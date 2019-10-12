Louisiana Governor Primary Results Thread: John Bel Edwards -VS- Abraham/Rispone Challenge

President Trump rallied last night in Louisiana to support a challenge to incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards. The goal is to hold JBE under 50% and force a run-off against a republican challenger.
The national Democrats have made this race a referendum on the Trump impeachment agenda, saying if JBE can win in Louisiana then it proves Trump is weak enough to be impeached.
Mr. Edwards has tried not to make this a national referendum.
If President Trump and the Republican challengers, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, can hold Edwards to less than 50%, then one of them will challenge Governor Edwards in a state-wide runoff for the governor position.
Link to Louisiana Secretary of State Results Here
AP Race Results HERE
Here’s the results so far. With 82% of precincts reporting JBE is at 46%
JBE is currently at 45%. Well under the votes he needs to avoid a runoff.
Why couldn’t the Republicans pick just one, and avoid a runoff to start? Seems this in-fighting is a large part of our problem!
They just called a run-off
Edwards/Rispone
https://www.wwltv.com/article/news/politics/elections/louisiana-election-results-2019/289-6accbafa-76d3-4f67-b3e5-d7d4a700fd9f
Louisiana has always had this sort of primary. Their are two D’s in the race what your witnessing is more testament to the power of incumbency rather then a internal struggle of R’s from what have gathered ether of the main two Rs will be accepted in the runoff.
brightness_1 John Bel Edwards (inc) 491,928 45.46%
brightness_1 “Eddie” Rispone 298,195 27.56%
brightness_1 Ralph Abraham 266,208 24.60%
brightness_1 Patrick “Live Wire” Landry 8,854 0.82%
brightness_1 Oscar “Omar” Dantzler 8,782 0.81%
brightness_1 Gary Landrieu 8,026 0.74%
80.47% reporting (3190 of 3964 precincts)
1,081,993 total votes
Cloward-Piven, flood the list, dilute the vote.
it’s how Edwards won the first time
CNN reporting that that Clinton has a 99% chance of winning
Wasn’t that Nov 8th 2016 she can beat him again ha ha ha ha.
I wonder who counts the votes?
Cornpop
😁
Gee that’s smart, split the Republican vote in two, that’ll learn those Dems …
It’s a primary. That’s how it works.
Just posted something below about this. Great News 🙂
As someone else pointed out on Twitter if the GOP gets a super majority in the house and senate. Edwards is screwed even if he was to win Nov 16th…
Hair slow I guess… Sorry about the double post.
La election being a bell weather for Trump impeachment is about to fade into the wild as a new weekend talking point is invented.
Looking good. Run Off projected.
But some other great news could be what is happening at state local level – GOP could be heading for a super majority in the Senate…
hard to tell at this stage. most of the Rs are former Ds (and vote like them). Depending on who they elect as President will tell if they are serious about reform.
It’s kind of concerning that in excess of 500,000 folks would vote for someone that would destroy PDJT.
God bless PDJT
I wonder how the vote turned out in NOLA? Big city, should be a Dem stronghold, right?
LikeLike
Newscaster tears?
And sniffles?
Please……..let there be sniffles.
WE DID IT! Woo-hoo!
Rispone advances. Louisiana SofS website is quite nifty. Might be the best I’ve been on during a state election.
