REPORT: Joe Biden Had Working Relationship With ‘Whistle-blower”…

This makes sense on many levels. As a member of the Obama National Security Council, the CIA “whistle-blower” would have held a working relationship with Vice-President Biden who was given the primary authority to oversee Ukraine effort within the Obama administration.
(Via Washington Examiner) The 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA whistleblower had a “professional” tie is Joe Biden, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials.
Lawyers for the whistleblower said he had worked only “in the executive branch.” The Washington Examiner has established that he is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left. On Sept. 26, the New York Times reported that he was a CIA officer. On Oct. 4, the newspaper added that he “was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.”
Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”
A retired CIA officer toldthe Washington Examiner: “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”
As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.
A former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said Biden’s work on foreign affairs brought him into close proximity with the whistleblower either at the CIA or when he was detailed to the White House. (read more)
SD, I am STILL sticking with “Come Out It Will”…
President Donald J. Trump is in it to win it. And ALL of it!
Period. Plus, it’s already looking pretty big, and definitely ugly. Like the WB in the pic. 😀
This is a big f___ing deal!
lol!
So is this from Gateway Pundit: “Get the Popcorn!… Biden Just Tossed Obama Under the Bus, “Obama White House Approved Hunter Biden’s Position”
October 10, 2019, 5:30 pm by Jim Hoft”
Yesterday, Clapper brought O’s name up while defending himself in an interview. Basically: I was just following orders. Today, possibly, Biden.
Who’s next? I have a wish list, but, as long as someone is throwing O under the bus,
who the thrower is doesn’t matter.
“not a smidgen of scandal”
Correct.
it wasn’t a smidgen.
It was a freakin’ dumpster load.
James Clapper: “In my experience, that’s likely true.”
CIA inside the White House, authorized by Obama (remember, the 16 Agencies allowed free-reign at the end of his rule).
The Fourth Estate (OK, the 5th Column) press is OK with this, and NBA-China?
Mr. President, knock it out of the park this evening.
Godspeed.
PDJT is the the flame thrower that is going to roast the creeps…legally of course.
ROTFLOL!!! Like that picture!!! Yup! That’s our VSGPOTUS!!!
And the guy in the picture with “Say-it-Ain’t-So Joe” is……….?
Is it cornpop
LOL!
Well he certainly looks like a baaaaad boy!
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk during a meeting in Kiev, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
That’s Ukraine’s acting prime minister, Arseny Yatsenyuk circa 2014.
https://www.latimes.com/world/la-xpm-2014-apr-22-la-fg-wn-biden-ukraine-russia-20140422-story.html
That photo ran in the LA Times. The caption read:
“Then-Vice President Joe Biden meets with Arseniy Yatsenyuk, then the acting prime minister of Ukraine, in Kyiv, on April 22, 2014.”
Now, there’s a surprise for ya~
Liberals are traitors.
Sundance on your posting of Sep 26, 2019 you indicated that all indicators pointed to a Michael Barry as the CIA agent trying to help take down Pres Trump. Have not seen or heard anything regarding this guy, only you have named him. Any more to report?? Thanks for you do to keep us informed!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shouldn’t be long for this person to be identified. There can’t be many who fit the description. Just another concerned resistance member. This entire thing is banana republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah but don’t forget, Joe never spoke to the whistleblower about his work. What next, a photo of Quid pro Joe golfing with the whistleblower.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A photo of Joe being handsy with the leaker?
People, please stop calling him a whistleblower! He’s an insubordinate leaker! Who thinks he should be running foreign policy, not the president!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree fully, so sorry about that – from now leaker, scumbag or both!
Both would be best, IMHO! And snitch!!!
Snitches get stitches!
more like an undercover informant at this point
I live in NY – should I run for Nita Lowey’s seat – not kidding! I am a MAGA gal 4 ever and a CTH gal for longer 👍 Sick of the same ol same ol
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nothing surprises me any more. I will say this, people I’ve spoken to, mostly in California are wide awake. I used to live there. They don’t watch the MSM. They understand now that their vote for Obama was emotional and they regret it. Most despise Newsom and now understand he’s a Piglosi relative. Trump Love is actually more widespread than people realize or is reported on. My big rebellion today, LOL, was to delete the News app on my iPhone. It only regurgitates nonsensical non-news. It is useless. Everyone should delete it. Carry on Treepers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Biden in New Hampshire was blowing so much pompous ass propaganda against trump. Declaring a bunch of non-specific impeachment demands.
