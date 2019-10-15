Dodgy Dozen – CNN Democrat Primary Debate – 8:00pm EDT Discussion Thread…

Tonight at 8:00pm EDT CNN will be hosting the fourth Democrat presidential primary debate, “The Impeachment Debate”. CNN, CNN International, CNN Español will broadcast the debate. Cord cutters will be able to watch on the home pages of CNN.com, NYTimes.com, and the Facebook pages for CNN, CNN International and CNN Politics.

There will be a dozen dodgy candidates on the debate stage: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The DNC has framed this as the “Impeachment Debate”, and it is scheduled for three hours from 8:00pm to 11:00pm. There are no opening statements; the moderators are Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Mark Lacey. The topic will be President Trump.

If you are watching the circus, feel free to use this thread for your comments and analysis.

