Meadows, Zeldin and Jordan: “‘whistleblower’ has right to protection, no right to anonymity”…

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has changed the proceedings from “interviews” to “depositions” in an effort to block republicans from discussing witness testimony. While the minority is blocked from discussing the democrats are leaking to the New York Times and DC media. This is part of the political strategy to frame the impeachment narrative.
During an interview on Capitol Hill today Representatives Mark Meadows, Lee Zeldin and Jim Jordan outline how the Democrats now want to drop any discussion or use of the whistleblower. Jordan righteously outlines to an antagonistic media how the ‘whistleblower’ has a right to protection, but no right to anonymity.
Meanwhile today Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent is participating in a closed-door deposition with House Intel, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight & Reform Committees.
I thought after President Trump’s attorney sent the 8 page letter, that no one would be cooperating with these sham hearings? What are they talking about for 8 plus hours?
Entire “Biden Family” has more baggage than “Samsonite” – -Follow the MONEY – –
Hunter Biden “Now” Says Ukraine Gas Board Service Was ‘Poor Judgment’
[” Only after The Biden Family was caught in a major play for pay crime”]
Service? Really? More like a $50K per month bribe. He had ZERO experience in the industry and was being paid $600K per year from a small energy company in Ukraine. Exon Mobile, BP, Shell, huge worldwide energy companies, all have VERY EXPERIENCED board members and they are paid half of what Biden was paid from a tiny company. The only reason he was paid that much is 1.US giving Ukraine aid at the time 2. Joe Biden was his dad.
One thing for sure {You won’t hear at the Democratic Debate” , no one will bring up the Biden Family Ukraine / China connection, after all the “Biden’s” just committed crimes while Trump called them out. Doing is okay, calling it out is not okay in Democratic Parties Eyes- – -TRUMP 2020.
What work did the “whistle-blower” do for Joe Biden —the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate?
Facts to come out — Whistle-Blower -Is Blowing in the Wind –Is Biased toward Joe Biden -even worked with him when Biden was VP – – -NOT A WORD FROM THE MEDIA – – –
The 2020 Democratic ‘Joe Biden” candidate with whom the CIA whistle-blower had a “professional” tie is Joe Biden, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials.
Lawyers for the whistle-blower said he had worked only “in the executive branch.” The Washington Examiner has established that he is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left. On Sept. 26, the New York Times reported that he was a CIA officer. On Oct. 4, the newspaper added that he “was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.”
Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistle-blower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistle-blower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”
A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistle-blower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”
As an experienced CIA official [ Whistle-Blower] who was on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistle-blower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.
A former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said Biden’s work on foreign affairs brought him into close proximity with the whistle-blower either at the CIA or when he was detailed to the White House.
“This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” the former official said. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”
Last month, the whistle-blower accused President Trump of abusing his position by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. His complaint is now at the center of a Democrat-led impeachment inquiry, prompting Trump and his allies to cry foul.
Biden was President Barack Obama’s “point man” on Ukraine, making a half dozen trips there in his eight years as vice president. Those trips involved briefings from senior intelligence officials and NSC officers, some of whom traveled with him to Kyiv and elsewhere.
“The Whistle-blower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS,” tweeted Trump, after the “professional” link was revealed by the Washington Examiner. “Why does the ICIG allow this scam to continue?”
Trump said Thursday he did not know the identity of the whistle-blower.
The connection to Biden has emerged a week after Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, briefed the House Intelligence Committee on the whistle-blower’s complaint.
After the report on what Atkinson said, lawyers for the whistle-blower immediately insisted their client was not motivated by political considerations, but their cryptic comment fueled speculation about his identity. The careful statement did not rule out that the whistle-blower worked with one of the candidates before they started running for president.
“First, our client has never worked for or advised a political candidate, campaign, or party,” said Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid. “Second, our client has spent their entire government career in apolitical, civil servant positions in the Executive Branch.”
