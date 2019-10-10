REPORT: Joe Biden Had Working Relationship With ‘Whistle-blower”…

Posted on October 10, 2019 by

This makes sense on many levels.  As a member of the Obama National Security Council, the CIA “whistle-blower” would have held a working relationship with Vice-President Biden who was given the primary authority to oversee Ukraine effort within the Obama administration.

(Via Washington Examiner)  The 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA whistleblower had a “professional” tie is Joe Biden, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials.

Lawyers for the whistleblower said he had worked only “in the executive branch.” The Washington Examiner has established that he is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left. On Sept. 26, the New York Times reported that he was a CIA officer. On Oct. 4, the newspaper added that he “was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.”

Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

A retired CIA officer toldthe Washington Examiner: “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

As an experienced CIA official on the NSC with the deep knowledge of Ukraine that he demonstrated in his complaint, it is probable that the whistleblower briefed Biden and likely that he accompanied him on Air Force Two during at least one of the six visits the 2020 candidate made to the country.

A former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said Biden’s work on foreign affairs brought him into close proximity with the whistleblower either at the CIA or when he was detailed to the White House. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Ukraine, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to REPORT: Joe Biden Had Working Relationship With ‘Whistle-blower”…

  1. TheHumanCondition says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    SD, I am STILL sticking with “Come Out It Will”…

    President Donald J. Trump is in it to win it. And ALL of it!

    Period. Plus, it’s already looking pretty big, and definitely ugly. Like the WB in the pic. 😀

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. daylight58 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    This is a big f___ing deal!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    CIA inside the White House, authorized by Obama (remember, the 16 Agencies allowed free-reign at the end of his rule).
    The Fourth Estate (OK, the 5th Column) press is OK with this, and NBA-China?

    Mr. President, knock it out of the park this evening.
    Godspeed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. abigailstraight says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    And the guy in the picture with “Say-it-Ain’t-So Joe” is……….?

    Like

    Reply
  5. JG3 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Now, there’s a surprise for ya~

    Like

    Reply
  6. CoHoBo says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Liberals are traitors.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jimbo3928 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Sundance on your posting of Sep 26, 2019 you indicated that all indicators pointed to a Michael Barry as the CIA agent trying to help take down Pres Trump. Have not seen or heard anything regarding this guy, only you have named him. Any more to report?? Thanks for you do to keep us informed!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. ALEX says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Shouldn’t be long for this person to be identified. There can’t be many who fit the description. Just another concerned resistance member. This entire thing is banana republic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Shyster says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Yeah but don’t forget, Joe never spoke to the whistleblower about his work. What next, a photo of Quid pro Joe golfing with the whistleblower.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. lotbusyexec says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    I live in NY – should I run for Nita Lowey’s seat – not kidding! I am a MAGA gal 4 ever and a CTH gal for longer 👍 Sick of the same ol same ol

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. Somebody's Gramma says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Nothing surprises me any more. I will say this, people I’ve spoken to, mostly in California are wide awake. I used to live there. They don’t watch the MSM. They understand now that their vote for Obama was emotional and they regret it. Most despise Newsom and now understand he’s a Piglosi relative. Trump Love is actually more widespread than people realize or is reported on. My big rebellion today, LOL, was to delete the News app on my iPhone. It only regurgitates nonsensical non-news. It is useless. Everyone should delete it. Carry on Treepers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Bigly says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Biden in New Hampshire was blowing so much pompous ass propaganda against trump. Declaring a bunch of non-specific impeachment demands.

    Isn’t this the deepest coup ever – the guilty are walking around blaming the innocent and 43% of the voting public believe Biden is telling the truth.

    He’s a con man. Only Hillary and Obama are worse.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      October 10, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      If only 43% believe the Democraps, after their two-and-a-half year long unhinged character assassination campaign (and before the impending defecation hits the oscillation, aka “Zippo time”), then PDJT has a *very* good chance next year.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Todd says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    BOOM !!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. joeknuckles says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    The Democrats and the media, along with some crooked Republicans, are in the midst of the biggest, most coordinated disinformation campaign in the history of the world.

