulous politician. The same could be said for Schumer, Feinstein, Lindsay Graham, McConnell, and a very few others.

      • clodfobble says:
        October 16, 2019 at 10:05 pm

        By those standards… don’t forget Stalin and Hitler.

        • Raptors2020 says:
          October 16, 2019 at 10:48 pm

          As a teenager I read a journalist named Richard Needham; he taught that no one needed political power in order to do good. You can do good today, wherever you are, whatever you are. You don’t need to spend money on lawn signs and bumper stickers: spend that money on doing good.

          People seek political office mostly for the allure of power. The Left attracts the worst people because they want the most power. An eternal truth.

  12. HB says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Zoom in on the President’s face in the middle picture. That’s an incredulous look.

    “What the f!&# are you talkin about Nancy?”

  13. clodfobble says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    POTUS Trump truly knows how to skin the dems and their “repub” uni-party clones to reveal the war mongering monsters they really are. The war profiteers pay the war mongers in congress millions to do their bidding and a token troop reduction brings out the TDS hate in abundance. President Trump is a man of the people. The swamp… well it is just disgusting.

  14. Sigh2016 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Awww…nan and chuckles gots the sadz. Seriously, that first picture, though.

  15. mylabs5 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    She’s like a dating site skank who is trying to get revenge on a guy who snubbed her, like Glenn Close in “Fatal Attraction”. Any day now I expect her send Trump a dead bunny. If she keeps it up Trump should report her to the FBI for stalking.

  16. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    She makes it her twitter cover photo. Scary. Her advisors need help too.

    https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/16/politics/nancy-pelosi-trump-twitter-cover-photo/index.html

  17. bessie2003 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Really like the lighting in the cabinet room, the eagle shaped sconces holding the large globes, sets a wonderfully commanding tone. All that new lighting, I think it’s new, very pretty.

  18. annieoakley says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Did Nan make that finger pointed at the President of the United States into a gun? A 12 year old has been charged with a FELONY for doing just that to HER tormentors.

  19. Caius Lowell says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    All you need to know about nation building can be learned in Afghanistan, a huge waste of American time, resources, and lives…

