Louisiana Governor Primary Results Thread: John Bel Edwards -VS- Abraham/Rispone Challenge

President Trump rallied last night in Louisiana to support a challenge to incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards. The goal is to hold JBE under 50% and force a run-off against a republican challenger.

The national Democrats have made this race a referendum on the Trump impeachment agenda, saying if JBE can win in Louisiana then it proves Trump is weak enough to be impeached.

Mr. Edwards has tried not to make this a national referendum.

If President Trump and the Republican challengers, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, can hold Edwards to less than 50%, then one of them will challenge Governor Edwards in a state-wide runoff for the governor position.

Link to Louisiana Secretary of State Results Here

AP Race Results HERE

Here’s the results so far. With 82% of precincts reporting JBE is at 46%

JBE is currently at 45%. Well under the votes he needs to avoid a runoff.

Link to Louisiana Secretary of State Results Here

AP Race Results HERE

Advertisements