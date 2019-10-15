Dodgy Dozen – CNN Democrat Primary Debate – 8:00pm EDT Discussion Thread…

Tonight at 8:00pm EDT CNN will be hosting the fourth Democrat presidential primary debate, “The Impeachment Debate”. CNN, CNN International, CNN Español will broadcast the debate. Cord cutters will be able to watch on the home pages of CNN.com, NYTimes.com, and the Facebook pages for CNN, CNN International and CNN Politics.
There will be a dozen dodgy candidates on the debate stage: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.
The DNC has framed this as the “Impeachment Debate”, and it is scheduled for three hours from 8:00pm to 11:00pm. There are no opening statements; the moderators are Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Mark Lacey. The topic will be President Trump.
If you are watching the circus, feel free to use this thread for your comments and analysis.
It’s been out of control since it started. Nobody on stage or any CNN debate handler knows what’s going on, they winging it, they have nobody to tell them what to do or say. Un freaking unbelievable! It’s way beyond a clown show. In summary: the enemy’s command and control center has been destroyed.
I’m almost tempted to watch now……almost
nope
Here in Columbus, site of the non-debate “debate,” an airplane was flying around with a KEEP AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! sign!
One thought: Fauxcahontas is barely fit to be Chief of the Tribe in Her Mirror. The scolding, sobbing, disgusted, and quivering tone might be fine with die-hard DEM FemiNazis, but I would be surprised if it captures America in general.
She will not be the nominee anyway: the Deep State DEMS will more likely push Moochelle MAObama or Shrillary as “moderates.” Or polls could suddenly show an inexplicable and “Surprising” comeback by K. Harris. 🙂
There is not 1 single billionaire whose existence affects my life one iota.
On the contrary, George Soros has been actively making everyone’s life worse since the 1950s. So if you exist in the West, Mideast, or parts of Asia, there is at least one billionare paying people to make your existence worse than it would otherwise have been.
While that may be true. I push ahead despite Soreass.
My point is I don’t need to rid the world of billionaires in order for me to succeed.
Well…there’s only one that affects mine. He is on my mind every day, I pray for him like a son AND and his tax cuts saved me $20k in 2018!
Like!
Amy Klobuchar seems to have Elizabeth Warren in her crosshairs tonight.
Klobachar really giving it to Warren
Bluto? Is this a new avatar or a 2nd Bluto here in the treehouse?
Hard pass. Easy to predict another boon for Trump campaign ads
They are obsessed with President Trump. They all know they do not have a chance of winning.
Hillary claims that Trump is obsessed with her
Liawatha is like an even LESS likeable Hillary Clinton.
How many times has CNN let her interrupt?
Hard to imagine that someone could be less likable than Hillary Clinton. 😳
You don’t need to imagine. Just watch. She knows how run everybody’s lives better than they do. Just give her a chance and she will!
She reminds me of Harry Mudd’s wife Stella on the original Star Trek (See the episode I, Mudd!). Except that Stella’s criticism was justified.
Harris: “I wouldn’t be on this stage it hadn’t been for dignity and hard work.”
This from she who’s career was made lying on her back.
Well, have you SEEN Willie Brown????
That had to be hard work.
But not much dignity involved…
Thanks for watching- I won’t be.
They all got the message: Go after Warren. Leave Joe alone.
They don’t want the Wall Street barons to bail and the Wall Atreet barons sag say they will bail if the socialists (for everyone but them) nominate Liawatha
Clown Yang wants to tax every single one of your purchases with a VAT; but will then give you a fraction of that back a month with his “Freedom Dividend.”
Cling to your guns every time Beto comes on stage and Tell them how much appreciate them!
Why am I watching this? There is a baseball game on TV.
Elizabeth Warren really does harbor anger toward the wealthy. Kind of ugly. Now she is getting flustered. If they hit her a few more times, she’ll nuke herself.
Idiots! All of them. Time for Hannity.
I love the tired lie that “we all paid for the roads and infrastructure that allowed for business owners to become wealthy” – meanwhile, what is it, 20% of Americans pay no taxes and the top 1% pay 30%… No, we all DON’T pay, and those roads are only there because of the businesses.
Hmmm…. Reminds me of “You didn’t build that.”
Corey Booker is pontificating. H defines Trump as the problem. He also says that the candidates cannot rip into each other.
Hey Senator, it is a debate and Trump is not onstage.
Starting to sound like an Oprah Winfrey extravaganza.
O’Rourke is painfully smarmy and Warren comes across unhinged. Booker is scolding the rest of the ‘debaters’ for being mean. He’s trying, obviously, to throw up a shield against criticism.
All’s is going exactly as you would expect.
Did Kasich try that route in 2016 primary? Didn’t work for him either
Warren is slapped around from several angles. Biden is happy.
Yangs solutions (VAT) are nonsense but he makes the most common sense notions straight to the point. Exposed Warren there several times.
Lets see, watch the Democrat hate fest or one of few choices??
Montreal vs Tampa Bay hockey
CONCACAF Soccer Match
Taped episodes of Masha and Bear cartoon, favorite of mine and my grandkids
Taped episodes of a new cartoon on Universal Kids, Mike
Replay of a football game
Reruns of Gunsmoke.
Universal brainwashing for every child! Eliminate the Moral Obscenity of homelessness in every Democrat run city.
I’ve heard enough…
I can not even in my wildest imagination picture any of these people as my President..
what a weak group…..not sure i can watch much more of this.
If you listen to Castro you can not go Vegas for a vacation because there are homeless people there. These people are really nuts. Warren is going to pay for everything for us, universal daycare, perk, kindergarten, college. Really, these people want to control our lives. Vote for them and they will decide and pay for everything for you. You will never have to or get to make another decision on anything in your life or the lives of your children. The government is here and we will take care of everything you will ever want or need.
We all know these Demoncrap candidates are a joke. As a cold angry Deplorable my question is when will my very stable genius President Donald Trump say enough is enough and lower the hammer on these power hungry, money mongering fools? So sick of this circus and the dog and pony show by the worthless politicians in DC. Please, Mr President, clean house, Republic be damned….clean the scum , let’s start over.
Has Biden given out his fax # yet?
This is not a debate.
This is collusion with the dems to smear Trump.
Biden is blowing plugs out of his head over Syria screaming “SHAMEFUL!!” over and over.
Gross. Ron Reagan ad for “Freedom From Religion” at break.
This is the org. that causes so much BS for Xtians, and doesn’t even understand the meaning of “separation of church and state”.
Be an atheist if you want. It’s a Free Country. But this org. is not just atheists. It’s a group of anti- Christian ACTIVISTS, and they mean business.
How disgusting.
Welp, hopefully #WalkAway just picked up a few more fair- minded peeps after seeing that disgusting sponsor for the Dem Debate. Could be the upside here.
Gabbard playing the spoiler … lobbing hand grenades of truth at CNN / NYT
ALERT. Tulsi is the chosen one.
After tonight Tulsi Gabbard will never be allowed on stage again.
She knocked it out of the park!
Is tulsi gonna go after Biden instead of Camel? Is she gonna mention that she was targeted by CNN in the project veritas videos? I’ll find out tomorrow. Lol