    Prove me wrong.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Big Al says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    >May 2017. Ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the United States met with ex-president of the US Barack Obama and ex-Vice President Joe Biden

    http://frontnews.eu/news/en/996/Yarsenyuk-met-Obama-and-Biden-in-the-USA

    Like

    Reply
  16. flatlandgoober says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Joe Biden is such a pathetically inferior man. And yet he’s been the Dems Great White Hope. If this was college sports, the Democrat party would barely be in Division 2. And Biden wouldn’t be on anybody’s draft list, AT ALL!

    Like

    Reply
  17. footballfan33 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    After a long and painful internet search this photo does not appear to be Michael Barry (SD’s initial inference as to who the fake WB is), the CIA guy who’s 70 and an Afghanistan expert. I found this link. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1177336999797231616.html

    Like

    Reply
  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    No wonder the “whistleblower” was “shook” on hearing the call btw. President Trump and Ukraine.

    Like

    Reply
  19. mikeyboo says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    “If you like subpoena coladas and getting caught in the Ukraine”-that’s what killed vaudeville.

    Like

    Reply
  20. H. Hawke says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    What;s his name?

    Is that him in the pic shaking Joe’s hand?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Perot Conservative says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    … and Rudy Giuliani’s investigator’s get nailed in one week for campaign violations by the Deep State, but cocaine party boy Hunter Biden walks away with over $3 Million from the Ukraine, and is untouched.

    DC is more dirty than I ever thought.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Mike Robinson says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    This person is not a legitimate “whistleblower,” and his identity should not be concealed.

    “A whistleblower” is someone who – at great personal risk to himself or herself – comes forward with “an inconvenient truth.” He or she must have first-hand knowledge of the offense claimed … for very obvious reasons that are now being demonstrated.

    These “whistleblowers,” however, are simply liars. They are making allegations which – precisely because we have the transcript – can be proven to be incorrect. They are abusing the whistleblower statutes in an effort to shield themselves from the consequences of perjury.

    Just imagine if this happened to you. You are innocent, but someone is now making up lies that you are guilty, and you are about to be deprived of your house, home, money and liberty because of these lies, and you are forbidden to know who your accuser is!

    And this is why this can’t happen to you – the Sixth Amendment:

    “[…] and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.”

    I have had more than enough of these “Lawfare” people. Their legal advice is utterly and completely wrong, and the consequences of listening to them have been devastating for our country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. sundance says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      October 10, 2019 at 7:57 pm

      Jekielek’s hope about the w’blower’s identity is interesting.
      Someone close to J, or some other very prominent person?

      Like

      Reply
  24. Linda says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    But remember our VSGPOTUS plays to win. He KNOWS he’s got to nail this; otherwise his entire family is in danger! And SO MANY deplorables, world-wide, are praying for him. Not to mention he looks like he’s rather enjoying the game, as it were.

    Like

    Reply
  25. TheLastDemocrat says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Like I said.

    The DeepState had a set of people on vigil listening for any whiff that Trump was stumbling upon Biden-Ukraine.

    Like

    Reply
  26. littleflower481 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    I figured it was Biden

    Like

    Reply
  27. namberak says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    “… there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.” Pardon the Level 5 snark but I have a hard time viewing anything that Gropin’ Joe ever did in his adult life as “work.” Work creates food, shelter, medical cures, clothing, transport, art and on and on and on. And what pols do creates giant miasm laden clouds of bloviation and nothing else and doing so hardly qualifies as ‘work.’

    Like

    Reply
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Snakes and vipers.

    Deep State and corrupt politicians wouldn’t get away with it if we had a real media.

    Like

    Reply
  29. justoldcowboybill says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    My money says it rhymes with Bill Taylor. Oops!

    Like

    Reply
  30. NoTwoSystemsOnlyOneChiCom says:
    October 10, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    And Amb Pyatt enjoys the friendly environment of Athens. When there’s no strikes, anarchy, or collapse of gov…. Really, why is he there?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s