The People’s POTUS….

October 15, 2019

We interrupt our worries and fret-filled daily programming for a brief respite.

Remember when President Trump had the boys and girls Little League champs at the White House last week?…

~ click the pics to enlarge ~

There’s a whole lot of fun happening there….

Come to think of it, President Trump has a remarkable ability to focus on the big picture amid circumstances that would likely overwhelm most people.   His ability to live in the moment and compartmentalize challenges is a very significant strength.

It would be challenging for anyone to face complex global issues and geopolitics, while simultaneously battling domestic political adversaries…. let alone, stop mid-day and give 100% of your attentive self to celebrate with a group of kids and ensure they understood how valuable and important they are….  Yup, President Donald Trump can do that.

Moments later, back to the ‘complicated business‘.

~ Again, click to enlarge ~

Somewhere deep in the locked recesses of Pelosi, Schumer and crew; in a place they would never admit; I’ll bet you a donut they admire and respect a scale of fortitude and focus they have never seen before. Even through the hate and opposition, the gnats must wonder how come they cannot put a visible dent in this President’s focus and resolve…

Something special.

We now return you to the regularly scheduled fake-news crisis du jour.

Day #999 continues…

75 Responses to The People’s POTUS….

  1. ❌🐸🐸Trump Babe🐸🐸❌ (@DeplorableBabe) says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Talk about getting the tingles! Now THAT is what America is all about! Just look at all those proud smiles!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. John Davis says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    God bless Donald John Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. MAGA TRUMP 2020

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Roni says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Reminds me of President Reagan……the “Teflon President”. No matter what they threw at him, it wouldn’t stick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • @ChicagoBri says:
      October 15, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      Phil Hartman – boy, oh boy, was he ever the master of his comedic craft!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Zippy says:
      October 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      Iran-Contra. I agree 100% with its goal, fight commies, but it was seriously illegal. William Barr agreed with former CIA head George HW Bush’s desire to pardon the perps, they were pardoned, and he then supplied Bush with the legal justification for invading Panama in operation “Shut up previous CIA asset Manuel Noriega” less that one year after GHWB took office. Move along, nothing to see here…

      Like

      Reply
  5. mikeyboo says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Pres Trump looks happier in that photo than I have ever seen him-happier even than on election night!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. nuwildcat1977 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    What a remarkable man. I am both proud and thankful to have Donald Trump as POTUS.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. hocuspocus13 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Thanks…I needed that 👸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. L4grasshopper says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Of course it got zero coverage on the networks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. technoaesthete says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Even without the professional photos and videos of their day at the White House, the trip home on Air Force 1 and, for the boys, an appearance on stage at the President’s rally, it was an unforgettable day for those champs! With all of that, even more so.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Deborah Fehr says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    very nice! I have thought the same many times myself. I also wonder how anyone can hate PDT for how he talks. they say its all lies coming out of his mouth but when I hear him talking he is always so very positive, terms like great people, wonderful state….he always has such nice things to say. how can they turn it into negative talk. He is the most positive person I hear on the news. lol. And through all of this, he remains a Rock…you never see him get down. They try to catch him in a bad mood or down moment, but I see very little if any.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Just My Essentials . Life says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Loved this! Thanks for being a great example of an adult that can manage himself amid challenges both foreign and domestic! I’m impressed with you President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. mopar2016 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Wonderful unflappable president.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. TwoLaine says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Who’s the man? He’s the man!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Janie M. says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    President Trump is a man for all seasons. Truly divine intervention. We have been blessed.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. nats1mom says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Thank you Sundance! “Something Special” INDEED! President Donald Trump: the real deal!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Finalage says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Mount Rushmore awaits President Trump! MAGA!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Finalage says:
      October 15, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Trump simply relishes the fight. Fighting actually energizes him rather than hurt him. I actually believe that they way to defeat Trump is to make things boring for him lol !

      No, he’s a one man wrecking crew that is relentless in pursuing his goals and most importantly, about winning for this country! We are so lucky and thanks to all the patriots around the nation that had the courage and commonsense to take a chance on him to be our president, sensing that we needed a major change in direction for our beloved nation otherwise we were going down and down fast!

      Now, we have hope. We have a bright future, where the US will remain the undisputed superpower of this century. China will not be the same when Trump is done with them. They were on a trajectory to surpass us, now with Trump, they don’t stand a chance!
      Neither does the EU! MAGA!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • lfhbrave says:
      October 15, 2019 at 6:35 pm

      Carve a new one just for two, Washington and Trump. One founded the nation, the other is saving the nation.

      Like

      Reply
  17. NICCO says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    LORD,i thank you that you continue to keep President Donald John Trump in your hands,we cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them with the fire of your glory according to Zachariah 2;5 ,that no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family and this nation shall prosper.Lord we thank you and glorify your holy name,in Jesus name we pray,Amen

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. Johnny Boost says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Sorry but Trump needs to be out on the warpath, not sitting around with a bunch of kids who play baseball.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Conversefive says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Well Harry Reid actually showed some respect in a backhanded way but respect nonetheless. And I got chills reading this article. POTUS is like Superman.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. magaxena58 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Sundance, you are the absolute best♡♡♡

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Sherri Young says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    See that wooden box thingy on his desk? I think that has a button on it that he hits whenever he wants another diet coke.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. 94corvette says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    I just showed this clip to my wife and she thought it was really special. He has the gift of making people feel important. These youngsters will never forget this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. bayoukiki says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Then he brought those boys back to Louisiana on AF1

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Abster says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    What a fabulous experience! Those kids are probably still walking on clouds. Winners!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Reserved55 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. ristvan says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Just a thought triggered by those incredible Little League photos. The Resolute Desk has to be renamed:
    ‘Resolute PDJT desk’. Forevermore.

