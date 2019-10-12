President Trump Delivers Remarks to Value Voters Summit – 6:30pm ET Livestream…

President Trump delivers remarks at the 2019 Values Voter Summit. Anticipated start time approximately 6:30pm to 7:00pm EDT.
WH Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
How amazing is this! Pastor Brunson prays for President Trump, asking G_D to give the President extreme discernment and strength to overcome the never ending attacks on him, on America, and on us! Amen and Hallelujah!
President Trump will go down in history as the greatest president this country has ever known. And the striking part of this is he just wants America back, strong, sovereign, and not beholden to UN, globalists, elite-agenda. And one nation under God. Thank you Mr. President. 🙂
A beautiful prayer for President Trump! A heartfelt speech by President Trump!
Lets keep praying for POTUS everyday that the Almighty keeps him healthy ,strong,sound protected and everything else that he needs every day 24/7Lord with lift up our president to you and ask that your mighty hand remains on him and this nation.Father we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over President Donald John Trump that no plot or plan of the enemy will prosper and the plotters and treasonous individuals be brought to naught and your justice be brought upon these individuals at all levels.We cover him and his family and all those righteous and honorable men and women with him are covered by the precious blood of Jesus Christ.Lord we bring glory to your name and we thank you that you hear and answer in the name above every name Jesus Christ,Amen
Amen!!!
Yes…. Amen
About lies and liars.
… Adam Schiff, who was recently caught out reading a supposedly verbatim conversation between President Trump and the newly-elected President of the Ukraine to congress. Within twenty four hours of Schiff’s deception, Trump released a full transcript of the telephone conversation, which proved Schiff was trying out a big lie on Congress, never thinking of how Trump could counter it. I’d imagine Trump spent almost 5.2 seconds thinking of how to totally destroy Schiff’s credibility after being handed such a golden opportunity”
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/10/11/about-lies-and-liars/
Actually, the transcript was released Wednesday evening, BEFORE Schiff’s Thursday morning performance, and only after Pompeo properly got Zelenskyy’s permission.
Stupid Schiff did not have time to call an audible at the committee hearing line of scrimmage (American football reference) so botched the preplanned Lawfare play using a made up version of the call.
It has only been downhill since. Special Envoy Volker supported Trump, not WB hearsay, so his testimony was not made public. Fired biased ambassador whined yesterday PDJT is a big meanie—but PDJT has the constitutional right to select his ambassadors with simple majority Senate approval (A2§2.2), and it follows, an absolute constitutional right to remove their predecessors at will. A Dem today tried to portray that as an abuse of power!?! NOT.
Third speechifying night in a row. Stamina.
And he’s gonna be on Judge Jeanine tonite too 😀
TY. Did not know that. Will have to tune in.p
I saw it on the bottom right corner of Fox’s screen
I was going to post a tweet about her interview here.
A Great man. A good man. He is ours.
Trump is a first for me. I have never donated to a politician before him nor have I prayed for one before him. I put this in the Lords hands each and every night.
Here is a video of the opening prayer in case anyone wants to pass it around. Prayer accomplises much and it is our secret weapon
What a beautiful and much needed prayer. Due to daily, toxic levels of hatred and nastiness employed against PDJT, prayer is the ONLY weapon we can employ against the persistent, evil cabal of liars, deceivers, vicious, harassing attackers that will not stop their obstruction and destruction of our country and our president. God bless Donald Trump!
“I don’t think we should have our soldiers guarding the border between Turkey and Syria when we can even guard our own.”
can’t*
