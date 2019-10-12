Louisiana Governor Primary Results Thread: John Bel Edwards -VS- Abraham/Rispone Challenge

President Trump rallied last night in Louisiana to support a challenge to incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards. The goal is to hold JBE under 50% and force a run-off against a republican challenger.

The national Democrats have made this race a referendum on the Trump impeachment agenda, saying if JBE can win in Louisiana then it proves Trump is weak enough to be impeached.

Mr. Edwards has tried not to make this a national referendum.

If President Trump and the Republican challengers, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, can hold Edwards to less than 50%, then one of them will challenge Governor Edwards in a state-wide runoff for the governor position.

Link to Louisiana Secretary of State Results Here

AP Race Results HERE

Here’s the results so far.  With 82% of precincts reporting JBE is at 46%

JBE is currently at 45%. Well under the votes he needs to avoid a runoff.

27 Responses to Louisiana Governor Primary Results Thread: John Bel Edwards -VS- Abraham/Rispone Challenge

  1. TFred says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Why couldn’t the Republicans pick just one, and avoid a runoff to start? Seems this in-fighting is a large part of our problem!

  2. Reserved55 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    brightness_1 John Bel Edwards (inc) 491,928 45.46%
    brightness_1 “Eddie” Rispone 298,195 27.56%
    brightness_1 Ralph Abraham 266,208 24.60%
    brightness_1 Patrick “Live Wire” Landry 8,854 0.82%
    brightness_1 Oscar “Omar” Dantzler 8,782 0.81%
    brightness_1 Gary Landrieu 8,026 0.74%
    80.47% reporting (3190 of 3964 precincts)
    1,081,993 total votes

  3. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Cloward-Piven, flood the list, dilute the vote.

  4. Don McAro says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    CNN reporting that that Clinton has a 99% chance of winning

  5. The Devilbat says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    I wonder who counts the votes?

  6. burginthorn says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Gee that’s smart, split the Republican vote in two, that’ll learn those Dems …

  7. sundance says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:53 pm

  8. TheTorch says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Looking good. Run Off projected.

    But some other great news could be what is happening at state local level – GOP could be heading for a super majority in the Senate…

    • snarkybeach says:
      October 12, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      hard to tell at this stage. most of the Rs are former Ds (and vote like them). Depending on who they elect as President will tell if they are serious about reform.

  9. Dekester says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    It’s kind of concerning that in excess of 500,000 folks would vote for someone that would destroy PDJT.

    God bless PDJT

  10. Mr. Mick says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:56 pm

  11. sunnydaze says:
    October 12, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    I wonder how the vote turned out in NOLA? Big city, should be a Dem stronghold, right?

  12. sundance says:
    October 12, 2019 at 11:00 pm

  13. Greg1 says:
    October 12, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Newscaster tears?

    And sniffles?

    Please……..let there be sniffles.

  14. NewOrleans says:
    October 12, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    WE DID IT! Woo-hoo!

  15. Magabear says:
    October 12, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Rispone advances. Louisiana SofS website is quite nifty. Might be the best I’ve been on during a state election.

