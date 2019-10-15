The People’s POTUS….

We interrupt our worries and fret-filled daily programming for a brief respite.
Remember when President Trump had the boys and girls Little League champs at the White House last week?…
~ click the pics to enlarge ~
There’s a whole lot of fun happening there….
Come to think of it, President Trump has a remarkable ability to focus on the big picture amid circumstances that would likely overwhelm most people. His ability to live in the moment and compartmentalize challenges is a very significant strength.
It would be challenging for anyone to face complex global issues and geopolitics, while simultaneously battling domestic political adversaries…. let alone, stop mid-day and give 100% of your attentive self to celebrate with a group of kids and ensure they understood how valuable and important they are…. Yup, President Donald Trump can do that.
Moments later, back to the ‘complicated business‘.
~ Again, click to enlarge ~
Somewhere deep in the locked recesses of Pelosi, Schumer and crew; in a place they would never admit; I’ll bet you a donut they admire and respect a scale of fortitude and focus they have never seen before. Even through the hate and opposition, the gnats must wonder how come they cannot put a visible dent in this President’s focus and resolve…
Something special.
We now return you to the regularly scheduled fake-news crisis du jour.
Day #999 continues…
Talk about getting the tingles! Now THAT is what America is all about! Just look at all those proud smiles!
8^)))))))))
How every day could be if the leftists wanted the best for America and not their pocketbooks.
wholeheartedly agree. Very sad, but those photos make me so happy! There is nothing in this world like making a difference in a child’s life!
btw, why do I have a sad face pink thing? I’m not that!
God bless Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. MAGA TRUMP 2020
Amen to that.
Reminds me of President Reagan……the “Teflon President”. No matter what they threw at him, it wouldn’t stick.
Phil Hartman – boy, oh boy, was he ever the master of his comedic craft!
Iran-Contra. I agree 100% with its goal, fight commies, but it was seriously illegal. William Barr agreed with former CIA head George HW Bush’s desire to pardon the perps, they were pardoned, and he then supplied Bush with the legal justification for invading Panama in operation “Shut up previous CIA asset Manuel Noriega” less that one year after GHWB took office. Move along, nothing to see here…
Pres Trump looks happier in that photo than I have ever seen him-happier even than on election night!!!
What a remarkable man. I am both proud and thankful to have Donald Trump as POTUS.
Thanks…I needed that 👸
Of course it got zero coverage on the networks.
Even without the professional photos and videos of their day at the White House, the trip home on Air Force 1 and, for the boys, an appearance on stage at the President’s rally, it was an unforgettable day for those champs! With all of that, even more so.
I wonder if any of those parents are Trump haters. They certainly didnt pass up the opportunity to get to the white house, or fly on AF1. I wonder!!
That is a good question. It looks like the father who was in the photo with his daughter and Pres. Trump (around 0:13) is a Trump supporter.
very nice! I have thought the same many times myself. I also wonder how anyone can hate PDT for how he talks. they say its all lies coming out of his mouth but when I hear him talking he is always so very positive, terms like great people, wonderful state….he always has such nice things to say. how can they turn it into negative talk. He is the most positive person I hear on the news. lol. And through all of this, he remains a Rock…you never see him get down. They try to catch him in a bad mood or down moment, but I see very little if any.
Loved this! Thanks for being a great example of an adult that can manage himself amid challenges both foreign and domestic! I’m impressed with you President Trump.
Wonderful unflappable president.
Who’s the man? He’s the man!
President Trump is a man for all seasons. Truly divine intervention. We have been blessed.
Thank you Sundance! “Something Special” INDEED! President Donald Trump: the real deal!
Mount Rushmore awaits President Trump! MAGA!!
Trump simply relishes the fight. Fighting actually energizes him rather than hurt him. I actually believe that they way to defeat Trump is to make things boring for him lol !
No, he’s a one man wrecking crew that is relentless in pursuing his goals and most importantly, about winning for this country! We are so lucky and thanks to all the patriots around the nation that had the courage and commonsense to take a chance on him to be our president, sensing that we needed a major change in direction for our beloved nation otherwise we were going down and down fast!
