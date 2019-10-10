Thursday October 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Whatever is true
“Where’s Rabbi Waxman?” (story is in picture)
Cursday Thursday…
Smart Mommy!!
Now that’s a funny little doggo!
Seems to me mom is trying to wean them. They’re not tiny guys anymore.
Yup. No more free lunches here….
Happy Cursday…
White Swiss Shepherd Dog…
Alaskan Huskies…
Cardigan Welsh Corgi…
Shih Tzu…
What’s In A Name?
That’s the question Juliet asked upon learning that Romeo’s last name was Montague, the family name of her rival. When she went on to say, “that which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet,” it is rumored that Shakespeare was poking fun at the Rose Theater, the rival of his own Globe Theater. The less-than-desirable sanitary conditions at the Rose were said to have created an atmosphere that was somewhat odoriferous!
The name “Paul” means small or little, but the apostle who bore that name was originally called “Saul” (Acts 13:9), a name that means desired. When the people of Israel desired a king (I Sam. 8:5), God told the prophet Samuel to choose a man named Saul (I Sam. 9:17). In relaying this to Saul, Samuel said, “On whom is all the desire of Israel? Is it not on thee?” (v. 20).
This prompts us to ask about the Apostle Paul, “Why would a man whose name means desired choose to go by a name that means small?” We believe the answer is that he no longer wanted to be desired of men. He now wished to appear small in the eyes of men, so that the Lord would loom large in their sight, and they would begin to desire Him instead. If you are looking for fulfillment in life, you might want to consider following his example, for that is the only path of joy for a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.
We see this clearly emphasized in the case of King Saul, who chose a path that was opposite of the path chosen by Paul. King Saul started out little in his own eyes and then got “too big for his britches,” as they say. We know Saul started out well, for when Samuel told him that God had chosen him to be Israel’s king, he responded,
“Am not I a Benjamite, of the smallest of the tribes of Israel? and my family the least of all the families of the tribe of Benjamin? wherefore then speakest thou so to me?” (I Sam. 9:21).
As a member of the smallest family in the smallest tribe of Israel, Saul felt unqualified to lead God’s people. But God chose him because he considered himself to be less than the least of all the saints in Israel. We know this because when he rebelled against God, Samuel said to him,
“When thou wast little in thine own sight, wast thou not made the head of the tribes of Israel, and the Lord anointed thee king over Israel… Wherefore then didst thou not obey the voice of the LORD…” (I Sam. 15:17-19).
Samuel’s use of the past tense here indicates that Saul was no longer little in his own sight. Evidently he began to think, “I’m the king of Israel, I can do as I please!” If you’re thinking that you’re the king of your life, and can do as you please, you’ll soon find yourself like Saul, someone who is no longer “meet for the Master’s use” (II Tim. 2:21).
Beloved, it’s human nature to want to be desired of men, but it’s an evidence of divine nature to desire to look small in the sight of men so that the Lord might loom large in their eyes. Why not learn from King Saul’s poor example, and choose the path the Apostle Paul chose. He started out as one who was desired of men, but learned to look at himself as “less than the least of all saints” (Eph. 3:8), one who longed that “Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death” (Phil. 1:20).
Do you long for the Lord to be magnified in you?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whats-in-a-name/
Acts 13:9 Then Saul, (who also is called Paul,) filled with the Holy Ghost, set his eyes on him,
1 Samuel 8:5 And said unto him, Behold, thou art old, and thy sons walk not in thy ways: now make us a king to judge us like all the nations.
1 Samuel 9:17 And when Samuel saw Saul, the LORD said unto him, Behold the man whom I spake to thee of! this same shall reign over my people.
1 Samuel 9:20 And as for thine asses that were lost three days ago, set not thy mind on them; for they are found. And on whom is all the desire of Israel? Is it not on thee, and on all thy father’s house?
