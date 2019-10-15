Dodgy Dozen – CNN Democrat Primary Debate – 8:00pm EDT Discussion Thread…

Posted on October 15, 2019 by

Tonight at 8:00pm EDT CNN will be hosting the fourth Democrat presidential primary debate, “The Impeachment Debate”. CNN, CNN International, CNN Español will broadcast the debate. Cord cutters will be able to watch on the home pages of CNN.com, NYTimes.com, and the Facebook pages for CNN, CNN International and CNN Politics.

There will be a dozen dodgy candidates on the debate stage: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang.

The DNC has framed this as the “Impeachment Debate”, and it is scheduled for three hours from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.  There are no opening statements; the moderators are Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Mark Lacey. The topic will be President Trump.

If you are watching the circus, feel free to use this thread for your comments and analysis.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Anti-White Intifada, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Socialist, Taxes, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

242 Responses to Dodgy Dozen – CNN Democrat Primary Debate – 8:00pm EDT Discussion Thread…

Older Comments
  1. donny2837 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    It’s been out of control since it started. Nobody on stage or any CNN debate handler knows what’s going on, they winging it, they have nobody to tell them what to do or say. Un freaking unbelievable! It’s way beyond a clown show. In summary: the enemy’s command and control center has been destroyed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Ausonius says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Here in Columbus, site of the non-debate “debate,” an airplane was flying around with a KEEP AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! sign!

    One thought: Fauxcahontas is barely fit to be Chief of the Tribe in Her Mirror. The scolding, sobbing, disgusted, and quivering tone might be fine with die-hard DEM FemiNazis, but I would be surprised if it captures America in general.

    She will not be the nominee anyway: the Deep State DEMS will more likely push Moochelle MAObama or Shrillary as “moderates.” Or polls could suddenly show an inexplicable and “Surprising” comeback by K. Harris. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    There is not 1 single billionaire whose existence affects my life one iota.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Sherri Young says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Amy Klobuchar seems to have Elizabeth Warren in her crosshairs tonight.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bluto says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Klobachar really giving it to Warren

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Hard pass. Easy to predict another boon for Trump campaign ads

    Like

    Reply
  7. Blue Wildflower says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    They are obsessed with President Trump. They all know they do not have a chance of winning.

    Like

    Reply
  8. LBS says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Liawatha is like an even LESS likeable Hillary Clinton.

    How many times has CNN let her interrupt?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • hillariousclinton says:
      October 15, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      Hard to imagine that someone could be less likable than Hillary Clinton. 😳

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        October 15, 2019 at 9:09 pm

        You don’t need to imagine. Just watch. She knows how run everybody’s lives better than they do. Just give her a chance and she will!

        She reminds me of Harry Mudd’s wife Stella on the original Star Trek (See the episode I, Mudd!). Except that Stella’s criticism was justified.

        Like

        Reply
  9. All Too Much says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Harris: “I wouldn’t be on this stage it hadn’t been for dignity and hard work.”

    This from she who’s career was made lying on her back.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. PBR says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Thanks for watching- I won’t be.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Bluto says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    They all got the message: Go after Warren. Leave Joe alone.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Yy4u says:
      October 15, 2019 at 9:10 pm

      They don’t want the Wall Street barons to bail and the Wall Atreet barons sag say they will bail if the socialists (for everyone but them) nominate Liawatha

      Like

      Reply
  12. bulwarker says:
    October 15, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Clown Yang wants to tax every single one of your purchases with a VAT; but will then give you a fraction of that back a month with his “Freedom Dividend.”

    Like

    Reply
  13. Reserved55 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Reserved55 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Like

    Reply
  15. LBS says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Cling to your guns every time Beto comes on stage and Tell them how much appreciate them!

