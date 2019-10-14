Figures – Report: IG Report Delayed Release – Ongoing “Classification Review”…

Maria Bartiromo had initially reported the IG report on the Carter Page FISA situation was going to be released around the end of this week.  Ms. Bartiromo is now reporting a delay:

It’s the “classifications being made” part that raises concern.  President Trump granted Attorney General Bill Barr with declassification authority on May 23rd, 2019, so that any classification issues could be minimized and maximum transparency afforded.

WHITE HOUSE: (MAY 23rd) “Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election.

The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information. Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions.” (read more)

Memorandum for Agency Guidance below:

MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF STATE
THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY
THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
THE SECRETARY OF ENERGY
THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY
THE DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

SUBJECT: Agency Cooperation with Attorney General’s Review of Intelligence Activities Relating to the 2016 Presidential Campaigns

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby direct the following:

♦Section 1. Agency Cooperation.

The Attorney General is currently conducting a review of intelligence activities relating to the campaigns in the 2016 Presidential election and certain related matters. The heads of elements of the intelligence community, as defined in 50 U.S.C. 3003(4), and the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community shall promptly provide such assistance and information as the Attorney General may request in connection with that review.

♦Sec. 2. Declassification and Downgrading.

With respect to any matter classified under Executive Order 13526 of December 29, 2009 (Classified National Security Information), the Attorney General may, by applying the standard set forth in either section 3.1(a) or section 3.1(d) of Executive Order 13526, declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence that relates to the Attorney General’s review referred to in section 1 of this memorandum. Before exercising this authority, the Attorney General should, to the extent he deems it practicable, consult with the head of the originating intelligence community element or department. This authority is not delegable and applies notwithstanding any other authorization or limitation set forth in Executive Order 13526.

♦Sec. 3. General Provisions.

(a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) The authority in this memorandum shall terminate upon a vacancy in the office of Attorney General, unless expressly extended by the President.

(d) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(e) The Attorney General is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP

47 Responses to Figures – Report: IG Report Delayed Release – Ongoing “Classification Review”…

  1. Linda K. says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    no way.

  2. Sofa King says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    I have tbe feeling that EVERYONE is trying to delay Trump.
    To buy time, in case he falls.
    If he holds on, there will be no alternative.
    They will HAVE to clean house.

  4. reggiemeezer says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    I’m beginning to think that there is no “report” just delay tactics to run out the clock till 2020 election season

  5. Tseg says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Who didn’t see that coming. Pathetic.

  6. everywhereguyy says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Presidents have set and limited terms of office. The Deep State is permanent. Strategy: delay., delay, delay, until the threat passes.

  8. BL says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Trick or Treat

  9. Former lurker says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Question, does the delegation of authority bind the Prez from declassing himself?
    It’s a PR hit, but if Barr lacks balls, what other option is there?

  10. bofh says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    Every time I sort of start to feel better about Barr, something like this crushes my hope.

  11. L4grasshopper says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Recall when the FBI was frantic to want to suppress release of Devin Nunes’ Memo on classification grounds?

    But when the Memo was released, there was not even one national security source or method being protected, and it was all about keeping the public uninformed about FBI shenanigans?

    I am beyond confident that the same game is being played here, and that the jerkasaurus leading the charge is FBI Director Wray.

    AG Barr needs to cut this Gordian Knot swiftly and completely…..and fire Wray if, in fact, the jerk is doing what we all know he is doing.

  12. California Joe says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Meanwhile, the news media and Democrats continue to take shots at President Trump with total impunity!

  13. Mark W says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Presidential impeachment based on an anonymous witness. I’d say you can’t make this up, but the Democrats actually have.
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/presidential-impeachment-based-on-an-anonymous-witness-id-say-you-cant-make-this-up-but-the-democrats-actually-have/

  14. A2 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Media builds expectations then squashes them. Nice business model. Keep them watching.

    IF there is a delay perhaps the ongoing investigations, Durham in particular, may necessitate new classifications according to what the upturned rocks reveal.

    Just a thought.

  15. CarolinaKat says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Lucy’s Football. Why do we keep falling for it?

  16. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    This IG news and thias one at The Gateway Pundit don’t Inspire ant hope that Barr is any better than Sessions…..
    Chaffetz: I Have Not Seen Any Evidence FBI Director Wray Has Been Cooperative
    in IG Report on FISA Abuse

    Time to March on Washington DC if nothing by the End of October !