Now, we have hope. We have a bright future, where the US will remain the undisputed superpower of this century. China will not be the same when Trump is done with them. They were on a trajectory to surpass us, now with Trump, they don’t stand a chance!
Neither does the EU! MAGA!!
Carve a new one just for two, Washington and Trump. One founded the nation, the other is saving the nation.
LORD,i thank you that you continue to keep President Donald John Trump in your hands,we cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them with the fire of your glory according to Zachariah 2;5 ,that no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family and this nation shall prosper.Lord we thank you and glorify your holy name,in Jesus name we pray,Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
Amén !
Amen
TUUS SUM EGO SALUUM ME FAC – Latin
SALAME, COMOYO, SOY UN REY – Spanish
“Drive Them Away, Make Me Safe, Let The Wicked Perish At The Presence of GOD”
Amen.
In Jesus name, amen.
Sorry but Trump needs to be out on the warpath, not sitting around with a bunch of kids who play baseball.
Is there anything better YOU could be doing?
I am glad you are not one of his advisers.
Even Trump needs an occasional diversion. A little R and R.
Ding, ding. You win the dumbest comment of 2019.
Hehe… troll crossing… and a bush-league troll at that.
First of all, a meeting like this seems to make Pres Trump happy and that makes ME happy!
Secondly, this kind of photo solidifies his connection with his base-in other words us-which is mega important in tough times.
Even the bravest of soldiers needs some time of rest. Constant, unrelenting exhaustion leads to costly mistakes.
Leave the kid alone (talking about Pres Trump) He’s earned some time with non-critics.
Even Geronimo needed a little time off the warpath.
A pundit once said that if Al Gore had put on a Tennessee Vols hat and attended a Vols football game, he would have won. Instead, he failed to carry his own state.
Sometimes the little things count for a lot.
He was.
This event with the kids…
Happened during the day he had the phase one negotiation with China finishing, after flying late back to DC from a 1.75 hr on fire speech during the Minneapolis re-election rally
He took the time for separate selfies with each-one-of-them, then took half of them on a once in a life time flight aboard AF1 to the boys’ home state of La. to do a ‘get out the vote’ rally
Which btw, seemed to have worked very well for the GOP of that state
Well Harry Reid actually showed some respect in a backhanded way but respect nonetheless. And I got chills reading this article. POTUS is like Superman.
Sundance, you are the absolute best♡♡♡
See that wooden box thingy on his desk? I think that has a button on it that he hits whenever he wants another diet coke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Punch it twice and they bring him TWO scoops of ice cream…
I just showed this clip to my wife and she thought it was really special. He has the gift of making people feel important. These youngsters will never forget this.
Then he brought those boys back to Louisiana on AF1
LikeLiked by 3 people
The coolest thing, ever.
I can’t imagine how thrilled they must have been. It was such a nice thing for him to do.
What a fabulous experience! Those kids are probably still walking on clouds. Winners!
Just a thought triggered by those incredible Little League photos. The Resolute Desk has to be renamed:
‘Resolute PDJT desk’. Forevermore.
So a quick Treeper lookup history. The Resolute Desk was commissioned by Queen Victoria, from the ship’s oak timbers when HMS Resolute was finally decommissioned after having been returned to her after capture by the US Navy, post Civil War. Was originally presented to President Rutherford Hayes in 1880. Modified twice: once by FDR to seal the formerly open front to hide his polio braces, and once by Truman to change the seal’s Eagle facing from Peace (olive branch)to War (arrows), deliberately opposite of the Peace facing Presidential Seal, during the start of the Korean War.
And now we have PDJT using it as the best ‘reality TV‘ prop in history. Ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ristvan, “PDJT Resolute” ? LOVE it!!!!!
>How truly profound
The greatest President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The greatest President.
Sundance,
If admiration = ‘How dare you laugh and have fun while I am impeaching you. ‘
and respect = ‘Curse you, foiled again.’,
Then I owe you the best donuts around.