:21 And Saul answered and said, Am not I a Benjamite, of the smallest of the tribes of Israel? and my family the least of all the families of the tribe of Benjamin? wherefore then speakest thou so to me?
1 Samuel 15:17 And Samuel said, When thou wast little in thine own sight, wast thou not made the head of the tribes of Israel, and the LORD anointed thee king over Israel?
18 And the LORD sent thee on a journey, and said, Go and utterly destroy the sinners the Amalekites, and fight against them until they be consumed.
19 Wherefore then didst thou not obey the voice of the LORD, but didst fly upon the spoil, and didst evil in the sight of the LORD?
2 Timothy 2:21 If a man therefore purge himself from these, he shall be a vessel unto honour, sanctified, and meet for the master’s use, and prepared unto every good work.
Ephesians 3:8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
Philippiansp 1:20 According to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death.
Loved this post – thanks, D.I….
CNN’s Airport Monopoly Is FINALLY Coming to an END!!!
Dr. Steve Turley – Published on Oct 9, 2019
I am heading to LGB at the end of the month from SLC. I will let you know!
The pipe organ uses the building in which it is installed as part of its instrument. In the great cathedrals the big 50 rank and above organs can have a 7 second reverb from the time a note is sounded until it stops.
GH – That is amazing! Thank you!
“The pipe organ uses the building in which it is installed as part of its instrument.”
Subwoofers installed in vehicles use the volume of the trunk space on their operation
Home audio speakers would require cabinets the size of a typical refrigerator to match the bass output. That is why you can feel the bass notes eminating from the vehicle next to you at a stop light, or driving by down the roadway.
Yeah..! That stuff rocks man..!
Aleiah!
I posted about a foster kid a couple of months ago. Asking for prayers.
She’s aged out of that system, and is on her own in a group home in my area. Happier!
Her foster brother contacted me last night about her needing medicine, not knowing anyone else around… Couldn’t go last night, but went this a.m. I’ve always told Aleiah that I love her. Every contact. Tonight, I checked on her, and she initiated, “Goodnight, love you 😘”
My girl! My heart melted! I can’t wait to see the future with her.
I wanted to make a big difference in life, but I’m ok with one step at a time.
I thought warthogs were the aircraft that could rise up like a helicopter.
Ann – I believe those are called “Osprey”.
Thanks older & wiser. 🌺
Looks like the colonels and generals who were pushing to replace the A-10s with F-16 retired and got replaced with people who understand just how good the A-10 is. It’s so good a design, despite being over 40 years old, that no multi-role aircraft can match it.
Honestly, these people are sick. What if this had been written about Obummer? All hell would have broken loose. Despicable.
UK: Official report claims “far right” only speaks out against oppression of women to target Muslims
October 9, 2019 by Robert Spencer
The Commission for Countering Extremism has it entirely backwards. The individuals and groups they smear as “far right” for the most part only speak about Islam because of the aspects of Islamic teaching that call for violence against unbelievers and the systematic oppression of women. But the British government is avid to demonize and destroy those whom it gives the label “far right.” It is much more concerned about them than about Islamic jihad terrorists. And so it will have less of the one, and more of the other, and then where will it be?
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/10/uk-official-report-claims-far-right-only-speaks-out-against-oppression-of-women-to-target-muslims
Happy Cursday, Treepers. In celebration of the arrival (well, maybe down here) of fall . . .
Did anyone else make the mistake of reading Faux news online today to see the blaring headline about 51% of their most recent poll wanting to see Trump impeached? What the heck!??? I read all this stuff about his low numbers and bad polling results, etc., and it just doesn’t seem to jive up with what I see from the boots on the ground (rallies, personal interviews, etc.) How is it that Trump can have a 93% approval rating among Republicans but 51% of the American public want him impeached and think he deserves it? I feel like I am living in the twilight zone. Help me out here – I was upset all afternoon. I mean, who are these people polling – everyone that lives in San Francisco or Portland??? Shame on Faux for this propaganda, cause that’s exactly what it is.