  17. Mark1971 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    We’re going to get the report and it will have everything blacked out except the word “Horowitz”

  18. Bogeyfree says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    I think they mean……..

    We ran out of Sharpie’s and we need more time to black out 96.5% of the “phone book”

  20. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    This IG news and this one at The Gateway Pundit don’t Inspire any hope that Barr is any better than Sessions…..
    Chaffetz: I Have Not Seen Any Evidence FBI Director Wray Has Been Cooperative
    in IG Report on FISA Abuse

    Time to March on Washington DC if nothing by the End of October !

  21. cjzak says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Surprise, surprise. The delay game strikes again and who decided to jump now to hold it up again? Who needs more time to cover their you know what? This is getting so old.

  22. bambamtakethat says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Looks like bagpipes billy is busy…
    With his bagpipes and giving bull schiff speeches.

  23. ltravisjr says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Maria reported the original 10/18 date based on “sources”. I will only say that we don’t trust sources on stories shared by CNN or WaPo. Not that Maria is engaging in a disinformation campaign, but I see no good in hanging my hat on news based on anonymous sources. I want to know who indicated to her it would be the 18th and who now told her it would be delayed.

  24. barnabusduke says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Question for those smarter than I… (many I’m sure) Is this the problem due to people that tend to put dates for things to “finally” happen? (Das’ Boom!) I truly do read content, a lot is over my head. That’s why I am here! But I don’t tend to be a timeline type person. I look for and expect results / answers when a job or task is finalized. Of course I would love the instant gratification of an answer now, but I don’t expect it for at least several months. I hate the wait, put I trust in our VSGPDJT! (and I can count the others I trust on one hand other than his family…)

  25. ATheoK says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    “classifications being made”

    Otherwise, known as democrats at work, desperately trying to protect their gluteus maximuses.

  26. jello333 says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    I don’t know, lemme try a more optimistic take. 🙂 If the report was scheduled for release, and nobody complained or tried to delay it, then what might we assume from that? In my opinion, it would mean that the conspirators and their allies are fine with it, and aren’t afraid of its release “as is”. So… might the opposite be true? That the fact that there apparently ARE people trying to delay/stop the release could mean there’s plenty of “there” there…

  27. The Boss says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    There’s no sense in letting Schiff’s clown show be upstaged. He and his kangaroo court jesters are destroying what little remains of the democrat brand with each passing day. So give Schiff uninterrupted limelight for another two weeks or so. He should be done blowing things up by then.
    (Like Mr. Addams [Schiff])

  28. lorigoldsmith says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    This is the most dangerous part of the deepstate exposure and take down. They are panicked and desperate and will do anything to muddy the waters (fake impeachment on Ukraine setup). There are false flags and possible event coming. I pray for the protection of our duly elected president, Donald J. Trump and vice

    • lorigoldsmith says:
      October 14, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      President Pence. I am concerned how far the deepstate and powerful corrupt politicians are willing to go to shut this all down.

    • lorigoldsmith says:
      October 14, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      President Pence. I am concerned how far the deepstate and powerful corrupt politicians are willing to go to shut this all down.

  29. abigailstraight says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    So…..How many of “you” truly believe VSGPDJT and his legal counsel ARE NOT AWARE of what is really going on?
    Perspective, perspective…..

  30. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    It may not be classifications, but the various and sundry players arguing over the findings. My understanding is they have an opportunity to comment on the parts of the report that pertain to them before the final draft. I can imagine a lot of finger pointing. . . . Comey’s latest tweet within the past day or so which was his most openly hostile comment toward The President yet may a clue. Harry Reid (Brennan’s surrogate) just yesterday warning the democrat mob not to take PDJT lightly might be another hint.

    No way in hell can they bury what they did…too much toothpaste is already out of the tube.

  31. Gunner says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Shocked, I tell you, just plain shocked. Other than POTUS and our military (and some badge-carrying gents/ladies), I have zero faith in the workings of the US gov’t.

  32. rightmover says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    “Likely end of month.”
    Yeah, bullsh*t.
    End of what month? October 3019?

  33. JoeMeek says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    “It’s the “classifications being made” part that raises concern.”

    Classifications = Redactions = Coverups.