Isn’t this the deepest coup ever – the guilty are walking around blaming the innocent and 43% of the voting public believe Biden is telling the truth.
He’s a con man. Only Hillary and Obama are worse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If only 43% believe the Democraps, after their two-and-a-half year long unhinged character assassination campaign (and before the impending defecation hits the oscillation, aka “Zippo time”), then PDJT has a *very* good chance next year.
BOOM !!
Was that Biden’s double-barrel shotgun going off?
Lookout Corn Pop!
The Democrats and the media, along with some crooked Republicans, are in the midst of the biggest, most coordinated disinformation campaign in the history of the world.
Prove me wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No such proof exists.
The number of crooked RINOs is disheartening. Wish it weren’t so. But far too many with an (R) appended to their name wish to turn over our government of the people, by the people, and for the people into a government suckering the people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goebbels and Leni have them beat – so far.
I’m not so sure
>May 2017. Ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the United States met with ex-president of the US Barack Obama and ex-Vice President Joe Biden
http://frontnews.eu/news/en/996/Yarsenyuk-met-Obama-and-Biden-in-the-USA
Joe Biden is such a pathetically inferior man. And yet he’s been the Dems Great White Hope. If this was college sports, the Democrat party would barely be in Division 2. And Biden wouldn’t be on anybody’s draft list, AT ALL!
Division 3 if LUCKY! PDJT has got this – YES he does!!!
After a long and painful internet search this photo does not appear to be Michael Barry (SD’s initial inference as to who the fake WB is), the CIA guy who’s 70 and an Afghanistan expert. I found this link. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1177336999797231616.html
Wow! That’s quite a find, Football! Good work!!!! Thank you very much!!!
No wonder the “whistleblower” was “shook” on hearing the call btw. President Trump and Ukraine.
Yeah, he feared that they’d ALL be exposed. I’d be shoocked too – these peeps are evil!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If you like subpoena coladas and getting caught in the Ukraine”-that’s what killed vaudeville.
What;s his name?
Is that him in the pic shaking Joe’s hand?
… and Rudy Giuliani’s investigator’s get nailed in one week for campaign violations by the Deep State, but cocaine party boy Hunter Biden walks away with over $3 Million from the Ukraine, and is untouched.
DC is more dirty than I ever thought.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Witness protection?
In ONE DAY!
Rudy had lunch with them Wednesday at Trump Plaza and they were arrested Thursday boarding a plane for Europe!
This person is not a legitimate “whistleblower,” and his identity should not be concealed.
“A whistleblower” is someone who – at great personal risk to himself or herself – comes forward with “an inconvenient truth.” He or she must have first-hand knowledge of the offense claimed … for very obvious reasons that are now being demonstrated.
These “whistleblowers,” however, are simply liars. They are making allegations which – precisely because we have the transcript – can be proven to be incorrect. They are abusing the whistleblower statutes in an effort to shield themselves from the consequences of perjury.
Just imagine if this happened to you. You are innocent, but someone is now making up lies that you are guilty, and you are about to be deprived of your house, home, money and liberty because of these lies, and you are forbidden to know who your accuser is!
And this is why this can’t happen to you – the Sixth Amendment:
I have had more than enough of these “Lawfare” people. Their legal advice is utterly and completely wrong, and the consequences of listening to them have been devastating for our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jekielek’s hope about the w’blower’s identity is interesting.
Someone close to J, or some other very prominent person?
But remember our VSGPOTUS plays to win. He KNOWS he’s got to nail this; otherwise his entire family is in danger! And SO MANY deplorables, world-wide, are praying for him. Not to mention he looks like he’s rather enjoying the game, as it were.
Like I said.
The DeepState had a set of people on vigil listening for any whiff that Trump was stumbling upon Biden-Ukraine.
I figured it was Biden
“… there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.” Pardon the Level 5 snark but I have a hard time viewing anything that Gropin’ Joe ever did in his adult life as “work.” Work creates food, shelter, medical cures, clothing, transport, art and on and on and on. And what pols do creates giant miasm laden clouds of bloviation and nothing else and doing so hardly qualifies as ‘work.’
Snakes and vipers.
Deep State and corrupt politicians wouldn’t get away with it if we had a real media.
My money says it rhymes with Bill Taylor. Oops!
And Amb Pyatt enjoys the friendly environment of Athens. When there’s no strikes, anarchy, or collapse of gov…. Really, why is he there?