    Like

    Reply
  16. clulessgrandpa says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Why am I watching this? There is a baseball game on TV.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sherri Young says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Elizabeth Warren really does harbor anger toward the wealthy. Kind of ugly. Now she is getting flustered. If they hit her a few more times, she’ll nuke herself.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Payday says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Idiots! All of them. Time for Hannity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. bulwarker says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    I love the tired lie that “we all paid for the roads and infrastructure that allowed for business owners to become wealthy” – meanwhile, what is it, 20% of Americans pay no taxes and the top 1% pay 30%… No, we all DON’T pay, and those roads are only there because of the businesses.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Sherri Young says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Corey Booker is pontificating. H defines Trump as the problem. He also says that the candidates cannot rip into each other.

    Hey Senator, it is a debate and Trump is not onstage.

    Like

    Reply
  21. mauiis says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Starting to sound like an Oprah Winfrey extravaganza.

    O’Rourke is painfully smarmy and Warren comes across unhinged. Booker is scolding the rest of the ‘debaters’ for being mean. He’s trying, obviously, to throw up a shield against criticism.

    All’s is going exactly as you would expect.

    Like

    Reply
  22. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Warren is slapped around from several angles. Biden is happy.
    Yangs solutions (VAT) are nonsense but he makes the most common sense notions straight to the point. Exposed Warren there several times.

    Like

    Reply
  23. thedoc00 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Lets see, watch the Democrat hate fest or one of few choices??
    Montreal vs Tampa Bay hockey
    CONCACAF Soccer Match
    Taped episodes of Masha and Bear cartoon, favorite of mine and my grandkids
    Taped episodes of a new cartoon on Universal Kids, Mike
    Replay of a football game

    Like

    Reply
  24. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Universal brainwashing for every child! Eliminate the Moral Obscenity of homelessness in every Democrat run city.
    I’ve heard enough…

    Like

    Reply
  25. burnett044 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    I can not even in my wildest imagination picture any of these people as my President..
    what a weak group…..not sure i can watch much more of this.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Blue Wildflower says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    If you listen to Castro you can not go Vegas for a vacation because there are homeless people there. These people are really nuts. Warren is going to pay for everything for us, universal daycare, perk, kindergarten, college. Really, these people want to control our lives. Vote for them and they will decide and pay for everything for you. You will never have to or get to make another decision on anything in your life or the lives of your children. The government is here and we will take care of everything you will ever want or need.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Frbrdskmi says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    We all know these Demoncrap candidates are a joke. As a cold angry Deplorable my question is when will my very stable genius President Donald Trump say enough is enough and lower the hammer on these power hungry, money mongering fools? So sick of this circus and the dog and pony show by the worthless politicians in DC. Please, Mr President, clean house, Republic be damned….clean the scum , let’s start over.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Sentient says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Has Biden given out his fax # yet?

    Like

    Reply
  29. mauiis says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    This is not a debate.

    This is collusion with the dems to smear Trump.

    Biden is blowing plugs out of his head over Syria screaming “SHAMEFUL!!” over and over.

    Like

    Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Gross. Ron Reagan ad for “Freedom From Religion” at break.

    This is the org. that causes so much BS for Xtians, and doesn’t even understand the meaning of “separation of church and state”.

    Be an atheist if you want. It’s a Free Country. But this org. is not just atheists. It’s a group of anti- Christian ACTIVISTS, and they mean business.

    How disgusting.

    Welp, hopefully #WalkAway just picked up a few more fair- minded peeps after seeing that disgusting sponsor for the Dem Debate. Could be the upside here.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Jason Ross says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Gabbard playing the spoiler … lobbing hand grenades of truth at CNN / NYT

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. donny2837 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    ALERT. Tulsi is the chosen one.

    Like

    Reply
  33. LBS says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    After tonight Tulsi Gabbard will never be allowed on stage again.

    She knocked it out of the park!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Tiffthis says:
    October 15, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Is tulsi gonna go after Biden instead of Camel? Is she gonna mention that she was targeted by CNN in the project veritas videos? I’ll find out tomorrow. Lol

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s