    So a quick Treeper lookup history. The Resolute Desk was commissioned by Queen Victoria, from the ship’s oak timbers when HMS Resolute was finally decommissioned after having been returned to her after capture by the US Navy, post Civil War. Was originally presented to President Rutherford Hayes in 1880. Modified twice: once by FDR to seal the formerly open front to hide his polio braces, and once by Truman to change the seal’s Eagle facing from Peace (olive branch)to War (arrows), deliberately opposite of the Peace facing Presidential Seal, during the start of the Korean War.

    And now we have PDJT using it as the best ‘reality TV‘ prop in history. Ever.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Richard Whitney says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    The greatest President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Richard Whitney says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    The greatest President.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Jim in TN says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Sundance,

    If admiration = ‘How dare you laugh and have fun while I am impeaching you. ‘
    and respect = ‘Curse you, foiled again.’,
    Then I owe you the best donuts around.

    But there must also be a part of them that is never willing to admit that this uncouth denizen of Queens is beating them hands down at every turn. And there is only disgust that he wins at everything foreign and domestic.

    And yet, they never give up.

    Honestly, Lawfare ought to rename itself Acme Traps for Wile E Geniuses.

    And Trump goes “Beep Beep” Zoooom.

    Like

    Reply
  30. trapper says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    And I’ll bet YOU a donut that the “complicated business” is just as much fun for him. [wink]

    Just as a major league baseball player makes hitting a home run on a 95 mph fastball look smooth and easy, or a pro golfer makes a 225-yard 4 iron dead-stop onto a green look like just another little pitch, PDJT handles international relations like he’s been doing it all his life. He will be the model for conducting 21st century American diplomacy for decades to come. And we get to watch it all unfold in real time. Interesting times.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Thanks to Trump and everyone working with him.
    At this point I trust him 100%

    Like

    Reply
  32. magatrump says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    God bless President Trump. Thank God for President Trump!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Patience says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Remember that President Trump left Xi to speak to the world
    and then
    rejoined Xi for chocolate cake; and 2 scoops of ice cream.

    >Boom !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Trump mom says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Celebrating 1000 days of President Trump tomorrow!! Flags flying here 🇺🇲

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Beautiful!!! Didn’t know about the LLSB Champs as the news only showed the LLBB Champs boarding AF1

    SD, thanks for posting.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Don McAro says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Yea day 999 and it still continues….Now leftists are Rabid that John Bolton will now be their savior…. Lots of chatter about him be called to testify….. and I laugh….Hard…

    Can you Imagine Bolton testifying Against President Trump? Will he do it…Nope the leftists think he will… and what is the reason he won’t

    Then the leftists could be back on power…. and the only thing that stands in the way Of Bush, Channey, Rice and Bolton being tried for war crimes….Is President Trump

    Think about that good and hard… Once in power… you know they are coming after him

    Like

    Reply
  37. Eastender says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    President Trump consistently reinforces the multiple reasons we voted for him. God bless our President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Oh yeah Sundance, you can bet the older democrat “leaders” hold a well hidden admiration and respect, and they probably wish the party (puppet masters) they’re so completely beholden to would allow them to try and make some gains with actual American citizens

    Pelosi, Schumer and those of their ilk, the ones who’ve been around a long time, know damn well socialism, open borders, anti-law enforcement and the rest of the radical agenda not only won’t work, but will destroy the country

    They absolutely know that, but they pretend to be into it, all the while knowing the lasting harm it will do

    They’re not socialists or communists. They’re not even leftists. They know better than that

    They used to espouse a mild form of liberalism, but now they bend to their global masters and their radical minions in the party. That’s what makes them so disgusting and so dangerous

    Like

    Reply
  39. JoeMeek says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    And President Trump looked at these children and said to himself, “I do not want any of these kids dying, or losing limbs, in Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria or in fighting Turkey., and the Lord again smiled approvingly at him.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Tiffthis says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 bravo SD for bringing us back to enjoying the moment and all accomplishments we Americans have already enjoyed in the last +/-3 yrs of the people’s POTUS.
    In 2018 my husband and I made 3x’s the income we did in 2017, but paid the same amount in taxes thanks to the presidents tax reform. This president allowed us to enjoy the fruits of our labor- talk about the American dream. 💯 I hope to see more stories of prosperity here and across the country ☺️🇺🇸❤️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. talkaftercarefulthought says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    This man is so much MORE than the republicans ever wished for.. and yet they are throwing it all away.. what could he do if he was unfettered for this country? We will never know.. Imagine every single person in this country smiling like the group in these pictures.. Imagine if the democrats could just go into a dark room and plan how to screw everything up again in 5 years.. instead of making people hate them more than they did before 2016.. Imagine if the republicans understood, based on their defiance or reluctance to have Trump’s back, that if there two of republicans and one democrat were standing on a corner it would be a hard decision to pick which to spit on. So much opportunity wasted….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. beaujest says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    The Boston RedSox were not American enough to accept the President’s invitation as a team ! Shame !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. donnyvee says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Thank God Biden won’t be doing this. You can imagine where his nose and his hands would be.

    Like

    Reply
  44. kevin king says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    DJT , America’s greatest President. Basta.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    October 15, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    When will these kids be “subpoenaed”?
    What about that bunch from the NHL?
    Somebody knows something that the President said or did, and we are going to get to the bottom of it.

    Like

    Reply