But there must also be a part of them that is never willing to admit that this uncouth denizen of Queens is beating them hands down at every turn. And there is only disgust that he wins at everything foreign and domestic.
And yet, they never give up.
Honestly, Lawfare ought to rename itself Acme Traps for Wile E Geniuses.
And Trump goes “Beep Beep” Zoooom.
And I’ll bet YOU a donut that the “complicated business” is just as much fun for him. [wink]
Just as a major league baseball player makes hitting a home run on a 95 mph fastball look smooth and easy, or a pro golfer makes a 225-yard 4 iron dead-stop onto a green look like just another little pitch, PDJT handles international relations like he’s been doing it all his life. He will be the model for conducting 21st century American diplomacy for decades to come. And we get to watch it all unfold in real time. Interesting times.
Thanks to Trump and everyone working with him.
At this point I trust him 100%
God bless President Trump. Thank God for President Trump!!!
Remember that President Trump left Xi to speak to the world
and then
rejoined Xi for chocolate cake; and 2 scoops of ice cream.
>Boom !
Celebrating 1000 days of President Trump tomorrow!! Flags flying here 🇺🇲
Beautiful!!! Didn’t know about the LLSB Champs as the news only showed the LLBB Champs boarding AF1
SD, thanks for posting.
Yea day 999 and it still continues….Now leftists are Rabid that John Bolton will now be their savior…. Lots of chatter about him be called to testify….. and I laugh….Hard…
Can you Imagine Bolton testifying Against President Trump? Will he do it…Nope the leftists think he will… and what is the reason he won’t
Then the leftists could be back on power…. and the only thing that stands in the way Of Bush, Channey, Rice and Bolton being tried for war crimes….Is President Trump
Think about that good and hard… Once in power… you know they are coming after him
President Trump consistently reinforces the multiple reasons we voted for him. God bless our President.
Oh yeah Sundance, you can bet the older democrat “leaders” hold a well hidden admiration and respect, and they probably wish the party (puppet masters) they’re so completely beholden to would allow them to try and make some gains with actual American citizens
Pelosi, Schumer and those of their ilk, the ones who’ve been around a long time, know damn well socialism, open borders, anti-law enforcement and the rest of the radical agenda not only won’t work, but will destroy the country
They absolutely know that, but they pretend to be into it, all the while knowing the lasting harm it will do
They’re not socialists or communists. They’re not even leftists. They know better than that
They used to espouse a mild form of liberalism, but now they bend to their global masters and their radical minions in the party. That’s what makes them so disgusting and so dangerous
And President Trump looked at these children and said to himself, “I do not want any of these kids dying, or losing limbs, in Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria or in fighting Turkey., and the Lord again smiled approvingly at him.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 bravo SD for bringing us back to enjoying the moment and all accomplishments we Americans have already enjoyed in the last +/-3 yrs of the people’s POTUS.
In 2018 my husband and I made 3x’s the income we did in 2017, but paid the same amount in taxes thanks to the presidents tax reform. This president allowed us to enjoy the fruits of our labor- talk about the American dream. 💯 I hope to see more stories of prosperity here and across the country ☺️🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
This man is so much MORE than the republicans ever wished for.. and yet they are throwing it all away.. what could he do if he was unfettered for this country? We will never know.. Imagine every single person in this country smiling like the group in these pictures.. Imagine if the democrats could just go into a dark room and plan how to screw everything up again in 5 years.. instead of making people hate them more than they did before 2016.. Imagine if the republicans understood, based on their defiance or reluctance to have Trump’s back, that if there two of republicans and one democrat were standing on a corner it would be a hard decision to pick which to spit on. So much opportunity wasted….
The Boston RedSox were not American enough to accept the President’s invitation as a team ! Shame !
Thank God Biden won’t be doing this. You can imagine where his nose and his hands would be.
DJT , America’s greatest President. Basta.
When will these kids be “subpoenaed”?
What about that bunch from the NHL?
Somebody knows something that the President said or did, and we are going to get to the bottom of it.
